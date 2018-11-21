Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader, a new month starting with markets looking to recover from last week's pre induced sell-off, which saw the NASDAQ fall nearly 5% while the Dow lost 1.7%. The S&P fell 2.5%. This week features that February jobs report, earnings from major retailers like Target and Costco as well as Zoom and Neo and a handful of others.

The President's $1.9 trillion Stimulus Bill has passed the House and now moves to the Senate. Lawmakers look to finish the aid package before March 14, when some federal unemployment assistant expires. Also Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaking again, what will he say, what can he say about the recent rise in Treasury yields?

Joining us now to talk about all that and more, Steve Sosnick, is Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers. Steve, welcome back to Alpha Trader.

Steve Sosnick: Thanks very much. I’m very glad to be here.

AT: Great to have you here. We are talking before the bell on Monday. Futures are pointing to a strong open to the week, at least start of the day. So was that it, is the great rate freak out of 2021 over, was that it for the sell off? Or what's your short term outlook here for the market?

SS: Short term outlook is it's not surprising to see a rally today. If I told you in absentia that one of the houses of Congress was going to pass a giant Fiscal Stimulus Bill, and you'd get a new vaccine approved, that can be rolled out as early as this week. What would you think? Plus it's the first of the month, which I haven't looked at the Trader’s Almanac in quite a while. But that's always…

SS: So you combine the three, the fiscal stimulus, not news, the vaccine, honestly, did anyone think it was not going to get approved? But sure, these are good pieces of news. It's not unreasonable plus, oh, my gosh, we had a down week. So therefore must we must start this new week up. And off we go. But I'm looking at the bond market, I guess for all us are equity traders or bond traders right now. I'm starting to see the bonds tick higher and yield lower in price. And if that becomes a freak out, then stocks will eventually follow along. But right now, yes, why not, let's start the morning with some enthusiasm.

AT: Let's do it. And you mentioned -- referenced it was J&J’s COVID vaccine was approved over the weekend by the FDA. And it's fridge stable for three months, and requires half the dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, so very positive. And again, giving people this is the rationale for the rising yields that we have this huge stimulus package, the feds pledged to stay at zero for the foreseeable future. And the economy could boom this year. So it makes sense for rates to rise.

And of course, it's about the rate of change in yields. Last week, you had that big spike up, which really scared some people, the 10 year got to 1.6%, it’s around 1.4%, as we're talking here Monday morning, again. Is this going to be the dynamic that we're going to be talking about, I think for the next three to six months, like how fast is the economy going to grow and how high are bond yields going to go and how quickly will they get there?

SS: I mean, bonds and stocks have a fluky relationship. I mean, they used to actually diverge for a while, because that's the whole point of the 60-40 portfolio, is one protects the other. I'm going to show my age a little bit, when I started in the business was I was in the training class at Salomon Brothers, was 1987 auspicious time. And I remember that being the one of the absolute grinding bear markets for bonds. I was like, how can the stocks keep going up and ignoring the bond market? And eventually, in about one day, they noticed.

SS: But so, right now, they're tied together much more explicitly because they're all dependent upon the Fed. I don't want to be one of these guys, although the feds got their hand in everything, but the Fed does have their hand in everything. Ask yourself the question, would stock or bond rates be where they are if the Fed wasn't -- if the Fed wasn't doing what it was doing? Let me let me not be pejorative in any way.

So they're very much tied together. The Fed has explicitly tied their accommodation to a return of some combination of full employment and inflation, and at least in the short term, the commodities are telling you, you get us some inflation. On the labor side not as clear, especially with the Senate now taking up the minimum wage. But that's a whole other argument. I mean, if I were a politician, I would rather have the thing indexed, then just pick a number that you don't have to renegotiate in a few years. But so be it for me that that's my political talk for this morning.

But that's -- so the market is worried, because if the Fed, there's like, I'm going to call it the pre taper tantrum. They're not tapering, yet. We are not going to pow [ph] and we'll find out more this week, what they feel about it. But the markets are -- when you've got markets priced to perfection, as I would argue they are, anything that can upset the current motif is enough to get people a little bit edgy. And that's I think the 10 year is the way to -- is the way to gauge that edginess.

AT: I know, Stephen wants to jump in here. But I mentioned earlier Powell is speaking you just referenced it before. I was being a little flippant, but is there anything you think he's going say differently than what he just said last week in front of Congress, than what the Fed has been saying? The deep -- what's the odds at this point that he's going to surprise the markets?

SS: He went to great lengths in his Congressional testimony to paint a picture. Unless there's a really crafty journalist who can come up with a great question, and get him off balance? I think he's pretty clear where he stands right now.

Stephen Alpher: Yes. And I would just point out that this isn't your daddy's bond market selloff. 10 year yield bottomed at about 0.5%. In August, it rose as it should have, as the economy came out of lockdown. Yes, it spiked up to 1.6 for a little bit last week after a bad Treasury auction, quickly kind of fell back down to about 1.44, as we speak this morning. This is a really modest rise rate. This isn't several 100 basis points, like you were talking about 1987. We can go back to 1994, can go back to some of the moves in the 70s and the early 80s as well.

Those were real bad bond market moves that surely drove sucked money out of stocks and into fixed income. I think last week, everything was very perky. Across the board, whether it be stocks, whether it be commodities, copper, soybeans, corn, oil, Bitcoin, everything was just through the roof, everything needed to cool down a bit.

And we've had kind of these bond market scares, it seems once a year, ever since 2009, it's, I call it a Rite of Spring, it's more of a rite of winter wear, okay, this year. Growth is coming back in a strong way, inflation is coming back in a strong way, and the Fed is going to start jacking up rates, and it just, it just never happens. And right now, I'm not seeing anything differently this year.

SS: I think you're right. I mean, if I told markets would freak out, because they all things being equal to -- let's put in absolute terms that because the tenure rate would creep up a 0.5 percentage point, from one very low level to another. What are we freaking out about?

But the problem is, we're so stretched. The only way you can justify a lot of the equity valuations that you have is if you discount their pick your metric of choice, your revenues, your earnings, your, I don’t know whatever, your mindshare, your eyeballs, whatever you whatever one you want to use. But if you discounted at essentially, a zero rate, well, you can you can put on any valuation you want. If you're actually trying to value a company, and you have to put in an actual interest rate.

Now granted, there's still negative real interest rates. So let's be clear here. I think just people freaking out about little bit of acrophobia, a little fear of heights. But I think that's where you get into the kookiness, right is just this free flowing money, both from monetary and fiscal stimulus, it's finally starting to do something in the goods market. As you mentioned, we're seeing the commodity price inflation. Commodity prices rise. Eventually that does make it into finished goods, if it stays.

You haven't really seen labor cost inflation because the economy -- the labor economy’s still too slack for that. And you can look six months down the road and make a case that, a lot of the jobs will come back. And so I can really argue that, that while what we're seeing in the bond market now is really relatively tepid.

Remember that all the inflation we've seen more or less for the past decade has been asset price inflation. And, I think anything that upsets that just people get a bit nervous. That said, you alluded to Bitcoin, that things had a $5,000 range, it was at $6,000 range, while most people were sleep.

Yeah, I agree with both of you about the bond markets. Just the one thing that did get my attention last week, is that the yield of the 10 year, one point, I don't know if it still is actually was higher than the dividend yield the ESP 500, for the first time in a while, right. So that is something that you can point to say, okay, maybe the valuations have gotten stretched too far, for stocks broadly. And now bonds are providing some kind of competition. So the TINA argument gets a little bit harder to make. There is an alternative.

SS: I mean, it's -- I would say, I would say the alternatives are still slim pickings. But they're not necessarily as slim as they were. And I guess that's part of it.

SA: Yes. The other thing that just struck me on bonds is how out of whack what's going on in the U.S., versus the rest of the Western world and Germany to 10 years, negative 30 basis points, Japan. It's 15 basis points. Even in Spain, the 10 year yields, 36 basis points. So the U.S. 10 year yield is right now kind of towering not just over the S&P 500 but over every other kind of developed country yield. Is it that those central banks are much more active at the long end? Or is it that those economies are just so much lamer than what's going on in the U.S.?

SS: Some in some. I saw a story today that the German banks basically are actively telling people stop giving us money. Remember, of course, that the -- historically, the Germans, the German public has had a lot less of a taste for riskier investments than the U.S. public. I think that's somewhat reflected.

Japan, shorting the JGB is like, one of the classic we don’t make or trade, you keep waiting for the thing to break, but it never does, because the BOJ, Bank of Japan has a huge footprint on the market, which, by the way is my counter arguments when people say, see low rates are sufficient to justify great valuations. And no, because, Japan has had low rates for 30 years, and it finally took them all this time to get back to their peak that they saw in early 1990, basically.

So I think there are structural differences in the way each central bank approaches it and the way each country approaches it and the way each country's investors approach it. I do think at some point, you start to converge, but I think also people are betting on the fact that the U.S. is going to come out of this faster than Europe, and probably faster than Japan. And so that's being reflected in the bond markets.

AT: So turning back to the implications this has for the stock market. Goldman Sachs had a note out late last week over the weekend, talking about “shifting interest rates could have major implications for rotations within the equity market. As rates have risen, the contribution of equity duration to stock values has declined, while near term growth profiles have become more important.

Practically, this means that both the improving growth outlook and rising rates have supported the outperformance of cyclicals and value stocks, relative to stocks with the highest long-term growth”. So basically, they're seeing that the rotation out of -- so the high flying mega cap tech stocks, and the NASDAQ broadly into value, cyclical stocks, energy and financials specifically, is justified and likely to continue.

And that, to me says that what we're seeing -- what we've seen last several months is a healthy rotation, and an ongoing bull market as opposed to the end of something which a lot of people are pointing to. Do you have a view on that?

SS: Well, first of all, I know you got a good gig now. But I think if you if you want to -- if you if you decide to change being a translator of Goldman Sachs research reports is a good…

AT: If I can get that gig, I'll take it, I'll take it.

SS: Which is okay. So basically, it's basically saying, the idea of valuing cash flows out into infinity at zero is ending. We're going have to start valuing them. So you're going to look to things where that are more leveraged to the economy than to the hereafter. And the one thing that I didn't mention, which I find, of course, as Swiss banks, which are the literal beneficiaries of a steeper yield curve, because their business model really as much as you strip away all the other stuff, it's borrow short lend long and manage the duration risk.

Yes, so that's -- I mean, it's a fancy way of saying that that we're going to see a different crop of winners and losers over the next few months as the reopening trade comes into play. I mean, I don't disagree with the sentiment, but boy, that was a word…

AT: It wasn't really the way to put it, I probably should have summarized it more clearly. But so again, so just some numbers around that. Since November, the S&P 500, the financial sector is up 29%, the energy sector is up 65%. Again, both of them after terrible relative and absolute performance in recent years. The S&P is up 9% in that time frame, the Russell 1000 Value Index has gained 16.5%. So this is happening. The Small Cap Russell 2000 is up 34%.

So my guess, again, what is your point of view on this idea that, is this the start of something as John Markman, our guest last week, has basically said, or the last guest, blow off top kind of move. And before the end of something as other people are arguing, what's your view on that?

SS: I'm closer to the latter view. And I just -- I've seen markets get stretched like this, so that you -- at this point, you require an ever increasing amount of external stimuli to keep the markets where they are. Requirements of this market are fed -- continued monetary stimulus and the hope of more fiscal stimulus. I think in terms of fiscal stimulus, we're done for a while. There might be an infrastructure build. That's the governmental equivalent of vaporware, it’s been talking to [Indiscernible].

AT: Infrastructure would be great.

SS: Yeah, And the same people who are -- ultimately I could see that one getting through at some point, because no politician likes anything more than to bring home pork to their district.

AT: Right, of course. Yes.

SS: Which is ironic listening to the people on TV complaining this weekend, well, it's not all going to be spent now, it's going to be spent over years. It involves like tunnels in New York etc. That's the whole point is that is infrastructure. That’s where I want the money spent.

AT: Yes, and that has economy benefits. Long term economic benefit, that's a good use of our taxpayer dollars, I would argue, and most economists would agree.

SS: I wrote something about this, do we get a sugar rush? Or do we get like real nutritious food. And the problem is the markets and the politicians both kind of agree that they like the sugar rush. And secondly, one of the things that's really benefited this market is the amount of savings that has -- that people have accumulated, if you're lucky enough to have kept and maybe, had a job and maintained it and kept it through this. And not everybody has, I fully recognize that, but the majority of people have.

And that money, which has been going into savings, and a lot of it into the markets is going to start coming out. You're going to start -- we're all going to do it. We all want to travel, we don't want to go [indiscernible] to shows, or to restaurants or whatever, whatever it is we did before, we want to do it again.

And I think a lot, I think you're going to see this savings as people spend their money. By the way, I do have to believe that, whatever hotel you'd like going to, down the shore or whatever it is, the last couple years probably is going to be more expensive this summer. Because everybody's going to be trying to go to -- everybody's going be trying to go to the same hotel. Everybody's going to be trying to get on a plane.

I think that, both argues for a bit more inflation and it argues for money for some of the -- you take out the fiscal leg of the stool and you start to see some dis-saving, yes, it's good for the economy, but not necessarily good for stock prices.

AT: And I want to see if we can turn the discussion to something you've been you've been talking and writing about quite a bit lately and that's volatility. And you wrote about the VIX futures curve as giving you a pretty nice sell signal ahead of last week. And now that the market has sold off, maybe that curve isn't telling you quite as much. I was wondering if you could speak about that a bit.

SS: All right. You got you got a couple hours. I could talk about volatility, first.

AT: Give it all to us in 30 seconds or less. The beauty of the podcast. There's no time limit. But yes, try to summarize.

SS: No, I understand. Thanks. What I wrote about early last week was the VIX Futures Curve which basically if you're not familiar with it is VIX. There are futures that trade on the VIX Index, the Super Volatility Index. And when you graph each of the sequential futures, it looks like a yield curve. And generally it like a yield curve, it is upward sloping as you go left to right, somewhat convex, some of convex nonlinear rise.

And we use that to see the future expectations of future volatility because one thing by the way, and I do want to be clear about this, and this is one of the misnomers about VIXs. VIX isn't telling you what today's volatility is. VIX is telling you what today's traders think that volatility will be in 30 days using the implied volatility of options that have an average of 30 days till expiry.

So, even the spot VIX is a 30 day look ahead. So now when you go out to like the March -- or we're in March now, but let's -- when you go out to April, or May, you're looking at where traders think volatility will be 30 days from that future date. So there's a lot of moving parts in there. But bottom line is, that's what we use to see like future expectations of volatility. For example, in the summer and late and early fall, we saw very, very steep VIX futures curve, basically starting around October. The rationale for that was what was in the 30 days following the middle of October when those futures expired, the election.

And so we were very clear why the markets would have this, the steepness to it because there would be some volatility around the election. And then in the days -- and the days swinging [ph]. And we did get it. And by the way, upside moves do count as volatility. A lot of people forget that. But that's great. Volatility is agnostic.

AT: Because it's moving in any direction.

SS: If you believe VIX is purely the fear index, which it's not. It just happens to work that way much of the time. But volatility is strictly movement, and we got movement. And so what I noticed last week, was that the VIX futures curve was about as steep as it was before the election. And which raises the question, what are people so fearful about going into April and May? Because there's no -- in August, September, October, I can tell you why we were so steep, it was very obvious as plain as day.

Now it's a lot more, it was a lot murkier. The reason I keep talking about in the past tense is, because at that point, the -- let's say the April VIX futures were about, 28 -- 29-ish. And the spot contract was like 22 to 23. In the last -- as the week went on, the futures kind of did nothing, the longer term futures kind of did nothing. They actually declined slightly, depending on the month, while spot rose. You had a very flat curve as we ended the week.

And so my question became, what are the markets so nervous about, what do they see down the pipe? What do volatility traders see down the pipe that may not be reflected in equity markets themselves? And it's an open question. And I saw the steepness as being a potential sell signal, meaning we were a little sanguine in the front and a little nervous in the back, and they've kind of equalized that now.

But what does that mean going forward, and what are the markets -- what are the markets still so nervous about? And try to form hypothesis for that.

AT: Yes, before we get to the answer, first of all, I want to tip my hat to you because there were a lot of people talking about this before the election, maybe because it was obvious and people like talking about politics. I didn't hear anybody else talking about this in the last week or so. So that was for people who read your commentary. That was a great heads up for people. So kudos to you on that.

SS: The Traders Insight or traderinsightnews.com.

AT: Yes, thank you. And I'll reiterate, we're talking before the open on Monday, and the spot is indicated to be down 10 plus percent back into the mid-20s. So is again almost echoing what I asked you at the top of the podcast, like was that it, like is that fear gone now? Or is it still -- the steepest still there enough that you're concerned that -- the market’s concerned about something in the next couple of months.

SS: If we open where I think we will, what the futures are telling me now, because the futures are live and trading, it's literally back to the same pattern they were last week. With not quite -- I guess I'm overstating it, but we're not quite as steep because the outer months have come down a bit. But it's not as extreme and it's still telling you that we're not out of the woods. And so you start to look, what would do that? What are the macro factors that would come into play?

We've discussed a whole bunch of them, the strength of the economy potentially, obvious things, but I think that, first of all, there's the seasonality right. We've all heard the phrase, sell in May and go away. And so when you start to see April VIX being one of the points where people are bit more nervous, remember, it's looking 30 days out. So mid-April, they're actually somewhat late April, because of the expiration cycle. And then what covers that, well that's your sell in May period.

And there's another big one that I think people are not focused on. And what does everybody do on April 15? Taxes. And I think this year, you're going to have a very interesting tax situation, because you have a huge rate -- a huge amount of new investors in the market. The vast majority of them have done really well for themselves. And this is not going to be one of these see, I'm going to be the suit waving my hand at the -- waving my finger at the regular guy. No, no, no.

But what I think, if you've been the regular guy, invested fully, up till now, and you've been trading actively as many have, you've taxes you're going to have to pay in April. And you're going to have to get that money from somewhere. And presumably, that money is going to come from your investments that you're fully invested in now. That I think is a risk. I think you're going to -- I think the virtuous cycle of more and more savings, more and more coming into the market is going to have a little bit of a hiccup, as we get into April and beyond the virtuous cycle, these breaks temporarily, as we see some of that dissaving.

AT: Steve, so sticking on the VIX. I know you can get really deep into the weeds on this. But I saw a note last week from JP Morgan, basically arguing that the VIX is in a bubble, that it's elevated. And if it were to quote-unquote, normalize that really bodes well for the equity market. What is your take on that?

SS: Couple of disclaimers before I go into it, first of which is I haven't actually seen the report. I've only seen reporting on the report. And secondly, I have nothing but the greatest respect for Marko Kolanovic, as a quantitative analyst, is really one of the best in the business. And having said that, I disagree with him. And I think…

AT: Well mix markets, right.

SS: I think he's missing two very key elements to how traders who do this all the time think about the volatility. And first reason is, and this is something I've written about is, the nature of the VIX calculation. Well, the calculation hasn't changed, really, but the nature of the options that go into it have.

And gosh, I hate saying this time, it's different. But there's something in here that you have to recognize. And one of the features is VIX, the VIX calculation is basically they're taking a range of options that have a volatility of time to expiration, averaging about 30 days. And I think it's -- I forget what it is off hand, maybe 23 to 37 days or something like that, and every option that has a bid greater than zero.

So that means you have a lot of wings being priced in, wings being out of the money puts, and out of the money calls. And so you take your at-money options, which is your implied versus historical, your at-money. And then you basically throw in the fact that the out of the money puts have tended -- I shouldn't say always, have tended to have a higher price relative to that money's, it's skew. And that's been the case since the 87 crash. Skews actually used to be relatively flat. And then the market kind of woke up and realized, in October, this portfolio insurance thing where you can sell futures that doesn't really work, everybody's trying to sell the same futures at the same time.

And so I think that a lot of the options market community realized they'd been underpricing volatility on the downside, as demand changed, and people realized that options were a better hedge than futures for your portfolio. And so you saw a systemic demand for out of the money puts. And there's no real natural sellers out of the money puts, you got to be incentivized to sell them. So you see that steepness that's always pushed VIX above historical.

Countering against that, though not as strongly has been the fact that the natural trade on for out of the money calls has been riding up. We've all done it, I'm sure. And it's a popular strategy. But what we've seen over the last few months, call it a year is, all this new money flowing into call options, primarily newer investors. But SoftBank being the ultimate when they were doing this.

And we've seen -- just as the sellers of the put options in 1987 realized they better start charging more, in 2020 and 2021, the writers of the call options realized we better start charging more. The ultimate being the GameStop scenario where the market makers got clobbered. Not once but yet again last week.

AT: That’s again last week, yes.

SS: Just redox. But, -- so I think obviously, the normal situation is at gamestop is an extrapolation of the extreme. But so you're starting to see that the nature of a change, because out of the money calls are not suppressing, not balancing out against the lift from out of the money puts. So you are seeing a sort of a systemic rise in VIX over the relationship between historical and the level implied by VIX.

And so it's a little weird. I've written about it again at traderinsightnews. But that's where we -- it's because it's a bit strange, but that's one of the esoteric pieces of the calculation, I'm actually kind of surprised a quant of his stature, didn't fully appreciate that. I'm going to argue that, his argument may be that, that this is a fleeting thing. My argument is going to be traders have long memories, and as long as they can get away with charging more for out of the money calls, they will do so. And that's I think, if not a permanent thing, a semi-permanent thing.

AT: I was going to say so, obviously, we Marko Kolanovic is not here to argue this or defend himself. We'd love to have him on talking about this. We could probably do several hours between the two of you or just let you guys -- we're all at the bottom. You guys talk about the VIX, you could probably do that for days and days. I just want to be clear, like, what is your forecast for the VIX from here?

SS: I think VIX stays firm. And I think because what we're seeing is and this is another thing that goes against his argument is because we've seen intraday moves, traders tend to price in the intraday moves. And so I think VIX remains, I think you're not going to see a sustained VIX below 20 for some time. And the reason for that is go back to Thursday, where you had, where you had basically, it was Thursday, we had the market -- markets were down, I guess it was Wednesday, sorry, -- markets were down like two plus percent and then essentially closed unchanged.

If you're using historical volatility, as being close to close, you would be throwing essentially a zero into your calculation. If you're looking at it from a point of view of what can I trade? If I'm long options? What's the decay? Can I monetize the gamma over the decay? Sorry. Can I trade the range that's higher than is being priced in then then the markets are going to decay on, then the options are going to decay because options are a decaying asset. Or conversely, if I'm short, am I going to be subjected to moves greater than I’ve priced in?

You want to be cognizant of the intraday move, not the close to close. And so historical is always a bit understated relative to VIX because the traders are using the historical. So when you ask me for the prediction, unfortunately, there was a guy on Bloomberg Radio and I tweeted it out, got Brian Curtis in Bloomberg Radio Asia, who asked me this question. Monday morning, the 15th Hong Kong time. So we were we were actually closed, it was hot. It was a Sunday night before holiday.

AT: For Presidents Day, right.

SS: Yes. And he said, what's your – VIX had closed at 1997 the prior day and he said, what's your best thing and he asked me the same question you did and I was fortunate enough to say 30 before 15 on VIX we actually did get to over 30 on Friday.

So, the problem is now it's a little murkier, I'm still going to say 30 before 15. I'm going to go back to that same call with us around -- with us in the low 20s, it's not as juicy as it was before, where it was five points down and 10 points up. When we're doing this now, it's probably about seven or eight points in either direction.

I still think you're going to see more firmness in VIX with a few panicky moments rather than a sustained grind lower, I think it's going to take a bit of work to get below 20 on VIX in a sustainable way.

AT: I'm wondering if Nassim Taleb is going to write -- run out of stuff to complain about as hasn't he forever argued that tail risk is underpriced, that volatility is understated. And then it seems to me like you're saying there's kind of a secular change going on to kind of his view?

SS: The thing is, having spent most of my career, making sure that a multibillion dollar options portfolio didn't blow up, I was always sort of inherently on the Taleb side of the argument, because it was literally my job to make sure that we never were overexposed in a way, and had any real trouble. And I think I did a pretty good job of that when we were active market makers.

And one of the reasons for that was you make sure you have some tail risk at all times. Now not everybody has -- the difference between the situation that I ran as a market maker, where I had to have be in the market every day, that's the definition of the job. People have -- normal investors have the option of simply lightening up their exposure.

But I've always sort of -- I've always sort of biased myself towards the Taleb side, because I've been through enough cycles. And I've seen -- there been a lot of times that I could have, that we could have blown up, and we didn't. We tended to make money through those cycles, because the tail risk was by half -- by owning the tail risk was saved us.

But there's a cost to it. You're buying insurance all the time. And as with most insurance, you're kind of hoping it….

AT: Never have to use it. You hope you never have to use it, right. So you mentioned tail risk. And I guess I feel like I'd be committing journalistic malpractice by not asking this question, because you've also referenced 1987, a couple of times in this podcast. Do you see similarities between now and what we saw before the ‘87 crash? Or is it just you're just making a reference for historical purposes?

SS: That more -- that was a reference more for historical purposes. The one I do see parallels to Aaron is 1999 or 2000.

SS: Yes. History doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. And when we think about what was going on, in the late ‘90s, you had a technological wave of both financial and real world innovation, and the internet did change the world. So they did get it right.

But when you look at some of the winners, from those days, very few of the winners in those days are still winners. The market got a lot of it wrong, they got really out over their skis a lot of names. I saw a chart today if you know the big winners and VA Linux had the big 700% pop, eventually they broke. The globe.com with a 600% one day pop, pets.com with 200% or 300%.

So you're seeing that -- you're not seeing that in IPOs per se, but you're seeing that in SPACs. I'm actually disappointed that none of the three of us have a SPAC. Because…

AT: I'm moving on to NFT's actually, that's like the new thing that I keep hearing about. So beyond SPACs, I’m going into the NFT world now.

SS: Okay. All right. So you are one step ahead, then. That's it. I'm never on the cusp of this stuff. But when you think about like 1999 one of the hallmarks was first of all, you had a very accommodative fed because, at the end of this -- as the markets were getting frothy because of the y2k issue now there the end was a bit more clear because they realized that y2k once it pass, they stopped -- they started let’s put it in that and that ended poorly.

But in 1999 also you had a huge sea change in the public getting invested. You could do it yourself. I mean, I don't know if you remember those commercials, I forgot which of our competitors it was but the young dude, the young cool dude, teaching the old dude how to buy stocks online.

AT: The TD Ameritrade market.

AT: Yes, there was the two truck driver [Indiscernible] did it for fun. There was the tow truck driver, for I think it was etrade, he was like, I just use for fun. And he had his own island. Yes, I remember that for sure.

SS: Yes. And so and so what do you have now? Well Robin Hood, made it, has gamified investing to a certain extent. And as an industry, if you want more of something, make it free. We've made it free for stock investing. And it's never been -- it's never been more in the 90s, it was never more accessible and never cheaper to be an investor.

Now it's never been more accessible, and never, never cheaper to be an investor. And each of those periods now versus then had a quantum leap, in terms of access to new financial products. And newer investors tend to get seduced by new technologies. And you can see with Bitcoin or Tesla, or the type of winners that we have, the type of stuff that really galvanizes it. Also in the late 90s, you had a real big quantum leap forward in terms of investors being to communicate amongst themselves. Then it was AOL and Yahoo chat rooms, and now it's Reddit.

But the game’s the same, I mean, that game has been gone -- people have been talking their book for as long as they've had books, coffee shop in Amsterdam, I'm sure there were guys who wrote books. But that's -- it's just -- it's made this all go. It's just made it all cheaper, easier and faster. And I think we're seeing that now. And that's where I see the parallels.

And so if and when the Fed decides that we've seen enough it could have -- I hope it doesn't, but it could have similar consequences.

AT: And speaking of speculation, we do have to quickly ask you about Bitcoin. Do you consider that kind of a legitimate emerging asset class? Or is that kind of 1999 style, public thing happening right now?

SS: Both. I think as proof of concept for blockchain, I think it's important, and that's a huge advance. And the problem is to get conflated. I think blockchain is a move forward, and we haven't really figured out all the possible uses for it. And you're seeing it now, again, think about the 90s. Some company would say, well, we're starting a website, or we're going to open an e-commerce site, and that was enough to propel their stock, all the internet stocks, because the Internet was getting adopted. So now it's adopted; it's part of our lives.

Blockchain. I think Bitcoin has a proof of concept for blockchain, I think it's really cool. And I think there's going to be applications you want, if you want T plus zero settlement cycle and stock markets, you're going to need blockchain or some something like it. Bitcoin itself, there's a lot of faddishness to it. And I think it's very much the flavor.

Can it go higher? Absolutely. Can it go lower? Yes, sure. Making predictions about what Bitcoin does is a bit difficult. And again, I think it's important to separate blockchain from Bitcoin, I think when you see all these corporations -- I'm not talking about Tesla, because I think there's a certain amount of pump and dump going on there, but not pump and dump, just pump.

But I think, in terms of, Bank of New York, saying they're going to -- Mellon, saying they're going to be able to -- they're adopting Bitcoin, they're responding to their customers. Their customers want it, so they want to do it, and it also brings them into the -- also get them up to speed with blockchain type of stuff.

And I think that's, that's where the real -- that's where the real point of it is. But as of now it's certainly too volatile to be a currency. I mean, again, in the last 24 hours, we've had a $5,000 range, you can't have a real means of exchange that moves 10% while most people aren't even paying attention.

So the Bitcoin is its own little animal, and whoever the young people are in the business looking back at it, however, many years ago, will take whatever lessons out of it, and they'll either be talking about how went to a million and everybody became zillionaires, or went back to being sort of a financial sideshow. We won't know that right for a while.

AT: Yes, just to quote this headline from Citigroup this morning. Bitcoin is at a tipping point between mainstream boom and speculative implosion. So choose your own adventure story right now. Obviously much more to talk about in that future podcasts but we do have to wrap here.

Our guest has been Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers. Steve, thanks again for being with us.

SS: It's been my pleasure. I didn't even realize we were almost -- we've been talking this long so that's a good thing.

AT: Times flies when you are having fun. It has been great. Thank you.

