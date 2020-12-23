Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) operates cryptocurrency mining machines with facilities in China and the U.S. While still relatively under the radar, the company has emerged as one of the largest players in the segment with reported figures showing they are currently controlling about 1.4% of the global bitcoin mining network capacity. Indeed, the level of production at the current market price of bitcoin is generating significant revenues and cash flows setting up a positive outlook in the ongoing bull market for bitcoin. The attraction here is not only an impressive growth story, but we highlight that BTBT is trading at a large discount relative to its peer group. We are bullish on Bit Digital and view the recent selloff in shares as a new buying opportunity with significant upside potential.

(source: Finviz.com)

Bit Digital Background

Bit Digital was previously known as "Golden Bull Limited", officially changing its name in September reflecting a strategic shift to focus on bitcoin mining which began in February of 2020. In this regard, Bit Digital was relatively early in recognizing the bullish tailwinds for bitcoin last year ahead of other companies like MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) and The9 Limited (NCTY), among others, which made a similar pivot towards bitcoin last year.

The timing was ideal as the market price of bitcoin was trading under $10,000 in the first half of 2020 just as Bit Digital began to ramp up operations. The company last reported its financials for Q3 back in December, and the results were impressive. The company was able to generate $7.9 million in revenues from bitcoin by mining 739.51 coins during the period implying an average price of bitcoin received at $10,683. Operating income was positive at $122k for the period and breakeven in terms of net income.

(source: company IR)

The results in Q3 were achieved with a mining hash rate of 1,250 Ph/s "petahash" per second. This is important considering the latest update shows the company has since expanded its capacity to 2,253.5 PH/s.

As a primer on the bitcoin mining business model, Bit Digital acquires and operates the necessary specialized computer hardware equipment while the system continuously works to solve the bitcoin code to earn the network reward for the verified blockchain transactions. Currently, the decentralized global bitcoin network awards 6.25 BTC per block, and each block is solved on average every 15 minutes. For Bit Digital, the higher its processing capacity or "hash rate", the larger the proportion of that block award the company can receive on average over time.

The current global hash rate of the bitcoin global network is 153.69 million terahash per second, corresponding to 153,690 PH/s. By this measure, Bit Digital's capacity corresponds to about 1.5% of the total. Considering that 52,560 bitcoin blocks, each awarding 6.25 bitcoins, are expected to be awarded over a full year for the entire network, we can estimate that Bit Digital's current production capacity at a bitcoin market price of $55,000 corresponds to around $280 million in annual revenue.

Data by

YCharts

Indeed, the company's latest production update for January confirms this roadmap for the year ahead. Bit Digital was able to capture 427.4 bitcoins during the month representing $14.8 million in revenue at an average price of $34,627. The expectation is that the revenue figure will climb through March consistent with the higher current market price of bitcoin.

The other side to this equation comes down to the operating expenses which include the equipment along with variables like electricity. The company's Q4 earnings report will provide some insight into the current cost structure and trends in margins. While a date for the report has not yet been confirmed, we anticipate the release later this month.

Bit Digital Refuted Short Sellers Accusations

It's worth mentioning that back in January, Bit Digital was subject to some accusations of fraud by short sellers that made headlines which pressuring the stock during the period. The research group 'J Capital' accused Bit Digital of being a "sham bitcoin business" while pointing to some prior criminal convictions among directors in the company. J Capital does not believe in the accuracy of Bit Digital's financial reporting.

Clearly, these are serious allegations with material consequences but they were quickly refuted through an official response from the company. In an extensive press release, Bit Digital addressed the short-sellers report while reaffirming their operation and bitcoin mining capacity pointed to verifiable crypto wallet data.

That said, a subsequent development from Bit Digital was an announcement of management changes with the resignation of several directors that were targeted in the J Capital report. While the company did not confirm the changes were made as a response to the report, we believe the effort was nevertheless positive and helps to correct perceived weaknesses in corporate governance.

From our side, barring any official notice from the SEC of an investigation or trading halt, we accept Bit Digital's stated operating and financial results at face value. Anecdotally, many companies are targets of similar accusations, and often that's the end of the story. We take a more constructive view of the company's fundamentals and see long-term value in the business.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The reason we are taking a closer look at Bit Digital is the current trends in bitcoin which is approaching a new all-time high above $55,000. Themes like growing recognition among institutional investors of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as an alternative asset class have reinforced the sentiment that digital currencies are here to stay. The momentum is positive which we expect to continue. For all intents and purposes, the higher the price of bitcoin climbs from here, the higher the revenues and gross profit Bit Digital is set to receive.

(source: finviz.com)

The attraction in Bit Digital for us comes down to its relative valuation against a peer group that we include Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), as two of the largest publicly traded crypto mining stocks.

As mentioned, considering Bit Digital's reported January mining production of 427 bitcoins based on its 2,253.5 PH/s capacity, the company is on track to produce 5,124 bitcoins over the entire year. This translates to approximately $280 million in revenue based on a market price for bitcoin at $55,000. Taking the current market cap of the stock at $815 million at a share price of $17.00, we can say that BTBT is trading at a 2.9x forward sales.

The key here is that MARA and RIOT are trading at a significantly wider price to sales multiples which we believe makes Bit Digital the superior opportunity and offers the best value in the group. Marathon Digital, for example, last updated the market that it expects to be generating 1.4 EH/s "exahash per second" by the end of March. With a simple hashpower metric conversion, 1.4EH/s translates to 1,400 PH/s which is just 62% of Bit Digital's current capacity. In February, RIOT announced it had reached 1.0EH/s hashrate. At these levels of hash rate capacity and annualized estimated revenue, we calculate that MARA is trading at a forward price to sales multiple of 21.6x while Riot is trading at 31.7x according to their current market values.

(BOOX Research)

The analysis here is slightly complicated as Marathon and RIOT are each expected to ramp up capacity with deliveries from purchased mining machines in the coming months. Marathon has previously mentioned that assuming all its mining machine purchases are fully deployed, it expects to be producing between 55-60 bitcoins per day. The production level corresponding to the company specified 10,360 PH/s implies upwards of 21,000 bitcoins for a full year generating ~$1.15 billion in revenue. RIOT has announced it expects to reach a total capacity of 3.8 EH/s (or 3,800 PH/s) by Q4 of this year. At these levels, Marathon and RIOT will indeed both be larger than Bit Digital's current production and it appears the market is valuing the companies based on this potential run rate down the line.

At the current global bitcoin network hashrate, MARA could reach 6.4% of the global share capacity while Riot would be at 2.5%. Bit Digital simply hasn't made the same types of announcements in terms of planned expansion other than to state its intention to acquire more machines. Marathon with the potential of generating 10,360 PH/s implies a forward price to sales ratio of 3.1x down the line although the caveat here is that some of the new production may only come online in 2022. Riot's forward price to sales ratio improves to 8.4x which is a premium to the group.

Through this exercise, we find that that Bit Digital looks cheap right now based on its current capacity while Marathon and RIOT are more of a production growth story through next year. A case can be made that Marathon and RIOT deserve a premium since they are U.S. based and haven't faced the same time of corporate governance questions that Bit Digital has been subjected to.

On the other hand, investors should be aware that a lot can happen between now and 2022 when MARA and RIOT will reach their potential giving an advantage to Bit Digital's current operation. Bit Digital is on track to take a major lead in the coming months in terms of minting new bitcoins. The other point is that the global hashrate for the bitcoin network is expected to continuously increase over time essentially diluting each miners' share of the total implying there should be a premium for the current production.

Final Thoughts

We are bullish on BTBT in this emerging market segment. We rate shares of BTBT as a buy with a year-ahead price target of $27.50 implying a ~5x forward price to sales multiple on our annualized revenue estimate at a constant price of bitcoin for $55,000. Clearly, if the price of bitcoin continues to climb higher, we expect the upside in BTBT to be even more significant and outperform the digital currency on a percentage basis.

The risks here cannot be understated. While Bit Digital is generating real revenues with overall solid fundamentals based on its last reported quarterly results, the stock price will be subjected to potential extreme volatility related to the price of bitcoin. We highlighted the controversy of the company based on the refuted fraud allegations along with its operations in China that add to the risk profile. A correction lower in the price of bitcoin would likely pressure the stock and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings potential. The upcoming quarterly report will be important to set a benchmark in terms of the financial outlook for the year ahead as a monitoring point for investors.