Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) is a leading freelance services marketplace based out of Israel. The company connects talented creators with buyers who need in demand services like web design, article writing, video production, and more. What's exciting about Fiverr is that the company is a pure e-commerce play on the growing "remote work" trend.

Source: Fiverr.com

The Global pandemic forced millions of talented professionals to enter the gig economy and sell their services online. Fiverr, along with other freelance marketplaces like Upwork (UPWK), became one of the prime destinations for freelance e-commerce during the pandemic.

Thus, Fiverr stock has greatly benefited from this surge in demand and FVRR stock is up over 600% since March 2020.

Data by YCharts

After a recent market wide tech sell off, Fiverr stock is down a bit from its 52-week high, so let's see if Fiverr is a good long term investment for growth investors.

Fiverr's Business Model

Fiverr generates revenue from fees for posting gigs on its marketplace. The global pandemic helped Fiverr achieve a record $189.5 million annual revenue (Up 77% YoY from 2019) and 3.4 million active buyers (Up 45% YoY) in 2020.

The company improved its take rate to 27% and expanded the number of available categories to over 500 as active user demand soared.

Not only has gig revenue increase, but Fiverr is doing well with new product offerings like recurring subscriptions and promoted gigs to generate more revenue.

Average spend per buyer increased to $205 (Up 27% YoY) and it's nice to see Fiverr users gradually spending more money on the platform each month.

The Bullish Case for Fiverr

Many professionals will return to the office but remote work isn't going anywhere. Fiverr is a wonderful marketplace that allows professionals to generate either part-time or full-time income using their diverse skill set. While I expect a slowdown in overall activity starting in June once pandemic fears ease, I'm still bullish on e-commerce and the gig economy in the long run.

Fiverr trades at just under a $9 billion market cap, making it one of the more attractive long term e-commerce stock plays on the market. The gig economy will continue to flourish as technology allows us to perform high quality work remotely from the comfort of our homes.

The pandemic only accelerated the trend of remote work and more professional and buyers will use the platform to conduct business in the future.

The company has a strong balance sheet with $487 million in case and even withdrew a proposed share offering once tech stocks sold off in early March.

This is a good sign that Fiverr puts its shareholders best interests in mind and hopefully the company will propose an offering once the stock price is much higher to avoid diluting shareholder value.

Risk Factors: Post-Pandemic Growth Slowdown and Competition from Upwork

As the global pandemic cases diminish, many professionals will return back to work and the number of employees working remotely will surely go down. This is bad news for Fiverr who relies on freelancers to perform services in a remote environment. If too many professionals return back to work and stop freelance work, then buyers won't have as many high quality gig workers to choose from. A reduction in quality freelancers would cause active buyers to decrease and revenue may stagnate.

Another risk factor is competition from other freelance marketplaces like Upwork. So far, Fiverr has been the clear winner in the gig economy but Upwork may improve its marketplace or offer a better overall user experience that would drive traffic away from Fiverr. All signs look good so far but Fiverr may lose its competitive advantage in the future.

Fiverr is not currently profitable and trades at a P/S ratio of 44. Any reduction in revenue or active buyers would be a disaster for the stock price.

Conclusion

Fiverr still has a lot of growth ahead and e-commerce will only get bigger and better over time. The gig economy will explode this decade and I expect Fiverr to become one of the main beneficiaries. Don't fear the $200+ stock price because Fiverr stock has around 2 to 5x upside in the next 2 to 3 years. As long as the gig economy grows alongside the increase in remote work, I think FVRR shareholders will be handsomely rewarded.