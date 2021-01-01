Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) sports the lowest costs for a dry gas producer in the industry among major producers. That is a successful strategy if you do not want to produce rich gas or crossover to being classified as an oil producer that also has large amounts of natural gas production.

Management reported operating expenses of $.56 per MCF, Administrative costs of $.04 MCF, and $.94 for depreciation. These base costs probably represent a significant competitive advantage that will last for years. Favorable geology combined with decent execution will be hard for industry competitors to overcome.

Source: Comstock Resources Corporate Update January 2021.

The Haynesville area has some very important advantages as shown above over the Marcellus and other dry gas areas. The two most significant factors are the payback of Haynesville wells is generally fast by industry standards and the transportation costs are usually low as the basin is favorably located to both export capability and major markets.

Some of those assumptions can vary. For example, more liquids can result in a higher natural gas breakeven price. But favorable liquids pricing can vary that breakeven. Similarly, the dry gas portion of the Eagle Ford is located closer than Appalachia. However, only parts of the dry gas section of the Eagle Ford can compete with Comstock's costs. Also, the Mississippi Lime and the Louisiana Austin Chalk may at some point become very competitive basins that displace this acreage as a cost leader in the industry. But that is clearly not the case right now.

Source: Comstock Resources Corporate Update January 2021.

The company has a clear advantage in the current "low rig use" environment. The low costs mean that this company will be drilling first because it is the most profitable in the industry at many pricing levels. Therefore, this company will maximize the results of a pricing rally when compared to many competitors in the industry. Simply stated, this company will be able to produce more new production because it is more profitable for the company to do so when prices rise compared to many competitors.

Even in the current fiscal year, the company reported that adjusted earnings were profitable. The primary culprit to reported earnings was unrealized hedging losses forced by mark-to-market accounting rules. The hedging losses occurred as natural gas prices rose due to the lower activity and currently very cold weather in some parts of the country that have lifted natural gas demand to unprecedented levels in some places.

Source: Comstock Resources Corporate Update January 2021.

Note that the company owns its own gathering system. There is a further opportunity to expand into more midstream operations to control transportation costs further. Right now, management has elected to hook up to other sources to get the natural gas to market. That could change at some point in the future as market conditions vary and the company finishes digesting the rapid growth of the past couple of years.

Note also that the gathering system represents a potential source of liquidity should the company decide to raise cash in the future. More than a few upstream companies have sold their gathering systems for the right price.

The result of the cost and transportation discussion is a robust operating income figure because of the low cost throughout the system. Other basins may receiver more revenue for their dry gas. But often times, that advantage disappears as a result of higher costs.

Source: Comstock Resources Corporate Update January 2021.

The Haynesville is an area that has benefitted from improving technology. For awhile, this was considered a relatively high-cost area. But then new drilling techniques combined with modern completion techniques have greatly improved the economics of these wells.

The result is this basin, like the Marcellus is now a major focus of dry gas production. Like many other basins, most CEO's currently report no end in sight to industry production improvement possibilities. The real question will be how this basin fares as production techniques continue to change.

Those of us with long memories remember that the Bakken was the place to be. Then it switched to the Eagle Ford. Now the current "low cost" basin is the Permian. That may be a gross simplification of the picture. But the point is that technology improvements can make acreage with different characteristics more profitable in the future than is the case right now. That is a risk of just about every energy company in the industry and the reason why many operate in several basins.

The Results

Comstock touts itself as the low-cost producer. That is certainly true. But the argument gets muddied by the comparison presented.

Source: Comstock Resources Corporate Update January 2021.

The problem with the comparison is that some competitors like Montage Resources (MR) and Range Resources (RRC) have a fair amount of liquids production. Therefore, they often have a higher margin to go with those higher costs.

The cost argument falls flat in such a comparison because liquids are more valuable and therefore easily withstand higher costs. Otherwise, no one would be drilling for oil because the costs to drill and produce oil are relatively high when compared to natural gas.

That being stated, the costs for this dry gas producer are low compared to other dry gas producers like EQT (EQT). That is one of the reasons that EQT will likely head towards a higher liquids percentage of production in the future. Currently Comstock makes up for a relatively low margin through increased volume to obtain adequate profitability. The wells drilled have relatively large production amounts.

Still, a tight margin is one that demands tight cost control. That tight margin also allows less room for error. Therefore, darn good management is essential.

Source: Comstock Resources Fourth Quarter 2020, Earnings Slide Presentation

The guidance clearly demonstrates more of the same for shareholders. That is very good news as the low rig activity shown above clearly points to more profitable years ahead.

The natural gas industry is inherently cyclical. Therefore, low-cost leadership combined with relatively low debt levels is essential. This company is in far better shape than it was a few years back. Therefore, it probably merits consideration by those investors willing to stomach the inherent volatility of energy stocks combined with the usual low visibility.