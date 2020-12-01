Source: Company presentation

Investment Thesis

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE: NYSE:BVN) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 26, 2021.

Note: The company is Peru’s largest publicly traded precious metals miner and the primary holder of mining rights in Peru.

The investment thesis is quite straightforward. BVN is a strong miner that I consider a good investment for the long term, despite some political uncertainties in Peru and a tax issue with SUNAT.

However, it's essential to trade short-term your long position to reduce the risk and take advantage of the near-term volatility.

Data by YCharts

The company slightly outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) on a one-year basis.

CEO Leandro Garcia said in the conference call:

Increased commodity prices excluding lead supported fourth quarter 2020 net sales figures despite reduced volume sold due to the adverse effects of COVID-19.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura ADS - Financial Snapshot 4Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Buenaventura 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 235.49 114.50 97.79 228.20 236.06 Net Income in $ Million -53.67 -75.00 -25.11 24.40 -60,10 EBITDA $ Million -79.36 -82.04 -15.45 47.07 -42.09 EPS diluted in $/share -0.21 -0.30 -0.10 0.10 -0.24 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -26.29 25.50 -12.83 89.20 21.02 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 37.65 0.00 11.44 12.60 37.46 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -63.94 25.50 -24.27 76.60 -16.44 Total Cash $ Million 210.05 221.59 195.51 264.82 235.45 Bank loan and Financial Obligations (incl. current) In $ Million 626.69 615.47 611.61 607.34 597.45 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 253.99 253.99 253.99 253.99 253.99

Data Source: Company release

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $236.06 million in 4Q'20.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $236.06 million or slightly up from the same quarter a year ago and up 3.4% sequentially, as shown in the chart above.

Net loss was $60.1 million compared to a loss of $53.67 million last year. Cash position is now $235.45 million, down 11.1% sequentially.

The 4Q20 adjusted EBITDA, including associated companies, was $192.4 million, compared to $183.7 million in 4Q19. The company is still proceeding well with its De-Bottlenecking Program at three mines: Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, and El Brocal.

A good presentation of what to expect in 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

CEO Leandro Garcia said in the conference call:

Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA associated companies reached US$192.4 million, compared to US$183.7 million in fourth quarter 2019. Capital expenditures in fourth quarter 2020 were US$38 million, compared to US$39.6 million for the same period in 2019. Fourth quarter 2020, net loss was US$60 million, compared to a net loss of US$53.7 million for the same period in 2018.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $16.44 million in 4Q'20.

2020 free cash flow was $61.39 million, with a loss in free cash flow of $16.44 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company is paying a yearly dividend of $0.09 per share supported by the free cash flow.

3 - Compania de Minas Buenaventura debt situation.

The company shows a cash position of $235.45 million and a total bank loan plus financial obligations, including a current of $597.45 million. The bank loan is $65.79 million.

Source: Presentation

4 - Gold production consolidated and assoc. Details - Total production was 79,507 Au Oz and 3.651 M Ag Oz in 4Q'20.

The company is currently operating six mines in Peru. Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, El Brocal, La Zanja, and Coimolache. Buenaventura also is developing the Tambomayo project.

The company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L, a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM), and owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde a Peruvian copper producer.

Note: Gold production includes 100% of Buenaventura’s operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% Yanacocha.

5 - Charts detailed by Metals and price realized in the fourth quarter

1 - Gold Production consolidated. (Au Oz)

Note: Gold production, including associated company, was 79,507 Au Oz during the fourth quarter of 2020, while gold production consolidated was 35,311 Au Oz.

Including associates means: Based on 100% of Buenaventura´s operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% of Yanacocha

2 - Silver Production consolidated (Ag Oz).

Note: Silver production, including associated company, was 3,651,305 Ag Oz during the fourth quarter of 2020, while silver production consolidated was 3,550,156 Au Oz.

3 - Base Metals consolidated. (Metric Tonne)

4 - Price realized for Gold and Silver.

5 - Attributable All-in Sustaining costs or AISC

The company is showing a high AISC well above average. It is a negative.

5 - Production 2020 and guidance 2021

Gold production is expected to increase 2%, silver is expected to increase 33%, and copper 14% from 2020 to 2021.

Source: BVN Presentation

6 - Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura is a solid miner with a good growth and project pipeline. 2021 prospect looks better with higher gold and silver production.

However, one important issue that puts an iron lid on the stock price is the tax issue with SUNAT, which dismissed the company’s appeal against certain Administrative Resolutions. On Nov. 26, 2020, SUNAT began its collection process.

Reminder: On Nov. 26, 2020, the company filed a 6K announcing a tax issue with the National Customs and Tax Administration Superintendence.

The ruling requires the company to pay $584.5 million of back taxes (2007-2010) while contesting the court's charges. It's an important financial burden that we should factor in.

The company's advisers are expecting a favorable outcome while Compania de Minas Buenaventura is delaying a little the payment as shown below:

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

BVN forms a descending triangle pattern which is considered bearish if entered from the resistance, as is the case here. It doesn't a 100% certainty about the direction of the stock price, but it is an important indicator. The second indicator is that the 50MA is crossing the 200MA, which is also a short-term bearish sign.

Hence, I recommend taking profits above $11.50, potentially about 30%-40% of your position, and waiting for a retracement below $10.50 to buy again. The $10 support seems strong.

However, if the company succeeds in dismissing the tax case brought by SUNAT or if the gold price turns bullish again, we will have to revise the TA outlook.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.