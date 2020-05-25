Quick Take

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) intends to raise $40 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing treatment candidates for lysosomal storage disorders.

GANX is still at a preclinical stage of development, so is ultra high risk and the IPO may be more suited to institutional investors with a long-term hold time frame.

Company & Technology

Bethesda, Maryland-based Gain was founded to develop drug candidates using an in-licensed platform, the Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy system to 'discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding,' potentially treating the diseases.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Eric Richman, who has been with the firm since 2020 and was previously Chief Executive Officer of Tyrogenex and prior to that held various commercial and strategic roles at MedImmune.

Below is a brief overview video of the challenges of living with Morquio syndrome:

The firm's lead candidate targets the GLB1 gene for potential treatment of Morquio B and GM1 Gangliosidosis.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $13.3 million and include 3B Future Health Fund S.A., VitaTech S.A., TiVenture S.A. and individuals.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Coherent Market Insights, the market for treatment for a group of disorders referred to as lysosomal storage disorders is expected to reach nearly $16 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increased research & development efforts by companies resulting in greater treatment options for individuals over time.

Also, knowledge is growing of the incidence of the disease due to the creation of disease registries to gather prevalence, treatment and management results of the various related diseases.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Axovant Gene Therapies

Chiese

Ranedis

Passage Bio (PASG)

MediciNova (MNOV)

Plaryx

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

Apollo Therapeutics

Financial Status

Gain’s recent financial results are unusual for a preclinical stage biopharma in that they feature revenue, which is from the sublease of their Lugano office space.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three calendar years:

As of December 31, 2020, the company had $7.5 million in cash and $3.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

GANX intends to sell 3.63 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $11.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $40.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $117 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 32.09%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately between $7.0 million to $9.0 million to fund expenses to advance the development of our GLB1 programs for our lead product candidates in ongoing preclinical studies and into Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Morquio B and GM1 Gangliosidosis; approximately between $11.0 million to $14.0 million to fund expenses to advance the development of our GBA1 programs for our lead product candidates, in ongoing preclinical studies and into Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of neuronopathic Gaucher and GBA1 Parkinson (GBA1+PD) diseases; approximately between $3.0 million to $5.0 million to fund expenses to advance research and development activities that relate to all our other preclinical activities, including process development activities related to the advancement of our product candidates and the cost of research and development personnel; and, the remainder for planned general and administrative expenses, the costs of operating as a public company, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BTIG, Oppenheimer & Co. and National Securities Corporation.

Commentary

GANX is seeking public investment for its preclinical pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Management expects to advance its lead programs through preclinical studies and into Phase 1 clinical safety trials.

The market opportunity for treatments for lysosomal storage disorders is large and expected to grow at a robust CAGR 10% over the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaboration relationships.

The firm’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known U.S. venture capital firms that specialize in life science company investing.

BTIG is the lead left underwriter and there is no data available for the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk for investors is the extremely early stage of development for the firm’s candidates.

I consider preclinical stage biopharma firms to be ultra high risk, long-term investment hold time frame opportunities that are likely more suited to institutional investors rather than retail investors, regardless of the valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 17, 2021.