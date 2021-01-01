Commercial real estate lending can be tricky space to operate in, and that’s why it pays to stick with seasoned operators with alignment of interest with shareholders. I find such to be the case with Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR). LADR’s stock price has fallen hard since the pandemic began, from a high of $18.86 achieved in February of last year to $11.57 at present, representing a 39% drop.

While LADR may not deserve to trade back at its pre-pandemic price at the moment, I do see upside potential at the current valuation. In this article, I evaluate what makes Ladder a buy at present, so let’s get started.

Why Ladder Capital Is A Buy

Ladder Capital is an internally managed commercial mortgage REIT. It focuses on originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate, investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans, and owning and operating net leased commercial properties. As seen below, LADR’s loan portfolio is diversified across property types and geography.

Ladder’s portfolio consists of $5.9B of assets at present, with a focus on the middle-market, and the average loan size is less than $20M. As seen below, 75% of LADR’s portfolio is allocated to senior secured CRE investments, with most of the remaining 25% dedicated to net lease and other CRE equity investments.

I find LADR’s loan portfolio to be rather safe, considering that 95% of its loans are senior secured 1st mortgage loans. In addition, the loan portfolio carries a weighted average 67% LTV (loan-to-value) ratio, thereby ensuring that borrowers have significant skin-in-the-game. This also helps with principal recoverability, in the event of a borrower default, since this implies that a property with a loan in default would need to lose 33% of its appraised value before LADR begins to see losses.

Plus, I see LADR’s CRE Securities portfolio as being high quality in nature, given that 89% of its value is backed by AAA-rated credits, and the short 2-year weighted average duration. The non-securities loan portfolio has a duration of just 13 months to initial maturity. These relatively short timeframes mean LADR is less susceptible to risk from low interest rates.

Ladder’s portfolio has been rather resilient, with a 99% collection rate on interest on rents across its entire portfolio since the onset of the pandemic. Plus, LADR’s mid-market focus enables it to spread its investments across a broader array of investments, rather than most of it tied up in just a few investments.

While, LADR’s Q4’20 distributable EPS of $0.05 appears concerning on the surface, it’s due to an equity raise, with which the company used to deleverage the balance sheet, and plans to fund new originations going forward. The equity proceeds came from Koch Real Estate Investments, as noted by management below during the recent conference call:

Also in December 2020, Koch Real Estate Investments exercises option to acquire 4 million shares of Ladders Class A common stock, thereby increasing equity by $32 million and demonstrating their long-term commitment to Ladder.

As seen below, LADR has entered 2021 from a position of strength, with adjusted net debt to equity dropping to 1.4x, from a high of 2.3x in September 2020. LADR also maintains plenty of liquidity to resume growth this year, with $1.3B of unrestricted cash.

Lastly, I see management as being in close alignment with shareholders, given that the management and director group owns over 10% of the company. This includes the CEO, who currently owns 6.8M shares, representing 5.3% of the total shares outstanding. I find this to be rather significant, as this represents $78.7M in fair market value, based on today’s share price.

Turning to valuation, I find LADR to be attractively valued at the current price of $11.57, representing a price-to-book value of 0.93x. This compares favorably to the years prior to the pandemic, during which LADR’s price-to-book trended above 1.0x, reaching as high as 1.4x in early 2020, as seen below.

Risks to Consider

As a commercial REIT, LADR is more sensitive to swings in interest rates. Although the recent uptick in interest rates helps, a downward revision would result in less profitability for the company. In addition, the challenged hotel sector poses as a risk for LADR, as the timing of a full return to travel remains uncertain. While management reduced its hotel exposure by 30% in 2020, it still represents 14.5% of its balance sheet loan portfolio and is something worth considering.

Investor Takeaway

Ladder Capital has been rather resilient, with a 99% interest and rent collection rate since the onset of the pandemic. Looking forward, it has plenty of balance sheet capacity to resume growth this year. Meanwhile, LADR pays a 6.9% forward dividend yield, which I expect to be covered by distributable earnings in future quarters. I find LADR to be attractively valued at the current price, and expect to see share price appreciation this year. LADR is a Buy.