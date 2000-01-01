Shares of Cohu Inc. (Semiconductor testing & inspection firm) (NASDAQ:COHU) topped out recently at well above $50 a share. The irony of this was that the top came on the back of the company's very impressive fourth quarter earnings numbers. Management announced earnings per share of $0.73 on sales of just over $202 million. Both the top and bottom-lines beat consensus estimates. The top-line number was over a $50 million improvement over the third quarter so the company appears to have clear momentum here. Fast forward a month or so from that earnings announcement and shares now find themselves almost 20% down on their pre-earnings price. Furthermore, selling volume has definitely picked up in recent sessions so it will be interesting to see where we bottom here.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares topped out also in the year 2000 and have been caught in a multi-decade trading range since then. Shares tried to convincingly break out above the 2000 top as mentioned last month but couldn't break through. The fall from grace back in 2000 was significant so shareholders will be hoping that we do not have a repeat of this two decades later. Suffice it to say, the question now in earnest is where do we finally bottom here so the bull-run can continue.

What was very apparent on the fourth quarter earnings call was the demand across all semiconductor segments. There are a lot of moving parts in Cohu with respect to its supply chain and product lines but the company has now record backlog numbers. Management expects momentum to continue into the first quarter as well as the second quarter. Analysts pushed management on the recent earnings call for a guidance figure for 2021 but it was not forthcoming due to a lack of visibility. This then leads us to the question whether the market has already priced in a downturn in the latter-part of the year? Remember, as chartists, we believe that any known fundamental has already been priced into the technical chart. So what are we missing here?

Short-term visibility with respect to forward-looking sales is good as management is guiding a narrow $212 million to $232 million window in top-line sales for the first quarter. Furthermore, based off present trends, management expects a further 5 to 10% sequential increase in sales in the second quarter. Cohu's growing sales though are not expected to increase the gross profit margin further in the first quarter. This trend warrants watching going forward especially if this trend with relation to the current product mix were to continue or even intensify.

We state this because profitability is definitely the area which COHU needs to work on. At present, the company’s operating margin of 3.38% and gross profit margin of 43.32% still trail the sector averages by some distance. Management believes it will make inroads here through the use of its new business model where top-line growth will be rewarded better. In theory and based off current trends (especially in the fast-growing automotive segment), more profit will be able to drop to the bottom-line due to fewer operating expenses (on a pro-rata basis) being needed over the previous model.

In theory, this sounds great especially if the company gets the top-line growth it wants. Why? Because it will enable the company generate more cash-flow so it can tackle its debt-load. As investors though, we have to always contemplate the alternative. We still see significant upside in the firm's Handlers segment and specifically in its automotive offerings with respect to its thermal technologies. In the Contactors and Testers segments, although demand is building here, so is the competition. One of the keys for example to growing the gross margins over time is to get more competitive in the contactor segment.

From a shareholder compensation standpoint, the dividend for the moment has been suspended as the company wants to maintain its focus on bringing down the debt-load on the balance sheet. Furthermore, there is no stock-repurchase plan in operation at present.

From a valuation standpoint, shares at present are trading with a sales multiple of 2.5 and a book multiple of 3.5. On the surface, these multiples look very cheap compared to the averages in this sector (4.10 & 4.58) respectively but look frothy compared to Cohu's 10-year averages (1.4 & 1.65).

So, to sum up, what is the investment case here? Cohu definitely has momentum on its side with underlying strength across all principal segments. However, as mentioned above, shares have major multi-year resistance above them and shareholders do not have the opportunity to get paid a dividend (at least for now) while they wait. Furthermore, the lack of sustained investment in the good times (in order to gain more competitive advantages over the competition) may come against the firm in the long-run. We look forward to continued coverage.