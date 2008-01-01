(This article was originally published to subscribers on March 2 and has been adjusted to reflect relevant changes that took place since.)

Over the past year, one of the leading arguments for buying stocks, even when valuations seem stretched, was TINA ("There Is No Alternative").

At the heart of this argument was the claim that when bond yields, across the entire yield curve, offer so very little, stocks are the only/better choice.

For over 18 months, the S&P 500 dividend yield was higher than the yields paid by even long-duration bonds. And when this was about to change in early 2020, the pandemic erupted and sealed the deal in favor of stocks.

However, the last week of February perhaps marked a change in that course. For the first time in nearly a year, the US Treasury 10-Year ("UST10Y") yield climbed above the S&P 500 dividend yield.

Sure thing, nobody is going to buy bonds hand over fist just because of a few bps difference. However, taking into consideration that the yield of UST10Y is now significantly higher (by a full percentage point) compared to where it was only five months ago is certainly eroding the long-standing TINA argument.

As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see that short bets against the biggest investment-grade ("IG") bond ETF (LQD) have never been as high as they are these days.

Simply put, nobody wants to own/buy IG credits, unless it has to, e.g. Fed (ought to buy), pension funds (TINA...).

On our Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP") we're also short long-duration credits, with short positions in the following ETFs:

iShares 10+ Year Invmt Grd Corp Bd ETF (IGLB)

SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Corp Bd ETF (SPLB)

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd ETF (VCLT)

We've started the year with a 5% allocation to each of these funds, and as of now (March 8th, closing prices), are up circa 10% (total return basis) on each of these instruments.

On one hand, we wouldn't go as far as calling the recent spike in yields "an unprecedented event," we've already seen rising yields on many past occasions.

On the other hand, the UST30Y price decline YTD is one of the most extreme moves in modern history. As a matter of fact, 2021 is the third-worst start to a year over the past nearly 50 years.

Only 1980 and 2009 saw prices on UST30Y falling at a rapid pace than 2021.

Update: With 44 trading days already behind us this year, 2021 is now officially the worst start to a year for the UST30Y since 1974.

The yield on this long-duration debt has gone up by no less than 40% YTD.

If you think that only the very long-end of the yield-curve is being affected - think again.

The exact same thing that we see with the UST30Y applies to the UST10Y, although it's not as extreme/exceptional as it is with the 30-year debt.

Point is, we can easily see how duration plays a crucial role when it comes to bond investing.

Even the US Treasury five-year debt, certainly not a long duration, has suffered its worst day in 19 years.

Why so? Because not only duration is playing a role; the yield-to-maturity ("YTM") does too!

Think of it that way:

When the YTM moves from 5.3% to 5.6% - it's a 5% adjustment

When the YTM moves from 0.3% to 0.6% - it's a 100% adjustment

In both cases, the YTM are going up by 30 bps, but if we take two bonds with the same time to maturity that yield 0.3% and 5.3% - the price of the former would need to fall more than the price of the latter because the duration of the bond that pays the higher yield is shorter (thanks to the discounted future cash flow; bigger coupons are getting paid earlier in time).

When such a relatively short duration gets hit that hard, you know that something out of the ordinary must be happening in the credit markets.

All of the above, of course, also lift bond volatility.

So much so that USTs are now as volatile as they were shortly after the volatility peak of the March 2020 market collapse.

Think about it for a minute: Stocks at, or near, all-time highs, and bonds are trading with extreme volatility.

Doesn't sound like a normal, super calm, market, is it?

Along my career, I've met so many investors that buy bonds solely based on (higher) yields, without them being aware of other (as important) factors, and surely without understanding how duration makes a huge difference.

We wrote a few articles about this subject over the years, but in a nutshell, think about it this way:

It is better to buy a three-year bond with YTM of 2% and then (once the two-year and mature) a seven-year bond with 6% YTM than to buy a 10-year bond with 4% YTM (on day 1).

You'll make less (income) over the first three years, but you'll end up with more income (overall) after 10 years.

Point is, when yields rise - you don't want to get caught in a long duration position.

We bought many bonds in late March-early April 2020, when yields on HY debts were insanely high. Even then, we only bought short durations, mostly 1-3 years, and a few 4-5 years.

Unlike long-duration debts, with low YTM, short-duration bonds, with high YTM, are very little affected by rising yields.

There are few important questions that many investors/subscribers ask these days:

Q: How long before Fed officials start moving less comfortably in their chairs?

We think that the Fed would remain somewhat OK even with yields of 1.5%-2% for UST10Y and 2.5%-3% for UST30Y.

We also think that Jay Powell would remain (more than usual) tolerant with higher yields as long as 1) we don't touch the "ceilings," and as long as 2) inflation rate keeps ticking up.

It's likely that the Fed would allow yields to rise, but not too far high above.

2% and 3% on the 10- and 30- year, respectively, certainly seems like a ceiling to us, and we would expect new measures if we get closer to these ceilings, especially 2% on the UST10Y.

Q: Will the Fed employ a Yield-Curve Control ("YCC") soon?

That's the most likely/efficient tool, if and when Powell decides that he had enough of the rising yields.

Aside from the exact timing (when YCC might get employed), it's also a question how far high (or low) the Fed would set the bar. Theoretically, the Fed may announce a YCC today, but set the bar at 2% (for UST10Y), allowing for the yield to rise further.

On the other hand, they can set the bar at 1.7% when the UST10Y may trade at 1.8%, causing a major bond-buying frenzy.

We believe these are less likely ways for them to implement the YCC, as this would be a kind of "license to kill" (bonds), and the yield might shoot up (example 1) or down (example 2) too much, too quickly. Instead, we believe that the Fed would act when the actual yield (in the open market) gets close to the threshold they have in mind.

In more simple words, if they wish the bar to be 1.80% (just as an example) they would act when the yield is 1.70%-1.75%, and not (in advance) when it's 1.50%-1.55%

Q: Can Stocks keep climbing when bond yields rise that much?

That's the key question.

We're already seeing some cracks, but for now, these are really only cracks (recall that this is written on March 2, since then, the "cracks" have certainly widened).

Since coming out of the GFC, bond yields and stocks have been, for the most part, positively correlated (on a rolling one-year basis).

We would even go as far as saying that the historical/traditional trade-off between bonds and stocks isn't working in the 21st Century as it used to in the 20th Century.

Nonetheless, that's likely to change if bond yields continue to move higher - especially if growth and/or inflation in the US keep heating up, which is what we're seeing in recent weeks and months.

Let's examine these two aspects more closely.

Growth heating up is now more than just a forecast but a near-certainty outcome.

If enacted, the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion bill would be large enough to push US GDP above its pre-pandemic trend as early as mid-year. Anyone who was thinking 2021 is another "lost year" (economically) must recalculate the US economy path forward.

The potential +7.6% GDP growth rate which is now expected in 2021 would be (if materialized, of course) the best growth rate the US has seen since 1983!

How big of a difference does an extra $1.9 trillion make?

Big. Very big. Huge, actually.

(Let's not also forget that the "very big" also applies to US debt levels.)

Judge for yourself:

What about inflation?

It's important to note that there are various ways/gauges to measure inflation. If you use short-term (two-year), medium-term (five-year), or long-term (10-year) - you might/likely get different results.

While shorter-term inflation expectations keep rising, longer-term inflation expectations are losing steam.

This is making for a bit strange situation:

On one hand, you get to hear/read that the five-year breakeven rates have risen to the highest level since 2008.

On the other hand, you also get to hear/read that inflation expectations over the subsequent five years have been falling sharply recently.

Here's a chart for the subsequent five-year (i.e. after the next 5 years) breakeven rates:

The below chart is showing the 10-year vs. five-year breakeven rate.

As you can see, we're now in negative territory, meaning that the expectations for the next five years are higher than the expectations for the five years that would follow these five years.

Putting it differently, investors see higher inflation in the coming years, but not (as much) over the coming decade.

You can perhaps see this more clearly through the below chart.

While the "next 5 years" is going up, non-stop, the "subsequent five years" has lost a lot of steam recently and it's falling over the past month or so.

Yet, even with inflation expectations moving higher, the official CPI is still running way below the Fed's 2% target.

True, we know how manipulated/skewed* the CPI is, giving too much weight to items that are less/not relevant, and too little/no weight to items that are more relevant and commonly used.

*On the heels of Seasonality, Uppity, and/or Naivety ("SUN"), alternatively: Stupidity, Unwary, Negligence.

Therefore, it's not surprising that many of us sense a greater pressure coming out of higher prices (actual cost of living) than the CPI data suggests.

However, as far as the Fed is concerned - there's only one official gauge to measure changes in prices, and it's not what we see/feel in our daily dealings.

All in all, the growth rate is accelerating (more like booming)... inflation expectations are climbing (above Fed's 2% target)... commodity prices are moving higher (steadily)... and now, we also get a $1.9 trillion liquidity injection on top of that...

As such, it's hard not to believe that sooner rather than later the official CPI won't follow through.

How high exactly? Your guess is as good as ours, but rest assured: Inflation is already here, making its last "preparations" before revealing itself.

Any economic piece of data we look at suggests that inflation raising its head is a matter of when, not if.

Take the ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid ("IPP") gauge as an example.

The index, as the below chart shows, is a very reliable gauge for where inflation "should" be.

Over the past two decades, there hasn't been any time with a gap (between the running inflation rate to the IPP index) as wide as we're witnessing these days.

The 86-level of February implies that headline inflation could/should spike to as high as 4.3%!

The Fed is currently not concerned about inflation, but based on what we're seeing right now, this might change, and quite soon.

Speaking of economic data, this might be a good time for another gentle, though very important, reminder:

Historically, an ISM Manufacturing Index reading of 60 tends to be followed by negative returns for stocks.

Last but not least, a rate hike... Is it at all something to be worried about?

The expected timeline toward the first rate hike by the Fed has cratered to "just" 18 months, with a total of 2.63 hikes expected over the 12 months that follow the first hike.

If that timeline is going to materialize as currently estimated, we might see Fed Funds close to 1% around mid-2023.

Is this a reasonable scenario? Frankly, we don't know.

We still find it hard to see the Fed hiking rates, as long as both inflation and unemployment rates are >2% and ~4%, respectively.

After all, Fed officials have made it clear that they won't hike before employment moves back to pre-COVID levels.

What we can say for sure is that, as long as the Fed doesn't take action limiting this, bond yields still have plenty of room to rise further.

Just like inflation, from a pure economical perspective, the UST10Y can/should double from here!

We're not naive, and we fully understand that the Fed won't allow it, but even if they do allow "only" 2% - this would be a level which is a lot higher than most models are currently using/expecting.

The implications of such a potential sharp move up in yields (and inflation, of course) won't be positive for most types of assets, especially not for bonds or stocks.

Everybody is talking about it, but only the very few seem to be fearing it, let alone preparing for it.

We do (prepare), and we strongly suggest to you the following:

1) Buy an "insurance policy" before the "house" catches fire. Once the fire (sale?) starts, it's either very costly, or even impossible, to protect/hedge your assets.

2) Keep safe and live a healthy life. Just like George Michael, don't let the "SUN" go down on you, or your portfolio...