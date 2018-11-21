Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Beena Goldenberg came on as CEO of Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) in April 2020 and has done a lot towards turning the company around and putting it on the path to consistent profitability. Prior to joining Supreme, Beena was CEO of Hain-Celestial Canada, a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) and worked in the CPG space for over 30 years. Beena also serves on the Board of Food and Consumer Products of Canada, the largest CPG industry association.
Topics include:
This article was written by
Comments (8)