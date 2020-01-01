The pandemic created some unprecedented challenges for FEMSA (NYSE:FMX) in 2020. Prior downturns saw the company outperform on a relative basis, as people continued to consume Coca-Cola and shop for groceries, but stay-at-home orders and significant changes in consumer behavior made this is a different sort of downturn. Still, all in all, FEMSA executed reasonably well, and is well-positioned to take advantage of post-pandemic normalization.

I continue to like the basic growth story in FEMSA’s retail businesses, including adding more services attached to the OXXO brand in Mexico, extending the OXXO brand into Latin America, growing the pharmacy (“Salud”) business, and so on. I’m less certain on the company’s expansion into U.S. distribution (janitorial/sanitation, largely), but at least more disclosure will be coming.

I believe FEMSA shares remain meaningfully undervalued, with upside into the high $80s to low $90’s, and the shares have done well since my last update (up about a third). The Street needs to see evidence that the capital allocation to distribution was a wise move, but I do believe other opportunities like fin-tech, in addition to improving same-store sales at OXXO, can support improved sentiment.

Better Results In A Still-Challenging Market

With the resurgence of COVID-19 infections leading to renewed restrictions in December, this was still a challenging operating environment for FEMSA, but the company executed pretty well. Revenue was largely in line with expectations, but EBITDA outperformed slightly. Below-the-line items led to a big miss on net income, but by and large I don’t think there will be lingering concerns given the nature of the items (non-cash forex losses, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) equity income, and some unusual interest and tax items).

Revenue declined about 2% to P$ 130.3B, with declines across most of the businesses, but improved 4% sequentially. Gross margin improved 60bp yoy and 110bp qoq to 39.9%. EBITDA declined 1% yoy to P$ 20.9B but jumped 22% qoq. Operating income was likewise weak on a year-over-year basis (down 3% to P$ 13.1B), but much stronger on a sequential basis, with a 16% improvement.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) reported a 5% yoy decline in revenue (to P$ 49.1B), but an 8% sequential improvement. Volume rose 1% from the year-ago period, as stronger results in Brazil (up almost 8%) and Argentina (up more than 11%) offset weakness in Mexico (down 3%) tied in part to COVID-19 restrictions. Realized pricing declined 12% on forex moves. Gross margin improved 40bp yoy to 44.7% but declined 240bp qoq. EBITDA rose almost 7% to P$ 10B, with margin up 220bp to 20.4%.

OXXO revenue declined more than 2% yoy to P$ 46.8B, but did improve 3% sequentially. Same-store comps were down 4.3% after a 9.1% decline in Q3, as improvements in ticket (up 15% on larger transactions and a richer mix) were offset by a 17% decline in traffic, caused in part by much weaker traffic at OXXOs located in more commercial areas (work-from-home trends). OXXO profitability was mixed, with gross margin up 60bp yoy and about five points qoq to 44.6%. EBTIDA, though declined 11% yoy to P$ 7.7B (up 46% qoq).

The drugstore business saw over 15% revenue growth to P$ 17.3B on similar same-store growth, or about 13.6% in local currency terms. Gross margin weakened slightly (down 90bp to 30.9%) on mix and forex, while EBITDA improved almost 18% to P$ 1.8B (margin up 20bp to 10.2%). In the Fuel business, revenue and same-store sales fell about 31% on much weaker volumes, while EBITDA declined 16% to P$ 0.4B (margin up 80bp to 5%).

OXXO Should Come Back Strong

I’m not really worried about the core OXXO business beyond uncertainties about the timing of vaccinations in Mexico and a return to business as usual (or closer to usual). I also like the moves that management is making to better position this business for future growth.

This quarter actually saw net closures of OXXO stores in Mexico (-67) as management decided to permanently reconfigure part of its store base – closing less profitable stores in less profitable locations in favor of openings in more promising residential areas. Management expects to open 800 stores in Mexico in 2021, as well as around 80 stores outside Mexico (including Chile, Colombia, and possibly Brazil).

FEMSA has started a test-launch of its new digital wallet product – spin by OXXO (of course it has to be all lower case, because that’s what all the cool kids do). The company will be testing this product in San Luis Potosi first, but does intend a national rollout relatively soon. The company is also starting small, with fairly basic “cash in, cash out” functionality, but this could be expanded significantly in the future, including micro-lending features. Given the sheer volume of financial transactions that FEMSA processes (regular commercial transactions, bill paying, remittances, et al), this could be a big deal for FEMSA over a relatively short period of time; while the per-transaction revenue and margin impact is limited, it adds up over millions of transactions.

More Clarity Elsewhere Would Be Nice, Though…

While there have been rumors for a while about FEMSA making a bigger move into Brazil’s pharmacy market (and management has itself said this is a long-term goal/target), it’s not a near-term priority. Management has said that they feel they need a sizable deal to achieve attractive Day One scale, and the multiples in the sector just aren’t attractive now. So, this is a “when, not if” opportunity I suppose, but there’s a lot of uncertainty on the “when”.

I’d also like to hear and see more about the acquired businesses in the U.S., and it looks I’ll get my wish fairly soon. If I understood management correctly, they will start reporting the results of the U.S. distribution/logistics business (largely janitorial/sanitation) from Q1 onward, and the company did create a new division (NW Synergy, or NWS) to consolidate them.

Last and not least, I’d like to hear more (at least on an occasional basis) about the FEMSA Ventures projects and partners. I know there are some interesting concepts here in fintech, last-mile logistics, and e-commerce, including Justo (an online supermarket similar to Ocado (OTCPK:OCDDY) (OTCPK:OCDGF)), and maybe they’re too small right now, but I think it could be a modest boost to sentiment.

The Outlook

One negative near-term change to the outlook is on the dividend side – management reduced its dividend for 2020 by 26%. Some of that is a direct result of lower pass-through dividends from Heineken, but it looks like management has chosen to be conservative given the near-term uncertainties in the post-pandemic recovery path for OXXO. It’s prudent, but I expect some investors will be disappointed by this.

In broad strokes, my long-term assumptions on FEMSA haven’t changed much – I’m still looking for long-term revenue and FCF growth on the border between mid-single-digits and high-single-digits (around 7%). I do believe that spin can drive better margins for OXXO, and I think the Salud business is scaling up nicely, but I do also expect more capex to support store footprint expansion, and I’m not really certain of the long-term growth, margin, or FCF potential of the U.S. distribution operations. I do expect near-term growth (’21-’23) to be above-trend, with particular strength in 2H’21 and 1H’22 as conditions normalize.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/growth/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe fair value for FEMSA extends from the low $80’s into the low $90’s, and I believe the shares can move back toward $90 as same-store sales (and margins) improve at OXXO and in the context of an overall recovery in Mexico. Longer term, I believe FEMSA is still priced for attractive double-digit annualized total returns, and I believe this remains a very attractive way to play consumer markets in Mexico and Latin America.