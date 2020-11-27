FS KKR Capital Corp.'s BDC M&A saga is almost complete. With both NYSE:FSK and NYSE:FSKR offering investors 12% yields in a positive growth environment and divestment in 10-year Treasury Notes, investors need to consider the new FSK for their portfolio with its behemoth-sized direct middle market lending portfolio valued at $14.75B in a burgeoning US economy.

As Steven Lilly FSK's CFO stated in the earning call,

I think the market - I like to use this word - is almost institutionalized itself.

FSK and other BDCs are recognizing the demand and the value that large-scale portfolios bring to managers and investors long-term especially as historically low yield environments persist. This article highlights the quarter for FSK and FSKR and what these results mean for the merger. My previous articles listed below have covered this BDC Behemoth development saga in detail and I encourage those interested to read them and get the back story as well.

Depiction of the FS/KKR BDC Franchise created by the author sourced from previous article.

Quarter Summary for FSK and FSKR

Both FSK and FSRK had excellent quarters as each company's net-investment-income ("NII") was able to cover dividends. This is very positive and was expected as the portfolios continued to rotate and mature under FS/KKR's management.

Since the FSKKR Advisor was formed through December 31, 2019, we have made approximately $3.2 billion of new investments in FSK, and we experienced 42 basis points of cumulative appreciation. And from the same starting point through December 31, 2020, we have originated approximately $4.5 billion of new investments in FSK and an experienced 44 basis points of cumulative appreciation. - Dan Pietrzak Q4 Conference Call

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

Created by the author and sourced from FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

The above tables highlight how FSK and FSKR have progressed over the life of the M&A lifecycle since 2018 and have ended on a positive 2020 Q4 after 2.5 years of restructuring.

Industry and Peer Comparison

The below charts give context for readers of FSK and FSKR's book value discount in the context of the industry. My previous article FS KKR Capital's Merger Creates A 25% NAV Discount Opportunity For Investorswent into detail about the other mergers that have been taking place in the industry.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Above is a total returns graph to give context of FSK compared to VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD), and Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN), which is a publicly-traded ETF that tracks senior loans.

A Second Look at FSK and FSKR Merger Estimate

The new FSK is expected to have a market cap of $7.36B up from $7.2B since I last wrote about this merger. The merger between FSK and FSKR is a NAV exchange, and it is expected that FSKR shareholders will likely receive 1.0-1.01 shares of FSK for each share of FSKR they hold. This factor has shrunk to 1.003 since the last calculations of about 1.008.

The below table highlights the updated combination of the two companies. The estimated resulting combined NAVPS has increased over Q4 from $24.46 to $25.02 for the estimated new FSK. FSK's share price has increased 6% since the last merger article and is currently trading around $19.51. The estimated share price of the new FSK is expected to be about $19.18 at current trading levels. This would discount the new FSK at 23% to NAV which would be pricing the stock in the context of the old FSK's historical NAV discount, but also hints at new beginnings for the stock as it approaches a 0.8x price/NAVPS with an expected 12.5% dividend as the company is expecting a run rate of $0.60 per quarter.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

The resulting company will have a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.14x which is up from the expected 1.05x the last estimated. This is still an improvement on FSK's current Debt/Equity ratio of 1.34x, but the leverage is up because FSKR saw an increase in its Debt/Equity ratio during the quarter from 0.84x to 0.99x.

The merger still helps FSK deleverage. It can be assumed that this deleveraging will help FSK gain access to more capital that it will use to continue to build its portfolio.

A Second Look at FSK's NAV Performance

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Q.

As expected from the last article concerning this merger, even though the 2-year line is trending down, beginning in Q1-2020 investors will notice a flattening and in fact a slight increase in the NAVPS.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Q.

The apparent drop from 2019 to 2020 and the flattening can be attributed to FSK rotating out of poor investments that its acquired portfolio consisting of underlying CCT and FSIC contained at the time of acquisition.

The table and chart above highlight how the company has adjusted and now positioned itself moving forward after the merger. The new FSK is expected to have a NAVPS after the merger of approximately $25.02 well in line with maintaining a steady-state moving forward.

Update on the New Portfolio

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and earnings presentation. New FSK's Numbers are estimated.

The combined portfolio will be concentrated in 23 industries holding a massive portfolio value at a cost of $15.67B and at an FMV of $14.74B according to these recent Q4 results. 80% of both portfolios are concentrated in first-lien loans. The below table shows how the combined portfolios of FSK and FSKR have fluctuated together by industry over the last five quarters. The highlighted rows are to draw investor's attention to portfolio concentrations greater than 9% as a result of the merger. Investors should also note the JV funds will hold close to 10% of the fund's value.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

Below is a graph of the fluctuations overtime of the industry concentrations. Software & Services has seen an uptick in investments.

Created by the author and sourced from FSK's and FSKR's 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

Multiplying the FMV of the portfolio by the estimated weighted average annual yield of 8.6% of the new FSK and one finds the resulting total-investment-income ("TII") expected to be $1,260M = [$14.74B*8.6%]. Based on historical trends, FSK and FSKR have a 51% NII/TII ratio. This means that NII can be projected at about $642M for the year or $160M a quarter. Divide this number by the expected resulting merger number of shares of 294 million and investors come to an understanding that the Dividend will be $0.55 per share. This is down from the $0.60 per share that FSK currently distributes, but is in line with FSKR shareholder's distributions. This projection would point investors to $0.55 as the run rate moving forward for the NII and thus dividend. At the stock's current share price this conservative dividend projection points to a forward yield of 11-12%.

FSK expects a $0.60 NII moving forward. When answering Finian O'Shea's questions on the earnings call Steven Lilly, FSK's CFO stated,

But obviously, we will evaluate the market at that time. I would note for you that, if the merger were to close today based on the guidance that we have given, then we would be -- that would equate to $0.60 dividend for the combined -- for the combined entities of $0.60 of NII, I should say. - Steven Lilly FSK Q4 earnings Call.

I go into a discussion later on using the Debt/Equity ratio and NII/NAV ratio to argue that potentially a $0.65 NII could be achievable for the combined entity. This means the stock could yield a potential 11-13% for 2021 for investors.

Quick Update on the JVs

The Joint Venture fund's NII/TII ratios are incredible compared to their parent BDC's. The NII/TII ratio for SCJV was 76% compared to FSK's 47%. COP has an astonishing NII/TII ratio of 79% compared to FSKR's 51%. The efficiency of these underlying funds in turning TII into NII is very appealing.

Created by the author. Multiplying the resulting NAV, Debt, and Assets by 87.5% results in FSK and FSKR's ownership.

For the new FSK, the JV funds still will represent close to 10% of the portfolio FMV.

Created by the author using company 10-K

The above chart highlights, that there is still hidden leverage which I find very interesting especially given that all these investments are also leveraged at 4.0x-6.0x EBITDA.

Portfolio Leverage Update

Created by the author using FSK's and FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks. The expected estimate is the average of preceding columns.

These charts are meant to highlight to investors FSK's and FSKR's historical leverage ratios. As previously mentioned, the new FSK will have a rough debt/equity ratio of 1.14x and a debt/asset ratio of 0.57x. These are up from Q3 but are consistent with the industry. The merger still primarily helps FSK deleverage its assets.

Created by the author using FSK's and FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Created by the author using FSK's and FSKR's 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Non-Accruals Update

The new FSK will have a non-accrual percentage of about 2.26% with investments marked down from a cost of $799M to $333M FMV. This is a dramatic turnaround compared to Q3 numbers where the non-accrual rate was expected to be 3.68% for the new FSK.

Created by the author

Created by the author using FSK's 10-K and looking for non-accrual marked with a footnote ("w") which indicated non-accrual status.

Investors should continue to pay attention to the non-accrual of their BDC investments. This site has proved very helpful over the years for those interested in the activities of underlying BDC portfolio companies.

Created by the author using FSKR's 10-K and looking for non-accrual marked with a footnote ("p") which indicated non-accrual status.

New FSK's Non-Accrual Rate Compared to Default Rates

Sourced from Moody's

The above chart highlights the risk that investors are taking on investing in a BDC as default rates are very high at around 9% and are near records. The new FSK will have a non-accrual rate of about 2.3% this is well below the default rate as the above chart shows and is positive for the new FSK. The above chart also seems to highlight that we are at a turning point for the economy as default rates are expected to continue to decline.

This chart may be one of the reasons that over the past two months the 10-year Note has gone from 0.9% yield to 1.6% and is expected to climb a bit higher as the long term prospects of the economy improve and investors start to divest from Treasury Notes which are historically seen as one of the safest investment and search for yield in more risky asset classes.

Update on Income and Expense Ratios

Created by the author

The estimated ratios point to a marked change of the NII/NAV ratio for FSK from below the 50% line to above it. The new FSK will still likely have a NE/NAV ratio close to 7-8% annually.

I would like to remind investors of the new fee structure that is to be voted on for FSK. This new fee structure will reduce dramatically the fees incurred by the Advisor and will benefit shareholders long term.

Upon the closing of the Merger, FSK proposes to amend the Existing FSK Investment Advisory Agreement to (1) reduce FSK’s income incentive fee rate from 20% to 17.5% and (2) remove the total return lookback provision applicable to the subordinated incentive fee on income. The Advisor has also agreed to waive income incentive fees in the amount of $15 million per quarter for the first six full fiscal quarters of operations following the Merger for a total waiver of $90 million. -Sourced from FSK Schedule 14A

A Correlation Between Leverage and Income... Modern Portfolio Theory Could Be Right...

Below is a mapping of FSK's historical NII/NAV ratio and its Debt/Equity leverage ratio. Investors will notice a strong trendline indicating that as leverage goes up, so too does NII/NAV increase. This is consistent with Modern Portfolio Theory. At a 1.14x leverage, investors can expect a 2.6% NII/NAV per quarter of $191M per quarter. This is above the estimate created using the weighted average yield and NII/TII ratio and would point to a dividend of about $0.65 a quarter.

Which One to Choose?

Data by YCharts

To put it bluntly, investors should have recognized the discount of FSKR and invested in the context of FSK as this article "FSKR's Discount To NAV Makes It A Buy" pointed out at the time of FSKR's introduction to the market. FSKR has been one of if not the best BDC investments in the past rolling year.

I would argue that FSKR investors are still likely to enjoy a better result from the merger in terms of ownership as well as the increase in dividends that they are expected to see from their current $0.55 at FSKR to expect $0.60 at the new FSK. On top of the increased dividend that investors will see, they will also see a parity in the discount price of their stock adjusted to that of FSK which is 0.79x price/NAVPS compared to FSKRs 0.76x price/NAVPS.

FSKR remains the better of the two in my opinion to be invested in until this merger closes. It's less leveraged, it has a better NII/TII ratio, a lower discount rate of 0.76x for basically the same portfolio, and on top of all this, it borrows at a lower rate and has a lower non-accrual rate. From a risk-adjusted standpoint, you put your money in FSKR.

Conclusion

In the long run, it can be anticipated that it won't matter which one an investor chooses as this BDC will generate 12% yields while the market figures out that this BDC's discount is not merited as it begins its new chapter and drives value at scale. Investors will ultimately recognize the value of the FS/KKR platform and investors will recognize equity upside as the market seeks to correct its errant discount for a firm that has the assets in an increasingly institutionalized piece of the credit market.

As Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea put it in the Q4 earnings call...

That's all for me. Congrats on the quarter.

FSK now has investors' attention and it is up to the firm now to close the merger smoothly and start to continue on a track record of covering dividends with NII for investors and maintaining NAV.

The developing new chapter for this BDC behemoth continues to be exciting.