The Bank of N. T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB), Bermuda's first bank and an expansionary force through the years since its inception, continues to pull through amidst the devastating economic effects the pandemic has brought. With the bank servicing clients across eight countries, the different lockdown measures and domestic economic conditions in each of these territories posed challenges in formulating and implementing operational adjustments needed. The bank also suffered from having its main banking operations situated in areas where the main industries - tourism and real estate - were severely struck by the pandemic as well. Despite the economic downturn affecting its business, it was still able to post income for the past quarters by being proactive in its credit monitoring and communicating with clients to avoid defaults which will just hurt their figures.

The Financials of the Company

As is the case for the whole financial service industry and the majority of sectors, FY2020 left everyone struggling to keep afloat as the pandemic disrupted normal activities. Banks were exposed to greater risk as the economy suffered the repercussions and contracted. The bank closed the year with an interest income of $352 million, a 13% reduction from the previous year's $405 million. Interest and fees on loan still account for 66% of the interest income, followed by other interest or dividend income at 31%, and only 3% for interest on bank deposits. There were decreases for all 3 components of the interest income, but a 71% decline in bank deposit interests further drove the income down. As for its quarterly earnings, it continues to plummet with a 0.51% decrease over the $82.358 million of the third quarter. This trend of negative quarterly growth rates is expected as the pandemic is still ongoing, but the diminishing decline per quarter promises positive growth rates in the following quarters.

Source: WSJ NTB Income Statement

Interest expense mirrored the trend of interest income due to the combination of macroeconomic policy adjustments employed during the pandemic and the bank's internal management in reaction to these. The bank posted an interest expense of $34.41 million, a 42% decrease compared to last fiscal year's $59.376 million. As for its quarterly expense, the last quarter did better than the third quarter as it declined from $7.045 million to $6.358 million. It is important to note that the increase in expense for the third quarter was driven by the recognition of interest from the June 2020 debt acquired. As follows, net interest income (NII) suffered from an 8% decrease. NII went down to $317.599 million for this fiscal year from the $345.702 million of the previous year due to global lower interest rates. Quarterly figures started to show some growth resulting from the slight improvement of the interest income and the continued reduction in interest expense with a 0.35% increase, growing to $75.58 million from $75.313 million of the third quarter.

Source: WSJ

Net income for 2020 was down to $147.2 million compared to the $177.1 million of the last fiscal year. Continuing the decrease from the previous year, the 17% decline for this year is primarily attributed to low global interest rates resulting from the pandemic and the subsequent repercussions it brought. Although there were cost reductions like lower interest expense, decreased staff-related and marketing costs, lower travel expenses and client event costs, and reduction in professional and outsourcing service fees, these weren't enough to mitigate other factors that adversely affected net income. It was further affected by active deposit repricing in the Channel Islands and increased provisions for credit losses as loans migrated to past dues and non-performing categories. Additional expenses were also incurred in line with the completed integration of the ABN AMRO business acquisition, which includes increased property costs and income tax in the Channel Islands operations. Furthermore, it was affected by a deferred tax asset recognition in the UK from the prior year, extra health and safety-related expenditure in response to COVID-19, and planned renovation around the group. It is worth noting that the negative growth rate for the previous year was mainly due to the acquisition of the ABN AMRO business. Costs related to its acquisition right from the start-up until its complete integration to the Butterfield Group are investments foreseen to reap more value as the economy recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

Source: WSJ

On a quarterly basis, it was up by 37% in comparison to the $30.543 million of the third quarter. The $11.5 million increase was principally due to lower employment costs in the current quarter. This resulted from the cost restructuring program undertaken, which includes voluntary separation and targeting redundancy across its business operations. On its core operations, net income improved due to a decrease in credit loss provisions and increased non-interest income as a result of improved banking, asset management, and higher foreign exchange and trust revenues. With a slight improvement in macroeconomic forecasts, coupled with the bank's strategic moves amidst the pandemic, it is foreseen to post improving figures in the following quarters.

31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 Interest Income 81,938 82,358 85,324 102,389 103,521 Interest and Fees on Loans 56,151 56,379 56,410 61,716 60,949 Interest on Bank Deposits 626 1,003 1,069 9,427 10,916 Other Interest or Dividend Income 25,161 24,976 27,845 31,246 31,656 Total Interest Expense 6,358 7,045 6,209 14,798 17,281 Interest Expense on Bank Deposits 3,738 4,306 4,141 12,931 15,356 Interest Expense on Fed. Repos - - - - 14 Other Interest Expense 2,620 2,739 2,068 1,867 1,911 Interest Expense on Debt 2,620 2,739 2,068 1,867 1,911 Net Interest Income 75,580 75,313 79,115 87,591 86,240 Loan Loss Provision - 1,355 4,359 5,177 368 Net Interest Income after Provision 75,580 73,958 74,756 82,414 85,872 Non-Interest Income 47,368 48,389 42,334 46,990 50,010 Securities Gain 104 1,116 - - 115 Trading Account Income 519 200 592 -653 215 Trust Income 23,927 23,261 22,969 23,566 24,187 Commission & Fee Income 13,636 13,352 9,141 11,217 13,996 Other Operating Income -108 1,439 1,547 2,076 1,651 Non-Interest Expense 80,817 91,262 82,001 88,114 93,898 Labor & Related Expense 41,412 48,815 41,506 44,569 48,806 Equipment Expense 7,360 7,543 7,179 7,310 7,012 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 5,135 5,764 4,932 5,492 5,270 Depreciation & Amortization - - - 11,745 - Other Operating Expense 13,482 13,599 14,882 18,998 21,211 Operating Income 42,131 31,085 35,089 41,290 41,984 Pretax Income 42,131 31,085 35,089 41,290 41,984 Income Taxes 68 542 755 1,013 -1,905 Consolidated Net Income 42,063 30,543 34,334 40,277 43,889 Net Income 42,063 30,543 34,334 40,277 43,889

Source: WSJ

Return on Assets (ROA) for this fiscal year experienced a slight reduction, from 1.27 in FY2019 to 1 in FY2020. It dropped 21% as net income posted a 17% decline while total assets grew by almost 6%. The bank maintained a highly liquid position with $9.2 billion of cash and demand deposits with banks, reverse repurchase agreements, and liquid investments. These accounted for 62.2% of its total assets for this fiscal year, compared with 60.0% from the prior year. Its loan portfolio, which represents 35% of the total assets, totalled $5.2 billion for this year. Its growth was heavily impacted by the pandemic, further aggravated by the six-month payment deferral programs in both Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Its investment portfolio continues to be made of high-quality assets, with 99% invested in AAA-rated securities which are mainly US Government guaranteed securities. This asset mix and its strategic management make it highly possible for the bank to regain footing for its growth trajectory sooner than it is expected. Also, taking into consideration that the pandemic hampered the revenue growth potential of the newly acquired business line in the Channel Islands, it is with no doubt that the bank will be able to bounce back and maximize its assets for revenue generation as soon as the economy recovers.

Year Net Income Total Assets ROA 2016 $115.94 $11,104 1.04 2017 $153.25 $10,779 1.42 2018 $195.18 $10,773 1.81 2019 $177.08 $13,922 1.27 2020 $147.22 $14,739 1.00

Source: WSJ

Same with the case of its ROA, its Return on Equity suffered a decline as well. ROE decreased by 18% from the previous year's 18.37 to the current year's 14.99. Despite this, Butterfield is still doing better than the industry average that stands at 10.82 as of FY2020's fourth quarter. This shows how the bank is growing fast enough even with the pandemic affecting its core operation. Using the capital stock to finance income-generating avenues at this rate makes it a great company to add into the portfolio of those brave enough to include emerging names in theirs.

Year Net Income Shareholders' Equity ROE 2016 $115.94 $711 16.31 2017 $153.25 $823 18.62 2018 $195.18 $882 22.13 2019 $177.08 $964 18.37 2020 $147.22 $982 14.99

Source: WSJ

As expected from the consequences of the pandemic, the banking industry adjusted its credit loan allowances in response to projected defaults caused by worsening economic conditions. In line with this, Butterfield adopted a new Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard, which increased its provision to $34.1 million for the current year. Loans as a percentage of their total deposits decreased to 38.9% from 41.3% of the year prior as the temporary increase in corporate and retail deposits in Bermuda and Cayman Islands was offset by the expected declines in Euro deposits in the Channel Islands due to deposit book repricing. Loan deferral programs and pension withdrawals caused the retail deposit increase in Bermuda and Cayman. The bank also had non-accrual loans of $72.5 million as of this year, making up 1.4% of the total loans compared to the 1% of the prior year. The bank ensures to proactively communicate with their clients to offer solutions and loan term negotiations to avoid total nonpayment of loans.

Cost of deposits or the interest paid by financial institutions to their depositors for using their money decreased to 0.12 compared with the 0.14 of the previous two quarters. Since the start of the pandemic, the cost of funds for banks plummeted down following the cuts made in the prevailing market interest rates as governments switched to their COVID-19 economic responses. This alone is good news, as financial institutions would be paying lesser for using the deposits for business. But, coupled with the decreases in interest income, securities yield, and hampered loan growth rates, the supposed magnitude of its benefit is dwarfed by the loss incurred from said factors.

Net interest margin (NIM), a measure of the difference between its interest income and interest paid out to its lenders relative to its asset, was down to 2.25 this year versus the 2.30 of the previous quarter and 2.59 of the FY2019's fourth quarter. The quarterly decrease was mainly due to the continued low interest rates across the yield curve and increased prepayment speeds in the investment portfolio. This is slightly below the US NIM average of 2.43 as of the FY 2020's fourth quarter. But still being a positive figure, the bank's NIM still shows how it kept being profitable despite the effect of the pandemic.

Since it has gone public, Butterfield consistently gave out cash dividends to its investors in an increasing trend. For this fiscal year, it was giving out constant dividends per quarter set at $0.44 per share, amounting to an annual total of $1.76. Regular dividend payout makes it an attractive investment, especially during these trying times, as it shows how good they are in managing their revenue to provide returns to common shareholders.

Source: NASDAQ Dividend History

Butterfield closed off the year with annual earnings per share of $2.9, a 12% decrease in comparison to the previous year's $3.3. This follows as the net income was heavily impacted by the decreases in interest income brought about by the low global interest rates and deferred payments for its loan products.

Source: Macro Trends Butterfield EPS

Despite a slight decline in its EPS, the stock continues to trade at a forward P/E of about 15x for the last quarter of this year. This doubles the previous quarter's 7.56, which shows how it is preferred by traders due to its growth potential in the following quarters. This signifies the confidence of the investors in the stock to yield positive returns in the future, especially now that macroeconomic forecasts are leaning into the start of a recovery phase from the repercussions of the pandemic. Positive expectations for the stock influence its price, which is now valued at $39. It continues to present an upward trend that will further be pushed by the improvements it will post in its next earnings presentation.

Source: Macrotrends

Key Catalysts for Growth

Completed Integration of the ABN AMRO Business

The acquisition of the ABN AMRO Channel Islands is expected to significantly expand Butterfield's presence in Guernsey and Jersey. Its integration into the group provided Butterfield with an avenue to expand its core banking operations in the area, bringing in the benefit of more extensive loan offerings and the opportunity for the 35-year old domestic bank to extend its service offering to private equities and insurance industries. The acquisition was a vital step in the growth trajectory of the group by expanding in the highest quality offshore markets. Potential multinational clients to be served in this region will bolster company revenue, ensuring growth, while it is trying to recover from the pandemic.

Continued Cost-Reduction Measures

Since the first quarter of 2019, Butterfield has been intensely focused on reducing its expenses. This proved to be helpful not only for the said year but for 2020 as well since the bank continued to benefit from it, while it is trying to weather the pandemic's effect on net income. During the pandemic crisis, additional cost-reduction measures were implemented in response to the repercussions of the pandemic and to continue the planned restructuring within the group. Some of the measures executed include the following: movement of business operations from high-cost jurisdictions to cost-effective support centers in Canada and Mauritius, voluntary separation, early retirement, and redundancy targeting. Rechanneling savings resulting from these to fund more income-generating ventures will fast-track the bank's recovery and growth in the following years.

Conclusion

The fiscal year 2020 proved to be challenging for the Bank of Butterfield as it is for the majority of the firms operating globally, but it successfully navigated through the storm while positioning itself for growth. It has managed COVID-19 relatively well in its primary locations, with no significant service disruption despite the presence of government-mandated lockdowns and strict safety protocols. It was quick to act in implementing necessary adjustments in response to the pandemic, offering loan deferment programs for qualified borrowers while heightening credit monitoring to avoid full-blown defaults. It became stringent in providing loans to the tourism sector, the main industry in two of its principal locations - Bermuda and Cayman Islands. It also continued to improve operating inefficiencies through several cost-reduction measures that helped cushion the effects of the pandemic to its main income contributor.

Butterfield emerged from the pandemic equipped with better management strategies to situate itself for fast recovery and growth in the following quarters. Once the economy recovers, it will be a force to reckon with as it continues expanding as a leading offshore bank. The growth potential it has, as seen in how it bodes well despite the pandemic, should be enough to consider adding its stock to your portfolio and watching it provide returns in the following years to come.