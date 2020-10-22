I spent my time in college years ago being told markets were rational and efficient. I even once participated in a stock picking contest where the professor offered extra credit to the best and worst performers, as he said losing money was just as hard as making it. Well, I levered myself up on oil futures contracts and bought into FreeSeas (OTC:FREEF), which one SA poster once pointed out was potentially the best value-destroying stock ever. The result? I took my portfolio negative, getting some extra credit (ended up around -200%).
I don't believe markets are rational or efficient. They generally function pretty well, but sometimes they miss big. I wrote a piece last year on Valhi (VHI) which had canceled their preferred equity, increasing shareholder equity by $667m, and the stock hadn't budged, but has since doubled. The market just missed it, plain and simple. Why? It was a $250m market cap stock which is 92% family controlled. No one cared about it or followed it. There were no analyst estimates. Unless you were reading their SEC filings and following the story, you didn't see it either.
I probably don't have to try too hard to convince you markets aren't rational, since GameStop (GME) has been both $3 and $400 in the past 12 months (hope you bought at $4, and didn't sell at $20 like me). Things happen in the market and securities get mispriced. Or things happen, and the prices don't change. Today we'll examine the latter.
Sequential Brands (SQBG) has crashed in the last 5 years:
After a lot of hype years ago over Martha Stewart and Jessica Simpson collaborations, results didn't materialize quite as expected and the selloff began. The real scare in FY19 came when they divested the Martha Stewart and Emeril brands for less than their book value, taking a large one-off write-down on the sale. The market viewed this as a sign their remaining brands might not be enough to cover the debt, and they traded down to stub status, where they've languished for a couple years.
Despite the spectacular tank, there's a second piece to the puzzle:
The EV of Sequential has only been cut in half, so a recovery in shares doesn't change the EV the way it usually would for a business. SQBG is highly levered on its $450m debt with Bank of America (BAC) and KKR (KKR). Looking at them (and peer Iconix Brands (ICON)) on the last 5 years, you see they've both gotten much cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis:
Now, this is where many would stop. The story seems to be "It's a highly levered equity stub, with their best days in the past, with questionable book value and fairly valued against peers. Why bother doing more?"
Then you have other hairs:
Are you still reading? Great.
TTM EBITDA for SQBG looks like $38.5m on a screener. This is misleading for the following reasons:
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.9 million compared to $13.2 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting the company's continued efforts to reduce expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $43.7 million, compared to $37.7 million in the prior year period reflecting the work that company has done to reduce its expenses."
So going off "real" EBITDA, you can get to $70m as a run-rate estimate. If you take the adjusted number and the measures they've put in place, you get to $75.6m before the rent adjustment, which easily gets you over $80m. I'll pick a midpoint, and say the SQBG is earning $75m of run-rate EBITDA for our purposes.
I chose not to make direct comp comparisons in my last article, but not this time:
What's the takeaway? Distressed, stub equities that have worse growth and none of the recent positive changes that Sequential has, still trade at ~10x EV/EBITDA. Lower margin manufacturers of brands are paying ~10x EV/EBITDA. Sequential's lower margin brand sold for ~10x EV/EBITDA. My takeaway? Sequential Brands should be worth 10x EV/EBITDA.
It makes sense that few have noticed this, since on a screener they appear to trade near this fair valuation. But Sequential as it stands today is a $75m EBITDA business, not $38.5m.
Sequential has about $440m net debt and a $30m market cap. With $75m of EBITDA, that's an EV/EBITDA of 6.3x. If Sequential traded at a $750m EV, their market cap would be ~$310m, which is a ~$185 share price. Factor in the $40m earnout potential from the Martha Stewart sale (which is not part of the $43m receivables on the balance sheet), which I will haircut by 50% for conservatism, and you get another $15/share, for an aggregate value of $200/share. This completely ignores positive working capital and over $300m of NOLs that could have substantial value going forward.
Due to Sequential actively advertising their pursuit of a sale, and their seeming to dress the company up by eliminating C-Suite roles and the HQ, this value could be unlocked imminently. Some other investors have been buying.
Sequential Brands has been missed by the broader market, and I believe it's a $200 stock trading under $20. Opportunities like this don't come up without substantial risks, but I believe the risks present for SQBG do not justify the absurdly cheap valuation compared to peers. The stock was $200 less than 5 years ago, and I believe it should be again. Time will tell how efficient the market has been valuing Sequential Brands below $20.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SQBG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
