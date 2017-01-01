Introduction

The small and relatively unknown cokemaking company, SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was one of the few companies to start paying dividends during 2020. Whilst their current dividend yield is only low at less than 4% following a large share price rally, they appear well-positioned to see this potentially double in the coming years, as my previous article discussed. An updated follow-up analysis is provided within this article that considers their outlook for 2021 and also includes their subsequently released results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*The coke that their business centres around faces a long-term threat from the more environmentally friendly electric arc furnaces.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

Now that all of their results for 2020 have been released, it can be seen that overall they handled this turbulent start to the decade quite well. Whilst they were nevertheless still impacted from the Covid-19 economic downturn, their cash flow performance remained fairly resilient given its severity with their operating cash flow only decreasing 14.59% year on year. Thankfully this does not differ materially if working capital movements are removed and thus confirms the underlying quality of their cash flow performance. When looking forwards to the remainder of 2021 management is broadly forecasting a recovery towards their levels before the Covid-19 pandemic, as per their guidance within the slide included below.

Image Source: SunCoke Energy Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

The midpoint of their guidance for 2021 sees their operating cash flow reaching $170m with the high point reaching $180m, which essentially equals their results from 2018-2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world. If they only achieve the bottom end of their guidance, it would still see operating cash flow of $160m and thus roughly equal their results from 2020 at $158m. Depending upon where their actual results land for 2021, they should produce free cash flow between $80m to $100m and thus very easily cove their $20m of dividend payments. This solid outlook for 2021 provides a firm base to execute their capital allocation priorities, as per the quote included below.

“As we have demonstrated in the past, we will continue to execute our well established and well balanced capital allocation goals, continuing to bring our debt balance down is critical to stabilizing and strengthening our capital structure. We will continue to evaluate capital needs of our business, our capital structure and the need to reward shareholders on a continuous basis and we'll make capital allocation decisions accordingly.”

-SunCoke Energy Q4 2020 Conference Call.

The midpoint of their free cash flow guidance of $90m leaves them with $70m of free cash flow after dividend payments, thereby providing ample scope to increase their dividends, conduct further share buybacks and reducing their net debt. Since lowering net debt is one of their capital allocation priorities, it will be worthwhile to review their capital structure and its resulting leverage and liquidity because it can provide insights into how long until investors can expect higher dividends.

Image Source: Author.

They saw their net debt decrease an ever so slight $10m during the fourth quarter of 2020, thereby wrapping up a year that saw it decrease $57m or 8.31% since the end of 2019. Whilst their cash balance of $48m has decreased materially during the fourth quarter of 2020 versus its previous $86m balance at the end of the third quarter, their overall liquidity will determine the extent that this matters.

It was also excellent to see that they did not incur any impairments during 2020, despite the economic turmoil. Even though these would have been only non-cash expenses that seldom significantly impact dividend sustainability, it nevertheless was excellent to see that the downturn did not appear to impact the long-term earnings ability of their assets and thus give rise to an impairment.

Following their fairly resilient cash flow performance and thus earnings, their leverage also did not worsen materially during 2020 with all of their financial metrics only showing small changes. Whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.09 sits comfortably between 2.01 and 3.50 that is normally associated with only moderate leverage, given their low interest coverage of 1.24 and a very high gearing ratio of 55.65%, their leverage was instead rated as high.

Whilst their leverage was deemed to be high it was only a marginal decision and given their fairly resilient earnings, this does not pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern nor their dividends, providing that their liquidity remains at least adequate. Given their solid prospects to see their earnings increase in 2021 whilst also reducing their net debt, their leverage should see a material decrease versus 2020.

Whilst their liquidity weakened during the fourth quarter of 2020 due to their previously mentioned declining cash balance, thankfully their current and cash ratios of 1.45 and 0.30 both indicate that their liquidity remains strong. Their excess free cash flow after dividend payments removes any reliance on their credit facility but if required it retains a further $300m available.

Their liquidity is further supported by there being no debt maturities until 2024 at the earliest, as the table included below displays. This should provide them ample time to arrange refinancing since they are deleveraging and the majority of the debt maturing in 2024 is only their credit facility that could be repaid given only $88m has been drawn.

Image Source: SunCoke Energy 2020 10-K.

Conclusion

Now that 2020 sits in the rear-view mirror, their prospects are looking brighter heading further into 2021 with ample free cash flow helping to support shareholder returns whilst deleveraging. Even though their situation has improved, my neutral rating will be maintained given their recent large share price rally.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from SunCoke Energy's 2020 10-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.