Back when Covid broke, the Federal Reserve gave US banks a break by allowing them not to include Treasuries in the calculation of the supplementary leverage ratio. The rationale for this was to provide banks with more room to provide credit to borrowers, without the need to raise offsetting capital.

One year down the line, this decision is under scrutiny. After all, this is an international ratio target, where US banks optically now get softer treatment. The counterargument goes that it is too early to withdraw this, as the crisis is far from concluded. But if it was reversed, it could mean that US banks offload the additional $400 billion that they have built up in Treasuries. This is not a front-and-centre risk, but it is brewing.

Meanwhile there is a growing possibility that the Fed may not need to hike the rate on excess reserves, as the funds rate continues to hold comfortably above zero. We'd still argue that an IOER hike is still more probable than not. With SOFR just a couple of basis points away from zero, there is a generic incentive to tighten things up on the front end.