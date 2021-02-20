The stock market has been a real rollercoaster over the past year. I've seen some of the highest highs and lowest lows in sentiment since I started investing over a decade ago. Almost nowhere has this volatility been more stark than in shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:EXPI), which has traded in a range of $3.26 to $90.00 per share in the last year.

EXPI is not all that well known, but there's a strong case to be made that it should be. The company operates a cloud-based real estate brokerage and an alternative way for investors to play the disruption of the real estate industry when compared to the strategy of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), or OpenDoor (NASDAQ:OPEN).

The competitive advantage is two-fold. Firstly, the focus for EXPI is almost entirely on improving the real estate agent experience and driving down costs while taking minimal commissions. Secondly, the launch of Express Offers shows a smarter approach to iBuying, in my opinion, in that EXPI takes on none of the risk in the transaction since the house is never owned by the company.

Although the stock has run hot, it is well off of its highs, and the explosive growth offers a compelling opportunity for long-term investors interested in the space.

Source: Investor Presentation

EXPI is ultimately a platform for independent real estate agents to utilize for transactions while giving up less of their commissions. The ability to offer a more attractive commission split is based on reduced costs of brick and mortar office locations and scaled tech infrastructure supporting agents around the world. As shown above, fees for agents are relatively minimal, and very successful agents cap out and are able to take home nearly 100% of commissions after $16K is paid to EXPI on an 80/20 basis.

As of the most recent quarter, the company employs 38,000 agents worldwide (primarily in US) with an increase of retention in the most recent quarter by 30%. However, during a quick look through past filings, I wasn't able to nail down an actual retention rate. If it was exceptionally high, I'm sure it would be advertised, so I would expect that is an area for improvement and a potential risk moving forward.

Although this business has been around since the depths of the GFC in 2009, recent events have kicked it into high gear. The company acquired VirBela in 2018, which supports a 3D virtual office environment for its agents, as well as for other clients, using avatars for meetings, presentations, and socializing. Management's perspective on this is an increased sense of privacy when compared with being in front of a Zoom camera while still getting the social aspect of having coworkers. There have been considerations of spinning VirBela back off (it really isn't part of the core competency), but management stated that it will be based on the tax implications potentially at some future time.

The idea of enabling a real estate agent to be completely autonomous with lower costs working wherever they want is a strong value proposition in the best of times. However, during COVID-19 lockdowns, EXPI was perfectly positioned to onboard a whole new segment of agents. Add onto that a booming housing market (September 2020 pending home sales rose 20.5% YOY), low housing inventory, historically low rates, and additional money in the system via stimulus, and all signs point to a business kicked into a different gear over the last year. That being said, it's important to remember that EXPI was able to drive 100% revenue growth rates from 2018-2019 pre-COVID. Lapping that with another year of 100% revenue growth shows a true transformative year for the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

In addition to the commission split, EXPI offers equity awards to realtors to improve retention and align interests with the agents. Although this is beneficial in many ways, it has been unsurprisingly dilutive to shareholders. I'll break down the impacts of that below, but in terms of brand loyalty, this stock has been an amazing performer. So long as growth continues, it is definitely a selling point for agents to feel like a partner in the business by having an equity stake.

Share Count

Data by YCharts

Considering that EXPI is an early-stage growth company, the increase in shares should come as no surprise. A rough look at the graph below shows around 50% dilution over the past 4 years. However, sales and profitability growth in that time has made up for this.

Source: 10-Q

Looking above, the business is cash-flow positive, profitable, and carries no debt on the balance sheet, and thus has committed to share repurchases to somewhat offset the dilution. Based on the prior graph, the share count obviously continues to rise (and likely will for some time), but management has committed to continuing to repurchase shares.

Looking below, in the most recent quarter, around 2 million new shares were issued between share-based compensation for executives and agent awards, diluting the share count by about 2.5%

Source: 10-Q

Data by YCharts

All of the real estate tech companies have good stories and are currently operating in a beneficial environment. Looking above, however, revenue growth doesn't lie. EXPI blew the last year out of the water, and it's diverged from RDFN and Z.

The exciting thing, however, is that there's not much reason to believe the company can't keep a high rate of growth going forward. With 38,000 agents, there's still plenty of room to expand in the US, and the company has operations in the UK, Canada, and Australia, as well. Upcoming expansions include India, Mexico, Portugal, France, and South America. Management stated that the potential agent pool in these countries is ~3M, which is obviously an enormous number, but it does show the size of the marketplace for real estate. For most companies, I would be concerned about overextension. However, in the age of asset-light platforms, EXPI management doesn't have nearly the hurdles to jump through for international growth that a traditional retailer would, for instance.

Additionally, the company is expanding into commercial real estate, with 1000+ pure commercial agents expected to be onboarded by the end of next year, and EXPI is expanding its offerings to offer title, settlement, and escrow services to give agents a one-stop shop for many services needed during the real estate transaction.

It will be interesting to see how well these new initiatives gain traction, as they are outside of the company's core competency. That being said, all of the moves management has made are based on the guiding principle of aiding the agents in doing their jobs. This is measured using Glassdoor reviews, which are very good, and the net promoter score, which drives agent growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Improvements for their agents obviously serve the interests of EXPI. Ultimately, the best agents cap out and aren't worth more in revenue than agents who just barely hit the cap. Therefore, much like a MLM company, it's imperative for EXPI to onboard more agents to keep up the blistering growth rate.

I balk at MLM companies. However, what's interesting here is that EXPI actually pays the royalties for agents who bring other agents onboard. For instance, Agent A brings on Agent B. Agent B makes a sale, and receives their entire commission. EXPI pays Agent A a cut on the sale, as well. It appears to have scaled well, considering the company is now GAAP-profitable, and it has developed into an impressive long-term growth rate in agents signing up with EXPI.

iBuying

If you've spent any time researching these real estate tech companies, you've heard about iBuying. I, for one, have always been hesitant when considering an asset-light tech company assuming housing inventory. Looking back to 2007/2008, imagine a small tech company sitting with tons of empty housing inventory on the books that won't move.

However, EXPI's Express Offers program uses the platform as merely the middle man. Ultimately, management sees it as a way to empower the agent, and includes them in the transaction still (which I see as sustainable considering the intricacies of local real estate markets). This removes the existential risk that I see of a company ending up underwater on houses in a downturn.

Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford touched on their strategy well on the recent earnings call:

One, obviously you've got Opendoor and Zillow Offers are probably the two biggest players out there at the moment in the iBuyer space. They both entered it for kind of different reasons. I think Opendoor actually came into the business because they actually thought and believed that they could create a marketplace where you could actually do it through an instant sale and instant offer. I think that they are long ways from truly proving that actually works. Zillow entered it for a different reason. They entered it sort of be able to generate leads for their agents and I think that, at some level they['ve] probably done that. But they're taking a huge loss to do that. We approached it from a totally different perspective as we wanted to develop a platform that generated leads for agents. But then [indiscernible] was backed up by a network of hundreds if not thousands of potential buyers who are in either buying for their own investments, they're doing fix and flip. They're doing different things. But not take any balance sheet risk and basically provide multiple bids for multiple buyers through a platform that we built out. You know the cool thing is that, so far that platform seems to really be getting traction. We started on this initiative late last year. We spent most of this year sort of building it out, getting it in place and now you go to expressoffers.com and you see at least on the surface you can see the basis of the platform from a consumer perspective and on the back end, though we're starting to generate a lot of listing lead and we're able to actually put sign in the ground and fully market listings and at the same time, for those who want cash for keys, we have a number of transactions that are going to direct to your buyers who are stepping up and paying the dollars the seller is willing to take in the short run to not have to have their house on the market. So I think it's a really scalable platform. I think that once it's entirely built out and we've got lots of additional plans with this platform. We think it could represent a pretty significant percentage of the iBuyer market again without the balance sheet risk. So we're pretty excited about. We think it's got a lot of potential and we think that it could be a game changer in the industry and one that I think we're already starting to see some people sort of copy a little bit of our approach that we started with which was sort of aggregating buyers on the back end. So I think we'll see some copycats but we've never and as its part of the reasons why our financials I think are the way they are. We've never really taken a lot of balance sheet work [ph] on anything because I think there's lot of creative ways to solve problems and that's just we've always approached that.

Risks

With any smaller hyper-growth company, there's going to be some risks to consider. One that caused me to release an audible groan when reading through the 10-K was the one below.

Source: 10-K

Ugh. I've seen it before, most recently when reading FuboTV's (FUBO) 10-K, and I've put it down as the #1 risk because I base my investment thesis on the company's statements. However, I do have some level of faith in management and founder Glenn Sanford to correct the identified discrepancy. This is a key risk to note for future company filings.

Source: 10-K

I saw it as a win that I had penned my biggest concerns for the company on a notebook only to scroll down and see them all listed as risks in the 10-K. With that, I'll finish out by copying and pasting the last two directly from the 10-K. This one is also a biggie. It's important to understand that even tech companies can be cyclical depending on what industry they operate in. Tech these days can give you diversification, considering that AMZN gives you consumer goods and cloud exposure, VEEV can provide healthcare, and some large tech companies like CRM, ACN, and NOW can provide some level of exposure to the economy at large.

In this case, EXPI drives the majority of its revenues from a cut on commissions from real estate transactions. The housing market is cyclical, and therefore EXPI will take a hit to revenues during the next market downturn. However, the company's margins actually increase in slower seasons when fewer agents reach their cap, so it is somewhat nuanced. The company was founded in the midst of one of the worst housing crises of all time, but was too small to have a good yardstick for measuring what might happen in future drawdowns.

Source:10-K

The final risk is not one that is overly concerning to me, but is worth mentioning. EXPI relies on growing its agent base to maintain its lofty valuation and blistering pace of expansion. Incentives appear to be aligned for agents to recruit and to onboard with the company, considering costs go down and there's a chance of generous equity awards and hitting the commission cap with high levels of success. However, during a downturn, it may be difficult to bring new agents into the fold, and there is always the potential that once COVID is over that some agents flee back to brick-and-mortar agencies. I don't assess that to be very likely.

Source: simplywallst.com

Looking at who owns shares of the company, courtesy of simplywallst.com, the Sanfords control over 50% of shares, which is always heartening considering it aligns incentives between the founder and shareholders. Consider also that he is diluting his own stake in the company by awarding equity to the agents, which leads me to believe that future buybacks are likely to offset dilution.

I generally include a FAST Graph, but it is less useful for hyper growth companies like EXPI, especially considering they just closed only their fourth straight GAAP profitable quarter. So, instead, I'll include a more traditional candlestick chart.

Source: stockcharts.com

So, like I mentioned before, this stock has been volatile. After closing near $90 last month, you can get the company today for half the price. That gives EXPI a market cap of $6.6B, give or take, a forward P/E ratio of 114X, and a price to sales ratio of around 4.5X. Gross margins are 8.3% and steady, with minimal overhead. Management has stated that they don't intend on pursuing any acquisitions that materially impact the capital structure of the company, and the balance sheet is free of debt. The stock isn't cheap, but looking at the opportunity, the sales growth, the profitability, and the relatively small market capitalization, I assess that there is still a huge opportunity ahead of the company.

Considering that the company is recently profitable, growing sales in the triple digits for the last two years, and continues to gain traction in the space, I consider EXPI to be my favorite speculative pick in the real estate tech space, and I rate shares as a buy. I have a position, and recently added to it heavily on the selloff. As always, this is not investment advice, please do your own due diligence. Feel free to shoot me a message or comment below with your thoughts.