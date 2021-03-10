Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Investor Relations, ICR

Sharon Price John - President and Chief Executive Officer

Voin Todorovic - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Beder - SCC Research

David Cannon - Cannon Wealth Management

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Good morning. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Sharon Price John, CEO; and Voin Todorovic, CFO. For today's call, Sharon will begin with a discussion of our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 performance and highlight our priorities as we begin fiscal 2021. After, Voin will review the financials and our outlook in more detail. We will then open the call to take your questions.

Sharon Price John

Thank you, Allison and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today as we share our results for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. In reviewing the year, I think it's accurate to see it as a tale of two half. In the first half of the year, we rapidly responded to the onset of a global pandemic that forced a governmental mandated closure of all of our corporately operated stores, as well as many third party and franchise locations.

We took immediate action to maintain the financial well-being of the company, including aggressive expense management and cash preservation, while pivoting to drive e-commerce demand, even as our headquarters shifted to full virtual mode. As we moved into the second half and stores reopened on a staggered basis as guidelines transitioned, our focus turned to accelerating key initiatives to drive digital transformation and evolve retail.

I’m proud of the resilience shown by this organization with a headquarter staff that continues to work virtually, and its ability to rapidly adapt to lead the change that drove us to deliver profitable second half, a stronger year in cash position, compared to the prior year-end and no borrowings on our credit facility.

Looking in more detail at our fourth quarter, we exceeded our previously issued guidance across a number of key metrics, even with the ongoing negative impact of COVID-19 on retail store operations. This included an 18% reduction in store operating days, driven largely by the [forced re-closure] of all stores in Europe for most of the quarter, as well as restrictions on operating hours, and the number of [consumers] be in stores with achievable sales on key days during the holiday season.

Even as the brick and mortar retail situation remained influx, we continue to drive triple digit growth in e-commerce demand, accelerate our digital transformation, and stepped up the rollout of key initiatives to expand our consumer base and purchase frequency that we expect to have ongoing benefit and position our company to achieve our stated goal of profitable growth, assuming a more stable economic and retail environment.

Finally, we also kept an eye on the future of the business by delivering on brand initiatives beyond the retail model. In the fourth quarter, we reported total revenue of $93.7 million exceeding the guidance we provided in January, the still representing a decline compared to the prior year. Our brick and mortar stores, while negatively impacted showed improvement in weekly trends to finish the year and digital performance remained strong, with another triple digit increase giving us momentum in our business as the period ended.

Gross profit margin also exceeded the previously guided range with an increase in merchandise margin and benefit from rent reductions leading to an almost flat gross margin rate in the quarter, compared to the prior year. This is just by lower leverage on occupancy expense, due to the reduction in total revenue, partially offset by the benefit of pandemic driven government assisted program in the United Kingdom.

GAAP pre-tax income increased by over 20%, compared to the prior year to $9.2 million. While on the balance sheet, we finished the year with higher total cash of $34.8 million, up 30% versus the prior year. As I noted, we saw positive momentum as we finished 2020, yet we remain cautious as we begin fiscal 2021, given the ongoing uncertainty. Underlying both our pandemic response and future outlook is a strategy to leverage the power and emotional connection of the brand created by the one-to-one retail guest engagement and marketing model that can monetize in categories and channels beyond traditional retail.

Our disciplined focus on the execution of this strategy has centered on three key platforms. As a reminder, they include: one, further digital transformation, including content and entertainment initiatives; two, rapidly evolving our retail capabilities, which includes significantly expanding our e-commerce capacity; and three, maintaining financial stability and managing the liquidity so we can both support our business and make strategic investments designed to drive future growth.

Regarding the acceleration of our digital transformation, we sustained our trend of triple digit growth in e-commerce demand in the fourth quarter and we intend to build on this business with more effective use of technology and improved and enhanced fulfillment capabilities, while leveraging our expanded digital platforms to inform and drive marketing and content efforts.

In the fourth quarter, we continued to see robust demand for key licensed products, including those inspired by the child from the hit Star Wars series, the Mandalorian and an expanded Harry Potter collection, plus new Pokemon characters. We entered a new space with the launch of a product line created in collaboration with TikTok influencers, we were cute. And we also saw robust demand for our proprietary Merry Mission holiday collection, as well as gifting products which carried over into the New Year with a strong Valentine's performance.

Separately, we advanced our overall digital capabilities across the enterprise, including our CRM program with the digital technology and capabilities from Salesforce that were added in 2020 combined with robust consumer data, we have created new multi-channel buyer journey, designed to efficiently acquire new customers and drive lifetime value of existing guests. We have refined and expanded our communication tools, and expect to benefit from both having these platforms available for the entire year, as well as making further progress in our execution.

We also saw innovative developments in our effort to evolve and accelerate consumer engagement in their preferred digital platform as we seek to leverage our 10 million plus [opted in] consumer base, across social channels, and through direct communication. Throughout 2020, we hosted a number of online streaming events, adding new ways for consumers to interact with our brand, as well as capabilities to transact with new in-app purchase option, which proved successful and we are planning to expand that in the New Year.

In addition, we continue to use digital media content and entertainment as marketing and brand building tools to engage consumers and drive sales. Build-A-Bear Radio on the iHeart platform has grown steadily and most recently surpassed 500,000 monthly listeners, while our first live action film delivered by Christmas was seen by millions of viewers on the Hallmark Movies and Mystery Channel.

As Build-A-Bear Entertainment continues to develop we are pleased to be wrapping production on our first live action film through our agreement with Sony Pictures worldwide acquisition. As part of this agreement, the film Honey Girls, which is expected to be released in fall of 2021, is inspired by our popular intellectual property and successful product line. It uses the power of music as it [Technical Difficulty] celebrates individuality, while recognizing that we can also be better together, all wrapped up in a fun girl empowerment [journey of discovery].

We expect to see heightened consumer engagement with the branded entertainment content when the film is released with the movie and original music, effectively acting as marketing tools to drive increased interest for Honey Girls products across channels. Our second initiative is to rapidly evolve retail capabilities as we extend ways to connect with and meet the changing needs of consumers by driving omni-channel engagement and expanding delivery options.

In 2020, we made strong progress in the second half, with over 100% growth in online demand for both new guest acquisition and incremental purchases from a previously lapsed account. We plan to continue to broaden our addressable market and expand our consumer base with omni-channel engagement using occasion based offerings and high appeal licenses. As such, I'm pleased to announce plans to initially launch products exclusively online later this quarter based on the highly popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Accordingly, with the increased digital demand, we needed to expand our fulfillment capabilities to efficiently deliver the increased order creation by improving warehouse throughput and adding omni-channel capabilities. We have been able to leverage our stores to effectively act as many distribution centers, leveraging labor, and optimizing inventory. In 2020, we added diversified omni-channel options to more than double our fulfillment capacity by improving warehouse efficiency, developing buy online ship from store, buy online pick up in store, and curbside pickup capabilities, as well as partnering with shipped to provide a same day delivery option for our guests.

And finally, we remain keenly focused on maintaining our financial stability with the liquidity needed to support our business, while managing working capital as COVID uncertainty continues. As we have [Technical Difficulty] during the [pandemic], we have leveraged our strategic high lease optionality to renegotiate over 90% of all store leases. Importantly, we maintained that optionality with over 75% of leases continuing to have an event in the next three years.

We expect to further negotiate our real estate portfolio as the disruption continues. Separately, we plan to invest capital, particularly in the digital space to drive acceleration and transformation goal.

In closing, 2020 was indeed a tale of two halves, but I believe that ultimately, we will look back on the year as one that called on this organization to take action to not only survive a pandemic, but to be able to thrive in the future. I would like to once again thank our associates for their resilience and commitment to our company's mission as they know the comfort of a hug from a furry friend from Build-A-Bear can provide.

We believe our back half results demonstrate the benefit of a solid strategy, and the disciplined focus and execution from a responsive and driven management team. We are committed to monetize the power of our beloved brand to deliver future profitable growth as the challenging times stabilize and consumers return to more normal activities.

Now, let me turn the call over to Voin to further discuss the year and our outlook.

Voin Todorovic

Thanks Sharon and good morning, everyone. As Sharon noted, the year was a tale of two halves. The actions taken to navigate the pandemic in the first half of the year combined with the reopening of stores, acceleration of key initiatives to transform digitally, and rapidly evolving our retail channels in the back half of the year, allowed us to deliver profitability growth in both our third and fourth quarters.

We ended the year with improved momentum and a solid balance sheet, reporting fourth quarter sales and earnings ahead of the guidance we shared in January. This was accomplished even with ongoing restrictions negatively impacting all of our reporting segments. We finished the year with about $35 million in total cash, a 30% increase over the prior year and no borrowings in our credit facility.

Turning to our fourth quarter results, which were negatively impacted by the pandemic and in particular temporary store closures, total revenues were [$93.7 million, a 10.4] compared to the prior year. This includes an 8.7% decrease in net retail sales, primarily driven by an 18% reduction in store operating days, about 25% fewer operating hours, and an impact from capacity restrictions.

Consolidated e-commerce demand rose 104% over the prior year, which reflects online generated orders, including those fulfilled through our stores. Commercial and international franchise revenues were $1.8 million, compared to $3.9 million in the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit margin was 50.1%, down 30 basis points from the prior year's fourth quarter. This included the negative impact from non-cash asset impairment costs, and the rent recorded for our European stores for the full-quarter, despite the locations being closed for two-thirds of the period.

Partially offsetting this were positive benefits from gift card breakage that flows through revenue with no associated costs, and reduced occupancy expenses due to our rigorous efforts to renegotiate lease terms earlier in the year. On the expense side, SG&A was down $7.3 million or 16.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by decrease payroll expenses as a result of reduced operating hours, and lower corporate expenses as part of our cost containment initiatives.

We also saw positive impact of currency fluctuations and a significant reduction in marketing expense as part of COVID mitigation efforts to manage store traffic levels, given ongoing temporary closures and capacity restrictions. Overall, SG&A was 40.3% of total revenues, representing a 280 basis point improvement, compared to fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.

During the quarter, we benefited from government assistance programs and grants that reduced our SG&A costs. Some of these programs will continue in 2021, predominantly in UK market, and it helped offset [Technical Difficulty] very close. Pre-tax income during the quarter was $9.2 million, $1.6 million improvement as compared to the prior year quarter, or a $400,000 increase, compared to the prior year period on an adjusted basis.

For the 2020 fiscal year, total revenues were $255.3 million, compared to $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. This includes net retail sales of $249.2 million, a decline of 23% from the 2019 fiscal year, which reflects a 33.4% decline in store operating days, driven by pandemic related store closures. Sales were also negatively impacted by reduced operating hours and capacity. On a positive note, we generated a 133% increase over fiscal 2019 in e-commerce demand.

We were able to support this growth through our efforts of improving throughput in our warehouse, accelerating omni-channel initiatives in driving our [last mile delivery], including buy online pick up in store or ship from store programs. For the year, we had a GAAP pre-tax loss of $21.8 million or a loss of $15 million on an adjusted basis. This reflects a decline in revenue due to temporary store closures, as well as the full burden of annual rent expense, partially offset by a reduction in SG&A.

Turning to the balance sheet, at year-end, total cash was 34.8 million, an increase of 30% or $8.1 million compared to the prior year. As part of our disciplined approach to working capital and strong management of vendor relationships, inventory was down $6.6 million, a decline of 12.3% year-over-year. While we are comfortable with the received flow, level, and composition of our inventory, we are managing our supply chain to mitigate logistic disruptions and delays in product shipments.

Capital expenditures for the 2020 fiscal year were $5 million, compared to $12.4 million in 2019 fiscal year, reflecting our tight working capital management, and reduction in planned capital expenditures with the backdrop of the pandemic. For fiscal 2021, we currently expect capital expenditures to approximate $5 million to $10 million, and for depreciation and amortization to be in the range of $13 million to $14 million.

Regarding our outlook, for fiscal 2021, we currently expect EBITDA to be higher than the [Technical Difficulty] 2019 of [$15.3 million]. In addition, we expect to achieve EBITDA in the range of $20 million to $30 million by fiscal 2023. This outlook assumes the reopening of our European locations by the end of the first quarter, and no additional significant closures due to government mandates in fiscal 2021.

Please keep in mind, that while we expect to see annualized savings from expense reduction initiatives implemented in fiscal 2020, we will incur higher payroll and marketing expenses as we have reinstated salary levels at historical levels, brought back furloughed employees, and resume marketing activities to support sales growth. Furthermore, our EBITDA outlook assumes a more stable economic and retail environment in fiscal 2020 and beyond. Also, due to our tax valuation position in both United States and The United Kingdom, we expect to pay minimal cash taxes in 2021.

In closing, I would also like to take a moment to thank our team for their commitment to disciplined expense management, while serving our guests under extraordinary circumstances throughout the year. We appreciate their dedication to the brand, and their ability to manage through these challenging times, while still finishing the year on a positive note.

This concludes our prepared remarks and we will now turn the call back over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Eric Beder

Good morning and congratulations on Q4.

Voin Todorovic

Good morning, Eric. Thank you.

Eric Beder

Could you fill us in a little bit on the international markets in the UK? Are you basically closed until April? How should we be thinking about that market and the chance for just start to revive after what has been a very crazy and somewhat sloppy year in terms of lockdowns?

Sharon Price John

Thank you, Eric. Hi. Right now the governmental mandate is in place until the middle of April foreclosures for non-essential businesses so to speak. And we, you know, are preparing and expect to open when as soon as we are allowed to. Our store associates therefore are still on furlough, but we do have a very robust e-commerce business in the UK that has picked up since those closures. You are right that it has been choppy.

We were closed in November, we were open in December, and then we were closed down again in the beginning of January, and just recently it was announced that we will remain closed through the mid-April time period. But the good news of that is we have a sense of how consumers respond, posts being closed and opened. When we reopened in December, people did come back out and they didn't want to come to build there and experience, you know our special retailtainment, and so we're quite hopeful that they will want to do that again once we start to reopen and things start to stabilize.

Voin Todorovic

And just to add one more point, Eric, as you know, this may help. As we think about Q1 for UK, we expect to have 13 weeks of rent expense that's going to be impacted on our P&L with basically revenue only coming for the last couple of weeks of the quarter. So, definitely that's going to be a big headwind for the organization, but some of the government assistance programs that our team in UK has been applying for will help offset partially some of those losses, but still we expect to be a challenging quarter in UK this time around.

Eric Beder

Okay. In the U.S., are you starting to see, and we saw pieces of this in our store visits, people starting to come back to the mall and wanting to shop with their kids? Are you starting to see that momentum coming through? Is that part of the reasons why January was stronger? And when you look out for the year, are you kind of seeing that [indiscernible]?

Sharon Price John

And yes, Eric, we are. And we are seeing that people are coming back out, they want to, you know, do something, you know, a little more normalized, they want to spend time with their children, they want to have, you know, some – an experience together. But that does also beg the comments that both Voin and I alluded to in our prepared remarks that as people do start to come back out, we are under restrictions beyond those things, that – of having a store closure. We're under restrictions of how many people can be in our store at any given time, for example.

So, we have to be very cognizant of that. And in fact, we're already seeing it, particularly during some higher traffic periods, like the weekend where we have limited throughput capacity at the store itself. So, you know, we have to be conscious of that. We have to be cognizant of crowds and management of crowds, maintain the six foot rule, and things still do vary by state and jurisdictions. So, we're very aware of that. But there is – it does cause limitations even though the stores are open. Voin?

Voin Todorovic

I think you covered.

Eric Beder

Great. And last question, you guys have done, you know last year basically was no movies. You've done a lot of on nostalgic driven products. And I think a lot of products driven by TikTok out of the pieces, how do you see, kind of the new world here where you have streaming services, which obviously was part of the child, but I'm assuming that there'll be other, kind of characters in those streaming services that you can leverage your TikTok with, [we were acute], you know, how do you look at? How do you look at the opportunities, I guess, going forward? I guess it's somewhat movies – somewhat normalized, and these other different packets of potential for refrained character driven customers or pieces can move forward here?

Sharon Price John

Right. The entertainment model had been evolving already for quite some time. And it you know, clearly the pandemic, like with so many other things that touch our life, it just accelerated certain aspects of it, and things being available on, you know, video on demand or anything like that, you know, now it's even more prevalent. And, you know, many studios and films are launching first and only in that forum. But things are moving around, you know, minions were supposed to be out, for example, I think many of you know, in 2020, that was delayed, I think the announcement is now that it will be 2022.

We do have a Disney film that just recently launched Raya and the Last Dragon, but the key pieces of entertainment for us right now are more related to the big news. The Animal Crossing products that I mentioned, and the continuation, as we noted, I believe on the last call, we think there's a long tail on things like the child from the Mandalorian, which has, you know, it's like have a new season. And things like Harry Potter, which is just evergreen. So those are also – those types of products, and those types of properties are also more stable for us.

When you think about it, there's not this spiky demand, but that also leans into why we have been in this long process of creating our own intellectual property to have some control over when things are launched and how they're launched, such as [Honey Girls] of course, is a property that's been in our line for quite some time, one of our best selling assortments and, you know we will be launching the film in conjunction with Sony, Sony and worldwide acquisitions. And we expect that will be, you know, one of our biggest entertainment properties, if you will, of the year in later in the fall.

So, and then that's, you know more in our control. And we, you know, our objective obviously, is to sell more [Honey Girls] associated with that film. So, it is a changing environment. And we will expect to use all of the ways that people engage with content, whether it's TikTok to feature film. So, and we have a lot of opportunities in the pipeline. So, but that's great question.

Eric Beder

Right. Thank you and good luck to the rest of the year.

Voin Todorovic

Thank you.

David Cannon

Good morning. Congratulations. Great job.

Voin Todorovic

Good morning. Thank you.

Sharon Price John

Thanks.

David Cannon

So, two questions. The first one is on your e-com 2.0 strategy alluded to in the [ICR deck], you talk about launching a 3D experience, although there aren't a lot of details on it, could you give us an update on how that's tracking and the cadence of how it's going to be rolled out, if you can give us a timeline? And then also, some, if any color, you can give on the augmentation of the experience, and if there's an expectation of turbo boosting or changing e-com from this experience?

Sharon Price John

On Bear builder 3D, which we did share during the ICR Conference, as well as a bit of a video of where we're headed, we have beta tested it with some external users. We've learned quite a bit from the beta test, and we are taking those learnings into consideration continuing to build toward a launch later this year. So, it’s very exciting, lot of positive feedback from the beta. And so, you know, tracking for the timetable, which was a loose timetable, of course, technology, you have to be, particularly when you're launching something in a brand new space, a brand new fresh experience that completely engaging interactive space for us that we've never done before. But we're still on track for this year, as we noted.

On the – I'm not quite sure, I know what the turbo boosting is, so, but if you're referring to our accelerated digital transformation as it reflects our efforts to drive e-com, indeed, we are continuing to build on our combination of driving demand through the relationship primarily with all the support systems and all the capabilities and all the clouds that we have access to with Salesforce and building out all the new CRM capabilities, as well as guests, guests journeys to drive that extended consumer lifetime value, as well as attracting and retaining new guests.

So, we feel like we can drive our consumer base, but also building on more occasions for our existing guests. So, and [it all in a relates] actually with your original question the bear builder 3D, because we want to give guests not only many ways to engage with us digitally, whether it's our traditional format of e-com, what we call our bear configurator, which is kind of a bear builder [Technical Difficulty], whether it's our mobile first approach, where you can just get a quick bundle, or now this completely engaging interactive bear builder 3D. And then on the other side of the equation, we want to give them many ways to receive the product, whether it's shipped directly to their home, they come into our store and pick it up, they – or they can get it delivered same day through our shipped relationship.

So, it's a consumer first strategy. And that, you know, hopefully engages with a broader customer base, but from the first engagement to the last engagement and that's our plan.

David Cannon

Okay. Appreciate that. Year, what I meant by Turbo Boost is, you know right now, essentially, it is a very traditional, kind of dead experience, whereas the Build-A-Bear, the differentiator from my standpoint is, you know, it's an experiential retail purchase where, you know, magic occurs in the store, so to speak between the sales associate and the child, porting that over to the digital experience.

You know, I believe in my opinion, it would really Turbo Boost where now people are having an interactive, you know, almost like a real life experience in the digital interface as opposed to right now for lack of a better word, you know it's sort of a dead, lifeless experience. So that's really what I was referring to. And of course, connecting, making it more effective by using some of the tools that you have with Salesforce and marketing and so forth.

So, that's what I meant. The other question is in regards to what I call a remote retail or live streaming experience, which sort of fits between there's the traditional, you know, brick and mortar in person, physical experience, there's, we all know about the digital one, this is somewhere in between, I see that during the year. You did that? Could you comment on it? You know, was it successful? And then, how that's going to be incorporated into your standard operating procedures for this year? You know, did it yield results? And, you know, what does the roadmap look like going forward?

Sharon Price John

Yes, we, as they noted in the comments, we hosted a number of online streaming events and added new ways for consumers to interact with our brand, as well as, you know, new capabilities to transact with the new in-app purchase options. So, we are continuing to work towards expanding those opportunities. We're using new launches to make those breakthroughs to the consumer.

They proved successful, as I noted in the comments, and we are expanding it into this year, we're actually launching a new forum, if you will, that we're calling the premier stuffing events that are associated with these where we have brand new products. We just did it with peeps, which was one of our leading Easter products today, where we had a stuffing event, live streaming stuffing event for people to watch them participate in.

So, it's, I think that it's both a good marketing tool, as well as a sales tool as we start to master that part of the equation on the in-app purchase. We have a long way to go on that to make that credibly, you know it’s effective as I think it can be. But the marketing side is definitely clicking people over to our e-commerce site, which as you know has been triple digit increase this year.

David Cannon

Okay. Thanks for the update. And again, great job in navigating through an extremely challenging environment last year. You guys really did an incredible job. And please pass that commentary on to your team.

Sharon Price John

Thank you so much David.

Voin Todorovic

We will. Thank you.

David Cannon

You’re welcome.

Sharon Price John

Thank you, and thanks for joining us today. We hope everyone stays safe and well and we look forward to actually seeing some of you tomorrow on Zoom during our meetings at the DA Davidson Conference additionally. We look forward to seeing you in our first quarter results.

