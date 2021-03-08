Introduction

With the global economic recovery underway, and the looming theme of inflation the prospects of base metals look resplendent. The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:DBB) is one option that investors may consider if they're looking to exploit developments within this space; DBB offers investors access to three base metal futures - Copper (Grade A), Aluminium, and Zinc. In this article, I will pick out the key features of this ETF and also highlight some of the prospective rewards and risks associated with it.

Let's start with some of the attractive facets of this ETF.

Index methodology manages roll yield well

When you invest in commodity futures, it's important to note that your total returns are a function of not just changes in spot prices, but the roll yield as well. In a backwardation market, this may not be an issue as the prospects of positive roll yield are higher as prices of contracts with longer-term maturities are cheaper than the contracts with shorter-term maturities; rolling can enhance returns in this sort of market.

Conversely, in a contango situation, you're then faced with an upward sloping price curve, which could hurt your investment, due to higher carry costs during rollovers. Unlike some of the conventional commodity tracking products that select futures contracts on a "predetermined" schedule, and are thus not favorably positioned to mitigate potential negative roll yields (during contango), DBB seeks to be more in tune with prevailing market conditions and thus pick out futures contracts that can generate the most favorable roll yield.

Base metals are a useful hedge against rising inflation pressures

It looks as though until recently investors had been underappreciating the risk of inflation but this is now very much a real threat; fortunately, during rising inflationary conditions, base metals tend to fare better than some of the other traditional asset classes.

After a challenging 2020, consumers and industries the world over are looking to make up for lost ground in 2021 as vaccine penetration and herd immunity deepens. The ongoing economic recovery, buttressed with sizeable central bank liquidity and fiscal support has begun to stoke inflationary pressures. Take the US where the 10-year break-even inflation rate (the difference between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-linked bond for the same maturity) has gained more than 60bps over the past 6 months and is currently at levels (2.21%) last seen during August 2014! Elevated personal savings rates should begin to normalize and translate into increased spending as previously dormant discretionary activities come back to the table.

Also consider the situation in the world's largest base metal guzzler - China. A pickup in construction and infrastructure projects in the central and western provinces has led to strong demand for these materials, and this has been reflected in rising factory gate prices. Earlier today, the Chinese producer price index numbers for Feb grew by 1.7% YoY, accelerating significantly from the +0.3% YoY growth seen in Jan, and also coming in above market expectations of 1.5% YoY. This is also the highest reading since November 2018, and after months of dwindling prices, we've now seen two months of back-to-back increases, reiterating the underlying momentum.

Source: Trading Economics

Attractive prospects for Copper and Aluminium

The prospects of DBB's two major holdings (as of 8th March 2021) - Copper and Aluminium look generally bright, especially the former which currently has a ~41% weight in the overall portfolio. Admittedly, considering Copper's stellar performance in February, the risk-reward isn't the most optimal but I still feel that the underlying conditions remain alluring and we could continue to see further gains.

Major economies the world over have announced large-scale infrastructure projects to help revive their respective economies from the pandemic slump, and this has proved to be a real boost for copper. China, the world's largest consumer of copper, continues to display a strong appetite for the metal; despite what is perceived to be a seasonally slow period on account of the Chinese New Year, recent import data which came out earlier this week showed that China's import of unwrought copper for Jan/Feb 2021 came in at 884,009 tonnes, a 4.7% annual increase. Another major nation - India that has traditionally been a net exporter of the metal is struggling with domestic supply capacity and is poised to be a net importer for yet another year in FY21. Data there shows that after a relatively subdued period between June to August 2020, refined copper imports have picked up since.

Source: The Print

On the supply side, the situation is more precarious; according to the latest International Copper Study Group report which came out a few weeks back, for the first 11 months of 2020, the globe saw a gap of 590,000 metric tons. Besides the world's leading copper producer - Chile did not finish the year on a good note, with production levels declining by -2.9%, between July-November 2020. In addition to that, do also consider that the current warehouse stock levels of copper on the LME are well below 100,000 metric tons, making this the lowest it's been for years; this will take time to build up, and should support prices, although recent reports highlighting Peru's (the second-largest copper producer after Chile) intentions to hit record output levels of 2.5m tonnes in 2021, may cause prices to stall for a while, more so, if Chile comes out with similar pronouncements.

Source: LME

One may not necessarily see the immediate impact of ongoing developments under the Biden regime, but over time, copper's role in industrial, electrical, power and manufacturing applications, is likely to become even more pronounced, and this trend could be mirrored across the world; this is a regime that is very keen to embrace areas such as clean & renewable energy, alternative fuels, hybrid vehicles, energy storage, etc. Copper on account of its innate strength in conductivity, efficiency, and mouldability could prove to be a key ingredient in all these terrains.

Source: Copper Development Association

There are many examples of the Biden regime's commitment to the cause. For instance, in only his second week in office, Biden signed an executive order to weed out carbon dioxide emissions from US power generation by 2035, a move that would require quite a prompt and rapid shift towards renewable energy. The recent events in Texas also highlighted the structural flaws within the energy infrastructure grid in the US and this is something that will likely be addressed as the President seeks to revamp the nation's electric grid. According to WIRES, grid improvements could see around $30-$90 billion worth of investments in this space. A lot of experts have suggested that the country will also need to invest rapidly in energy storage infrastructure, and whilst copper's current application is primarily oriented towards mobile energy storage applications, I would expect this recent fervor of conversations around the grid to lead to a greater demand of copper from stationary energy storage applications as well.

Source: IDTechEx

In addition to this, do also consider that Biden is looking to convert the entire Federal fleet to EVs; this is a tremendous opportunity as you're looking at almost 650,000 vehicles across the civilian agencies, postal service, and military agencies. So why is this big for copper? Copper's electrical conductivity qualities are pivotal in mitigating the higher temperatures that one associates with EVs. It is also used in every major EV component, including the motor, the electrical wiring, and the inverter. Copper's ubiquitous qualities within EVs are reiterated by the fact that EV cars use 3.5x the copper content used in ICE (Internal combustion energy) cars, and a fully electric bus uses 11-16x the copper content used in the ICE equivalent.

Source: Statista

Look this EV enthusiasm isn't limited to the revamping of the Federal fleet alone; even otherwise, the ICE to EV conversion is taking place at quite a rapid pace across the world (global EV sales were up 39% in 2020 even as the total PV market declined by 14%), and by 2030, half the global passenger vehicle fleet is expected to comprise of EVs. You can imagine what a world of good this would do to global copper demand; by 2027, copper demand from the EV market alone (not including other industrial applications) is estimated to increase by 1.7million tonnes, and I'm not sure the supply will be able to keep pace. Just for some context, a major copper producer such as China could only produce 1.7million tonnes in 2020, lower than the 1.9million tonnes seen in 2016.

Aluminum too is another commodity that could benefit from the EV boom as it has useful conductivity properties like copper (albeit with lower efficiency), and is also lighter and more cost-efficient. To make EVs more affordable, EV manufacturers may resort to a greater influx of aluminum content.

However, with aluminum, the more interesting talking point is what's happening in China, the largest producer of the metal, accounting for ~60% of global production. To ensure carbon neutrality by 2060, the Chinese government has begun taking steps to wind down aluminum production capacity within the country, with peak production expected to come much sooner than the initial 2025 target that many analysts expected. This has the potential to result in a severe global shortage and push up prices. As per the LME, after crossing the 1.65m ton barrier in June-2020, LME warehouse stocks have come off significantly to the 1.3m ton mark. Goldman Sachs estimates that we could have a supply shortfall of 400,000 tons in 2021, with the shortfall projected to increase even further in 2022 and 2023.

Source: LME

Having covered the bullish angles, I'd now like to touch upon a few potential drawbacks/risks associated with DBB.

Risks

DBB - Not the cheapest option around

Within the broad commodity ETF space, DBB's expense ratio of 0.84% makes this one of the more expensive options on offer; that figure puts DBB around the upper end of the commodity ETF expense ratio spectrum that ranges from around 0.25% to more than 1%. Whilst the core management fees work out to 0.75%, DBB is also required to pay added brokerage commissions and fees to its commodity broker (items such as NFA fees, exchange fees, pit brokerage fees, give-up fees, etc) which roughly work out to around 0.09% of the NAV of the fund in any given year. Do note that this figure isn't set in stone, and there's potential for this component of the expense ratio to potentially increase in any particular year.

Zinc's prospects are not as appealing as the other base metals

Zinc has the lowest weight in this ETF (31.7%) and that's just as well, as the outlook for this base metal isn't as bullish as the other two. China is the largest producer of refined zinc and concentrates, and domestic capacity there is expected to be resilient in 2021, paving the way for - 5% lower annual import volumes (last year, zinc concentrate import volumes had grown by 20%) in 2021. A report by Fitch also suggests that after peaking in 2020/21, prices will enter a long-term structural decline, driven by the associated impact in steel production. Global zinc consumption is expected to slow from the average run-rate of 2.2% YoY between 2010-2019, to 1.1% between 2020-2029. As you can see from the chart below, LME inventory levels, have been ramping up over recent months and are currently at their highest point since mid-2017.

Source: LME

Recent dollar strength is a worry

A strengthening dollar is negative for commodities. After a strong sell-off since May-2020, the dollar index had managed to stabilize at lower levels and has now enjoyed a relatively decent 2021, gaining 2.2%. In late Jan, I had highlighted why I think the dollar may appreciate, and I suppose that case has now strengthened even further. Recently we saw the yield on the 10-year note breach the 1.6% mark (this represents almost 70bps of upside momentum since the start of 2021). Even if further upside is stalled, for now, I expect the momentum in yields to come back, as traditionally the 10-year yields have usually traded above the expected inflation rate. Currently, that is not the case with the 10-year yields still c.65bps lower than the bond market's expected inflation rate. I'd like to believe that over the next few months you could see further normalization as the 10-year creeps closer to the 2% mark. This likely increase in the yields should result in a further flight of capital towards the US which will be beneficial for the dollar. Further dollar appreciation for much of 2021 could dampen appetite for commodities.

Price action and closing thoughts

The DBB chart is currently in a good way, having negated some previously bearish patterns. Looking at the long-term chart, the first thing to be noted is that there has been a significant contraction in the average price range over the years (volatility in the prices between 2007-2011 was much higher than what it has been in recent years), and this has been reflected in the shape of something akin to a descending triangle pattern. In technical terms, this long-term volatility contraction across many years is usually associated with a strong breakout one-way move. There are some signs that this may already have been triggered.

During the carnage of 2020, DBB managed to not collapse beyond the previous support levels of $11-$12 and bounced from there, forming a bullish triple bottom pattern. From those bottom levels, we've seen a relatively strong uptrend with healthy consolidation in Sep/Oct-20 and Dec-20/Jan-21. Crucially we recently saw the strong breakout past the multi-year upper boundary of the descending triangle pattern, something it has not managed to do for many years, highlighting the intention of the bulls. Understandably it has now paused below the $20 levels as this is not only a psychologically crucial landmark, but it had also served as resistance in mid-to-late 2012 and early 2018. There's a chance we see some consolidation at these levels offering investors the opportunity to build positions.

Source: Trading View

If conditions for key base metals continue to be supportive as I've laid out in my article (and risks such as the dollar strength, and potentially weak zinc conditions don't prove to be too fatal), we could see the $20 landmark being taken out, with the next resistance coming in at around the $25-$26 levels. As DBB approaches these levels, investors may consider winding down their positions.