Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is in a critical situation, and wherever they turn, they see a plethora of very strong and leveraged competitors that fight for market share. They eagerly try to move into a more software-oriented product offering with their Software-Defined Access and their Intent-Based Networking.

I own Cisco shares (it's a small portion of my portfolio) mainly because of their dividend and strong cash flow. Even during the 2020 downturn (when I bought the shares,) Cisco's share price quickly recovered to its previous highs. The company was easily able to keep its dividend payments going, which gives income investors confidence.

After scrambling through their offerings and recent acquisitions, it's clear that Cisco is emphasizing their software offerings to create a scalable and high-margin business on top of their hardware offerings.

By moving to a more software-centric offering, they hit other strong and leveraged competitors like Microsoft (MSFT), AWS (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). The lack of focus (resulting from a dilution of their offerings) and commoditization of networking hardware is a lose-lose situation for Cisco.

What this article is about

In this article, I focus on Cisco's miserable position in the market and lack of direction. Two authors published pieces about Cisco's internal business structure and a DCF valuation. Both are worthwhile to get a full picture of Cisco. Both authors are neutral on Cisco.

The DCF analysis from Alex Galanis is based on the perpetuity growth rate. In Cisco's case, I would prefer a multiple-based approach to showcase investor's disinterest. I made a back-of-the-envelope calculation at the end of this article, considering no growth and a steady dividend increase (2-5%) over the next few years.

Cisco has nowhere to go

Cisco is a manufacturer and distributor of network switches, routers, and other network-related hardware. They are transitioning to a more software-based networking offering where they use their hardware as leverage to enable customers to scale their computing and networking needs with software.

Their approach sounds a lot like a hybrid cloud approach similar to Microsoft's offerings.

Wherever Cisco looks, it is surrounded by very strong and highly leveraged competitors that fight for market share.

First, a word to hardware. Building and selling hardware is an extremely unthankful business. I know from experience building my own hardware startup in the past. It isn't easy to scale. Competition is fierce. Margins are low, investor enthusiasm for such a business is low.

During the re:Invent 2016, James Hamilton, VP at AWS, mentioned that networking equipment will be chopped up vertically and commoditized. Like a tower PC where each part can be sourced from different vendors, networking equipment will move in a similar direction.

In the graph above, we see that enterprises are less interested in the "commodity" networking equipment and want to have easy-to-use, highly scalable, low maintenance networks for their employees.

Cisco is aware of that, which is why they try to move into software and subscription-based services.

If Cisco wants to move to a hybrid cloud product line for their customer, they compete with Microsoft, Google, and IBM (IBM).

If they try to move further into Cloud computing, they compete with AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

In the margin-eroding hardware segment, they compete with Huawei, Dell (DELL), and many others.

Their hardware-leverage software offerings (SD-Access, DNA) compete with Alcatel-Lucent, Aruba, Arista Networks (ANET).

Even if they acquire a few of their competitors with their strong cash-base, I don't see a distinguished strategy that differentiates them from competitors. Just making acquisitions will not solve its problems.

Outlook

I don't see any announcements or actions from Cisco that would improve their market situation. They are surrounded by competitors anywhere they look.

Their leverage in hardware is negligible because hardware, especially in the networking area, is quickly outdated. Because of networking hardware's ongoing commoditization, Cisco's equipment is easily replaced by lower-cost offerings from their competitors.

With a back-of-the-envelope calculation and considering Cisco's dividend payout (~3%), its dividend-increase history and outlook (2-5%), strong cash base, neutral growth rate (~0-2%), share reduction of 3% per year, a WACC of 6-7%, and an expected PE-multiple of 9-10 in five years we determine a current fair value of $42. If we add a margin of safety of 10%, we get a price range of $38-42, which is below the current price.

Conclusion

Cisco shows no differentiating future perspective on an island in a red ocean surrounded by competition in any of the markets Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Software, Hardware.

Cisco's main business line hardware is eroding and commoditized. Networking equipment is torn into logical pieces, and various manufacturers will compete for the individual parts of this technology. Currently, this is a prime example for Peter F. Drucker's book "Competitive Strategy" where he explains the business cycles an industry goes through.

If you're in for the dividends, expect mediocre returns of 5-7% on your investments, and if you're able to get the share anywhere between $35-42, then Cisco can be a safe bet for the next 3-5 years for which my projections hold. Cisco has cash flow, and with increasing treasury yields, strong present cash flows can be favorable to growth companies. Anything above the 5-year threshold requires a new analysis of the company and its strategy.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.