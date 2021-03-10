FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Truist Securities Technology Conference Call March 10, 2021 12:10 PM ET

Frank Verdecanna - EVP, CFO and CAO

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Joel Fishbein

Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining the 2021 Truist Tech Conference. I hope everybody is doing well. Before we begin, I need to read the phone disclaimer. This call is arranged by Truist Securities Research for use by institutional investors and issuer clients as defined by FINRA. If you're not an institutional investor or an issuer, please disconnect at this time. For required disclosures, please see our website at truistsecurities.com or our Equity Research Library.

On today's call, I'm very pleased to have FireEye and Frank Verdecanna and Kate Patterson and Andrew Huang who is also joining us. Thank you all for joining us. Frank has served as Executive Vice President and CFO since February of 2017. He's held a number of other leadership positions in FireEye finance organization, he's joined the company in 2012. Prior to FireEye, Frank was Chief Financial Officer at Apptera, iPass and Hire Impact. He's also held senior positions at Interlink Computer Sciences and Coopers & Lybrand.

Frank, thanks again for joining us. You're coming off some really good results, revenue increase 5%. ARR was up 8%, the platform and cloud subscription and managed services [ph] annualized ARR of $340 million increased 20%. Overall, ARR was up 8% driven by large transactions so, what's happening? What's going on at FireEye?

Frank Verdecanna

Thanks Joel. Yeah, we're coming off a really strong fourth quarter and end of 2020. I think, why we saw such great results and why we enter 2021 in a really good spot is we've been able to stabilize a more mature areas of our business. So, if you look at the product related ARR that's been stable in the last couple quarters, and we've really seen accelerated growth in the platform cloud subscription and managed service categories, as well as professional services, our Mandiant Consulting doing very well, have been a record quarter for over eight straight quarters.

So, I think the business is in a great spot and we're taking advantage of threat environment where detection products alone, doesn't solve the equation, you really need to combine that with threat intelligence and expertise and so FireEye's one of few companies that are positioned to be able to do so.

Q - Joel Fishbein

Yeah, obviously it's been a busy call it, several months here and you guys were on the forefront of this latest attack or attacks I should say and I'm curious and investors are curious, how much of that is a driver and how much is it just the fact that you've really right sided the business and really stabilized the legacy business transition going forward?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I think the recent breach activity is obviously a tailwind for the Mandiant services specifically, but if you think through the threat environment has been elevated for multiple years now and so we've seen kind of that ongoing tailwind. The most recent attacks because of the size and scope have definitely brought a lot more interest in trying to understand. The fact that FireEye's we're able to find the Sunburst breach one of 18,000 companies that was able to identify it.

A lot of companies, large enterprise and the governments are coming to FireEye and really try and understand how we can couple their security environment with our intelligence and expertise and leverage that. Because I think it's pretty clear now, companies have been expanding their security budgets but they don't feel like they aren't anymore protected than they were in the past and so. I think there needs to be a shift in mindset of how companies go about bolstering their defenses. And it's got to be a combination of expertise and product. Because clearly, just product alone is not solving all the issues out there today.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. And you've really done a really good job in terms of segmenting the two businesses, which I knew was a little bit challenging. But can you talk about what you've done to segment that two businesses and how you view it from the big picture perspective?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I mean, internally, our focus really has been putting our investment dollars in the growth areas of the business. So, we've done a pretty significant reallocation of investments throughout the business. So, the more mature areas in the first and second quarter of 2020, we went through a transformation process where we pulled out a significant amount of dollars out of the business. And then invested some of that back into the business on the growth areas. And that really enabled us to one, increase the overall growth rate of the platform cloud subscription and managed service category, but also increase the overall profitability of the business.

So, we exited 2020 in double-digit operating margin for the first time. So, I think if you look at how we're positioned for 2021, we feel like we're positioned the best we've ever had been. We expect, increasing profitability and cash flow, but more importantly, acceleration and growth on the platform cloud subscription side, because all our growth products are kind of sitting in that category.

Joel Fishbein

Yeah, it's interesting. So, on the call, you indicated that you do expect to see accelerating growth gradually on a quarterly basis through the year and margins. So, it appears like you've sort of crossed the CASM from some of this legacy, I would say, headwind. Can you talk to us about that transition? Where you are now, when the numbers you think will completely normalize that'd be really helpful?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I think we've hit that inflection point. I think we saw the stabilization in the more mature areas in the third and fourth quarters. And if you look at 2021, there's a revenue amortization headwind that we continue to see from just the fact that we sold more appliances in the past than we do now. And so, there's an amortization headwind that we see. But that's been dissipating. And it's much less in 2021, than it was in 2020 and 2019, which is one of the reasons you'll see accelerated growth there.

But if you look at billings for example, we had a kind of a tale of two cities. The first half, we had declines in 2020 and then the second half, we actually had nice growth there. If you look at what we've talked about, for 2021, we've talked about $1 billion in billings, which is a 9% year-over-year growth for the total company. And that's obviously broken up between kind of low single digit growth/decline on the more mature areas, and then pretty significant above market growth on the platform and cloud side.

Joel Fishbein

Do you have visibility on when this revenue amortization headwind will just completely go away? Or is 2022 to 2023 or do you not have that visibility?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, it dissipates a lot more in 2021 and in 2022. It looks to be fairly negligible.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. So, we'll have like normal compares on a revenue basis, at least at that point?

Frank Verdecanna

Exactly.

Joel Fishbein

So, I want to turn to Mandiant for a second, because I don't think anybody can argue that Mandiant is the gold standard when it comes to the services they provide. I mean, every or most large institutions, and many governments rely on Mandiant. The one area that I've talked about with Kevin and you as well is that there's only so much scalability you can do there, right to keep the service at the level that it's at and also, to be able to hire. So, can you talk a little bit about that and how you're managing that?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, we continue to see kind of the demand outstripped the supply. But we've done a great job of being able to continue to add folks to that team. Last year, we hired over 100 Mandiant consultants, this year we'll hire probably a little bit more than that. So, I think, we've had our foot on the gas on hiring there, and we've done a great job from a retention perspective.

So, I think, we'll continue to keep up with demand for the most part. I mean there obviously are points in time where we can't actually supply all the inbound interest that we have. But for the largest breaches in the world, we're almost always able to kind of accommodate that. And we've been really good about being able to kind of ramp up that organization to keep up with the growth. And so, we've been in that 15% to 20% growth rate now. And we expect that to continue for 2021.

Joel Fishbein

I'm going to ask - I was going to ask this a little bit later, but I'm going to ask it specifically to Mandiant, but in terms of finding this talent, right, I mean, one of the big problems in security is finding talent. There's a lot of open wrecks for talent. You guys obviously have the brand in the space or whatever, where are you finding the talent? How do you hire them? How do you retain them? And get the pay up to get them? Right?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, it's a great question. And it's always a focus area for us, because that market continues to get more and more competitive for those resources. I think, one, we've got a great training program. And so, we can hire at different levels across the organization. I think from pure recruiting perspective, the fact that we get pretty much every large breach and so every breach you see in the news, FireEye is getting the call to respond to them. That absolutely helped recruiting because people, those scarce resources, while they have many different opportunities that they can go to.

A lot of times, they would just like to be at the place where, every all the actions really happening, and so that recruiting engines have been doing a great job over the last, ever since I've been here, and ever since we acquired Mandiant in 2013. So, I think, it's an area that will always continue to be competitive, and we'll always have to have a focus there. But the players we bring on are very mission focused, and we're very mission focused company, and that helps on the retention side, it also helps on the recruiting side.

Joel Fishbein

So, let's talk about the product portfolio for a minute. You've revamped the entire product portfolio, pretty much. Where are you leading? Where's the demand mainly coming from and then love to talk about the upsell and go-to-market as an extension of that?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I mean, across our portfolio, we're seeing the demand in a lot of different areas, I think, if you look at the probably the highest growth areas are, on the solution side would be our new Mandiant advantage platform, because that's incorporating our threat intelligence, our managed defense, it's going to incorporate our validation and our SDR technology as well with the Respond acquisition.

So, that's one of the highest growth drivers for 2021 and beyond. On the pure product side, our Helix platform, our cloud endpoint solution has had a really strong 2020 and is positioned really well for 2021. So, I think the demand's kind of across. I think, what we're seeing probably, that's more unique to kind of now versus a couple years ago is that we are seeing customers that are really looking for a mix of both our Intel and expertise and products.

And so, we really saw that highlighted in the fourth quarter. We had 64 deals that were greater than $1 million, 50% included services and product, and 72% included four more products in that sale. So, we're seeing a lot of companies that are looking to consolidate with FireEye as one of the lead vendors, and then also leverage both our core detection products, but also our threat intel and frontline expertise.

Joel Fishbein

So, are there any metrics you can share about the success that you're seeing in Helix and in the endpoint space?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, it's one of the big drivers, we saw 36% year-over-year growth in the platform, cloud subscription category in the fourth quarter. So, those were big drivers in that category as well. I think you'll see that as being kind of the major metric that and our ARR for the platform, cloud subscription line.

Joel Fishbein

Great. And then the one of the other things that I think is sort of unique or different from the story, old FireEye versus new FireEye is the new customers coming to FireEye. Right? Historically, you've done a lot of selling into the install base or wherever talk about, net new customers and how that's been evolving?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, FireEye's always, because we have a pretty broad portfolio, we've done a great job of going and getting one product in the customer and then number two, number three, number four. So, a lot of our sales in any one quarter could be from follow on purchases, because, as FireEye proves themselves from a product and solution perspective, customers are typically looking for more.

But we're also seeing a nice, kind of the tip of the spear with various point products that get us in the door and that could be endpoint. It could be a servicing agent, it could be email, network, IO, Intel managed defense, it really is across the portfolio that we know that oftentimes it's a company looking for an RFP and we get our foot in the door there and then really expand from there.

That's land and expense has been a core part of kind of the overall business and growth. And we're really in a unique position there because in a lot of cases, when we do get that first engagement on the services side within a year, 90% of those customers are coming back for another product or another solution.

Joel Fishbein

So average deal sizes, are they going up or?

Frank Verdecanna

It's been it's actually been relatively stable even through COVID. I think, when COVID first hit, we did see a little bit of a contraction on kind of the contract term. But by the middle of the second quarter in 2020 and for the remainder of 2020, things were very much normal kind of pre pandemic. So, I think from a real size perspective, we're doing most of the time we're doing more greater million dollar deals versus the previous year.

Joel Fishbein

It's great. So, the other thing that I wanted to follow up on is on the Mandiant Advantage. I actually got the product and started using it and it's amazing and scary at the same time. I just have to admit to you, and I don't know if you've checked it out or whatever, but it is, again, amazing and scary. So, I'll leave that at that.

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah. We have those threat maps throughout our offices. And if you were to just sit there and watch the threat map, it is absolutely scary on that level of attacks that are coming, that we see happen across our customer base and the environment. I mean, the threat environment is at a probably an elevated peak right now. And ransomware was just massive in 2020. And I would expect that to continue given the sizes of some of those payouts.

Joel Fishbein

So, let's talk about Respond XDR, the acquisition that you did. Love to hear the rationale behind it, where it fits and what hold it sort of film for you guys?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I mean, we're really excited about the acquisition because it fits perfectly in so many different areas of our business. But most importantly, if you think through what we're trying to do with Mandiant Advantage, it's really being able to automate a lot of the things that we do with people today. And so, if you think through our service engagements or manage defense offering, being able to automate and the Mandiant Advantage platform, key part of that is going to be the XDR technology and being able to use machine learning and AI to be able to categorize all alerts from everything we know.

And if you think about all the stuff that we know, I mean, we do a thousand - we'll do a thousand instant response engagements this year. We've got millions of end points throughout the world that provide us Intel. We've got hundreds of Intel analysts throughout the world in 20 plus countries speaking 30 plus languages that are tracking all the threat actors out there. So, we got a lot of information coming in and Respond really gave us the ability to take that and productize a lot of that information.

Joel Fishbein

So, how is Mandiant Advantage tracking and above below expectations and should this be a driver for growth?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, absolutely it will be a driver for our growth in 2021. And we're really baking in a lot of our growth products into that Mandiant Advantage platform. And so that will be the biggest driver of growth. And so far, it's the number of registrations and users have exceeded our expectations. And that's with just one module in there, which is our expanded threat Intel module. As we continue to add validation, XDR and then managed defense we can see that continue.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. So, let's talk about the environment from the - tell me what you're seeing from a budgetary perspective of customer buying perspective, et cetera, and the questions more around, how much was an accelerator of COVID in '20? Right. And then what's the normalized environment look like in '21 in your vision and what your customers are saying?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah. In 2020, I think COVID was kind of net neutral overall to our business. I think we saw a tailwind on certain products and probably a headwind on certain products. I think as companies' kind of managed to move to a remote work environment, there were certain products that were more interesting to them and potentially newer products they didn't want to explore as much because they had a focus on kind of immediately protecting remote work environment.

So, I think, on balance, it was generally neutral to us, but, as we look forward in 2021, 2020 was such a big year from kind of the ransomware perspective then a nation state attack perspective. And we obviously ended the year with two pretty big attacks between, SolarWinds and Microsoft. And so, I think what we're seeing now is that it's a very much a board topic that companies are trying to figure out, how do they better protect themselves, and so we get a lot of inquiries to come in and really talk about how we can help companies, not purely from just a point product perspective, but also really, how do we marry that threat intelligence and expertise, and be able to couple that together to provide a better security solution.

So less about point products, I think, budget I think we'll expand because it is more of a focus area. But I think more importantly, it's - that spend is going to be more strategic. I think companies are realizing that they can't just continue to add new products to their environment, because they don't have enough bandwidth internally to even get through the alerts from their existing security products.

Joel Fishbein

So, budget is expanding, is it easier to do business in '21, than it was in parts of '20?

Frank Verdecanna

Well, we're still pretty early in the year. I would say, so far, it feels a little bit easier, I think, we've got our foot in the door, probably a little bit easier than we have in the past, partially because of our ability to identify the SUNBURST attack, but also, just because I do you think there is a better understanding now that, really, you need a level of intelligence and expertise on top of products, that it can't just be a product sale going forward.

Joel Fishbein

Well, I think you got some very well-deserved free advertising, right. I mean, because of the efforts that you were able to do with SolarWinds and Microsoft, et cetera. So, I think that's obviously a very big positive. Shifting gears, go-to-market, you made some changes, talk about the go-to-market changes you've made where you are in the go-to-market? And love to hear how things are going there?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah. So, from a go-to-market perspective, I mean, one of the changes we made was, we did tweak our comp plans to not treat every dollar the same. And so, there is absolute incentives to go sell kind of the platform cloud subscription products that fall in that category.

We also with Mandiant Advantage, we're really working on that ability to demo and consume products directly out of the platform, so to reduce kind of the sales cycles, and the heavier touch that we've had in the past, and be able to do a lot more of that in an automated fashion. And so, I think you'll see a lot of the focus on our products and a lot of the development on making things fit better with the channel, easier to consume, easier to demo.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. Have you - how about in terms of hiring in the go-to-market? Have you ever made any major changes there?

Frank Verdecanna

No, not made any major changes, I mean, we've been in a fortunate situation to have kind of this same sales leadership across all the Geos. And so, we've got, really strong kind of - from a leadership perspective there a lot of continuity and we've been able to really do a good job from a retention standpoint.

So, I think, we feel really good about where we're at on the go-to-market side. And now it's about taking advantage of our position in the marketplace, and really being able to monetize the things that we're the best in the world at, and I think many advantages is going to allow us to do so.

Joel Fishbein

So, in terms of the sales organization, have you shared your plans in terms of growth in numbers of trying to expand the go-to-market?

Frank Verdecanna

We haven't shared any plans with respect to specific growth. But obviously, we've given our high-level financial targets to the market. And we see that as improving throughout the year, but also an improvement over 2020. So, I think, it's all coming together. And I think our financial metrics are really kind of showing that improvement.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. So, I just want to change gears on for a second on the competitive landscape. So, a lot of marketing noise out there, hundreds and hundreds of vendors. How does FireEye view itself in the market and then going into any particular procurement? Maybe you can talk about what the competitive dynamics look like for you now versus what they were maybe previously?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I don't think the competitive dynamics have changed all that much for us. I think if you look at, we play obviously in a lot of different areas of security and so we've had on the firewall, on the network side, we compete with the traditional firewall players, on email we continue to compete with the proof points and Mandiant and Microsoft's of the world on the endpoint.

ClearSky, has been our primary competitor of recently, when we look at Helix, our platform that that competes with a lot of the traditional Sims as well. And then, where we have kind of a unique differentiation on the Mandiant side, we do compete a certain perspective, but the largest breach in the world, they're still coming to FireEye. And so, well, there is some level of increased competition there, we continue to compete really well there.

Joel Fishbein

So, really no changes there?

Frank Verdecanna

No major changes. I mean, we do see more and more, competitor's pop-up in the market, but I think, very few are able to come to the table with kind of an as comprehensive platform and product suite as we do. And so I think, ultimately, we compete better overtime, even in a market with more and more entrants.

Joel Fishbein

From FireEye's advantage point, where is the government on cybersecurity spending and how are you positioned to help them and where are they on the budget cycles and those sorts of things?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I mean, the Fed sled and global governments really been a good growth area for us over the last couple of years. And I think going forward, I think, has the potential to be even greater than that. It's an important part of our business. It was an area that, we've always been close to the large governments and friendly governments out there that, we tend to do a fair amount of business with, but it's an area that I think, has the potential to significantly uptick, but it's been a very solid kind of consistent roller for us.

Joel Fishbein

Have you seen any changes in the demand environment, post SolarWinds post Microsoft breach in the government? Is there any sense of urgency or anything that's that you've seen uptick?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah. I think we've had a lot more conversations, I would say, typically, that sales cycle is going to be a little bit longer. So, I don't think there's been any near-term boost, but a lot more conversations, probably a lot more, kind of planning and early stages of the sales cycle that will ultimately, benefit us later in the year.

Joel Fishbein

So, we talked a little bit about respond before, but are there any other holes in the portfolio that you think are immediate to fill?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, across our portfolio, I don't think there's any major holes. I think, we always talk to the up-and-coming players in the market, and we'll continue to stay close to those folks. And there may be an opportunity at some point, to find something that fits within the platform. But as we sit here today, there isn't any glaring need of us to go out and get anything to bolster the platform, I think we've got a lot of new technology that we're integrating and pulling it all together in the Mandiant and managed platform. So, we're really excited about kind of the assets we have, and we're just focused on executing there.

Joel Fishbein

Okay, and can you just remind us of the M&A strategy for FireEye?

Frank Verdecanna

So, we continue to kind of explore but, again, I think our focus areas really right now is, is integrating what we have, and we think we have kind of the right pieces yet to put together, a really differentiated business continuing to grow going forward.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. All right. Can you talk a little bit about the Blackstone, ClearSky investment, and the purposes of that, and what the use of cash is and the strategy for that going forward?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, so Blackstone and ClearSky were really strategic partners for us, they were very aligned with our long-term vision, and we felt they were the right partner for us. I think, it brings a lot of expertise to our company and to be able to view a bit large portfolio and make sure we're making the right investments in the right areas. So, I think it's been going really well, so far. The use from a use of cash perspective, we did use some of that with the Respond acquisition.

And then, as of now, we don't have any further plans for the remainder. But obviously, we always continued to look out for the next great opportunity for us. But I think, for us from our perspective, we got a long-term partner involved in the company that is very much aligned with kind of our go forward vision.

Joel Fishbein

That's really helpful. I guess the last question for me, and it's sort of open ended but what's in store for FireEye for '21 and beyond and where are some of the key milestones. Not only do you manage the business for but also what should investors be thinking about in terms of milestones for FireEye?

Frank Verdecanna

I think the biggest milestones is just again, getting back to an accelerated growth. We've now kind of stabilized the more mature areas. And so, we can take advantage of kind of the above market growth areas that we're seeing the platform and cloud subscription side. So, seeing that ultimate on top line growth, and then increasing profitability and increasing cash flows and there's significant leverage in the model.

So, as we continue to increase the top line, we don't feel like we need to increase OpEx at the same rate as we're increasing top-line. So, I think we're in perspective that we'll see increasing performance on the bottom line as well as the top line. So, a lot of the metrics are playing out in our favor because of the stabilization on the more mature areas. And because of the fact that we ended the fourth quarter with two thirds of our billings in the high growth areas.

Joel Fishbein

That's great. Will you at some point consider giving a long-term model, what the long-term model looks like?

Frank Verdecanna

Yeah, I'm sure we'll update at our next Analyst Day, which will likely be later on in 2021.

Joel Fishbein

Well, that is very helpful, Frank. I really appreciate your time. And this is very informative, and good luck. And look forward to speaking to you soon.

Frank Verdecanna

Thanks, Joel. Thanks for having me.