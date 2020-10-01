Investment thesis

Over the last ten years, the dividend yield of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), a leading storage and data center management services company, has been steadily rising along with the share price, which however has not experienced such a dramatic increase. Looking at the time series of the share price from a longer-term perspective, there is a clear uptrend that has recently lagged behind. I believe this is unlikely to continue as the economy seems to be slowly recovering from the pandemic and demand for storage remains strong.

Corporate profile

Iron Mountain Inc. is a market leader in physical information storage and retrieval services, serving more than 225,000 customers from a variety of industries in 56 countries around the world. Besides traditional physical storage solutions, the company is also offering hybrid and digital storage solutions as more and more customers prefer such mediums. As of December 31, 2000, the company operated three segments: Global RIM business, Global datacenter business and Corporate and other business and employed over 24,000 people.

Source: 2020 Annual 10-K report

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call, the management of the company commented on the measures taken to protect the business and its employees from the coronavirus contagion, acceleration of data center leasing, plans to sustain dividend at the current level or the potential and entry on the Indian market. Overall, the management praised up-to-date performance with one exception – services segment where activity declined in comparison to previous quarters a year earlier due to generally adverse business conditions and stay-at-home economy.

In data center, we have built a strong global platform with 15 operating facilities across three continents since 2017. And we just announced an agreement which once closed, will mark our entry into the very fast-growing Indian market through our investment in Web works. The total addressable market for our data centers globally is $20 billion and is growing at over 10% per colocation or retail customers and over 40% for the hyperscale segment. - Bill Meaney, President and CEO

Financial analysis

From a financial perspective, the company’s business is highly levered with around 77 percent of all assets being financed with external capital. Although the company’s profitability reaches extraordinary levels (trailing twelve months ROE exceeding 25 percent), the company seems to struggle with liquidity (current ratio below 1) and its return on assets amounts only to about 2.5 percent.

Valuation

Plugging in Iron Mountain’s financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares show to be significantly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 4 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and stable operating income margin of 19 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at 121 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share of the company stands roughly at 90 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Source: Author's own model

The bottom line

To sum up, Iron Mountain is an outstanding business which despite its borderline leverage has an exceptional capacity to regularly deliver and grow. With a current dividend yield of almost 7 percent (dividend payout ratio of 91 percent), the company’s stock is a bargain at current price levels. Moreover, the management is optimistic about the company’s outlook and the company has already demonstrated that it has the capacity to exceed internal expectations several times in a row. Lastly, in the context of interest curve steeping, the company’s dividend yield is still more than 4 times higher than 10-year treasury yield, which makes it a remarkably attractive investment in many investors’ eyes.