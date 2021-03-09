Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Call March 9, 2021 10:20 AM ET

Samarth Kulkarni - CEO

Gena Wang - Barclays

Gena Wang

With that, I'd like to introduce our next presenter, Sam Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer from Crispr Therapeutics. Sam, hand over to you.

With that, I’d like to introduce our next presenter, Sam Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer from Crispr Therapeutics. Sam, hand over to you.

Yeah thank you very much, Gena. It’s a pleasure to be here at your conference and this virtual format, it was I recall five years ago, one of the first public corporate presentations we did of the company was actually at your conference in 2016 in Miami and in that timeframe we made quite a bit of strides in going from a small pre [ph] company to where we are today which is to be the leading gene editing company, translating the power of the CRISPR Cas9 technology platform to transformative medicines.

For those who are new to story, CRISPR Cas9 is a powerful technology that was elucidated by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Dr. Jennifer Doudna almost a decade ago now and we…

Sam, just I wanted to if you have slides to share, I can roll over to share to investors.

Yeah, I will share slides.

Okay. Sounds good.

It’s a powerful technology platform which won the Nobel Prize last year for the development of CRISPR Cas9 of the gene editing technology, which shows the power of the technology platform and has quickly become the dominant gene manipulation gene editing technology that’s been used up there in research setting but also in drug discovery.

So as a company, before I go any further, I’ll just make -- I’ll make the statement that we’re going to be making forward-looking statements today and I encourage you all to go to our website for a complete list of risk factors associated with our programs and our company, but overall I think where we stand today six years out as a company’s journey, we’ve grown dramatically and rapidly. We have over 450 employees today, most of whom are based in our operational headquarters in the Cambridge Area in Boston and we have a number of programs that we’re advancing.

Most notably, we’re CTX001 in beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease where we had quite a promising data, early data and we’ll discuss more about the data here shortly. We also have a wholly-owned next-generation platform in immuno oncology where we make allogeneic CAR-T and this platform is very powerful where we have three different CAR-Ts in development CTX110, CTX120 and CTX130 across a number of indications and I’ll describe those programs more. And beyond that, we’ve enabled a regenerative medicine platform, which utilizes CRISPR Cas9 to make genetic edits to IPS derived or embryonic stem cell derived cells to create a whole host of applications which utilize allogeneic cells to regenerate organs whether it’s the pancreas or the liver or other organ systems.

And finally, we’re advancing the use of CRISPR Cas9 in vivo, which means that we’re taking the CRISPR Cas9 editing tools and applying that directly inside the patient’s body to create the additive interest and pave the right organ system and this is through a mix of in-licensed technologies platforms and strategic partnerships, which I will describe as well.

Here is a look at our portfolio, I think we have lead program beta thalassemia and sickle cell. We’re enrolling patients. I’ll talk more about this program and we’re partnered with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on this program 50-50, and we’re jointly advancing this program in what could be the best-in-class medicine for these patients suffering from thalassemia and sickle cell.

With our immuno oncology programs, all three of our CAR-T are enrolling across more than three indications and I think those programs are progressing nicely. They’re all wholly-owned. We had initial data disclosure for CTX110 targeted towards CD19 positive malignancies laid last year and we hope to provide additional data this year I think for our CTX120 and CTX130 programs, we will have date this year -- initial date this year across both of those programs as well as they continue to enroll patients.

And regenerative medicine as I said is a very broad and powerful platform, our first model into regenerative medicine as with Type I diabetes and here we’re partnered with ViaCyte and a 50-50 collaboration we hope to file an R&D or CTA later this year and begin clinical trials with this program. And finally, with our in vivo programs, we have a number of programs [indiscernible] is wholly-owned and then a few programs that utilized viral vectors for delivery like DMD, myotonic dystrophy and cystic fibrosis where we’re partnered with Vertex and we use AV vectors to deliver the Crispr-Cas9 gene editing mechanisms to the right organs.

A few words on hemoglobinopathies, these diseases are devastating blood diseases, both sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia results in significant co-morbidities and early death. In the case of sickle cell disease, where you have as a root cause is a mutation in the beta-globin gene. In the case of thalassemia, there is a mutation in many parts of the gene, which could result in a deficiency of beta-globin, which is a subunit of adult hemoglobin and in both these cases, you have significant morbidity and mortality, but not only that, there is a very heavy burden on patient care,, the cost of managing severe sickle-cell patient in the US is over $300,000 per year as shown by recent publications release from CMS.

In these indications, what we’re doing is recapitulating nature. There have been a number of studies across populations around the world, which showed that if patients or people I should say have high fetal hemoglobin even if they have the genetics of sickle-cell thalassemia they’re asymptomatic or their symptoms go down the higher the fetal hemoglobin. Now what’s happening here?

We have two copies or two forms of the hemoglobin. One is adult hemoglobin and the second is fetal hemoglobin. We’re all born with fetal hemoglobin and within six months of being born, our body has a rail tree mechanism where the fetal hemoglobin is down regulated and the adult hemoglobin takes over. In some people because of their existing mutation are some other editorial elements, their fetal hemoglobin is never turned off and they have higher levels of fetal hemoglobin and even if you have the genetics of thalassemia or sickle-cell, they can overcome that with the high levels of fetal hemoglobin.

These studies of patient populations, led us do this approach where we actually use CRISPR Cas9 to recreate the same mutation seen in nature to elevate fetal hemoglobin and overcome the deficiency or defectiveness of betaglobin gene. This was all supported by a number of preclinical studies that went into our R&D the CTA filings and then we started these two trials CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121 trials and these were the pioneering Crisper trials where we’ve dosed more than 20 patients across both of these indications. The trials are designed in a way where while their Phase 1, 2, they could be registration trials for patients with transfusion-dependent thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease. We’ve started these trials in patients of age 12 to 35 but we’ve indicated that we’ve expanded this our chronic status into pediatric populations as well as we see efficacy and safety in the early patients that we’ve treated.

I’ll talk more about the patients in each of these, but essentially, we showed data first in November of 2019 and then subsequently at [indiscernible] Nash Conference last year and this data on Slide eight showed data from TDT transfusion-dependent thalassemia and what you’re seeing in these data are that within a couple of months of being treated with CTX001 you’re seeing significant elevation of HVF which is fetal hemoglobin and while you’re seeing this chart is a dark blue is HBA. This is adult hemoglobin from the transfuse blood that these patients have and that decays over time, but then the fetal hemoglobin takes over and becomes the majority of that compartment and what you’re seeing are very high levels of fetal hemoglobin expression in these patients that render them transfusion independent.

So you have patients coming in and it’s the first patient that was treated was a 19-year old female at the time who came in with requiring more than one transfusion a month significant burden on quality of life, significant anemia, all the risks of organ damage from severe thalassemia and after that patient has been treated, they have normal hemoglobin levels on account of the elevated fetal hemoglobin and that’s gone out now over 18 months. So this is a very durable therapy as well.

So these are striking data albeit early in only seven patients. The same pattern has been sent across these patients regardless of genotype and on Slide nine, we show the different genotypes here and what we show the time for which they’ve been transfusion independent, which indicates the durability of therapy that utilizes CRISPR Cas9 and to get these data of data with the first foray for CRISPR Cas9 into medicine is truly remarkable and we’re quite bullish that these effects can be seen with patients across all genotypes and can help every patient that’s been treated with CTX001.

I have to remind you that going to sickle-cell that’s when -- what we’re doing here is a one-time procedure. This is not like traditional medicine where you’re taking chronic medications. These are patients that come in, have a ilomilo ablative transplant procedure to receive CTX001 and that does come with some side effects. So far all the side effects that we’ve seen scene with CTX001 are all consistent with busulfan conditioning and nothing related to the drug. That’s an essay and I think we continue to monitor carefully all the assays and effects on patients particularly in light off some reports from other approaches that utilize this transplants like the Bluebird approach where there have been reported cases of MDS in these patients. So we haven’t seen those essays in our patients, but safety is foremost for us as we approach these studies and these patient populations.

We saw equally remarkable data for sickle cell disease and in these data on Slide 10, what we show for the three patients are the elevation of fetal hemoglobin after transplants with CTX001 that’s shown in light blue and early on, the hypothesis based on natural history studies was that if you have more than 20% fetal hemoglobin, you’re likely to cure sickle cell disease.

Here we have more than 40% fetal hemoglobin in the first two patients and on patient three while there is 31% at month three, that was still climbing. So I think we’re well above that bar that could be a curative effect for these patients and what’s most important is for these patients as we look at your durability these were patient came in with a very high VOC burden over the last two years before coming into the study and there the first patient is out more than 15 months and have not had a single VOC after he gets 001 and all patients and for those who are getting into specifics of these data have detectable haptoglobin and improved LDH indicating no evidence of hemolysis in these patients.

I’ll move on in interest of time to our allogeneic CAR-T platform. We have probably best in class and the most powerful allogeneic CAR-T platform out there on account of the fact that we have CRISPR Cas9 Gene editing. With CRISPR Cas9, we can make edits to five, six to seven different edits to these CAR-T to make them more powerful, to make them more stealth and ultimately improve both efficacy and safety. We’ve all known the advantage of allogeneic CAR-T relative to autologous CAR-T and I think at this point, we’ve advanced our first-generation CAR-Ts, which have two different types of edits. One is we disrupt the TCR locus, insert a CAR in that same locus and we also disrupt the MHC Class One complex by editing beta-2M, which should allow for these cells to have greater persistence and patients.

CTX130 has an additional edit that we have not disclosed yet, but that also allows the cells to be more potent. All these constructs are done using CRISPR Cas9 and one step process and the cells are relatively healthy and robust from a cytotoxicity standpoint before being introduced to the patient. We have the Carbon trial where we disclose data for CTX110 late last year and here what we do is we treat the patients as soon as they’re screened unlike autologous procedures where you have to manufacture the cells. Here you can lymphodeplete the patient and start CTX infusion right away and what be show are very encouraging data for patients that were severe and this is a dose escalation study in carbon that’s gone from those dose one all the way to dose 04.

All these patients were DL BCL patients with significant disease burden and were either -- some of them were refractory to previous treatments and all of them had a number of prior treatments, which has now worked. So for these patients, which they don’t have many of the options, we showed data for 11 patients that’s shown on Slide 16 here where above -- at dose levels above DL1 and above DL2 you had significant response rate and significant complete response rate at that. Now we did have an event with the dose level four patients, I’ll talk about shortly here, but to get this level of response rate at the one month mark with allogeneic therapies is amazing and I think it shows that we have an active drug. We did see that these CAR-Ts expanded in the patients. You can could see that these expansion after treatment as they recognize the cancers and then more importantly we saw the evidence of the CAR-Ts detected as late as six months out in one of the patient where we looked at it.

So really good response rate. We do need to look at the durability of response to make sure that these can provide the 9 to 12 month durability response in these patients that autologous CAR-Ts have and that’s something we’re. What was also remarkable is the depth of response and you saw very deep CRs in these patients at high dose levels and here’s the swimming chart that we showed back when we did the data disclosure and we have patients going out. One of the patients that was going out almost six months there even at low dose levels and we’re hopeful for the patients at higher dose levels to show durability beyond -- monthly and beyond that we show here.

Several safety -- that was very safe below DL3 and below and DL4 for we did have a patient depth related to administration of the drug but it wasn’t clear if it’s related to the drug itself or other factors. What we did find was that this patient had HA36 reactivation. It was initially suspected I-cans ended up being HA36 reactivation and subsequent encephalitis that led to the patient’s death but even in that patient, there was a complete response at the DL4.

In the interests of time, I am going to skip forward but what I just want to say is our alginate CAR-T pipeline is growing. Right now we have four different clinical trials. We have CTX110 in the CD19 malignancies. We have CTX120 multiple myeloma and CTX130 we’re starting trials -- we’re conducting trials in both heme malignancies as well as renal cell carcinoma and they’re all enrolling rapidly and we’ll provide updates as we go along.

So, I’ll pause there I think and I know Gena has some questions to ask, but we’re trying to build the leading gene editing company and in fact it’s beyond that. It’s the leading cell therapy company at this point. Across a number of indications, we’ve built capabilities that are world-class. We have our own manufacturing facility that will come online next year, new headquarters that can hold up to 1,000 people as we expand our capabilities and our workforce and we’re quite excited for what 2021 has in store for us and beyond.

So thank you for the opportunity to present and Gene, I am happy to answer any questions you may have.

Q - Gena Wang

Thank you, Sam. So maybe just quickly after filing the sickle cell decline on the line of 121, we set potential registration trial. So what would be that condition for this to become a registrational trial and what kind of feedback from FDA regarding the signing off for this to be registration?

Samarth Kulkarni

Yeah our intention right from the beginning was to make these registrational trial and with that comes the territory of making sure that you’re doing these trials in a manner where we have all the assays qualified, all the manufacturing qualified in a way that’s robust and high quality, that’s typically necessary for a registration file. I think we’ve received RMAT designation from the FDA and prime designation from IMA which allows us to have very frequent communication with the regulators and work collaboratively with them.

So we’re continuing to have these discussions I think at the point where we have full confidence and we have clear path of registration, we will update the street on that, but we’re confident that we can move these fast and given the patient enrollment and the fact that we are ready from CMC and all the perspectives, we should be able to provide regulatory guidance this year.

Gena Wang

Okay. Great and then you were also mentioning a blue event although we do not expect much recent in your programs, but any additional like have you discussed with the FDA any concern of additional safety monitoring of data requirements from the FDA?

Samarth Kulkarni

Thank you for that question and I think you’re one of the analysts who dove the deepest into this these events that observer from Bluebird and we appreciate that. We’ve had no impact in terms of any of our realtor communications or any requirements for programs. That said, I think we are watching very closely. We’ve seen number of publications where there is data for 1200 or so or 1901 publication, 1,900 patients with sickle cell patients got allogeneic transplants and you didn’t observe these kinds of events in such a big data set.

So we don’t think this is caused by busulfan especially if you get into the target range of conditioning that you are required to in these patients. So you fully Milo ablate them, but that set of things we want to hear from Bluebird and other companies and from Bluebird and what’s happening with these patients and something that’s double mind for us to ensure safety of patients in our trials and ultimately those that are going to be treated commercial.

Gena Wang

Okay. And just quickly on the allo CAR-Thank you program, you mentioned that the CTX130 you have additional edits. Just wondering where is the reason or purpose for that and is that because we’re in concern about covenant generation that the efficacy or safety or anything you want to improve to the next level?

Samarth Kulkarni

No, it’s not because of concern. I think these choices by the way of what the design is of product you make while the forehand, you click go on a design of a product a year and half before you -- before you start clinical trials or many more sometimes. So the reason for the additional edit is for ease of manufacturing and also to improve -- to prevent exhaustion in solid tumors. Because we’re taking CTX130 into solid tumors and we know that in solid tumors, one of the reasons CAR-Ts don’t work is because they get exhausted in the tumor microenvironment. We wanted to make an edit that prevents some of that exhaustion.

Gena Wang

Okay. That makes sense and lastly quickly on the BCMA allo CAR-T data expectation, we know legging an autologous CAR-T set that you had bought on the other hand there must be mostly impressive data from allogene program. So where do you see your program or your goal as for your program?

Samarth Kulkarni

I think the bar is very high from the autologous programs. With Legend, you’ve seen relatively high -- near 100% response rates, relatively high VGPR and CR rates in those the patients. I think there will be some tolerance around the efficacy would need around the Legend bar if you because this is allogeneic and it’s easier to administer and there are a of number patients can avail of autologous therapies, but it’s plus or minus 10% from a CRA perspective.

So we do need to hit the very high bar, but I think we’ll disclose data on where we’re coming out in our initial data release with BCMA and don’t forget that with allogeneic therapy, there’s always ways to improve on the data right because you can make changes to lymphodepletion, you can make changes to cell dose and everything else that you cannot do with autologous therapies. So if we’re within range of Legend data plus or minus 10%, then we’re in the game and we can improve and be cruel in or better than autologous therapies over time.

Gena Wang

Okay. Great. Thank you very much, Sam. I am looking forward to our continued discussion.

Samarth Kulkarni

Great. Thank you very much, Gena.

Gena Wang

Okay. Bye, bye.