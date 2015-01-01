In the high flying financial technology universe, GDOT offers very reasonable value. I recommend taking advantage of the volatility in the stock and buying below $45.

The Company

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is a financial technology (Fintech) company that also owns a bank. The company offers financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as tax refund processing. GDOT targets mostly under-banked consumers and small businesses that typically do not have service-rich bank accounts. The revenue model consists largely of (1) cardholder fees, (2) fees paid by merchants for cardholder transactions (interchange fee), (3) fees paid by merchants for use of Green Dot's technology platform, and (4) transaction fees for cash transfer and tax refund services. In addition, the company earns interest income from the investment of deposits in the bank. As of January 2020, GreenDot's online banking brand became GO2Bank.

Credit and debit cards have been around a long time, and online banking is even becoming the norm for businesses and households. The most significant growth opportunity for Green Dot is Banking as a Service (BaaS). BaaS is essentially full-service online banking - checking, debit, credit, payments - all on an integrated platform. While the original idea of BaaS was to integrate various banking solutions (from different banks and technology platforms), Green Dot, through its technology and bank, is able to offer a full-service BaaS. The market is currently around $5 billion in the US and is expected to grow 20%+ over the next several years. [Source: Allied Market Research]

Green Dot was early to the Fintech game. While that has proved to be more of a handicap for them -- new players come to the game with state-of-the-art technology and no real profit mandate - GDOT does enjoy some of the advantages of size and incumbency. To start, the company has scale. In 2020, over 5 million account holders loaded a total of more than $58b into their accounts. That scale brings credibility needed for strong exclusive distribution agreements. The following are a few examples.

Walmart (WMT) is the company's largest distribution channel, representing 27% of GDOT revenue. (This is also a risk I address below.) GDOT provides Walmart-branded re-loadable cards and the GDOT bank is the card issuer. In addition, GDOT manages the entire Walmart MoneyCard product. And of course, Walmart provides the shelf-space to sell those cards.

GDOT is the exclusive provider of online banking services (through GO2Bank) to Uber (UBER) drivers. The product allows Uber drivers to withdraw cash from their Uber accounts before the transactions clear, and drivers can spend the money using an Uber Debit Card wherever Visa is accepted, or withdraw cash from GoB2ank's 42,000 ATMs without fees. In addition, drivers can link to a GO2Bank checking account with their Uber account and transfer money immediately into their checking up to five times per day.

Intuit (INTU) is one of Green Dot's largest BaaS channels. Roughly 5 million small businesses run QuickBooks for accounting and payroll, processing over $100 billion in payments. Green Dot essentially provides the BaaS platform for those users. In addition, GDOT offers one of the largest tax refund services for users of Intuit's TurboTax.

Apple Pay and Apple Cash both run on Green Dot's BaaS platform.

A Compelling Set-up

GDOT has been through a multi-year "investment" cycle. In reality, the company had become far too reliant on its flagship re-loadable cards, an area that matured. The company invested in several new card products and BaaS, but was hammered by a competitive storm of well-funded start-up Fintech businesses, as well as innovation by traditional card issuers. Around 2015, GDOT established some big aspirations, made a ton of investments in technology and marketing, but badly missed the mark. That encouraged shareholder activists to enter the fray, and most of senior management was replaced in 2019. The new management team has re-focused the company on its GO2Bank cards and BaaS, as well as staying focused on generating cash. Yet, the pandemic delayed the rollout and/or traction of the more innovative solutions, including BaaS. For example, I doubt the GO2Bank solution had much traction with Uber drivers, as the population of active drivers (and trips) plummeted in 2020. Similarly, most small businesses probably had higher priorities in 2020 than adding new payment functionality to their Quickbooks platform. I consider the set-up to be quite good for GDOT based on the following: GDOT's target consumer (the underbanked) should benefit from the "blue wave" election results. Fiscal stimulus that targets the unemployed and hourly workers is good for GDOT. The Biden administration will continue to push stimulus, and likely follow it up with tax reform that benefits low-middle income families.

As herd immunity kicks in and the pandemic fizzles, the "return to work" phase should be a nice catalyst for GDOT. When people get out of their homes, Uber will pick up more trips, and as more of those drivers adopt GO2Bank as their mobile account, GDOT will pick up more transactions. Also, return to work means more hourly jobs, which means higher transaction volumes for GO2Bank around payroll, cash transfers, etc.

Green Dot owns a bank, which allows them to offer the actual financial products. If you follow the financial services sector, you know that banks benefit from a steeper yield curve. The yield curve has already steepened, and if the economy continues to pick up steam, the condition should hold or even improve.

Valuation Reasonable

My approach is to find good businesses at attractive valuations, which usually means a healthy level of market skepticism. The stock currently trades at a P/FCF of 16x and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12x, which is generally in line with recent history for GDOT, but very low by Fintech standards. [link to a chart] That said, Green Dot's position is definitely closer to legacy payments providers like Global Payments (GPN), WEX (WEX), and Verra Mobility (VRRM) than the likes of PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ). The legacy providers trade at 17-22x EBITDA. Using reasonable growth assumptions (4-5% annually over two years) for GDOT and a target of 20x EBITDA, the stock could trade at $65-70 before the end of 2022. I believe the current valuation assumes neither (1) a re-rating of the stock to reflect longer growth potential and efficient capital allocation nor (2) an outright sale, that would likely come with a premium.

Current sentiment on GDOT, while not terrible, leans negative as more than half of the Wall Street analysts that cover the stock are sitting have a Hold rating. Interestingly, despite the cautious ratings, the analyst's average 12-month price target is more than 30% above the current level.

Why the skepticism? GDOT faces some significant long-term risks, which are discussed below. A more current cause for concern includes the fact that expectations are for very modest growth in 2021 for revenue (around +3% at mid-point) and EBITDA (+6%). The growth picture is a little misleading as GDOT benefited from some one-time transaction volume in 2020 related to stimulus-related payments (direct checks and unemployment benefits) that are not expected to recur in 2021. Perhaps more significant, some recent insider selling is a bit troubling. No Street Capital and its affiliate Harvest Capital Strategies, an activist, has been an owner of GDOT since 2016, but has been a meaningful seller over the past few months. Fund manager Jeff Osher serves on the board of GDOT. Osher's activist move ultimately drew interest by Starboard (a much larger activist), which made their investment in 2019, and pushed for wholesale changes in senior management. Osher's recent sale of GDOT shares is difficult to square with what should be a solid medium-term outlook for the business, and it certainly indicates that there is an outright sale of the company is not in the cards near term. My guess is that he plans to step off the board in the upcoming annual meeting, possibly making room for a Starboard appointee. We should know that in the next month. In any case, I gain some level of comfort that Starboard (the much larger activist shareholder at the table) has NOT been selling shares.

Value Creation Event Likely

In 2019, Starboard took a significant position in GDOT, and forced change at the top. The Starboard manager Peter Feld serves alongside Green Dot CEO Dan Henry on the board of another company, so Henry was likely Feld's choice for CEO. Why is that important? My best guess is that Dan Henry and his team are on the same page as the activist and will push to create as much shareholder value (for Starboard and the other investors) as quickly as possible. The sale option would definitely be considered an option. I am not so steeped in the Fintech M&A world to be current on acquisition priorities at the companies. However, at least at a high level, a few buyers seem to make sense:

Walmart - Given the business relationship, Walmart understands what Green Dot brings. At the same time, Walmart is making investments in its own Fintech business. The company recently hired a couple Goldman Sachs executives to drive that strategy. GDOT may be a real nice way to build immediate scale addressing a relevant target consumer for Walmart.

Intuit - If Intuit is serious about having a permanent BaaS layer for their small business customers and TurboTax base, GDOT could be an ideal candidate.

Large depository banks like Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and PNC find themselves playing catch up to the more innovative JP Morgan and the Challenger Banks. Large card issuing banks like Discover and CapitalOne may want to boost their presence with underbanked consumers and small business.

A large buyout group is also a possibility. With significant investment in innovation and marketing, GDOT could come back to the public market with a completely re-rated valuation.

While I consider a sale the likely outcome, I do not expect this to happen over the next few months. If a sale were on the table, Osher (board member and large shareholder) would not be selling stock as aggressively as he has recently. (Wouldn't make sense economically, and the trading window for insiders would likely not have opened after Q4 results.) That said, it does not take much time for an incoming proposal to turn into a "live" transaction.

Significant Risks

I have to admit that the risk profile of GDOT is a little greater than I would typically be willing to assume. Specifically, I worry about the following two:

Competition - Fintech has attracted billions of dollars to change the landscape in payments, lending, and e-commerce. Traditional card companies like Discover and CapitalOne continue to dominate the credit card market at the low end. Companies like Square and PayPal are incredibly innovative with online payment solutions. There are also challenger Banks, such as Chime, Varo, and MoneyLion.

Walmart Concentration - The Walmart channel represented 27% of Green Dot's revenue in 2020. While the term of the Walmart MoneyCard program doesn't expire until January 31, 2027, the company is making some serious investments in payment technology. That may well be a risk to the relationship with Green Dot long term. But it could be a good thing, as noted by the Truist analyst that covers Green Dot.

"While investors may react negatively to Walmart's engagement w/Ribbit, rather than perhaps Green Dot, to create a new FinTech offering, we believe the Money Card has always been a product at Walmart stores, rather than an infrastructure play. In fact, we can envision a scenario in which MoneyCard plays a role in any jointly launched FinTech venture. We believe Walmart can expand awareness of neobanking solutions among Green Dot's core unbanked cohort, ultimately buoying the company's GO2Bank rollout." (Source: Truist)

Conclusion

Green Dot offers an appealing combination of (1) organic growth potential, especially with its BaaS product, (2) the tail winds associated with a final stimulus and increased hourly employment, (3) the possibility of a re-rating of the stock, and (4) the potential for a sale of the business outright. In my opinion, all stocks should be "bought well" (into weakness), and this one is no different. GDOT tends to be volatile, so patience should pay off.