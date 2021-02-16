This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2020.

This quarter, Karr’s 13F stock portfolio value increased ~18% from ~$495M to $586M. The number of holdings increased from 10 to 18. The top three positions represent ~72% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings, Microsoft, and Global Payments.

Robert Karr was one of the most successful among the “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund). Although his main expertise is Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US-listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs," check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes:

Amazon.com (AMZN), Facebook (FB), ServiceNow (NOW), and Adobe Systems (ADBE): These are small new stakes purchased during the quarter. The ~1% AMZN position was purchased at prices between ~$3005 and ~$3444 and the stock currently trades at ~$3063. FB is a 0.57% of the portfolio stake established at prices between ~$258 and ~$295 and it is now at ~$266. The 0.48% ADBE position was purchased at prices between ~$445 and ~$514 and it currently trades just below that range at ~$439.

Constellation Brands (STZ), Cognex Corp (CGNX), Ecolab (ECL), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), Performance Food Group (PFGC), and Dynatrace Inc. (DT): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY): A small stake in CDAY was first purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $44 and $78 and reduced by ~60% next quarter at prices between $39 and $84. The last quarter saw a 3.18% of the portfolio stake built at prices between ~$69 and ~$85. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$83.50 and ~$110. It currently trades at $85.37.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): The minutely small 0.24% stake in SNOW was eliminated during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Alibaba Group ADR (BABA): BABA is Karr’s largest position at ~30% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. Since then, there have only been minor adjustments. The stock currently trades at ~$238.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): MSFT is a large (top three) ~29% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $97 and $120 and increased by ~90% next quarter at prices between $119 and $138. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$234. Q3 2019 saw a ~14% stake increase while in Q1 2020 there was similar selling. There was a minor ~3% increase this quarter.

Global Payments (GPN): GPN is now a top three ~13% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $136 and $163 and increased by ~200% in the next quarter at prices between $154 and $175. There was a ~70% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $116 and $209. The next quarter saw another ~80% reduction at prices between $126 and $190. The position was rebuilt last quarter at prices between ~$161 and ~$185. This quarter saw a ~30% increase at prices between ~$156 and ~$215. The stock currently trades at ~$205.

Livent Corp (LTHM): LTHM is a ~12% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $5.50 and $7.75 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $6.45 and $8.95. There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2020 at prices between $4.60 and $8.75. This quarter saw a two-thirds increase at prices between ~$9 and ~$19. The stock currently trades at $16.98.

Note: Livent is a spinoff from FMC Corporation (FMC) that started trading in October 2018 at ~$16.25 per share.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT): EEFT is a large 11.34% of the portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between ~$87 and ~$106 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$158. There was a ~60% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$88 and ~$145.

Note: Euronet Worldwide has had a previous roundtrip in the portfolio. A small 0.93% of the portfolio position was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $69 and $167. It was disposed next quarter at prices between $73 and $121.

Procter & Gamble (PG): The minutely small 0.45% stake in PG saw a ~15% stake increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

None.

Kept Steady:

Flood & Decor Holdings (FND): The FND stake was established in H1 2018 at prices between $44 and $58. H2 2018 saw a ~4x stake increase at prices between $24 and $52. At the time, it was the largest position at roughly one-third of the portfolio. The last seven quarters had seen the stake reduced to a very small 0.55% of the portfolio position at prices between ~$27 and ~$76. The stock currently trades at ~$90.

Estée Lauder (EL): EL is a very small 0.30% stake established during H1 2018 at prices between $128 and $158. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third increase in Q4 2019 at prices between $182 and $208 while the next quarter saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $144 and $220. That was followed with a one-third selling in Q2 2020 at prices between $149 and $205. The stock currently trades at ~$280.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2020: