Last week Fabio Panetta, an executive board member of the European Central Bank warned,

we are already seeing undesirable contagion from rising U.S. yields…that is inconsistent with our domestic outlook and inimical to our recovery.”

Blame the United States.

As Martin Sandbu reports in the Financial Times that the rising bond yields in the United States have spilled over into Europe.

And, the reason for the rising U.S. bond rates is that investors have been reacting to the massive fiscal stimulus that President Biden is pushing through the U.S. Congress

I have been writing about this situation in recent posts.

Investors in the U.S. are reacting to the Biden program with rising yields on longer-term Treasury issues as both expectations for rising economic growth in the U.S. and rising inflationary expectations have resulted in a significant drop in bond and note prices.

Now, we are seeing just how closely global markets are connected in today’s world as investors and analysts in other parts of the world are reacting to the U.S. actions.

Mr. Sandbu’s Point

The point that Mr. Sandbu appears to be making is that the news is fundamentally good: that is, the economy is on the way to recovery. The question is how do we react to this situation?

The answer, from some points of view, is that perhaps too much is being done.

Most countries are still under lockdown and vaccinations are proceeding at a slow pace and recent increases in inflation have been due for temporary reasons.

Consequently, the United States efforts that are resulting in rising U.S. yields are not proving to be helpful to other countries.

In effect, Mr. Panetta is “explicitly calling for additional accommodation” to lower bond yields in Europe,

The need?

More central bank expansion.

The example?

The Federal Reserve System. Panetta is apparently using the Fed as an example of what central banks need to do to avoid a premature rise in longer-term rates in Europe so as to allow the European economies to fully move into a period of economic recovery from the pandemic.

Federal Reserve officials have indicated that they are willing to accept inflationary figures that are above their 2.0 percent “official” target for inflation over an extended period of time. Time sufficient enough to assure officials that the economy is actually growing at a good pace again.

The basic Federal Reserve approach, as I have written about many times, is that monetary policy should err on the side of too much monetary ease then risk coming up will too little ease.

It seems as if Panetta is suggesting that the European Central Bank adopt a policy of erring on the side of monetary ease. The reason: to hold down longer-term interest rates.

The concern is less about overheating the economy and more about getting people back to work.

Can The ECB Hold Down Longer-term Rates?

The policy fight seems to be between those that believe that a central bank can control “real” variables, like economic growth and labor market disequilibrium and those that do not believe that a central bank can do these things.

Mr. Panetta seems to be worried that the “pandemic” and all that it is causing will permanently “scar” the economy’s supply capacity. What Mr. Panetta seems to be trying to do is to change supply conditions in the economy by monetary policy, a very questionable effort.

Mr. Panetta seems to admit that the economic events resulting from the spreading pandemic have resulted in supply side impacts. In this, I agree with him entirely.

However, these “supply side” effects were not “caused” by monetary policy. And, these supply side effects cannot be resolved by monetary policy. Furthermore, monetary policy cannot “set” longer-term interest rates. Markets determine longer-term interest rates and Fed efforts to “set” longer-term interest rates only result in the Fed pumping too much or too little reserves into the banking system. In the effort to hold down longer-term rates the Fed would only pump a lot more money into an already overly-saturated financial system leading to greater disequilibrium in the economic system.

Bottom Line

This discussion just points to the disagreements that exist in Europe over the direction the ECB should take with respect to its monetary policy. There seems to be, according to Mr. Sandbu “a big divide” within the ECB in terms of what to do.

The question is, what will the ECB do? There is a lot of pressure to react against the rising U.S. yields, but this, it seems, would go against the ECB’s stance to stay away from targeting specific levels for bond yields… something people call “yield curve control.”

An interesting side-impact of this debate concerns the future of the U.S. dollar/Eurodollar exchange rate. If the ECB works against the rise in the U.S. interest rates then one could expect that the dollar cost of the euro would continue to fall. If the ECB allows European rates to follow the U.S. rates, then the exchange rate should remain relatively calm.

So, we could get some information on this evolving story by looking at what happens to the dollar/euro exchange rate. Something more for us to keep an eye on.

My particular view is that we will see the ECB try and hold rates down, and this will cause the euro to rise in value against the dollar. So, investors watch out.