Michael Lasser

I'm Michael Lasser, the hardline, broadline and food retail analyst from UBS. We're extremely excited to have Walmart with us today. Well Walmart is the world's largest retailer is increasingly become known as one of the most innovative one as well.

With us today is Brett Biggs who is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He's been CFO of Walmart since 2016 and with Walmart since 2000. He started when he was four years old and that's why he maintained his use. We're also joined by Eric Brewer and Dan Binder, Dan leads the IR effort and they're on the line.

So thank you so much Brett. We really appreciate the time you spent with us today. Where I want to start is you've recently expressed how excited you are about all the opportunities in front of Walmart and it was very palpable a few weeks ago when you were in front of the investment community and you were smiling big and bright and so it's very clear that Walmart has a ton of potential in front of it. The obvious question is, why is it all coming to fruition now. What's been the big unlock to make this happen?

Brett Biggs

Hey Michael, good to see you. Sorry, we got a little technical difficulty. Yeah. I mean it's I think I said that morning it's unusual maybe to see a CFO excited, but I really am excited about what we have going. And some of it is, going back, you know you were in there five years ago when we said, hey, we've got to go invest in price, you got to invest in e-commerce, you got to invest in wages and hey, we've got to go invest in price, we’ve got to go invest in e-commerce, we've got to invest in wages. And it's those things that are paying off.

So, the ability to go invest when we did and certainly while last year was challenging and really difficult for so many people and so many companies, it accelerated how the customer is shopping and some of the things we're already seeing prior to the pandemic accelerated some of those things. And so, the strategy that we had coming into the pandemic is now accelerated. We think the strategy is right and now it’s the time to continue to roll forward some of these things.

The great thing for us is all the things that we’ve talked about whether it's advertising or marketplace or fulfillment services or financial services or what we're doing and pick up a delivery, it was already started. These aren't new businesses. And so, I can see now the acceleration of the things that we've been preparing for and it's exciting to see all that coming together, but it gives us so many different ways to serve the customer and to make to grow top line and bottom line and I think we've ever had as a company.

In presumably core of this spread is that there's been a pretty dramatic cultural change at Walmart under the current leadership team over the last few years where maybe in the past Walmart had been slow to change and adapt in for an organization of its size, it was hard to do and there's now been a competency that's instilled across the organization where it needs to innovate, it needs to move fast. It needs to change, is that fair and that's been a key enabler for putting the company in the point of is at today?

Michael Lasser

Yeah, I think companies all go through evolutionary periods and any company of scale gets to a point to where the things that have made it successful can actually be the things that hold it back. And the supercenter for us was so successful. And you could continue and there's supercenter to great part of what we do, but wasn't the only thing that we needed to do. And one of my favorite books that Innovator's Dilemma by Clay Christensen. And when you read that book you read about companies that that didn't evolve.

And what happens over time and it's been so fun over the last five, seven, eight years to watch this company evolve. The DNA of the company still exactly what it was. Integrity acerbity customers and trying to be the best at what we do. None of that has changed, but how we go to market had to change. And to watch Doug lead that for this company a guy that's been with the company 30 years has been really remarkable, but that's why I see so much in the future for Walmart.

Brett Biggs

And let's focus on these words that that the finance chief is using exciting sign. This is a whole new part of Brett Biggs, he’s used to say no, no, no this is quite a change. Another…

Michael Lasser

But I think even as a CFO you learn and you evolve. It's -- there were things that we needed to try and not all of it's going to work. That's part of trying and part of evolving as a company and as a CFO, even you've got a -- you've always got to be the one that -- if there's a discipline to be had the CFO has got to be a leader in that, but you've got to be able to take calculated risks. And it's caused me to evolve as well.

Brett Biggs

For sure. I'm coming back to this meeting that you had a few weeks ago. The headline or one of the many headlines was the longer term algorithm that Walmart put in place, which was 4% top line growth. That's what was a key feature of it. How do you build to get to 4% top line growth that's what was a key feature of it and how do you build to get to this 4% top line growth, historically at least over the last few years it's been more like 2% to 3%, so getting to 4% would be a bit of a new algorithm and how does it break down between the US and the international markets?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. So obviously this year with the businesses that we divested materially so the UK, Japan, Argentina that's about a $35 plus billion head to start so that figures into the algorithm for this year. That's why we said it was kind of a year or so away. But as you look at the capacity that we're building and the general merchandise businesses getting traction and the ecosystem that we're building which would allow us to get more of a customer's wallet and over time continue to bring new customers in Walmart Plus and other things that we're doing to put the amount of capital that we're talking about putting in over the next few years, there needs to be a benefit to the shareholders for that.

And we think that's going to come in the form of top line. So certainly that's a big number from a US perspective but the international business has changed as well. So the markets that we're in are much higher growth markets than we've been so the algorithm even inside of the international business the mix changes and so that helps as well but of course the US business is by far still the biggest business that we have.

Brett Biggs

Okay. And so…

Michael Lasser

And so you need to get good growth there.

Brett Biggs

So internationally lever to higher markets the capital and expense that Walmart is putting into place you'll achieve a return and so combination of those two factors is what is where you build 2% to 4% is it -- it’s not any like new business that we haven't heard about that will come to fruition to drive this 4%.

Michael Lasser

Well there will be.

Brett Biggs

Yeah.

Michael Lasser

But we have all the things in place that we believe we need to grow top line in that way today. And as we talk about all these businesses and it's different than Michael when we're talking 10 years ago and it's pretty much about the Supercenters and Sam's Club and a few big countries. Now it’s different ways to make -- to make top line as well as bottom line. And there'll be some things that work better than we think. There'll be some things that won't work quite as well as we think there'll be new things that come up. But seeing what I see today and what Doug sees today we think that's a level of growth that that we certainly should get to at some point.

Brett Biggs

Got it. And at some point that’s the operative word. I think if there was anything that was -- any questions that came up out of the meeting from a few weeks ago. When should the market expect to see this algorithm come to fruition that was left somewhat open ended, why was that the case?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. So we -- the biggest challenge we have right now is how is this current year going to shape up. So this last year for instance we had a big stimulus with things that certainly were tailwinds for us. We don't know how that's going to play out in this current year. We may get a new stimulus plan here. We may get -- could get another one. And so it's hard to predict exactly. And as we've in our guidance for this year we were a little less a little less specific maybe than we have been in the past. So it depends some on this year as well Michael and kind how the acceleration happens and how it comps against the year prior to that.

Brett Biggs

Yeah.

Michael Lasser

We’ve got to get a better read on this year.

Brett Biggs

So the message here is look, it's not it's not because of anything that we're mindful of with our strategy. Our strategy is good. It's going to work. It's just…

Michael Lasser

Yeah.

Brett Biggs

This is an.

Michael Lasser

And... Yeah.

Brett Biggs

Go ahead.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. And we need to we need to continue to build up the capacity as well. So a lot of the capital that we're putting in really is about building out e-commerce pickup delivery capacity. We had a great problem in that weeks demand accelerated at least a couple of years. And so we want to get ahead of that demand. We want to make sure we're catching up with that demand. And it just it's all of those things together but what we wanted to lay out for investors a few weeks ago is that as we make these investments and as investors give us capital and make these investments, this is what we're expecting of ourselves.

Brett Biggs

Perfect. And you alluded to this in your previous -- in the answer to the previous question of getting the 4% does it require Walmart to capture more share of wallet with its existing customers or capture more customers who really haven't been big Walmart customers in the past and what's the unlock to be able to do that ladder part and as part of this what's more realistic?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I think it's going to be some combination of both and again it goes back to this optionality. It doesn't necessarily have to be one or the other. It could be -- it's going to be a combination of both of those. And as we continue to add services for 3P sellers which gets more SKUs into our system as we do more things are happening services healthcare, it gets more customers into our ecosystem and we want to be top of mind with those customers. And we are for a lot of customers we are top of mind but we -- there's definitely room for us to be top of mind for more and more customers.

Brett Biggs

Okay.

Michael Lasser

Existing customers and new customers.

Brett Biggs

Got it. And you've also put the foundation in over the last few years to have these big drivers of profitability for Walmart that are allowing you to grow top line 4% and then profits in excess of 4% and these are areas like advertising third-party marketplace, financial services, local fulfillment, membership, healthcare. How would you rank all of those opportunities on the size of their contribution, potential contribution to Walmart's profitability over the next few years?

Michael Lasser

Yeah, I think the good thing is we don't, you won't like this answer, but we don't really rank. We don't need to rank them.

Brett Biggs

Yeah.

Michael Lasser

I see I just I see possibilities and I can see big businesses with all of these things and they won't, again, they won't all come to fruition the way we think and there’ll be some that'll be home runs more than we even think they're going to be. So, the idea is to give them all the oxygen and the capital that they need to grow. I think you've also seen though when we find things that aren't working. We're much more disciplined about stopping those, delaying that in a way that can allow something else to grow. You've seen what we've done internationally.

So, I like the discipline around that, but I can look at all these businesses right now and I can lay out a really bullish case for all of these businesses. And at this point, I really don't, I don't want to choose. And when you -- when you combine that with our ability continue to be disciplined on expenses and you remember Michael five years ago when we said hey we need to invest. So, we're going to pay for part of it by being more disciplined on expenses and we've done that.

But there's also these businesses and how we're growing this marketplace or general merchandise that can drive gross margin in a way that probably feels different That can drive gross margin in a way that probably feels different than it did a few years ago. And that also gives this opportunity for gross margin to maybe look different than we better than we would have thought essentially three years ago.

Brett Biggs

And so the potential from all these opportunities exists in his large. It would the answer be any different if I asked if you had to rank them by the speed to which they could pay off which is a more realizable soon as presumably…

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Yeah.

Brett Biggs

…go ahead.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Some of them take less capital. And so some degree you think about things like a third-party marketplace, we're growing that business like crazy right now, but as we get more capacity online it unlocks a lot of things. We'll take a little while to get in all the capacity on that you would like to have. So things like advertising can be quicker, because we're already in the business. We have great relationships with suppliers, with platforms. So something like that it just naturally can grow more quickly.

Brett Biggs

Got it. And it's realistic for us to see expect those to have a tangible pay offs in the next 12 to 18 months.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I will -- I believe you'll see growth in all of these businesses financial services, we just started a JV -- a new JV with Ribbit. And so there'll be -- we'll accelerate some of that as well.

Brett Biggs

Got it. On the e-comm business -- see we got to -- before we move over to that, we got a question on the health business, which is how much can the healthcare business contribute over time. What have been some of the learnings from the healthcare centers and how quickly can you scale that out?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I think there's a lot of different ways in which that can go. As you know, we just brought on a new leader for healthcare business Pegasus spent some time with her she's great and I'm excited about what we're going to do there. But we've done some things around testing. We've done some things around these new clinics. The new clinics are really exciting. And because it's the way people want to do healthcare for patients I don't need to make an appointment five days in advance, it's going to be a good price for doctors.

They actually get to treat patients instead of dealing with a lot of paperwork and so for it's a win-win and how do you make that cost effective and some of that's just scaling as you would imagine. And then how -- with the pandemic, how will people consume healthcare going forward, it’s going to look different and digital has accelerated in healthcare that's not likely to change that that's probably going to continue to accelerate and there's with the digital innovation that we have in different parts of our business that's certainly a place that we can play.

So I think what we might do in healthcare can look a little different than we would have thought three years ago again just because the world's changed to some degree but no less exciting and we know that the customer gives us latitude here to provide services for them.

Brett Biggs

Okay. I want to switch gears to the e-comm business in a little bit more depth. The lines have certainly blurred between Walmart stores and its online business. How has that impacted the profitability of Walmart’s e-commerce segments this had been considerable -- inconsiderable focus for the last few years and you've outlined drivers that that have helped to improve the profitability e-commerce segments. Where does it stand today?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I mean it's really a couple years ago we started seeing the signs that we thought we would as far as reducing losses in e-commerce. And it was coming from different places. And top line as you know helps with a lot of things and you're able to leverage fixed costs differently. But as also as we get more volume through fulfillment centers, the variable costs fulfillment goes down. And as we were able to bring more brands online and develop brands, getting the mix between general merchandise and more consumable type products helped as well so our contribution margin continue to get better and that got even much better again last year.

So the direction again when we bought Jed and when we got more involved into e-commerce the direction where we thought the business model will go, we're seeing that the last two years. And so I'm -- I feel good about that. But it's become so ingrained in the business and it's even more so now with the way that John is has structured the merchant organization that I certainly know and Doug knows the team knows, here's what the profitability is by channel but it's more about the profitability and total and how do we drive the right customer experience.

And we have a sense of where we think they're going to buy from and it's up to the management team to make sure that that is an outcome that's good for shareholders. So we again -- I do know we do know what the various aspects are but the totals what we are completely focused on.

Brett Biggs

And that makes total sense. And I would imagine there will be a similar answer from a lot of organizations but as business how much more investment is needed in the e-comm business, there was a lot of investment done over the last few years for example you brought together to discern apps. I think there's still more integration that's needed to be done with the average number.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. We've done a lot of that. But it's even a tough question now. It's like how do you define the e-comm business. Is that e-comm everything’s brought online line is e-comm, but you got e-comm delivered to your house.

Brett Biggs

Brad, I'm the one asking questions here. So let's come on…

Michael Lasser

But it’s right I mean it’s -- is e-comm delivered to your house, is it e-comm you're picking up in the stores or e-comm you’re picking up outside the stores or being delivered to you. There’s the lines are boring and they're boring for the customers well. They don't even think about how it's getting to them necessarily, just I need this, I want it at X time. Get it to me. It really is boring. I'm not really trying to duck your question. It’s really boring and that's to the benefit of Walmart…

Brett Biggs

Okay.

Michael Lasser

…because we can we can do this and we can invest in it and we can still have a great top line and bottom line at the same time. It's -- it plays right into our strengths.

Brett Biggs

It would be helpful to hear what the big buckets of investing in…

Michael Lasser

Yeah.

Brett Biggs

…this area might be, for example, the app is a good example…

Michael Lasser

Yeah.

Brett Biggs

…that probably needs a little bit more investments. Are there others?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. We're going to continue to do put every dollar we need to in the app to make it easier. We went and we got into the one app now, but there's things we can do to make even Walmart pay easier. And so all of that's evolving and bringing in Suresh our CIO or CTO from a couple of years ago. He's been a great unlock for the company.

A lot of the capital over the next few years is going to go into capacity, but not just capacity in the eCommerce side, automation which to some degree there's advantages to being a second mover in a space like this and that you can continue to have the most up to date innovation on how to move product within a warehouse, but also how to get it to customers. And so I think there will be some -- versus some of our competitors in a bit of second mover advantage and some of the technology that we'll be able to put in. Supply chain is the largest part of capital, certainly next year and probably for the next couple of years.

Brett Biggs

It is in part of this conversation on an omnichannel, I want to layer in a question on Walmart Plus. At your Analyst Day, you noted that Walmart is initially focused on improving the net promoter score for Walmart Plus before focusing on really growing the membership. What signposts would you like to see on that front before you get the ultimate signal that it's really time to shift into membership acquisition hiking in the high gear for membership acquisition?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Walmart Plus is something we considered for a while, and it's great. It's what we need to do and we'll continue to grow it. We started out with a fairly modest number of services and benefits and we want to we want to get this done in a way that we know the customer experiences is good. We're watching as you can imagine NPS scores and how customers are acting, questions they're asking, the challenges if they're having those and in a similar to, probably pickup and delivery, you'll remember Michael say eight years ago is when we started really testing pickup delivery in Denver and we were seeing signs that the customer really liked this and we, in that case we rolled it out.

We got to a point where I said you know what, we can make this pretty good and we rolled it out really quickly now it's a major part of our business. I could see Walmart plus doing something similarly where we know there's not a signpost that we're saying if we hit this metric we're going. It’s we want to be more flexible than that. But we're seeing good signs of how customers are interacting with it and we had a membership forever with Sam's Club. So we have some knowledge of what we're doing. But it's not one guidepost, there’s a number of things that we're looking for. But I think this will be a really important tool for us going forward. I've no doubt.

Brett Biggs

And have there been any consistent themes in the early responses from customers. Is it allowed Walmart to do business with some folks that it might not have been able to in the past or is this more putting a bare hug around your most active customers already.

Michael Lasser

Not. Some of both, I mean kind of same as we saw a pick up at delivery. Some about customers like it like everything they want more services and we'll have that certainly over time and competitively I probably won't give you a lot more insight into that.

Brett Biggs

Sure. No problem. Understood. I didn't expect that too. On the fulfillment and last mile how does Walmart think about balancing third-party deliveries to providers like Spark and or through Instacart and then your own Spark platform. Is that something that Walmart needs to fully control over time and within the Spark network is there an opportunity to expand to other retailers similar to what shift this doing.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I think there's still a lot of room for this to play out and see how the market evolves. There’s no one way one way that it has to work out for us to be successful which is exactly what you want. I mean we use third-party providers as you mentioned. We use our own Spark network. We've tested with associates in the past. I think any combination of those could work for us long-term and we're continuing to build out the Spark network. And I like -- I like where we're at because it's good for the customer and we still have great optionality. I'm pleased with that.

Brett Biggs

And does the capacity of the Spark platform exists to meet Walmart's aspirations within -- within e-commerce, or is there enough -- is there enough there to be able to do it and do you have enough control…

Michael Lasser

Yeah, yeah, it could -- yeah, it could be. There's not -- there's not -- nothing really that would -- that would limit it necessarily. It’s like any other delivery platform you've got to get, you've got to get enough folks to come work for you and the infrastructure to go do it, but there's -- there's nothing inherently that would limit our capacity on that.

Brett Biggs

Okay. And there's -- there's so much goodness on the profitability side, all these -- these different strategies we talked about, if these strategies produce sizable leverage and these are above and beyond some of the costs management measures that you alluded to before and it's been proven out over the last several years, what's the thought process between how you slow these gains to shareholders versus never really letting it flow to the bottom line because the expectation is you're going to reinvest the outperformance back into the business?

Michael Lasser

Yeah, I think you'll have to look at it over a period of time. There's I mean as we've said before there's going to be, there could be your investment here, less investment here, but we want you to look at it over a period of time. When you -- as soon as one of the reasons why we wanted to say what we've said at the investor meeting, which is and we talked about the sales growth that operating income would grow faster than sales.

We think that's important for investors to understand that we are going to continue to invest in the business, but that we are going to continue to invest in the business but we want good returns for those investors as well. Now obviously we're not going to invest in the business if we think there aren't good long term returns for investors.

So it should work to their benefit both ways. But we also know that they want to see progress and we want to see progress on bottom line. So I think we can do. We've been able to do both really. We've been able to grow profitability and continue to have great returns for shareholders in our 48 straight dividend increase and we continue to buy back shares. So I like the position we're in. And we'll continue to -- I think we'll continue to be very shareholder friendly.

Brett Biggs

And speaking of investment in many product categories what Walmart's price gaps over the last year expanded, Walmart stayed very true and loyal to its everyday low price strategy. Others may have dropped some promotions they ran in the past which allowed Walmart's price gaps to increase. So how are you thinking about making price investments this year? So let's start with that and then I have a follow up.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Prices always going to be an important part of what we do. Again I have talked a lot about five years ago but in that case we said look we need to -- we need to step on the pedal a little bit on price investment and we did particularly in food and consumables. So price is always going to be a big part of what we do and we want to keep those price gaps where they need to be for us to serve customers in the right way. But we watch them very carefully and it’s not just how do we do versus Kroger, how we do versus Target is geographically it's product based. It's much more surgical than it used to be. But I think over the last few years, we've invested a lot of price and we've got ourselves as we expect we would in a really good position.

Brett Biggs

And where do you see the largest opportunities to either pull back or push further. Are the gaps where they need to be in and then this topic there's been a lot of well-documented inflationary pressures across many categories, how is Walmart thinking about price inflation across the board this year?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I mean we're watching, input costs like everybody else is and that ebbs and flows, but again it's very product based. It's not something where you hear someone say inflation is going to be X and I need to take pressures by X, it’s much more strategic than that. And we work with suppliers to -- if we're getting cost inflation in a product, how do we potentially change the product, how do we make it less expensive, how do we -- can you do that, and still keep the quality the products. So it's all of these conversations that happen and it's supplier by supplier and it's product by product. But our goal is to keep prices as low as we can for our customers. That's what we've always done. And we've managed to I think do that better than anyone has.

Brett Biggs

Got it. We've got a question from the audience asking could you outline Walmart's strategy on -- in this fintech area, there's been a couple of high profile hires recently…

Michael Lasser

Yeah.

Brett Biggs

…in the markets…

Michael Lasser

Yeah.

Brett Biggs

…looking for a little bit more detail on what strategy is.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I'm excited about it. It's something where we -- we've had a pretty big financial services business for a while. I'd call it more of an analog financial services business, but it's important that it's carved as many transfers to other things that customers want. But I think this gives us this joint venture and it gives us an opportunity to do some things that are maybe a little different maybe a little more sophisticated, more digital for sure. And having the skillsets that that will bring into that along with the resources that we have and the customer base that we have already, it's not like we have to go out and have really expensive customer acquisition costs. We've got the customers today that are already familiar with our brand. So when you put all that together, I think there's a number of things that where we could really make an impact on that industry.

Brett Biggs

Is this a payments play? Is this a banking play? Well obviously Walmart's got a lot of expertise in all those areas. Could you contextualize how investors should think about the biggest opportunity within fintech?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. I keep thinking about what customers need in their lives to make their lives simpler. And there's a lot of different places in which a fintech business can play in that and do you help people get access to services make it easier for them to get access to services. Certainly what we do with Walmart Pay and how people make payments is something that we've always already been a big player and we’re a big player in India and Mexico and other places as well in that space. So it's how do you make customers lives easier, more efficient, less expensive on the financial services side and if it fits one of those things and I think it's something we could be interested in.

Brett Biggs

And I want to pivot the conversation to international a little bit, is the transition in this way -- is -- are you seeing anything international whether it's in India, China or any other market from a financial services perspective that's motivating the Walmart US business to get further in this area you're seeing more innovation internationally. And so I'm seeing ahead of the curve makes a lot of sense.

Michael Lasser

I mean there's a lot of innovation in the US, obviously, the first couple of times I went over to India and saw what PhonePe was doing, Flipkart by PhonePe on payment -- and again not just payments, but services that make customers lives easier, it really clicked for me the types of that me and others, the types of things that we could do in the US and they're very -- PhonePe and Flipkart, they're very, very sharp, very thoughtful, very innovative in that space. And so there are things that we've seen in other places that that really catch your attention, but there's again the US has been seeking the last five years has been an incredible as far as innovation in this space.

Brett Biggs

Yeah. And how soon should the market expect Walmart to monetize its valuable international assets like Flipkart like PhonePe. And what will having this capital allow these businesses to do that they otherwise wouldn't have been able to do.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. We've put a -- we're going to put the capital into Flipkart and PhonePe to the extent that we need to and we have to continue to let them grow. But we've said we've -- we're certainly thoughtful about IPOs and markets like that. And timing depends on a number of things, but we're still optimistic about the ability to do that. And to younger -- obviously reward associates differently when you do something like that you have a public company. So still very much on our radar screen.

Brett Biggs

Stay tuned, I guess. All right. So I want to pivot to Sam’s Cath and the team have done a really remarkable job. With that being said, over the course of the pandemic warehouse club sales across the board have really taken off in the US. Do the sales lifts change your long-term thinking about the number of Sam's clubs in the US? There was some Sam's Club closures in the last few years maybe those stores just weren't well positioned. So could you get back to growing that business and there are other opportunities for Sam’s to grow in these areas that that Walmart US is adding like Fintech and healthcare and advertising et cetera.

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Sam's is going to grow and we're going to continue to want it to grow. I think growth in the future just looks different than it did in the past and not just the Sam's Club really across the world. Sam’s has great growth in the last year. I mean the comps 15 plus comps, we pull up fuel and tobacco and just a great year. And I love what the team's doing there. They can help us in a number of ways. One is they've become over the past several years kind of a tech incubator. And so we're able to try things that Sam's and around membership which could obviously be helpful with things like Walmart Plus.

So we're going to continue to grow that brand. And it’s in a great part of the retail channel. It's in a great retail channel. The idea of building a lot more stores or clubs in the US is probably not top of mind for us right now. Not to say that we wouldn't grow more clubs. But what we can do with existing clubs I think it’s pretty exciting and you mentioned the things around the other services that Walmart is trying. When you put all that together the ability to swap the assets so to speak is probably bigger than it has been in a long time at Sam's. So I don't think we have to grow boxes to grow Sam's and that's really a good place to be in but they serve a really unique place in our portfolio.

Brett Biggs

And on the subject of Sam's Club is generated significant membership growth six times the number of members in 2020 than it has been added in the last few years. There's also been significant improvement in the renewals. What is this just a function of the environment or the actions that Sam's put in place to lead to these outcome and is this sustainable?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Certainly the environment and you can't rule out the environment of a whole force in the last year. It's impacted everything. But when you look at they're making membership even transacting to get a membership is much easier than it used to be checking out at Sam's Club is much easier than they used to be scan and go I use, you don't need to go through a checkout line. So they've made it much, much easier for the member -- the membership club business typically comes down to just great items. And I think our merchandising continues to improve at Sam's, private label members Mark has been the progression on that in the last five years has been palpable. So it's a lot of different things that they're doing that I think continues to make Sam's just a really valuable property.

Brett Biggs

And we're coming up to the end of our conversation so I'll finish with a topic that's near and dear to the CFO's heart which is capital allocation. The company ended last year with a very sizable cash balance so how fast to reach the market expect that Walmart will deploy that cash in repurchasing its own shares? It's clear that there's more cash on the balance sheet than -- than it’s necessary. And is it -- what's the thought process on longer-term capital allocation in their approach to repurchase?

Michael Lasser

Yeah. Obviously it’s a great position to be in as a company and the message I wanted investors to hear a few weeks ago is that we're going to invest some of that capital back into the business over the next few years. And -- but we also approved another $20 billion share repurchase plan. So we're going to invest capital back in the business which should long term benefit shareholders. But we want shareholders to be benefited in the short term as well short to mid-term dividends and share repurchase.

So again the environment is still certainly more uncertain than it was two years ago or even a year ago. So having a little bit of extra cash I think it’s a prudent thing to do at this point and allows us to be to be flexible and things that we need to do. But as a company I don't anticipate holding the amount of excess cash that we -- that we are today over -- over any period time.

Brett Biggs

Especially when the opportunity presents itself after the stock pulls back a little bit I imagine?

Michael Lasser

That has caught my attention.

Brett Biggs

Okay. Well, it’s good -- good to talk to you. Thank you so much for your time. We wish you and the team so much continued success. And we look forward to seeing you.

Michael Lasser

Thanks. Appreciate it.

Brett Biggs

All right. Thank you to the entire Walmart team.

Michael Lasser

Thank you, everybody.

