Over the past weeks, I have written several articles on why I believe that REITs are better than investments in rental properties.

They are not only safer, but they are also more rewarding, and therefore, I rarely see the point of investing in rental properties:

Not surprisingly, I favor REIT investments in most cases and think that you should too.

However, there are still a few rare cases when I favor direct real estate investments and that's what we will discuss in today's article.

Below I discuss 5 such situations:

Situation #1: REITs Don't Exist in Your Target Market

Today, REITs invest in nearly all property sectors and exist in plenty of countries. Therefore, you will likely find a REIT alternative for most real estate investments that you are targeting.

But that's not always the case.

As an example, in late 2020, I was looking for residential real estate investments in Tallinn, Estonia, which is one of my favorite markets in Europe:

source

Unfortunately, I was not able to find any good REIT options because the few publicly listed vehicles that exist in Estonia focus on office and retail investments.

Therefore, I was left with no other option than to buy a property myself, and so that's what I did.

Situation #2: You are Buying Your Home

When you compare REITs to rentals, you should focus on the numbers and take emotions out of the equations.

However, not all real estate investments are purely financial.

As an example, when you buy your own home, there are many other considerations to take into account. This is where you will spend most of your time and so it better be a place that you enjoy:

source

It does not need to be the best financial decision as it will give you many non-financial benefits as well. You won't have a landlord to deal with and you will have more control over your residence.

Most homebuyers would make much more money by buying REITs and renting instead, but I still favor homeownership because of all the non-financial benefits.

Situation #3: You Come Across an Exceptional Opportunity

We have to be careful with this one because we always think that our deal is "exceptional" when in reality, most of them aren't.

Getting a slight discount relative to fair value market value does not mean that a rental is a better investment than a REIT.

However, if you can find a property that is deeply discounted and there is a clear path for you to unlock value by making improvements, then it may make sense for you to buy the property instead of a REIT:

source

To be clear, this is much harder than it may seem, but you are entrepreneurial and have the time and energy, then buying a discounted rental property and adding value to it can potentially lead to higher returns than investing in REITs.

Situation #4: You Want Out of the Stock Market

I think that it is a good idea to have some non-traded assets in your portfolio.

The stock market as a pricing mechanism can at times become very irrational and that's when liquidity becomes a curse to investors.

To give you a great example, in March last year, REITs (VNQ) dropped by 42% on average, and many individual names saw their share prices cut in half:





If you suddenly needed to get cash, it would have been very disappointing to sell REITs at this time. The market was inefficient and it did not take long for prices to recover, but it shows you that the stock market isn't always reliable.

Meanwhile, the prices of private properties remained mostly flat or even rose slightly in some markets. Even if you could not find a buyer for your property, you could have opened a line of credit to access the equity in your property.

If you were a sophisticated real estate investor, you could have pulled equity out of your private properties to reinvest it in discounted REITs. I know many investors who did that and made a killing as REITs recovered. It was only possible because they had non-traded assets in their portfolio.

Situation #5: REITs Become Overpriced

There are times when REITs are expensively valued, and then there are other times when they are exceptionally cheap.

To decide where to invest, it helps to keep track of Price to NAV, which measures the valuation of REITs relative to the value of the real estate they own, net of debt.

When REITs trade at discount, it generally makes more sense to invest in REITs because you are essentially getting real estate at a discounted price.

However, occasionally REITs become very popular and trade at large premiums to NAV. As an example, REITs nearly doubled in value in the two years leading up to the great financial crisis and valuations were getting stretched. This would have been a good time to get out of the REIT market:

Data by YCharts

When REITs are very expensive, it may make more sense to invest in the private market as you will get better value for your money.

Today, this is generally not the case, and therefore, we generally prefer to invest in REITs.

You can buy apartment communities through Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) at a 40% discount to NAV... Manhattan office skyscrapers through SL Green (SLG) at a 30% discount to NAV... And even, luxurious hotels through Hersha (HT) at a 45% discount to NAV.

These are just 3 examples, but they show you that valuations are today opportunistic relative to the private market.

Bottom Line

Over the past year, I have only made one private real estate investment, but I have made many REIT investments. That's despite having a background in private equity real estate and being well-prepared to buy private properties.

To this day, I think that the best opportunities are in the REIT market and so that's where most of my capital is going.