Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) is down 30% since I last covered it, after gaining 15% since my article was published on Feb. 7. The apparent contributory cause seems to be that they announced their earnings on Feb. 11. This was the first earnings season after the release of a COVID-19 vaccine, and I observed that a number of stocks have gone down. KPTI is one of them.

There are a number of ways COVID-19 has affected biopharma stock prices. In some cases, like with Corcept (CORT), the fall was due to delays caused by COVID-19 to their trial schedule. In at least one case, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), the stock fell because their approval got delayed because the FDA was unable to visit their South Korean facility due to COVID-19 restrictions. In KPTI's case, the COVID-19 effect is more complicated. The company got approvals and label expansions for XPOVIO right before and during the pandemic. So the coronavirus has been all over their earnings, hurting sales, prescriptions, and marketing and their uptake. This year was the first season of earnings after a vaccine was released globally. I think the market had premature expectations from that event. However, despite the vaccine release, nothing is normal yet - and these earnings, although announced last month, actually reflects the situation obtaining late last year. Therefore, we cannot really form an opinion about XPOVIO's market uptake based on these figures. However, that seems to be exactly what the market did - and hence the stock fell.

If there's one image that explains why the stock fell, it's this:

Now, while raw sales figures have increased slightly QoQ, sales growth percentage has continued to fall, with growth of 15.52% in the second quarter over the first, then growth of 14.5% in the third quarter over the second, and finally, in the fourth quarter, there's not only not been growth, but sales has dropped 4.4% from the third quarter. That's a huge drop.

Prescription figures have also dropped in Q4. In Q2 Rx grew by 12%, and in Q3 it grew by 15%, so there was some improvement. However, in Q4, Rx figures fell 9% from the third quarter.

One other metric is interesting. The company says that greater than 170 and greater than 700 new physicians/accounts prescribed XPOVIO in Q4 and full-year 2020, respectively. Now, that number also is troubling. If we simply average 700 over four quarters, we get 175 as the average. However, that's not the right way to do it. We should account for growth over quarters. In fact, we should account for increasing growth. I'm not going to be able to give you the exact math right now, but if XPOVIO had done it right, the Q4 new physicians number should have been much more than the average of the four quarters. That, clearly, has not happened.

Given the above, the company says a few positive things. First, it clearly says that one major reason for lower uptake of the medicine was COVID-19.

The first reason here is that due to COVID-19. Fewer patients visited doctors, and so too the marketing team. That problem, of course, is easily resolved by slowing down of the pandemic. However, the other reason they mention is increased competition. A number of drugs were quickly approved in penta-refractory MM, or similar. One was Pepaxto, approved for patients with at least four prior lines of therapy. The other was GlaxoSmithKline plc's (GSK) LENREP (belantamab mafodotin-blmf). Then there's a CAR-T therapy from Janssen and Legend Biotech, which, although in an earlier line setting, still offers competition to future labels of XPOVIO. Similarly for DLBCL, we have the approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel, liso-cel). There have been other recent approvals including of the combination of tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide (Revlimid), and polatuzumab vedotin-piiq (Polivy) in combination with bendamustine and rituximab (Rituxan; BR).

Now, the current approved indications for XPOVIO are as follows:

XPOVIO is a nuclear export inhibitor indicated:

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment ofadult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy (1.1).

In combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti‐CD38 monoclonal antibody (1.1).

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B‐cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s) (1.2).

Obviously, some of the newest approvals are directly competing with some of these indications.

Now, the best way for Karyopharm to counter the competition is by expansion, both geographically and label wise. The following image shows how they are doing it:

Source

So the geographical expansion includes in the EU and in Israel, while the DLBCL confirmatory trial adds support to XPOVIO, which was granted accelerated approval in this indication. The liposarcoma and the endometrial cancer trials go toward important new label expansions. So, this way, what the company loses in new competition, it gains in additional clinical support as well as in label expansions. If you read the introductory CEO remarks in their recent earnings call, you can see some of the more positive aspects of the company. Among other things, management says the following:

We're still less than two months into launch. We're very encouraged by what we're seeing there. The feedback we're receiving from physicians in the one-on-one meetings, in the market research, in the ad boards has been quite positive. And we're already seeing an increase in prescription demand relative to what we saw, as mentioned, for October and November.

Bottom line

KPTI has a current market cap of $868mn, although it's rapidly advancing XPOVIO through multiple label expansions and geographic expansions. I'm aware of preclinical stage companies with larger market caps than that. What we just discussed is more qualitative than quantitative. However, it's clear to me that the stock is severely undervalued, even given the new competition. They have, at $249mn, a decent amount of cash, although I still have some concerns about them needing more cash and whether that will lead to a dilution, and whether said dilution will come from a position of strength. That being said, there's simply no way the current valuation of the company makes any sense. Dips are good. Setbacks are buying opportunities.