Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) has filed to raise $200 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides low cost passenger airline and cargo services in North America.

SNCY has performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic with its 'hybrid' passenger/cargo business model and appears poised to grow its topline again in the second half of 2021 as consumers resume travel as the pandemic wanes, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Sun Country was founded to offer a variety of airline transportation services to persons and cargo operators via its fleet of Boeing 737-NG aircraft.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Jude Bricker, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously COO of Allegiant Travel Company and a finance manager at American Airlines.

The company's primary offerings include:

Scheduled passenger service

Charter passenger service

Cargo transport for Amazon (AMZN)

Sun Country has received at least $239 million from investors including Apollo Global Management, which acquired the firm in 2018.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks leisure oriented passengers and markets through online and offline means, including through its new booking engine Navitaire.

For its cargo operations, the firm pursues an 'asset light' approach, which can result in better returns during difficult economic periods, like the current COVID-19 caused downturn.

Management says that it has reduced unit costs by 19% by renegotiating key agreements, increasing its bookings through its website, reducing fleet aircraft costs and minimizing staffing costs.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped even as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 4.1% 2019 5.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was negative (18.1x) for calendar year 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on passenger travel. This figure was a slight improvement over the result in the first nine of months of 2020.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Cirium, from January 1, 2020 to December 20, 2020, airline flights dropped from 33.2 million in 2019 to 16.8 million in 2020.

That represents a drop of 49% as the aviation industry was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chart below shows the drop in flights as well as the slow rebound as 2020 progressed:

Also, the Asia Pacific region rebounded the fastest while Europe ended the year with the slowest rebound by region.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

New airlines

Ultra low cost carriers, like Allegiant (ALGT), Frontier (FRNT) & Spirit (SAVE)

Low cost carriers, like JetBlue (JBLU) and Southwest (LUV)

Legacy network airlines

Financial Performance

Sun Country's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply contracting topline revenue

Reduced operating profit

A swing to net loss

Sharply lowered cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 401,486,000 -42.8% 2019 $ 701,384,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 17,385,000 4.3% 2019 $ 78,122,000 11.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (3,904,000) 2019 $ 46,072,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 374,000 2019 $ 63,272,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Sun Country had $62 million in cash and $769 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative (95.7 million).

IPO Details

SNCY intends to sell 9.1 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Majority shareholder Apollo will sell $50 million of its shares to PAR Capital at a price equal to 94% of the initial public offering price.

Amazon 'will own warrants to purchase an aggregate of 9,482,606 shares of common stock at an exercise price of approximately $15.17 per share, approximately 10.7% of which have vested as of February 28, 2021.'

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.55 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.29%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently expect to use approximately $46.2 million of the net proceeds to us from this offering to repay in full all amounts outstanding under the CARES Act Loan and approximately $5.8 million of such proceeds to pay fees and expenses in connection with this offering, which include legal and accounting fees, SEC and FINRA registration fees, printing expenses, and other similar fees and expenses. We intend to use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital purposes and implementing our growth strategies, including to grow our passenger fleet and convert our fleet to an owned model.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Apollo Global Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Siebert Williams Shan and Tribal Capital Markets.

Commentary

SNCY wants to go public for a variety of reasons, including paying down some debt and allowing its private equity firm shareholder to sell some of its shares.

The firm's financials show the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry, with a sharp contraction in revenue and other major financial metrics.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues decreased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency ratio went well into negative territory.

The market opportunity for low cost airline travel in North America is significant and expected to rebound further as the pandemic wanes.

Barclays is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 35.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is consumer hesitancy in beginning to travel again in large numbers even as the pandemic wanes.

Notably, SNCY has a 'hybrid approach' to providing both passenger transportation as well as providing the pilots and operations for a six year contract for cargo transport with Amazon, which provides the airplanes.

However, management indicates a desire to move to an owned aircraft model, likely as costs for doing so have dropped, both in terms of oversupply of aircraft and a reduction in financing costs.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a premium at IPO when compared to partial comparable JetBlue.

Both firms have significant topline revenue contraction but SNCY has performed far better from an earnings standpoint, posting only a small net loss for 2020.

With the U.S. economy poised to expand markedly as it 'reopens' during the remainder of 2021, SNCY could be timing its IPO at the right moment.

SNCY appears positioned to benefit from a resumption of travel which will reflate its revenue figures for the second half of 2021, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 16, 2021.