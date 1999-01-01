Only a few days ago, I made a bullish case on PepsiCo (PEP). I believe it could pay off to own a high-quality stock on the dip when most of the market ignores the opportunity.

There is one problem, however: 2021 has not been the year to bet on defensive plays. I don't expect things to change, at least until sell-the-news pressures on the very popular cyclical trade begin to surface – which could take several months.

Given the current market environment, one alternative to PEP might be Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). While the latter has not corrected as much so far this year, presenting less of a buy-the-dip opportunity, the stock can arguably be considered a "trend right" reopening play. Therefore, owning KO could be the right balance between discounted defensive and momentum trade, all in one.

Exposure to the reopening

Fundamentally, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo share more similarities than differences, which is probably obvious to most investors. Both companies run global, efficient, diversified (PepsiCo more so than Coke) beverage and snack business models that are cycle-agnostic and work relatively well in nearly any macroeconomic environment.

But Coca-Cola is much more reliant on the away-from-home channel, estimated at about half of pre-pandemic total revenues, that suffered greatly from the COVID-19 crisis. PepsiCo has been better shielded from these headwinds, as (1) at least one-third of the business is associated with snacks and breakfast (i.e. Frito Lay and Quaker) and (2) the company has lower market penetration in restaurants and other venues that have been impacted by the shutdown of the economy.

Coca-Cola's exposure to the reopening is probably behind the stock's recent price movements. Notice below (first graph) that KO and PEP have walked nearly in lockstep over the past three years. However, the former has handily outperformed the latter in the past six weeks (second graph), just ahead of the economic rebound and "return to normal" expected for later this year.

Still a defense play

Although I have never owned KO in my All-Equities SRG portfolio, largely to avoid redundancy with PEP, I have been favorable to an investment in the stock for a while, regardless of short-term market trends. Behind my perma-bullishness is the benefit of owning shares that are less market-sensitive – a valuable portfolio diversification feature.

Historically, since the turn of the century, KO's monthly returns have been correlated with those of the broad market (SPY) at a factor of only 0.37. At times, not even treasuries (TLT) and gold (GLD) have been this disconnected to the S&P 500.

KO, by itself, has not been a market-beating stock in the past couple of decades. But blend it half-and-half with the tech-rich Nasdaq (QQQ), a group of stocks that have little to do with the beverage industry, and one would have produced superior absolute and risk-adjusted returns since 1999 (see blue line below vs. the S&P 500, in red).

Due to KO's diversification feature, the stock tends to be expensive, despite lack of compelling revenue and earnings growth opportunities. This is less so the case now, as the chart below suggests. Based on a number of valuation metrics, KO seems to be more of a bargain today than it has been through most of the past year and a half, at least.

Notice the current-year P/E of 23.8x is nearly as low as the multiple was during the worst of the COVID-19 bear market. EV-to-EBITDA of 20.6x paints a similar picture. Meanwhile, the dividend yield has crossed the 3% mark once again, and is now a solid 40 bps above where it was just prior to the pandemic.

Because of KO's blended defensive-plus-momentum characteristics, combined with subdued valuations and "under the radar" status, I believe that the beverage stock could be worthy of consideration at current levels.

