Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) remains a tough stock to own; however, common unit prices have risen about 45% since my November 2020 article. So, at least there's something to cheer about.

In this article, we will pull apart the adjusted EBITDA figures. I'll add some practical commentary to go along with data dissection exercise.

EBITDA Is The Coin-of-the-Realm

Financially, Energy Transfer can be a difficult business to evaluate. When attempting to understand the underlying health of the business, GAAP earnings are not altogether helpful. Indeed, the Street has a woeful record projecting ET quarterly earnings.

There are several likely reasons for this: 1) inconsistent revenues, 2) significant swings in COGS (cost of goods sold), and 3) periodic non-cash impairment charges. Management does not provide adjusted earnings.

Indeed, the “coin of the realm” for energy MLPs isn't earnings. It's adjusted EBITDA and DCF (Distributable Cash Flow). Both are non-GAAP measures. In this article, we will concentrate upon EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA

Frankly, I'm not a big fan of EBITDA. Warren Buffett once quipped, “EBITDA is earnings before all the bad stuff.” It's a non-GAAP measure, and then the figures are often “adjusted” on top of it.

It's a management creation, but not without value.

We will investigate adjusted EBITDA through two prisms.

In this section, we'll look at the adjustments; to see if we agree they're legit. Then we'll break down the EBITDA figures; due to consolidation and affiliates, Energy Transfer's headline numbers don't necessarily match the underlying core business performance.

Adjustments....Legit?

Here's a clip from the most recent earnings release. It begins with GAAP net income, then outlines the various puts and takes, ending with consolidated adjusted EBITDA:

Focusing upon the adjustments, we have a comprehensive laundry list.

Let's work down the line.

Of course, backing out interest expense, taxes, and depreciation/amortization is straightforward. By definition these are part of the EBITDA equation. If we stopped there, we'd have unadjusted EBITDA.

However, we have a bunch of "adjustments."

Impairment losses: Impairments, or asset write-downs, are non-cash. Given the intent for adjusted EBITDA to be a proxy for the ongoing business' cash generation, this adjustment is reasonable.

Non-cash compensation: These expenses reflect things like stock options and restricted stock. If management is seeking to adjust earnings, and these expenses show up quarter after quarter, I might balk at shelving these costs. However, when adjusting EBITDA, I can accept it.

Gains/losses on interest rates and commodity risk management: The argument here is adjusted EBITDA is supposed to focus upon the underlying business operations. Hedging gains and losses are purportedly non-core. However, since these gains/losses show up every quarter, and are cash items, one could make a pretty good case it IS part of the business. Generally, the figures are small potatoes. Last year, losses amounted to less than two percent of total EBITDA. While not material, I'm not onboard with this one.

Losses on debt extinguishment: Fair enough. Paying down debt is important for the business, but debt repayment isn't a core function.

Inventory valuation (Sunoco LP (SUN)): Without getting into the weeds, such accounting adjustments are typical within the oil products business. For example, retail gasoline stock (inventory) is carried by the company. Inventory can rise or fall significantly; and such inventory may become more or less valuable based upon market prices. This is core to Sunoco LP, but it isn't core to Energy Transfer. It's a legit carve-out.

Equity earnings in unconsolidated affiliates and adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates: Management is backing out equity earnings from affiliated companies (like Citrus, Fayetteville Express Pipeline, and Midcontinent Express Pipeline) and substituting each entities' adjusted EBITDA. That's simply aligning apples-for-apples. It's ok.

Summary Observation

On balance, the EBITDA adjustments are acceptable for the intended purpose thereof. There's no obvious shenanigans or gimmicks. Personally, I could argue about hedging gains and losses, since these appear to be routine. The retort could be these are not core operations. It's largely a moot point: the gains or losses are generally immaterial.

Affiliates and Consolidation

How management consolidates and records subsidiary company EBITDA makes analyzing Energy Transfer more of a challenge.

ET management consolidates all of the adjusted EBITDA for certain subsidiaries, even though Energy Transfer doesn't own the entire entity. Examples are Dakota Access Pipeline LLC, Sunoco LP and USA Compression Partners LP (USAC). This increases reported EBITDA, even though Energy Transfer doesn't have ownership of the entire entity. However, in each case, Energy Transfer is the operator or GP of the business. This indicates ET management has "control". This is why these subsidiaries are consolidated.

Therefore, if an investor wants to better understand the adjusted EBITDA that Energy Transfer generates (what I've referenced as core adjusted EBITDA), the total EBITDA contributions from such entities must be backed out, and replaced with proportionate EBITDA figures.

Let's begin by looking at what Energy Transfer management includes in the financial statements. This excerpt was found towards the back of the 4Q and full-year 2020 earnings release:

So, we have a starting point. But there's still fiddling around to do.

The information lists the total adjusted EBITDA for the non-wholly owned affiliates. Right below it is the Energy Transfer's proportionate share. So far, so good.

But it's not quite that simple.

First, the figures are only for the fourth quarter 2020. If one wants to know the 2020 totals, they'd have to go back and add up this data for each quarter of 2020.

Second, please see the note at the top of the header:

“The table below excludes Sunoco LP and USAC which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are publicly traded.”

So, now we have to find the total adjusted EBITDA for these two companies, back it out, then add-in the appropriate proportionate figures.

The total adjusted EBITDA for Sunoco LP and USAC are found in the financial statements: under the heading “Energy Transfer LP and Subsidiaries Summary Analysis of Quarterly Results by Segment.” However, once again only quarterly results are included. So, we have to go back, dig up the preceding statements, and add up all four quarters. Alternatively, one could head towards the individual companies' websites to lift full-year totals.

Once that's completed, how much SUN and USAC does Energy Transfer own?

Well, that's found on a chart on the Energy Transfer website:

Now, one can multiply the total adjusted EBITDA for each entity by Energy Transfer's ownership percentage.

I've saved you some time. Here's the workup and bottom line:

Energy Transfer Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA ($B)

FY 2020 FY 2019 Total reported adjusted EBITDA 10.53 11.14 Adjust for affiliates -1.10 -1.22 Adjust for SUN and USAC -0.70 -0.66 Core adjusted EBITDA 8.73 9.26

The difference between reported adjusted EBITDA and core EBITDA is significant.

Observations: What Can This Tell Us?

Pulling apart these adjusted EBITDA figures is more than an academic exercise.

There are several key observations.

Year-over-year reported total adjusted EBITDA was down 5.4 percent while "core” adjusted EBITDA was down 5.7 percent; a bit larger YoY decline than what the headline numbers indicate.

Energy Transfer completed the SemGroup Corporation acquisition in December 2019. After the transaction close, management projected the deal would add about $450 million EBITDA in 2020. Since the SemGroup acquisition closed so late in the year, any 2019 EBITDA contribution was minimal. Therefore, if we accept management's 2020 projection, and want to compare 2019 versus 2020 “apples to apples” performance, we must back out 2020 SemGroup EBITDA. The math indicates Energy Transfer core EBITDA was $8.28 billion, ex the acquisition. Therefore, YoY core adjusted EBITDA actually declined 11 percent in 2020.

Looking forward, Energy Transfer management guided to $10.6 billion to $11.0 billion 2021 total adjusted EBITDA. This information was included in the 4Q 2020 earnings release.

These numbers are not exciting. Let's step back and look at the big picture.

In 2019, total adjusted EBITDA was $11.14 billion; we calculated core adjusted EBITDA was $9.26 billion.

In 2020, core adjusted EBITDA fell 11 percent to $8.26 billion.

If 2021 total adjusted EBITDA comes in at the $10.8 billion guidance midpoint, I suggest the core adjusted EBITDA will be ~$9 billion. This is about on par with 2019; not likely any higher.

However, in 2020, Energy Transfer management spent $3.05 billion on growth capital. In 2021, the company expects to spend an additional $1.45 billion on growth capital projects.

Based upon the data and management's guidance, what are the returns on this incremental ~$4 billion capital? Or, if the recent projects and acquisitions are making appropriate rates of return, how poorly are some older projects doing whereby the overall return-on-invested capital is likely to remain just marginally above the company's WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital)?

In 2020, I estimate Energy Transfer only generated a 6.6% return-on-capital-invested. If we add more growth capital without a corresponding increase in EBIT, EBITDA, or DCF, stockholder value is being destroyed. I recognize adjusted EBITDA may not map entirely to EBIT (the numerator for the RoIC calculation), but we must see a directional improvement.

Furthermore, lower adjusted EBITDA growth translates into the potential for a longer runway to get debt leverage metrics into shape. By my latest calculation, leverage (as I believe S&P computes it) is 5.2x. This is only down a bit from the 5.5x mark I estimated after 1Q2019 were out. The target is 4.0x to 4.5x. Management indicates 2021 will highlight significant leverage reduction. It's time for a big move.

For those following my periodic Energy Transfer updates, two major areas of concern have been relatively weak RoIC, and the pace by which management is reducing debt leverage.

I continue to harbor concern in these areas.

While optimistic for the long term, after the recent price run-up, I am now neutral on the common units. I suspect units could reach $10 to $11 apiece if all the pieces fall into place; several significant overhangs need to be removed. 2021 is shaping up to be a transitional year.

Other Developments

On other Energy Transfer fronts, I have a few things to report to you.

The DAPL litigation plods on. A February 2021 hearing was bumped forward until April, giving the new Biden administration more time to decide its course of action. DAPL attorneys registered disagreement with the delay, but filed no brief to oppose it. Meanwhile, ET management offered the following remarks during the February 17 conference call:

In the midst of these legal proceedings the Army Corps initiated the EIS process in September of last year, and we expect that the EIS will be completed by the end of this year. The pipeline remains in service and like all of our assets will continue to operate safely and efficiently. We do not see a scenario where the pipeline will be shut in we are still in America with Rule of Law. The Army Corps gave us guidance early on in the permit process, about the best locations to construct the pipeline to have the least impact on the environment.

This is the second time management provided bold commentary about the situation.

Currently, I am not much into trying to handicap the situation. There are too many unknowns. What I can state, with a level of confidence, I've reviewed some punditry that appears to be based upon a weak understanding of the facts, select utilization of certain facts to support a case/cause, and displaying a mediocre competency level when discussing major pipeline project management or JV governance. I plan to offer an analysis at the appropriate time; once enough hard data is in to make a reasonable, objective assessment.

The Mariner East pipeline remains operational; however, the ME2 segment continues to be hobbled by a regulatory-driven work stoppage stemming from the uncontrolled release of pipeline drilling mud into a waterway. Energy Transfer has argued successfully that Pennsylvania DEP must provide a defined path forward so the company may attempt to complete its construction work. The PA DEP has sidelined the work for months without offering Energy Transfer requirements or remedies. FWIW, on the February earnings conference call, management indicated the project is expected to be complete by the second quarter of this year.

Just this month, the Pennsylvania DEP permitted Energy Transfer to restart the Revolution pipeline and related facilities. The project was shut down over two years ago after a landslide precipitated by unusually heavy rainfall caused the pipeline to rupture; resulting in an explosion and fire. The original cost estimate for the project was $1.5 billion. I suspect the current all-in cost is much higher. Getting such capital back into full play is a positive development.

In February, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Enable Midstream Partners for $7.2 billion. It is an all-equity deal. The respective boards of both organizations, and the unitholders representing over 79 percent of the stock outstanding have agreed to the transaction. Unlike the SemGroup Corp takeover, Mr. Market seemed to react favorably to it. An important distinction: the Enable transaction is likely to have a slightly positive affect on Energy Transfer's debt leverage ratio.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2021 investments.