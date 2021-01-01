(Source: shutterstock)

As with almost all software stocks, Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) has been hit hard by the recent correction in the technology sector. But the recent blood-letting could be a good thing as it provides an opportunity for investors to buy into companies such as Intellicheck while others are panic selling.

Intellicheck and Identity as a Service

Intellicheck is an industry leader in Identity as a Service, aiming to stop identity theft in its tracks along with other applications such prevention of underage access to adult products. This is all done by authenticating ID documents such as an individual's driver's license. Authentication is one step above verification and sets Intellicheck apart from its competition.

The company's ID Check Authentication Engine scans the ID bar code and may also perform facial biometrics, providing better than 99% accuracy in determination of fake IDs.

(Source: Intellicheck)

I believe that Intellicheck is a tremendous opportunity, especially with the beaten-down stock price, and is one of the top stock picks in my Digital Transformation marketplace service.

Financial Metrics

The stock is, in my opinion, very undervalued relative to the other stocks in my digital transformation universe. The stock is not only undervalued, but also scores very highly on my custom financial metric, the Efficiency Score Estimate ("ESE"), essentially a forward-looking version of the Rule of 40.

What really excites me about Intellicheck is that the company should thrive in the post-pandemic era. This company provides document authentication solutions for both in-person and person-not-present scenarios and unlike work-from-home investment strategies, the end to the pandemic will not impact Intellicheck revenue.

(Source: Intellicheck)

In fact, the re-opening of the economy will actually be a tailwind based on based on statements by management in the last earnings call.

From the revenue numbers, we just released you can see that the opening of large regions of the country has had a positive impact on scanned volumes and our sales, which came in at just under $2.7 million.

Business Model Shift

Intellicheck has recently shifted from a pay-per-store strategy to a transaction-based business model while focusing on bank, the primary risk bearer for fraud.

(Source: Intellicheck)

This strategy is clearly working as the one-year annual revenue growth was 73% vs. the five-year CAGR of 3%. In Q3'20, YoY revenue growth was 40% in spite of the pandemic. SaaS revenue growth was 57%.

According to Intellicheck's most recent investor presentation, the company's solutions are now being used by five of the top 10 lenders and credit card issuers, 3,000 bank branches, 54 law enforcement agencies, and more than 30,000 retail locations.

Stock Chart

Since mid-February, the stock price has been in decline along with almost all other tech and software stocks, down from a high of more than $15 to a recent $11.64, after bouncing off of long-term support at ~10.75. This appears to be an ideal entry point for long-term investors.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Stock Valuation

For valuing growth stocks, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot of certain fundamentals to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest vs. the remaining 200-plus stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth. The plot below illustrates how Intellicheck stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profit multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, Intellicheck is situated well below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

I have highlighted Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) on the above scatter plot as it's the closest thing to a competitor that Intellicheck has. Mitek provides identity verification for remote check deposits and other mobile applications.

Efficiency Score Estimate (Forward-Looking Rule of 40)

The Rule of 40 provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule.

Instead of using the Rule of 40, I'm now using a new technique for evaluating future growth and profitability in a visual format. I call the new metric the Efficiency Score Estimate ("ESE"). The ESE is essentially the Rule of 40 on a forward basis, but using earnings as opposed to free cash flow.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The rationale behind the ESE is as follows. If a company has strong revenue growth, then investors should be able to tolerate some level of negative earnings margin. But if a company's growth expectation is lower, then it should have positive earnings to compensate for the less-than-ideal growth.

The ESE accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate growth companies. It's much more difficult to score 40% using the ESE due to the very conservative nature of analysts' estimates, and I generally reduce the threshold down to 30%, which typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the better stocks from the so-so ones. As can be seen from the chart above, Intellicheck scores an incredible 90 on this metric primarily due to expected future sales growth.

Investment Risks

There are two primary risks that investors should be aware of. The first risk is that 37% of total revenues over the past nine months were generated by two commercial identity sales customers. It would be a pretty big blow if Intellicheck were to lose one of these customers.

The second risk is the emergence of eDocuments that reside on an individual's smartphone. Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) has such an application that resides on Galaxy S20. Apparently, it allows phone owners to access services that require ID authentication from the smartphone. This technology is being pushed in Europe but I expect it will be years (if ever) before it becomes commonplace in the USA.

Summary and Conclusions

Intellicheck is an industry leader in ID authentication, providing services to major credit card companies, lenders, law enforcement, banks, and retail stores. The company has performed admirably during the pandemic, with YoY revenue growth of 40% in Q3'20 and SaaS-based revenue growth of 57% over the same interval.

Intellicheck demonstrated increased revenue while markets were starting to re-open recently, and with the pandemic nearly at end, the United States economy will expand rapidly. Intellicheck will benefit greatly.

Given the extremely low stock valuation and superb forward-looking Rule of 40 score, I believe that a very bullish rating is warranted.

There are risks with this investment. In particular, two customers represent a significant amount of revenue. And investors also need to keep an eye on emerging technology such as ID storage on mobile phones.