About Kroger

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is an American retailer and is the largest supermarket in the United States. It is also the second-largest general retailer. Kroger has over 2750 supermarkets and multi departments’ stores. It provides a range of retailing formats including, hypermarkets, supermarkets, superstores, department stores, and jewelry stores.

Investment Thesis

Kroger, despite moderate growth, continues to trend towards a positive outlook. The company’s performance has been quite steady despite COVID, and as the economy opens, things will only get better. When combined with strong profitability and the relatively expensive market, Kroger remains relatively undervalued and is a strong prospect for a value play.

Revenue Outlook

Same-store sales continued to witness 14% growth YoY in 2020. This was partially due to large retailers who enjoyed a tailwind from the COVID shutdown. I don't expect this trend to continue in 2021, but despite this growth should continue to trend in the high single-digits in 2021. Pickup and delivery should be a key source of business in 2021, as Kroger looks to capitalize on this new trend. Digital sales grew 118% in 2020, and this trend should continue into 2021. Beyond that improving the product line, with Fresh for Everyone and premium F&B categories continue to be a key source of revenue growth.

It’s also important to note research suggests that the online grocery store market is expected to grow significantly at 60% per pre-pandemic sales by 2025, and this should help further push up general grocery sales, as impulse purchases and general convenience of online shopping add to overall growth. The entire online sales market is expected to reach $350 billion over the long term. Kroger with its range of new products, stands to benefit from this trend. I expect therefore the long-term revenue growth could be anywhere from 5-6% on the conservative side.

Valuation

The company currently has a P/E valuation of around 9, for a company that has strong cash flow, is profitable, and is growing at a reasonable rate; a P/E of 9 would suggest that the stock continues to be undervalued. Additionally, the P/S also remains very low at 0.2x. Both these numbers would suggest that earnings are expected to be in the low single digits. Since this is certainly not the case the evidence suggests that the market is undervaluing the stock.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) currently stands at 8.5%, this would mean that the company continues to fare well in terms of capital investment. The supermarket business, in general, is semi-capital intensive, but Kroger has done well to manage itself and therefore should see dividends in the future as online sales become a larger portion revenue.

The company also has seen a significant increase in free cash flow, and a $3.5 billion FCF for 2020 will significantly help Kroger as it looks to improve margins and move towards online sales by setting up necessary backend infrastructure, which should pay a dividend in the longer term.

Looking at valuation from a DCF perspective Kroger currently is trading well below its intrinsic value. Assuming 5% growth over 10 years, a terminal rate of 0%, and a WACC of 7.5%, would value the stock at $62. This analysis does not take into account any margin increases over time. Therefore, the stock could rise to 80% from these levels.

Margins

Kroger may witness a margin improvement, as well as the capital intensity, reduces, as a result of increasingly larger online sales as a percentage of total sales. Currently, the net profit margin stands at 1.95%, which is around the historical average, but with long-term trends margins head towards 2.5% over the longer term, which would push the stock valuation even higher.

Balance Sheet and Buybacks

Long-term debt currently stands at $11.5 billion, which would be a slight decline YoY, but with the current levels of free cash flow, this debt is easily manageable. The company also witnessed cash on hand significantly increase to $3.8 billion. The current ratio of 0.8 is pretty reasonable as well all things considered.

Furthermore, the company further extended its stock buyback program, of $1 billion which would account for around 4% of the market cap, and will continue to provide tailwind to the valuation.

Risks

A downturn in the economy i.e., a double-dip recession could take off some of the topline, as discretionary spending reduces as consumers look to focus on savings.

There has been an attempt to pare back debt by consumers, therefore future revenue may take a small hit from an environment where consumers deleverage.

There continues to be disruption over the long term as players such as Amazon enter the market, which could take away market share from Kroger.

Conclusion

Overall, it’s pretty obvious that Kroger trades at a relative discount. There are very few outright risks to the stock and the environment should remain steady, as the industry is largely a defensive one. To get such a deep discount on a stock that is defensive is rare, especially in this market. The market continues to overlook this stock for largely unknown reasons.