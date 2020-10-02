Introduction

Recently I have been looking for a company that can bring exposure to construction and infrastructure spending on the back of governments further investing in their economies (fiscal stimuli), as well as one with a steady generation of cash flow. I also liked to get some exposure to renewable energy projects but not at inflated expectational prices driven by the belief that the energy transition will materialize in the coming years. There is an opportunity that has started to grow on me which combines all of these exposures. The best part is that my view is that this business is materially undervalued versus its peer group. It took me a while to digest it as it is sufficiently complex.

I recently took a small position in the stock. This article is a mental download of my investment thesis. It is very helpful to articulate in a sort of structured way one’s thought before investing.

This is an entry from a great collection of countries in the European Union. A 10-second recap is as follows. The Spanish control some Germans and team up with Italians. The Germans also own part of what the Spanish and Italians own. The Italians in their turn own a part of the Germans. The Germans work mostly in the United States and also control Australians. The Spanish are selling a part to the French. The Spanish-German controlled Australians have sold a part to Americans.

Let’s dive in.

Company Overview

We are in Spain. Meet Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. (‘ACS’) (OTCPK:ACSAF).

Although the name is not very glossy, ACS is one of the largest infrastructure and construction companies globally, and you guessed right, with a slightly complex business set-up.

Probably the best way to start is to show the structure of the business and then unpeel the various business units. This is taken from page 45 of ACS’s 2020 financial report.

Infrastructure – Construction : Dragados. Construction company that carries out civil engineering infrastructure development projects and residential / non-residential building projects. FY20 revenues: ~EUR 4.5bn.

Infrastructure – Construction : Hochtief. German listed global infrastructure group with construction / services / concession – public to private partnership activities. See slide 36 of Hochtief’s FY20 financial results for a business overview.

ACS has a controlling ~52% equity stake in Hochtief. Hochtief's focus is mainly on Australia, North America and Europe. In the Americas Hochtief’s main companies are Turner, Clark Builders, Flatiron and EE Cruz. In Asia Pacific Hochtief operates through the listed Australian company Cimic in which it owns ~77% of the equity and these results are consolidated in Hochtief’s financial statements. FY20 revenues: ~EUR 23.0bn.

Infrastructure – Construction : Cimic. Cimic is a listed Australian construction company. FY20 revenues: ~AUD 11.4bn. See slide 20 of Cimic’s FY20 financial results for a quick snapshot.

Source: Cimic

Infrastructure – Concessions : Iridium. Management of concessions in transport infrastructure: roads and highways, metros and railways. FY20 revenues: EUR 87m.

Infrastructure – Concessions : Abertis. Global toll road operator. Main presence in Europe (Spain and France) and in South America (Brazil, Mexico, Chile). Abertis is jointly controlled by the listed Italian toll road operator Atlantia, ACS (which owns a direct 30% stake in Abertis) and Hochtief (which owns 20% of Abertis). See slide 6 of a recent Abertis presentation for an overview.

Source: Abertis

Industrial Services – Support Services : Cobra. FY19 revenues: EUR 4.2bn.

Industrial Services – Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) : Dragados Industrial / Zero-E. My understanding is that this comprises mostly ACS’ portfolio of renewable energy projects. Below is slide 21 from ACS’ recent FY20 financial results presentation that outlines the current capital investment into renewable energy projects.

Source: ACS

Services : Clece.

Financials

ACS reported FY20 revenues of EUR 34.9bn and attributable net profit of EUR 574m. Compared to the FY19 attributable net profit of EUR 962m this was a drop of ~40%. All things equal a 40% net profit drop is a cataclysmic event for a business. In ACS’ case this was primarily driven by one of the greatest narratives of our time (the legacy of the narrative will be bigger than the actual pandemic in my view … but I digress momentarily) that led to strict travel restrictions enforced by governments in ACS main geographies.

As shown on slide 2 of the FY20 earnings presentation below, the main driver of the performance drop is the loss of traffic on the Abertis toll-roads. That all makes sense. More restrictions, more fear, less travel, less revenues, less profit. This is purely an external shock that is unlikely to persist even I dare say with restrictions being in place (if you drive your car in France than you know what I mean, people are rolling again and the car is the best way to do so if you don’t like to sit with others !).

Source: ACS

The other part of the revenue and profit drop was related to construction work not being paced at the same level as before and also contract awards have slowed down due to the Covid-19 restrictions. This again in my view does not say anything about the quality or durability of the business model.

ACS net debt at year-end 2020 stands at EUR 1.8bn an increase of EUR 1.7bn versus 2019. Taking the FY20 reported EBITDA numbers of EUR 2.4bn this is a ~0.8x net debt/EBITDA leverage at the ACS group level which seems well manageable to me. All the more since the increase in net debt is related to financial and project investments in FY20: ~EUR 0.9bn for project investments, ~EUR 0.8bn for increasing its stake in Hochtief / Cimic (~EUR 0.4bn) and for share buy-backs (~EUR 0.4bn).

The net debt consists of gross financial debt of ~EUR 11.3bn and cash & short term investments of ~EUR 9.4bn. So the calendar of maturities for the gross debt facilities can either be repaid or refinanced. From the disclosures made by ACS the gross debt becoming due in FY21 is ~EUR 4.2bn. This is not ideal but looks to be in the ordinary course of business and no reference was made to the maturities on the recent FY20 earnings call (well at least not the English translation thereof I think).

Price

ACS has ~310.66m shares outstanding as per year-end 2020. ACS' share price as of writing is EUR 26.24 with ACS standing at a market capitalization of ~EUR 7.4bn. Enclosed is a graph with ACS’ share price performance and a few companies that I believe have comparable profiles such as Vinci and Eiffage (both French) as well as Ferrovial (Spanish) that have solid footing in construction and concessions.

Data by YCharts

Investment Considerations and Catalysts

Infrastructure is a great tool for governments to stimulate spending and private sector demand. Loose monetary policy has now transformed also in more fiscal stimuli being deployed globally. I expect that governments will gradually commission more infrastructure investments to support growth in their economies. It can be an effective way to support potential demand gaps in the private sector as the public investments can generate a multiplier effect by allowing the private sector to spend more and the fiscal deficits created by the stimuli to be minimized.

Green is the new black. Renewable energy has reached a tipping point versus traditional carbon-rich energy sources. ACS has positioned itself nicely to play in this space, either as a construction company or as a concessionaire / operator. See slide 23 from ACS’ FY20 results presentation below.

Source: ACS

Concluding a transaction with Vinci for the Industrial Services segment. An announcement regarding the purchase by Vinci of ACS’s Industrial Services segment was made early October 2020.On the recent 4Q20 / FY20 results call reference was made to the parties still negotiating the sale contract with an indication this may be finalized towards the end of March 2021. The transaction enterprise value as initially announced is EUR 5.2bn with a cash component to be paid of at least EUR 2.8bn. As per ACS’ FY20 results report:

Once the due diligence processes are concluded and the terms of the final contract have been specified, the transaction will be subjected to the relevant administrative authorizations. On its side, ACS Group will retain the cash as of December 31st 2020 and the rest of the energy concessions, most of which are grouped in Zero-E.

Taking the Industrial Services segment EBITDA FY20 of EUR 661m this means a EV/EBITDA transaction multiple of 7.9x. Taking the last update as guidance I think we can assume that a team-up with Vinci on investing in renewable energy power generation assets is being worked on.

Simplification of the ACS structure. I believe that simplification in the ACS group will be hugely beneficial for the market value of the equity. Creating a clear perimeter of Infrastructure / Construction, Concessions and Renewable Energy may be a good start together with simplifying how the consolidation works within ACS. The financial consolidation is rather opaque from the outside in and adds to an already complex set-up of businesses and cross-holdings in the structure.

Recent monetization of Thiess. On 31 December 2020 ACS closed the sale of 50% of its equity ownership in Thiess – which delivers mining construction services across a range of commodities – on an implied enterprise value for 100% of AUD 4.3bn. This resulted in cash proceeds on completion of AUD 2.0bn to Cimic. The transaction includes a put option for Elliott between year 3-6 post transaction to sell back its acquired stake at the lower of fair value and the current price. I think this shows some M&A creativity, ability and willingness to opportunistically monetize assets.

Huge backlog of work creates some visibility. ACS’ backlog at FY20 was ~EUR 69.2bn which is 2x FY20 sales. Although the backlog decreased by 3.7% on a fixed exchange rate basis (and decreased by 11.0% on a nominal basis in EUR) I believe this is largely driven by the more difficult environment in 2020 in project commitments from clients due to reasons well known to everyone.

Equity story. If I look at the operational activities of ACS the business units seem actually pretty well put together. This doesn’t get fully reflected in the story that ACS puts together for investors. The FY20 results are really a staccato of data that one needs to translate into information and a coherent story. A more visual and integrated approach is needed on how each business unit is playing into secular growth markets, how they are positioned and how their earnings model works. This will make a great difference, especially when combined with a more articulated financial strategy and capital allocation / distribution framework.

Multiple shots on goal. ACS has various business units that are both diversified as well as complementary. Complex infrastructure and construction, toll roads, renewable energy assets, maintenance services, mining construction. In other words, ACS has a lot of material to play with.

Reversion to the mean. ACS currently trades at an FY20 EV/EBITDA of ~4.2x in my calculation. Enterprise value is inclusive of the minorities interest in ACS’ balance sheet since the EBITDA includes the consolidated position (most notably Hochtief). The EBITDA excludes any contribution of Abertis (toll roads) as this is equity-accounted for in ACS financial statements so effectively the EBITDA is understated for ACS in this metric. The ACS peer group on average trades at a EV/EBITDA of ~7.8x and a P/E of ~24.9x. See below for a table with further detail in which I tried to get to an implied valuation per share if one discounts with 25% the average EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples in the peer group, and then overlays this with a modest growth into FY21. The directional indication for me is that ACS can be a EUR 38-43 per share stock in the next 12 months (potential 45-65% upside to current share price), if some of the catalysts mentioned in the sections above come to fruition. Meanwhile you get a modest dividend yield.

Risks

The risks involved with ACS are mainly the usual macro concerns that there will be further GDP contraction and governments might be more focused on reducing deficits by not spending. No point in me explaining economic headwinds.

Cash flow generation. Another way to look at the valuation of ACS is to see ACS as a holding company to which various subsidiaries and investments upstream their dividends. This reminds me of a financial institution with regulatory regimes across the globe which prohibit upstreaming of capital to the holding. The benefit for ACS is that this is not a regulatory hurdle at all. I estimate that ~EUR 800m per year is a normalized basis that can be up-streamed from the business units to ACS. Take out holding expenses, taxes and financing expenses of ~EUR 200m per year then the available free cash flow at ACS holding level is ~EUR600m. The risk here is to be massively wrong due to the complexity of the business.

Dividend. In a stable state technically the above cash flows available at the ACS holding can be distributed as dividend excluding any growth investments in ACS. The gross dividend per share over FY20 amounted to ~EUR 0.60 per share and implying a dividend yield of ~2.35%. The FY21 dividend per share may be lower than this as further potential investment in the renewable energy projects portfolio gather steam. This may lower the dividend in the near term and could reduce the share price temporarily. Longer term - and as a reminder the dividend was ~EUR 2.00 per share over FY19 - an increased dividend per share could accelerate the share price significantly depending on what the long range 'fair' dividend yield of this asset should be.

One element to consider is the leverage within Abertis (the toll road operator) in which ACS co-invests with Hochtief and Atlantia. The debt levels are fairly high but without a material refinancing before FY23. See slide 16 for Abertis’ gross debt structure.

Source: Abertis

Conclusion

ACS is positioned in segments where I think secular growth will provide a long-term tailwind. Infrastructure, renewable energy, mobility. Compared to peers ACS commands a materially lower valuation which gives room for mean reversion. ACS business is likely to improve in FY21 due to restrictions further easing and people being more used to working with Covid-19. Any simplification of its business model will pay off in my view. In short, this is a potential investment with limited downside and solid upside. The stock based on my quick analysis can go to ~EUR 38-43 per share without doing anything spectacular.

In short, I like the stock at ~EUR 26 per share. And I will like it even further below EUR 20 per share at which point my mechanics of averaging down – IF the business is still as I think it is and the reason for a price drop is temporary, unwarranted, ridiculous or anything else – could kick in.

I do not buy ACS for the dividend yield now. It can be a near term higher dividend yielder due to the prospective normalization of dividend per share potential post Covid-19. Thereafter it is likely that the dividend yield should be lower as the share price grows into the visibility of more stable business environment.