Source: CITIC Securities

Founded in 1995, CITIC Securities Ltd (OTCPK:CIIHF) is the largest securities company in China, with businesses covering investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and asset management. The company has a diversified client base that includes over 40,000 institutional clients and 10.3 mln individuals. And have been honoured with awards in the Asiamoney China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards 2020.

We researched the company’s investment banking capabilities and support it receives from the state-linked firm CITIC Group (OTCPK:CTPCF), one of the largest conglomerates in the country. Its unique relationship enables it to capture opportunities as well as maintain strong ties with the government. That said, the company’s capabilities stretch beyond the public sector as its leadership is solidified with deals from notable clients such as Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). As China is opening up its $45 tln financial industry, we highlighted the company’s efforts to expand its footprint globally with partnerships with SGX to provide investors access to the Chinese markets. We also pointed out the future challenges faced within the competitive industry and struggles the company experienced with its CLSA acquisition in 2013 which has not lived up to expectations. The last point is about its asset management business which is one of the largest locally and is poised to become even larger as it seeks to grow its AUMs and was appointed as one of the asset managers for the country’s pension fund system.

The company’s revenues are broken down in the pie chart below. The Investment Banking segment consists of securities placement and underwriting activities, and financial advisory services. The Brokerage segment refers to the securities and futures dealing and brokerage, as well as the sale of financial products as an agent. The Trading segment consists of equity, fixed income and derivatives trading and market-making, margin financing and securities lending and alternative investment activities. The Others segment handles private equity investment, principal investment and other financial activities.

Source: CITIC Securities

Strong Investment Banking Capabilities with Parent Company Support

CITIC is a leading investment bank in the Chinese landscape with firm support from its parent company, CITIC Group, a state-linked conglomerate that owns 15.47% of the company. It leverages its relationship with its parent company for support having previously counting on it for deal flow to raise debt. For example, a $5.9 bln convertible bond deal by CITIC Bank where it appointed CITIC Securities as the underwriter. In addition, CITIC also capitalizes on its affiliation to the government, by running deals involving state-owned companies such as the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank’s $7.1 bln convertible bond deal, it has proven to be capable of securing deals from the private sector with notable clients such as Alibaba, JD.com and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) enabling it to maintain a firm lead over the market. The graph below shows its ability to maintain its lead over the Asian DCM and ECM market in the past 10 years.

Source: WSJ, Dealogic

CITIC Securities is the leader in terms of DCM within the Asian market having completed 783 deals in 2020 with a total value of $98.34 bln giving it a market share of 6%. Fueled by easing monetary and fiscal monetary policy as anticipated strong economic growth, the Chinese DCM market could continue its run with heightened activity as corporates raise more debt. CITIC has a robust pipeline of debt raising deals, for example, a $750 bond deal by Yuexiu Property (OTCPK:YUEXF). It has also received regulatory approval to issue $1.2 bln of bonds over the next two years.

Source: WSJ

Whereas for ECM, the company trails Morgan Stanley (MS) in the Asian market. In 2020, it has completed 150 deals for a total value of $25.3 bln. Similar to DCM, activity for ECM in the region is poised to grow as more companies seek a public listing to take advantage of the good market timing. The increased IPO activity is also supported by government initiatives such as the Star Market to promote the listing of emerging tech startups. Firms such as CITIC Securities are fundamental to the initiative and it has a built a solid track record with a leading share of 9 deals in 2019 out of 70 deals overall. Since its introduction, there are already over 200 listed companies in the STAR Market. Additionally, an increasing number of US-listed Chinese firms are doing a secondary listing in Shanghai or Hong Kong to avoid delisting risks.

Source: WSJ

Looking into 2021, CITIC’s outlook is supported by a pipeline of notable IPOS. Well-known names such as Baidu, Tencent Music, and Ctrip are also lining up for secondary listings in Hong Kong. Baidu has identified CITIC as its bookrunner and is believed to be filing soon. Besides Baidu, one of China’s largest facial recognition startups is working with CITIC for a planned listing. Additionally, CITIC may also benefit from the Ant Group IPO which could get back on track if it resolves issues as China’s Central Bank Governor suggested. CITIC Securities was set to get an underwriter’s role for the Shanghai tranche of financial technology firm Ant Group’s up to $30 billion dual-listing in 2020 before it was suspended.

Company Potential Value Baidu (BIDU) $5 bln Megvii $500 million to $1 billion UCO Cosmetics $300 mln

Source: TechCrunch, TheStandard, Bloomberg

Seeking to Capitalize on Internationalization of China’s Capital Markets

CITIC’s goal is to become a world class global investment bank to help connect China’s evolving capital markets to the world. As the Chinese capital markets open up to foreigners, the company is seeking to position itself to benefit from the potential rise in overall trading volumes and cross-border capital flows by partnering with Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) and continue integrating with CLSA. Despite headwinds, we believe these partnerships would enable the company to gain wider exposure to the increasing investment flows supported by rising foreign interest in Chinese capital markets. Between 2013 and 2020, foreigners’ holdings of financial assets grew at a 27% CAGR and are expected to grow further with financial liberalization policies providing major opportunities for CITIC.

Source: PIIE

The company has solid leadership in the Chinese securities brokerage industry and has a wide breadth of innovative financial products. To capitalize on the opportunities, it is also entering partnerships with other leading financial institutions to extend its footprint globally. For example, SGX and CITIC announced plans to collaborate to greater participation in Chinese markets by international investors. Both parties are looking to develop and list new bond and risk management products for investors to invest in China’s bond market. Besides that, the comprehensive agreement also covers other products such as fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), equity, debt capital markets, and more.

Besides that, the company’s brokerage and trading business has also expanded in other countries such as Korea, Canada, Japan, Europe and other markets. The Company helped clients participate in GDR-related transactions and provided structurally rich OTC derivative transactions for overseas hedge funds, private banks, and wealth management institutions, and offered clients cross-time zone global market derivative transactions via transaction platforms in Hong Kong, Singapore, London and other places.

That said, the company’s track record of expanding internationally has fallen short of expectations. In 2013, the firm acquired leading securities firm CLSA Securities for $1.25 bln from Crédit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF). The acquisition was to provide comprehensive services for international institutional investors to access Chinese markets by leveraging its wide international network. CLSA has over 20 branches in the UK, the US, Australia, Southeast Asia and other countries and regions, with its research services covering over 1,000 stocks along the Belt and Road Initiative regions. Though, integration between the two firms has been met with challenges with senior management leaving the firm in recent times. CITIC’s international revenues have declined 3% annually between 2014 and 2018. Additionally, as the Chinese government grants foreign firms to have full control of their Chinese operations, competition is set to heat up within the industry and consolidation may be imminent.

Growing Asset Management Business

CITIC Securities asset management business is one of the largest in China with an all-round product line of ETFs and pension funds and continues to grow as it expands international business while improving its risk management capabilities. The company has an AUM of RMB1,394.7 bln ($215 bln) and plans to grow by $464 mln by raising additional funds from clients.

Leading Asset Management Company in China AUM ($ bln) E Fund Management 276.2 Bosera Asset Management 263.9 China Southern Fund Management 216 CITIC Securities Asset Management 215 GF Fund Management 212.8 Harvest Fund Management 204.7 Bank of China Fund Management 189.8 China Merchants Fund Management 183.3

Source: Fundselector

The Chinese asset management market is driven by increasing economic growth backed by favourable demographics and a high savings rate twice that of the US. In 2019, the total assets under management in the wealth management market reached RMB49 tln ($7 tln). Oliver Wyman forecasts the wealth management market to grow at a CAGR of 19% to RMB118 tln by 2024. Compared to other developed countries, China’s market has ample room for growth as its share of global assets under management is only 6% despite it being the second largest economy.

Furthermore, the company has been selected as the investment manager for the central government as well as in 28 provinces, cities and autonomous regions. It is one of the asset managers on behalf of the National Council of Social Security Fund (NCSSF) which oversee mandatory government-led public pension funds (Pillar 1) with an AUM of at least $300 bln. Bosera is the leading manager with 14% of outsourced AUMs, though, this is still a significant growth driver as around half of CITIC’s AUMs are from institutional and governmental businesses and plays a key role in the national pension fund industry. By 2028, the total pensions funds could grow to RMB 53 tln ($7.57 tln) at a CAGR of 16%. We believe that CITIC is in a solid position to benefit as a leading fund manager in the region.

Disappointing International Expansion Track Record Risk

While solid growth prospects are mushrooming for the Chinese investment banking industry as the country’s financial systems opens up to international investors, the company faces several challenges despite its commitment to international expansion. Its track record has disappointing with international revenues declining by 3% between 2014 and 2018, whereas its peers such as Haitong Securities Co.’s (OTCPK:HTNGF) international revenues has grown 21% in the same period. Its acquisition of CLSA promised to deliver stronger international growth due to its large global network in 21 locations worldwide and extensive brokerage industry expertise. However, the acquisition has fallen short as integration challenges due to cultural and management clashes did not result in the growth the company was hoping to achieve. Additionally, rather than growing, the subsidiary has been winding down its operations and has closed its US equities business in 2017. Thus, the company’s vision of global expansion has not materialised as it was hoping for which could weigh on future expansion plans which would result in the company failing to fully capitalise on the market driver of increased cross-border capital flows.

Valuation

As seen in the chart, the company’s financial performance is rather volatile as it tends to correlate with the overall capital markets activity. In 2015, the company experienced a surge in revenues followed by a steep decline as the stock market bubble burst.

Source: Tradingeconomics

The market boom was attributed to government policy to promote retail investor participation as well as the overwhelming response to the introduction of the Hong Kong-Shanghai Connect scheme which allowed foreign investors to trade Shanghai markets and saw its daily turnover tripled. Since then, activity has normalized and the company has achieved an average revenue and net income growth of 12.16% and 8% in the past 5 years. However, net margins have been decreasing over the past 10 years due to rising cost of services.

Source: CITIC Securities, Khaveen Investments

Compared to other leading investment banks in terms of valuation metrics, CITIC’s ratios are the lowest for all valuation metrics listed in the table which signals that it is trading at a discount relative to its peers. Notably, the company’s P/TBV is only 2.17x compared with the industry average 3.69x which indicates its high tangible book value discount.

Company P/E P/S P/BV P/TBV P/CF CITIC Securities 12.43 5.16 1.09 2.17 19.74 China Securities 9.62 10.45 1.23 4.37 29.3 China International Capital Corp 16.61 9.15 1.49 4.54 32.21 Average 12.89 8.25 1.27 3.69 27.08

Source: Reuters, WSJ

Moreover, we also compared its financial performance in terms of revenue and profitability growth. The company’s revenue and net income growth is decent but is lower than China International Capital Corp. Though, it has a highest ROE of 8.86% suggesting that it is the most efficient in using its capital.

Company 5Y Rev CAGR 5Y Net Income CAGR ROA ROE CITIC Securities 12.6% 7.97% 1.79% 8.86% China Securities 9.43% 3.73% 2.30% 2.78% China International Capital Corp 29.70% 8.11% 1.37% 1.43% Average 17.2% 6.6% 1.8% 4.4%

Source: Reuters, WSJ

To value the company, we applied a comparable valuation based on the Chinese investment banking industry average valuation metrics. With solid market leadership and expansion opportunities on top of its wide network, we believe the company should be valued based on the industry averages which suggest it is trading a discount to its peers. Based on an average equity value derived from the P/E, P/S, P/BV, P/TBV, EV/S and P/CF, we obtained an average equity valued per share of $5.15 with 21.4% of upside.

CITIC Securities Valuation P/E P/S P/BV P/TBV P/CF Average Price Target Current Price Upside Industry Average 12.89 8.25 1.27 3.69 27.08 Equity Value/Share ($) 4.40 6.79 4.95 7.22 5.82 5.84 4.24 37.5%

Source: CITIC Securities, Reuters, WSJ

Verdict

In this article, we discuss the Chinese investment banking industry where CITIC Securities is a leading player in equity and debt capital markets where it has a strong track record and support from its state-linked parent company. The company has benefitted from its relationship with its parent company with support for deal and strong ties with the central government. That said, the company is highly capable and has also won many deals within the private sector providing its firm market leadership. With the strong capital markets activity, the company has a strong pipeline of deals of US listed companies seeking a secondary listing as well as the potential Ant Group IPO in the future where was appointed as the leading sponsor.

As the government opens up the industry, the company is seeking to capitalize on the trend of cross-border capital flows with partnerships with the SGX to enables increased activity via its platform. However, it faces challenges integrating CLSA which it acquired in 2013, with departures of key figures. Furthermore, competition is set to intensify with the entry of foreign firms establishing full ownership of their business units and consolidation may be imminent. In the asset management business, it maintains a firm market position and stands to benefit as one of the managers for the central government’s pension fund system. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a price target of $5.15.