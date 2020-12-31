Quick Take

Vine Energy (VEI) has filed to raise $328 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company operates as a natural gas exploration and production company in the Haynesville Basin in the United States.

VEI appears well positioned to benefit from a firming pricing environment as the U.S. looks to enter a period of very strong economic growth as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic wane, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Plano, Texas-based Vine was founded to acquire, develop and produce natural gas from within the Haynesville Basin, which management believes holds 489 trillion cubic feet of high quality natural gas.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Eric Marsh, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously SVP of the USA division of Encana.

Below is a brief overview video of a short time lapse of drilling and fracking a well:

Source: MarathonOilCorp

The firm has assets in the stacked Haynesville and Middle Bossier shale formations, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: Company registration statement

Vine has received at least $10 million from investors including Vine Investment (controlled by CEO Marsh) and Blackstone.

The Haynesville Basin is one of several major natural gas basins located in the center of the United States and is one of the 'oldest and most delineated shale plays in North America and its well economics have continued to improve in recent years as a result of advances in enhanced drilling and completion techniques, combined with predictable production profiles and well cost reductions.'

Both the Mid-Bossier and Haynesville shales have demonstrated similar petrophysical characteristics and are at 10,500 to 13,500 feet in depth and result in near pipeline quality of natural gas that requires little in additional processing.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by the Energy Information Administration, the Haynesville shale formation produced 8.5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production.

However, the region has historically required higher costs to produce natural gas due to the deeper formation depths, making its production more dependent on the price of natural gas.

Recent and continued innovation in fracking technologies have improved drilling and production results from areas of the basin.

Henry Hub prices have recently jumped above $5.00 per mBtu, as the chart shows below:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Anadarko Petroleum

Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Beusa Energy

BG Group

Cabot Oil and Gas (COG)

Camterra Resources

Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHK)

Cohort Energy

Others

Financial Performance

Vine’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

A swing to operating loss

A swing to net loss

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 378,675,000 -35.4% 2019 $ 586,507,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (132,729,000) -35.1% 2019 $ 136,690,000 23.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (252,194,000) 2019 $ 23,996,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 295,174,000 2019 $ 270,699,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Vine had $15.5 million in cash and $1.46 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $42.6 million.

IPO Details

VEI intends to sell 18.75 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $328 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will both be entitled to one vote per share, however Class B stockholders will not have any right to receive dividends or receive a distribution upon windup of VEI.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 27.06%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to direct the net proceeds from this offering and, to the extent necessary, borrowings under the New RBL, to repay in full and terminate each of the RBL and the Brix Credit Facility, with any excess proceeds used to provide liquidity for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, Blackstone, KeyBanc Capital Markets, MUFG, CastleOak Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Ramirez & Co, and Stern.

Commentary

VEI is seeking public investment to pay down debt, which as of December 31, 2020 stood at $898.2 million and for general corporate purposes.

The firm’s financials indicate declining topline revenue in 2020 on a soft pricing pandemic influenced environment despite the firm’s hedging efforts.

Management expects the market opportunity for high quality natural gas to improve as ‘lower oil-focused drilling activity will lead to lower associated gas production resulting in a tighter market and higher prices than current levels.’

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 43.2% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook would be a ramp-up of competitive production resulting in a drop in natural gas pricing power.

Management says that it is a highly efficient producer of nat gas, with its main shale plays requiring little in the way of extra processing to purify the gas.

The firm has also seen reduced service costs in 2020 and while management expects that trend to continue, increasing rig counts in the Haynesville Basin will put upward pressure on service pricing.

Still, with a rising market price environment in 2021 and beyond, pricing strength may more than cover these likely cost increases, resulting in revenue growth and free cash flow growth.

Nat gas prices have jumped recently on expectation of stronger demand in the second half of 2021 due to the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

As for valuation, on a revenue basis the IPO appears reasonably valued when compared to nat gas producer Cabot Oil & Gas.

With prices for natural gas showing a significant uptick in recent weeks, the market environment for Vine appears favorable, which when combined with its cost reduction efforts leaves the firm well positioned to take advantage of a stronger U.S. economy and stronger pricing fundamentals.

The IPO is worth close consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 17, 2021.