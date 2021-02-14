In this market that continues to produce headlines of stocks rallying and indexes marking new all-time highs, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) seems to be an outlier right now. In the last few months Costco declined more than 20% from its all-time highs, which can actually be called a steep correction. But we also have to point out, that Costco is in good company as other retailers saw similar declines: At the time of writing Target (TGT) is down 11.17%, Walmart (WMT) is down 16.30% and Amazon (AMZN) is down 16.41%.

(Source: Pixabay)

And this seems to be a good time to take a closer look at Costco, which I have never covered before although there are strong hints for Costco having a wide economic moat and being a great long-term investment. The following article is structured in a similar way as my other articles and I will look at different aspects of the business – the wide economic moat, the dividend and the balance sheet. At the end, I will try to determine at which price Costco could be bought, but we will start with a business description.

Business Description

Costco began its operations in 1983 in Seattle and today the company is a multinational corporation, that operates membership-only retail stores:

We operate membership warehouses based on the concept that offering our members low prices on a limited selection of nationally-branded and private-label products in a wide range of categories will produce high sales volumes and rapid inventory turnover. (Costco Annual Report 2020)

In 2015, Costco was the second largest retailer in the world after Walmart before Amazon claimed the runner-up position for itself. But with an annual revenue of almost $167 billion, Costco is still the 3rd largest global retailer and the 14th largest company among the Fortune 500. While the largest part of the annual revenue is still generated in the United States (about 73% of revenue), Costco is also present in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland and China. In February 2021, Costco operated more than 800 warehouses, including 558 in the United States and over 100 in Canada. The following chart is showing the situation in January 2021 (at the annual shareholder meeting).

(Source: Costco Annual Meeting Presentation)

Costco is operating in three reporting segments based on geography:

United States : This segment reported $122,142 million in revenue in fiscal 2020 with an operating margin of 2.97% and YoY revenue growth of 9.3%.

: This segment reported $122,142 million in revenue in fiscal 2020 with an operating margin of 2.97% and YoY revenue growth of 9.3%. Canadian Operations : This segment reported $22,434 million in revenue with an operating margin of 3.83% for the segment and 5.0% YoY revenue growth in fiscal 2020.

: This segment reported $22,434 million in revenue with an operating margin of 3.83% for the segment and 5.0% YoY revenue growth in fiscal 2020. Other international operations: This segment reported $22,185 million in revenue with an operating margin of 4.25% as well as 13.3% revenue growth YoY in fiscal 2020.

Aside from the three geographical segments, Costco is distinguishing five categories:

Food and Sundries, which is including dry foods, package foods, groceries, snack foods, candy, beverages and cleaning supplies and generated $68,659 million in revenue in fiscal 2020.

Hardlines, which includes major appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware as well as garden and patio and generated $27,729 million in revenue.

Fresh Foods is including meat, produce, deli and bakers and generated $23,204 million in revenue in fiscal 2021.

Softlines, which is including apparel and small appliances and generated $17,078 million in revenue.

Ancillary includes gasoline and pharmacy businesses and generated $26,550 million in revenue.

Similar to many other retailers – not only in the United States – Costco reported impressive results during the COVID-19 pandemic and is one of the big winners of this pandemic. For fiscal 2020, Costco could report revenue growing 9.3% YoY and diluted earnings per share growing 9.2% YoY. E-commerce sales also grew 50% in fiscal 2020. But we should not just look at fiscal 2020 results as the fiscal year for Costco is ending in August. When looking at the first two quarters of 2021 we still see impressive results. When looking at the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending February 14, 2021), we see, that revenue still increased 14.6% YoY and operating income increased 5.8% YoY. Earnings per share increased only 1.9% YoY in the second quarter. But when looking at the first half of 2021, earnings per share increased 19% YoY and e-commerce sales grew 80% so we don’t really see growth slowing down at this point.

Economic Moat

So far it might seem like Costco is just another retailer like there are countless others in the United States, but there is actually a huge difference, which is generating a competitive advantage for Costco. Other retailers like Walmart, Target or Amazon also have membership programs and especially Amazon Prime is extremely valuable for Amazon, but this is still different: Even without being an Amazon Prime member, I can buy from Amazon, but I can’t buy from Costco without being a member. Right now, Costco has about 59 million member households and 107 million cardholders. In fiscal 2020, Costco generated $3,541 million in membership fees.

(Source: Costco Annual Meeting Presentation)

88% of the company’s net income in fiscal 2020 ($4,002 million) was generated by membership fees and this is underlining the importance of the membership program.

And the membership program leads to economies of scale and cost advantages for Costco. First of all, Costco has a limited product assortment, which is leading to rapid inventory turnover and also bargaining power over suppliers as Costco is purchasing large amounts of items and can demand higher discounts. And Costco also has low and consistent pricing making the products cheap and attractive for its customers, which might in turn attract customers again. Costco is not really relying to make profits from its sales, but is making most of its profits from memberships and can therefore price its products at very competitive levels.

Aside from cost advantages, we also see switching costs as a second competitive advantage. When a customer already paid $60 or $120 a year to join Costco, it is a huge incentive to actually shop there to gain value from the membership. And when customers get the feeling, they can save money at Costco due to the low and competitive prices, they will renew the membership in the following year and Costco has a very solid 88% worldwide renewal rate.

And the different performance metrics are also hinting towards a wide economic moat. First of all, we can look at the growth metrics – revenue growth, EPS growth and FCF growth. And we see high levels of consistency and revenue as well as earnings per share growing with a very stable pace, which is quite rare.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from growth, we can also look at the company’s margins and we see a similar picture. Gross margin as well as operating margin look like a straight line, which is also showing stability and consistency at a high level. Actually, margins improved slightly over time, which is even better.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And the company is also reporting an impressive return on invested capital, which could improve during the last decade. The average return on invested capital during the last decade was 14.45% - a very good number.

Finally, we can look at the stock performance and since the early 1980s, Costco outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in an impressive way. While the S&P 500 gained 3,280% during that time, Costco gained 34,610% (not including dividends).

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

Costco not only has a wide economic moat around its business, but also a healthy balance sheet. On February 14, 2021, the company had $95 million in short-term debt and $7,522 million in long-term debt and compared to the total equity of $16,129 million we get a D/E ratio of 0.47, which is solid. Usually, I compare the outstanding debt to the operating income to get a feeling how long it would take to repay the outstanding debt. However, when considering that Costco had $8,637 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is enough to repay the outstanding debt, we don’t have to worry about the financial health of the business. Costco has even enough cash to pay a special dividend from time to time and in December 2020, the company paid $4.4 billion in special dividends.

Dividend

And aside from the special dividends, Costco pays from time to time (not only in 2020, but also in 2017, 2015 and 2012), the company pays a regular quarterly dividend since 2004. In these 16 years, the company has increased its dividend every single year and right now Costco is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.70, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 0.88%. If management is following its usual pattern, we can expect a dividend increase in the next quarter and I think management will increase the dividend once again in the double digits (maybe $0.77).

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Costco)

Intrinsic Value

I mentioned above, that Costco declined more than 20% from its November 2020 highs and the stock might therefore seem like a bargain at this point. But before we call Costco a great buying opportunity, we still need to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock to determine if Costco is actually a buy at this point.

When looking at the P/E ratio, Costco has come down from its extremely high levels in 2020, but compared to the last two decades, the stock is still trading at the higher end of the range. With a GAAP TTM P/E ratio of 33 the stock does not seem cheap at all.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

When looking at the price/cash flow ratio the picture is a little different. Compared to the last two decades, Costco is still trading at the higher end of the range, but a price/cash flow ratio of 15 does not seem so expensive.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

We are basically getting the same mixed picture from the simple valuation metrics as we saw with Target a few weeks ago. Target is also trading for a rather high P/E ratio but for an acceptable price/cash flow ratio.

Once again, it makes sense to use not only simple valuation metrics, but also a discount cash flow ratio. And for a discount cash flow analysis we have to make several assumptions about future cash flows. Analysts are estimating an operating cash flow of $15.28 per share in fiscal 2021 (resulting in an operating cash flow of $6,784 million). When assuming similar capital expenditures as in the recent past (about $2.8 billion), this would result in a free cash flow of $3,984 million, which we can take as basis for our intrinsic value calculation.

A second important step is estimating what growth rates might be realistic in the years to come. When looking at the past, Costco was able to grow revenue in the high single digits (since 1988 even in the double digits) every single year on average. And net income increased even in the double digits on average annually. It seems reasonable to assume, that growth will slow down a little bit, but assuming about 6% revenue growth for the next decade and about 2% stemming from margin improvements (over the past decade, the company constantly improved its margins) seems realistic.

Since 1988 Since 2000 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 10.90% 8.58% 7.90% 7.49% Net Income 12.01% 9.67% 11.90% 10.94%

Therefore, we calculate with 8% growth for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity, which is also realistic due to the wide economic moat. This leads to an intrinsic value of $258.47 (using a 10% discount rate) and is making Costco still overvalued at this point.

We can also be much more optimistic and assume a similar free cash flow as in fiscal 2020 ($6,051 million). If we leave all the other assumptions identical, we get an intrinsic value of $392.57. We are faced with a similar problem as with Target where we don’t know if we should trust the fiscal 2020 numbers and can’t be sure if the free cash flow is sustainable or not. For Target there are also calculations making Target still undervalued, but we have to be cautious not to get overly optimistic.

Technical Picture

Another way to determine at which point we can buy a stock is by looking at technical analysis and determine support levels where the stock might turn around. When looking at the monthly chart, we see a support line, that is in intact since 2009 (grey line). Right now, this support line is between $280 and $285 and at this level we also have the pandemic lows (from March 2020), which could be a strong support level for the stock in my opinion. This would already reflect a decline of 27%, but the stock would still not be a bargain. Nevertheless, a turnaround at this level seems likely.

(Source: Tradingdesk Finanzen.net)

Only if we see a steeper correction of the overall market (which has to happen at some point), I would consider it likely, that Costco will decline further. The next strong support level would be in the range between $185 and $190. Here we have lows from December 2018 and another trendline, which is intact since 1995 (black line).

And a final support level would be the 200-month simple moving average, which is currently at $127. But as this would mean that the stock would lose two thirds of its value and trade at a 50% discount to the calculated intrinsic value (see above), I consider that scenario rather unlikely at this point.

Conclusion

At this point we can return to the rhetorical question from the beginning: What’s not to like about Costco aside from the price? I would consider Costco a bit overvalued right now, but we have a great business with impressive levels of stability and consistency, a wide economic moat around the business and a stable balance sheet. And aside from quarterly dividends, that have been increased 16 years in a row, Costco is also paying special dividends from time to time. Costco is definitely going on my watchlist and if the stock should continue to decline, I am a buyer.