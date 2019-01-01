Rare disease-focused companies are generally easy to model because of the well-defined patient population and less challenging competitive landscape. These factors often lead to relatively bullish opinions on these companies. The last time we modeled Abeona (outside of SA), the company was near its peak with a lot of promise - 2017 at $16.50/share. Management had recently released highly promising data on EB-101, the company's lead asset for treating epidermolysis bullosa, a horrific skin-sloughing disease. However, our probabilistic DCF model at the time yielded a $9/share price and we steered way clear of ABEO. There was simply no way that such a niche and limited patient population could provide ABEO with that much value. Since then, the market has aggressively corrected on this stock. The analysis below outlines ABEO's major therapeutic and financial updates, and includes an updated DCF model from our end. In summary, we think ABEO has transformed into a BUY based on its current market valuation and positive EB-101, ABO-101, and ABO-102 Phase 1/2 data.

Pipeline Summary

EB-101 (Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa)

Source: Company Website - "Pipeline"

Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) is a genetic condition that causes type VII collagen deficiencies in the epidermis, leading to large skin lesions throughout the patient's life. EB-101 as a therapeutic is probably one of the best uses of gene editing technology we have seen to date. By harvesting cells from patients, correcting said cells (by introducing vectors carrying wild-type Col7A1 DNA) and culturing them out, and then re-engrafting cells onto patients after skin lesioning events, the company has figured out a way to minimize patient risk and come up with a solid business model. They are curing the disease, but one lesion at a time - when you consider the average skin surface area of a child is >10,000 sq. cm. and an ABEO graft is 41 sq. cm., there's a lot of product to ship per patient. The personalization and urgent need for this therapy support a premium price as well.

Regarding data supporting this asset, the company successfully completed a Ph1/2 clinical trial. Data was overwhelmingly positive, with a vast majority of ABEO grafts having >50% healing after 2 years, and more than half of grafts sustaining >75% healing after 2 years. Patients in this study had no serious AEs. For more details on the study, see the Journal of Clinical Investigation - Insight paper.

Source: Dec 2020 Corporate Presentation

The company expects to fill enrollment for its Phase 3 VIITAL study in H1 2021. The FDA put a hold on the study in mid-2019 due to concerns over EB-101 transport stability to clinical sites - this hold was lifted in December 2019 and enrollment began in January 2020. The study will be largely similar in structure to Phase 1/2, although a strong emphasis will be placed on subjective patient outcomes, such as pain. Many investor perceptions of the company have soured because of how long it has taken to move this orphan-indicated asset through the FDA approval pipeline. However, the company's diligence inpatient monitoring for up to 24 months in Phase 1/2 will likely be crucial for a positive FDA decision after only 24 weeks of patient monitoring in Phase 3. In other words, we think Phase 1/2 substantially de-risked Phase 3.

ABO-101 & ABO-102 (Sanfilippo Syndrome)

Source: Company Website - "Pipeline"

Sanfilippo Syndrome (MPS Type III) is a genetic, metabolic condition in which the body cannot break down a sugar molecule called heparan sulfate (HS), resulting in unhealthy accumulation (symptoms include damage to the body and insults to growth and mental development). ABEO is attempting to target both MPS Type A (SGSH enzyme gene mutation x ABO-102) and Type B (NAGLU enzyme gene x ABO-101) by using blood brain barrier-permeable viral vectors to deliver corrected genes to cells throughout the body. Now, the genetic engineering field is generally cautious about these types of therapies because of the low transduction efficiency (that is, a very small proportion of cells are successfully treated). However, in this situation, the company anticipates the secretion of healthy HS metabolizing enzymes from treated cells and uptake by untreated neighboring cells, thus improving the proportion of corrected cells. Importantly, no treatments exist for these diseases and they tend to be lethal by the late teens.

The company has successfully enrolled patients for all three therapeutic doses in both the MPS IIIa (transpherA) and IIIb (transpherB) Phase 1/2 studies. The highest dose (3 x 10^13 vg/kg) for IIIa has demonstrated somewhat inconsistent responses in terms of cognitive decline, although there are a few patients that appear to be responding well. Of note, ABO-102 has demonstrated a very nice dose response curve in terms of HS clearance, and all three doses reduced liver volume. ABO-101 has less clean of a dose response curve, but still seems effective. Keep in mind that only ABO-102 Cohort 3 in these studies actually has a reasonable number of patients (n>10) as opposed to Cohort 1/2 (n=2-5). ABO-101 is still enrolling for Cohort 3 (n=2, up to n=8).

Source: Dec 2020 Corporate Presentation

Neither of these treatments has resulted in serious AEs. The company's trials were interrupted during COVID-19, and one critical outcome of this disruption was a lack of ABO-101 cognitive decline data, which will resume as soon as site visits by treated patients do. Overall, given MPS III is such a severe and lethal condition, the preliminary data suggests these therapies may hold a lot of promise for at least some patients.

We will increase coverage of the company's remaining assets as they advance through the pipeline.

Probabilistic DCF Valuation

Back in 2017, we ran a p-DCF that arrived at a terminal value of $356 million for the company (at the time yielding ~$9/share). This took into account a ~35% probability of success for ABO-101 & ABO-102, and a 65% p.o.s. for EB-101. The company regularly cites that medical equipment for patients can reach ~$250k per year, so we assumed the average RDEB patient might be paying close to $200k a year for EB-101, with 1,500-1,800 patients being treated a year. For ABO-101 & -102, the modeling was relatively similar, except for a reduction in the total patient population over time as these are technically "immediately curative" treatments. We assumed a $1 million price tag for the therapy, and a peak of 150 patients treated per year. Importantly, we assumed commercialization could happen by 2020, which just turned out to be too generous of a timeline for the company. The model took into account a 15% discount rate and 3% long-term growth rate, and with all of these assumptions, our price output reflected a 46% loss on the share price at the time ($16.50). Interestingly, at the time Wall Street had the average analyst target price at $27.00. So we steered clear.

Revisiting this model today, we think a lot of the original assumptions still hold true. For the sake of consistency, we will keep the LTGR & discount rates the same. We will push out EB-101 to a 2022 commercialization (still generous) and ABO-101 & ABO-102 to a 2023 commercialization. We also boosted the probability of success of EB-101 to 80% given the positive longitudinal data, and AB)-101 & ABO-102 to 50% given the positive cognitive and biological data. We do not think the margin content has changed all that drastically, so for now we kept that constant (in the model we drive down their licensing and royalty revenues down pretty aggressively to model in the lack of reliance on these sources). These changes, given the company's CCE (& short-term investments, as their accounting structure seems to have changed) and issued/outstanding shares from the 2020-Q3, we arrive at a new share price of ~$5. A majority of the continued decrease in value stems from the delay in launch and the 2x dilution of shares since 2017. For those who are slightly higher risk-takers, a 10% discount gets you up to $11.5/share.

Final Thoughts for Now

We believe ABEO is undervalued at its current price point, with a reasonable ~2x upside from its current price. While the company has taken its time to bring orphan disease-targeting assets to fruition, one could give the company some lenience due to COVID-19 and the long-term timepoints of the Phase 1/2 trials. We are a big fan of the potential recurring revenue model for EB-101 that has a high degree of patient personalization. Ultimately, while we were very hesitant with this stock at $15-25/share, we have taken a position at the stock's current ~$2 price point.