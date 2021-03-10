GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021 March 10, 2021 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Waterhouse - CEO, ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Conference Call Participants

Emily Field - European Pharmaceuticals Analyst, Barclays

Emily Field

Sorry, I was muted there. Welcome, everybody. My name is Emily Field. I am the European Pharmaceuticals Analyst here at Barclays, and we are delighted to be hosting from GSK, the CEO of ViiV Healthcare, Deborah Waterhouse. And Deborah will provide a few opening remarks before we get into a Q&A in fireside chat style. So Deborah, over to you.

Deborah Waterhouse

Thanks, Emily. Thanks for inviting me to do this fireside chat today. So just a few opening comments. So 2020 was a strong year for ViiV Healthcare in terms of innovation, performance and our trust objectives. We delivered 1% growth in the year, and that was accelerated in Quarter Four to 2% top line growth. We have just been through two years of the business being broadly flat.

And I'm delighted to be able to say that we're now moving back to progressive acceleration in growth. And that's really underpinned by the continued expansion of our two-drug regimen portfolio, particularly Dovato. And then the launch of Cabenuva which is for the treatment of HIV and Vocabria, who that's their highly treatment-experienced patients. And then finally, we've got cabotegravir for the prevention of HIV on the horizon. So very exciting.

So far this year in terms of as I look forward to 2021, so we see our oral two-drug regimens, Juluca and particularly, Dovato driving growth and more than offsetting any decline in Tivicay and Triumeq. We've just launched Cabenuva in the US, it was approved on the 21st of Jan, and we launched few days later. So that is underway and going well.

In the US, our license, just to remind everybody is for administration, every four weeks, we've just submitted an SNDA for every eight weeks administration. And the approval in Europe was for every four and eight weeks. So we're just starting the reimbursement process in Europe.

The next thing we're really focused on is Cab for HIV prevention, so we will be submitting our file to the FDA in the first half of this year. And we will be launching in Quarter One 2022 if we get approval, as we are expecting to do and that medicine, we can talk about more in our fireside chat. But basically, we have got two large studies, both of which demonstrated superiority versus standard of care, which is Truvada. So really excited about that.

And then last, but by no means least, we see fostemsavir, a much smaller niche product for highly treatment-experienced people living with HIV, but it is adding growth to our portfolio and the uptake of that medicine has been, you know, really positive. And then last, but by no means least, we're looking forward this year to progressing our early development pipeline, particularly our reformulation of cabotegravir into cabotegravir 400. So we should be having some data readouts on that towards the end of the year. So exciting year in ViiV Healthcare.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emily Field

Yeah, great, that's a great introduction. And so, I guess obviously going to focus a lot of the discussion on cabotegravir and, you know, so I mean, you mentioned that was kind of in full swing in the US, just you know, maybe if you could give an update on the progress so far, you know, any or any early indicators that you're watching in terms of how that's progressing relative to expectations?

Deborah Waterhouse

Yeah, so, for those of you who know this product, you start with an oral leading, so it's a switch - it's in switch-only. So it's first switch patients, you start with an oral leading, and then you move on to the injectable. So at the moment, we are seeing physicians starting patients on the order leading, so you won't see prescription data for quite a while actually, because we are starting them on the oral which we provide free of charge to patients. And then you go on to the injectable. So the demand so far is in line with our expectations.

We can tell from our sort of share of voice and sort of physician tracking data, that interest is high. There's a lot of excitement about this opportunity. And there are many patients who are waiting to have the opportunity to switch. The downside is COVID is really suppressing the switch market both in the US and Europe actually, as guidelines are currently recommending that people living with HIV aren't switched, unless the physician feels it's really necessary. So the good news is that the uptake and the demand and the expectation, acceptance et cetera is in line if not slightly ahead of our expectation. But as we expected, the switch market is slightly suppressed on the basis of COVID just you know, not encouraging people to, you know, to switch medications at the moment.

Emily Field

Okay, yeah that's a good point on COVID. And so are you doing a virtual launch at the moment and kind of - and if so when do you expect to have face-to-face promotion? And is that something that's important for a new launch in the space?

Deborah Waterhouse

So we've done a full launch, we've done a launch as if it was a normal world that we were living in. However, many of the interactions with physicians were obviously virtual, not face-to-face, although actually in some states of the US, we are doing face-to-face promotions. So our salesforce is still delivering significant numbers of calls, I think for most of the back end of last year, we were at 70% of the activity that you would have seen in pre-COVID time. So still a lot of customer interaction, we're getting a lot of requests, particularly from the big healthcare systems to present Cabenuva to them, so they can understand where it fits into their treatment pathway, particularly an implementation science data, which demonstrates what they would have to do to successfully implement this medicine.

And then the demand for our medical staff actually is higher today than it was pre-COVID. So we're seeing significant interaction with all of our medical teams. And the duration of those calls has also increased. So I think activity hasn't really been impacting - impacted that much. We're a - you know, high levels of interest and we're able to, you know, to connect with our customers on something they're very interested in. So it's a full-on launch of the four weekly, in the US at the moment.

Emily Field

Okay, that's helpful. And I mean, I guess kind of maybe taking a step back and thinking about the opportunity for a long-acting therapy. I mean, how big of a problem is compliance with daily oral, you know, kind of at this point? And then also, you know, I know that you cited, you know, you guys often cite the high patient satisfaction from the patient survey who were in the clinical trials. But I guess I was just kind of wondering for, you know, for patients who have been on oral therapy forever, you know, for sometimes many years, kind of, you know, what do you anticipate being you know, points of potential patient resistance, is it, you know, neophobia or injection site reactions and sort of how you're hoping to uncover those? So a couple of questions.

Deborah Waterhouse

Okay, so let's talk about who this medicine is for. So there are people who are living with HIV who struggle to adhere, people that living - who are living with HIV, who really find it very difficult to take a tablet every day, it just reminds them that they're HIV positive and the stigma that is related to HIV is problematic for those people. We know that there are some people who just live in fear of disclosure of those around them finding out that they're HIV positive, because they have hidden their status.

And then we know there are other people who don't live a 9 to 5 life, actually, they live a life that's kind of a less predictable. And again, they find it very difficult to take a tablet at the same time every single day. Just think of yourself if you were an air steward or a pilot going around the world in an airplane, time zone changes, et cetera, really hard to get your, you know, your tablets taken exactly at the right moment. So there is a group of people living with HIV who we know have a strong preference for long-acting regimen.

Now, if I were to sort of forecast the split, I'd say 80% of people are absolutely fine taking a once daily tablet that works well for them. But there's probably about 20% of people living with HIV who do struggle. Now a lot more people than that would like to take a long-acting, but I'm kind of honing in on a population who I think are most likely to be prescribed by a physician, a long-acting medicine.

In terms of reasons why you might not want to take a long-acting. So this medicine, as you pointed out, Emily, is an intramuscular shot. So if you hate needles that is not going to be the product for you. But actually in the clinical trials, both in terms of the PrEP prevention studies and the treatment studies, was people did have injection site reactions, which were in the main resolved in a very short period of time, very few patients dropped out.

In fact, the one - the study that stands out for me the most is 3,500 women in Sub-Saharan Africa who received over a number of years an every eight-week injection with cabotegravir, we had not one single drop out from, due to an injection site reaction. So this is something that resolves. This is something that's tolerated. If you hate needles, this is not for you, but actually, a majority of people who want this medication are absolutely fine with the injection.

Emily Field

Okay, that's great. And then you know just thinking about the two months versus the one-month formulation I know you mentioned that you know the full swing ahead with the one-month formulation. But - after the two month is approved, do you expect that that's going to be the regimen that is used by most patients?

Deborah Waterhouse

Yeah, I do. So what we know from our kind of work with people living with HIV is, for most patients, that the longer the distance between the kind of the treatments, the better, three monthly is actually the optimal. So people would like - every three-month injection, because that means they can time - with the time that they would go back and see their physician anyway, so there's no additional visits or they'd like a once monthly that they can administer at home. Every eight weeks, however, is better than a shot in a doctor's office every four weeks. So we think that a majority of our business will sit in every eight weeks.

Now some physicians, particularly where you've got people living with HIV who struggle to adhere some physicians want to administer directly observed therapy, so they want people to come into the office every month and have their shot. So there'll be a subset of individuals who still stick with the every four weeks in the main, our business will be in the every eight week, both in Europe and in the US.

Emily Field

Okay, great. So maybe we can now transition to talk about Cab for PrEP. You know, just getting - brushing up ahead of our meeting today. You know, it just seems like every player in the market, you know, one other thing they talk about first is just how underpenetrated the PrEP market is. You know I mean, is that simply just, I mean is that - what do you think is really driving that? And then how I guess do you think Cab is going to be positioned perhaps increased that the penetration rates there?

Deborah Waterhouse

So today, I'll just talk about the US, because that's where the biggest challenge sits in the kind of the government funded sort of developed markets. So least developed countries is a very different story. We will have, we believe rollout of Cab PrEP in those countries. But let me just focus today on the US.

So there are 38,000 new infections every year in the US. It's a fragmented healthcare system. And there is a desire to end the epidemic in the United States and the Biden Administration is committed to doing that. So the question is, why do we still have so many new infections when you've got PrEP treatment available today?

I think oral PrEP has some downsides. And I think adherence is one, disclosure is another. So we know that in our data in the HPTN 083 and [084] [ph] studies, we were able to demonstrate superiority of 66% in men and 89% in women, so really strong data for cabotegravir. So we believe that this will, you know, allow people to have their every eight weekly shot away from their own kind of home or environment. And that really tackles both adherence and stigma issues at the same time.

Most of the new infections in the US or about half of them are in the Black African American or Hispanic population, those have traditionally not been reached by, you know, PrEP so far. So what we need to do is to find in those kind of 48 counties where most of the new infections are taking place, we need to really work in partnership with local organizations, healthcare professionals and other groups to make sure that we're able to, you know, really work with the system to ensure that Cab is not just available, but actually it's [technical difficulty] that's broadly used to prevent the acquisition of HIV.

So I think there's a number of complex reasons, but I think cabotegravir helps you bridge into much broader usage. I think today, about 20% of those who are eligible for PrEPs take it and we would like to see that significantly you know improved, and we believe cabotegravir every eight weeks injected will allow that to happen.

Emily Field

Okay, that's helpful. And then, you know, I guess kind of one concern would be whether there would be - it would be challenging from a formulary perspective, given generic Truvada and you know obviously one would expect a significant price differential. You know do you expect that to be a significant hurdle?

Deborah Waterhouse

I think I mean, you've seen that I think 43% or 44% the last time I looked at Truvada has already been moved into the Descovy. So in a sense, you've already seen with a non-inferior data, a shift to, you know, a patented medicine and that medicine has been covered by payers.

We believe that if you bring innovation to market in the form of cabotegravir and obviously, as you said yourself, there are follow-on medicines in the PrEP space coming from our competitors, that actually payers, if you can generate the right data, payers will be willing to pay 38,000 new infections per year and over a million people living with HIV in the US is hugely burdensome on the, you know, the healthcare system.

And so I think in order to end the epidemic in the US, you need new, you know, a number of different options available, which meet the needs of, you know, those who are at risk of HIV. So for me, you know, I think if you have the right data and the right value proposition, then I think the payers will actually be willing to support the reimbursement of those medicines.

Emily Field

Okay, great. And I know that, you know, the company has guided for Cab, long-acting treatments, and in PrEP to both the blockbusters. I guess, you know, of those - of the two which do you think is likely, you know, probably the bigger commercial opportunity?

Deborah Waterhouse

So the bigger commercial opportunity will be, Cabenuva or Vocabria+Rekambys as it's called outside the US. Because basically, the treatment market is GBP 30 billion market value. And the PrEP market is currently really in the main US and it's GBP 2 billion market. So for me, the size of the market is so much larger in treatment. Even though PrEP is more underserved, actually, the opportunity is larger in treatment. So I think treatment will be larger than PrEP, but we believe we've got really strong value to offer in both of those markets.

Emily Field

Okay, great. And so I guess maybe, you know, transitioning to talk about kind of, you know, more of the base business. I know, you mentioned COVID still having an impact on the switching market in the US, you know, going back through the full year results slides and you know, kind of, you know, this show some slow and steady gains for Dovato. So, you know maybe if you could just talk about kind of, you know, dynamics in the switching market right now, and just, you know how clinician acceptance is going for the two-drug regimen versus the three?

Deborah Waterhouse

So let's start with the US and then I'll just touch briefly on Europe. So at the moment, two-drug regimens, oral two-drug regimens, Juluca and Dovato together, they generated about $1 billion of value last year share as we sit, it's their TRx wise is 6%.

In terms of NBRx share, it's around 10% and in terms of share of switch, so share of the switch market, it's around 17% to 18%. So actually, you can see that, if you believe that the NBRx will eventually turn into TRx, we've seen an uplift in our NBRx's since we brought in the label in the US in the middle of last year and added switch to the naive label, you can see that actually our position in the US is strengthening.

So we're, you know, I think we've always said it will be a slow kind of uplift and acceptance, because we're changing a treatment paradigm and the US is a conservative market. So on that basis, we're happy with our progress, and we will continue to absolutely focus on Dovato in the US.

In Europe, our share actually - dolutegravir has increased 2 percentage points over the last 12 months. We're now at a 29% share, we are growing our business fast and Dovato has taken up - Dovato has really taken off very, very rapidly. So dominating switch in many markets and the share overall is going up rapidly. So we always knew Europe would accept two-drug regimens quicker than the US, because two-drug regimens really, we use that for a long time before we got our license. So we just need to work hard to get US to catch up with Europe.

Emily Field

Okay, that's helpful. And, you know, I guess I can also like to ask kind of, you know, the requisite question on pricing, particularly in the US, you know, kind of what you're expecting for this year? And then also, you know, if you're anticipating any changes to the market, you know, whether it be from competition or you know, if there's anything you can see from a policy standpoint that could potentially be impacting the pricing dynamics here?

Deborah Waterhouse

So we're not expecting significant change this year. Obviously, there will continue to be price pressure in the US. If I were to pick on two things, which I'm kind of keeping my eye on. Number one is protected classes. So about 18 months ago, we fought a battle in the HIV community against step edits and other limitations in Medicare Part D, to which medicines HIV physicians could choose for people who are living with HIV who are covered by Medicare.

This is a very guideline-driven therapy area, you need choice, because as you become resistant to one set of medicines, you need to have others to move on to, and so it needs to be left to the physician and the guidelines to work out what medicines should be used, at what point. So anything that undermines that choice you know is really challenging and is challenged by the community. So the decision was made not to make any changes to HIV protected class status, no step edits, no prior auth put in, it was kept as it was.

There's now a proposal which was put on the table in the last 60 days of the Trump Administration, where there is going to be a pilot to look at protected classes, again, whether or not the Biden Administration will choose to go forward with this or not still remains to be seen. But for me, protected class of HIV is still something that we should fight very hard for, because in order to ensure that people living with HIV get the medication they need, they need to have choice.

And so for me a change in protected classes, one challenge, the other is, we watched very carefully, Medicaid because 20% volume sits in Medicaid, and there's been some kind of proposals on the table around Medicaid caps and the like, that wouldn't affect us in the short-term, because we are nowhere near the caps that would cause your discount rates to kind of go up in Medicaid. But obviously, over time, you know, we'll be keeping an eye on that to see if that moves forward and would be able to, at that point, calculate what impact it would have on that.

But in the short-term to medium-term, that impact will be limited, even if that did go through because as I say, we're nowhere near the caps in terms of the discounts that you know, would, you know, would have to be given. So I'm watching it. Pricing pressure in the US is a massive issue, hugely complicated, lots of different threads. But for me, protected classes is the thing that I spend most of my time focusing on.

Emily Field

Okay, excellent. And before kind of wrapping up with a couple of point line question, I did have, you know, one incoming question from an investor who was just curious of how you quantified the Cabenuva revenue opportunity as likely, you know, 20%, of the market potentially, do you have a sense of if you could quantify that in PrEP also in terms of whether that it would be a conversion to lead to injectable of 20%? Or you know, it's more than likely you're going for is the currently untreated market?

Deborah Waterhouse

So we think PrEP would be higher, but when you think about - so if I think about, I call it, the addressable market, and why I said 20%. So if you think about people who would be willing to take an injectable where the payer would be covering for that injectable, we believe actually 80% of the market is fairly satisfied, 20% would be willing to go into a clinic every month or every two months to have their shot.

What we know is, if we can evolve our portfolio, and you said you were going to come onto pipeline in a minute, so I might just preempt that. So if we are able to either lengthen the amount of time between shots, so let's say it was every three months, the addressable market grows, if you could deliver a medication that was every month administered subcutaneous at home, so you did it yourself, like in a diabetes pen, then the market expands again.

But what I'm referring to today is those people who are willing to take an intramuscular shot, two of them in their buttocks in order to receive Cabenuva, it's an amazing medicine, but not everybody would be willing to do that. So that's why I'm talking about that is the addressable market. But over time, we know that either you lengthen the time between shots or you have a different delivery mechanism, we know the market - the addressable market will expand. So that's where I am on that one.

Emily Field

Okay, great. And probably just have time for one last question. You know a lot of refocusing on vaccines with the success of mRNA vaccines, I know that Moderna announced kind of two mRNA candidates for HIV and their vaccine portfolio. You know, and on your kind of chart, you talk about, you know, we're still looking for a cure. So, any thoughts on, you know, renewed interest in HIV vaccines or just updated thoughts on that progress? Thank you.

Deborah Waterhouse

So, HIV vaccines have been elusive for 30 years, despite many, many companies, including GSK pursuing it. We think a vaccine in the conventional sense where you would be vaccinated and you would never give an HIV positive is less likely, what we are seeing is therapeutic vaccines and therapeutic treatments, which would potentially create a remission type situation. So you would flush the remaining HIV virus out of the reservoirs. And then you would find a way of destroying those, you know, the virus that came out of those reservoirs and you but we believe that we could actually put, therefore, a person's HIV into remission as opposed to a vaccine, that means you would never become infected.

So that's the avenue that we're traveling down, we have a big cure effort in partnership with University of North Carolina, and it's called Qura, I know that our competitors are also looking at cure, and the cure that they're looking at is in the similar zone. It's called different things. But it's basically flushing the HIV virus out of the reservoirs and destroying the virus that emerges so that you put somebody into more of the remission situation. So I think that is the next sort of scientific avenue that we're all traveling down. And we hope one day that that cure or remission, as it should probably be called, it becomes a reality.

Emily Field

Excellent and unfortunately, we're stuck on time. So we're going to have to end it there. But thank you so much, and I hope you have a great rest of the conference.

Deborah Waterhouse

Thanks, Emily.