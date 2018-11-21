Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Beena Goldenberg came on as CEO of Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) in April 2020 and has done a lot towards turning the company around and putting it on the path to consistent profitability. Prior to joining Supreme, Beena was CEO of Hain-Celestial Canada, a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) and worked in the CPG space for over 30 years. Beena also serves on the Board of Food and Consumer Products of Canada, the largest CPG industry association.

Topics include:

Beena spent over 30 years in the CPG industry in a variety of roles. Was CEO of Hain Celestial Canada for 15 years (Irwin Simon of Aphria (APHA) was her mentor at Hain) and that attracted Beena to industries that had tailwinds in consumer adoption. Sectors with exciting growth stories ahead of them like cannabis similar to organic sector decades ago, though growth in cannabis has been more radical.

Thoughts on Aphria/Tilray (TLRY) deal that's changing Canadian landscape. Also a group of smaller players with differentiation, which Supreme is a part of. Supreme sticking with its core - high quality, premium brand with 7Acres Craft Collective, while other companies are looking for value brands. Highest price per gram offering of the top 10 LPs - higher price that consumers continue to buy because of the value and quality.

Coming on board at Supreme - work had started with previous Interim CEO; was focused on right sizing infrastructure and driving revenue growth, focusing on CPG and retail market, building brands not wholesale. Meeting consumers at different price points. That's what got them to positive EBITDA and now on path to be sustainably profitable despite challenges of Covid.