Today, we circle back on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) for the first time since late last summer. Few stocks are priced so far under their consensus analyst price targets and the company is advancing multiple candidates in its pipeline. Since it has been six months so we last looked at this intriguing concern and the company recently reported fourth quarter results, it's time to revisit it. An updated investment thesis and analysis follows below.

Company Overview

ProQR has a U.S. campus in Cambridge, Mass., but is headquartered out of The Netherlands. This "Tier 4" developmental concern is focused on the development of RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases or IRDs. IRDs cause vision loss and blindness and the vast majority of these disorders currently have no treatment options. The stock currently trades from just under $5.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $240 million.

The company has three current candidates in its pipeline. The most advance of which is sepofarsen or QR-110 for Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). A Phase 2/3 trial "ILLUMINATE" to evaluate sepofarsen for this indication has completed enrollment. Sepofarsen has been granted Orphan Drug status in the U.S and Europe as well as FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric tags for this indication. There are no approved treatments for this rare disease and this compound shows encouraging results in a Phase 1/2 study which resulted in an average 9 line improvement (or 45 letters) on the ETDRS chart. Top line results from ILLUMINATE are expected in the first half of 2022.

The second candidate in ProQR's arsenal is QR-421a, which is an investigational RNA therapy that aims to stop vision loss or restore vision in people with retinitis pigmentosa and Usher syndrome. A phase 1/2 clinical trial "Stellar" of QR-421a is ongoing. The goal of this study is to test whether it is safe and leads to better vision. Interim results were encouraging. The next data readout from this effort should be out before the first half of the year is over.

Finally, we have QR-1123 which aims to prevent vision loss or restore vision in people with autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. The company is currently conducting a Phase 1/2 study "Aurora" where the individuals in the study will receive up to four intravitreal (into the eye) injections of QR-1123. Four of the five planned single dose cohorts of this have already completed enrollment. Initial data should be sometime in 2021.

Analyst Support and Balance Sheet

Four analyst firms have chimed on PRQR since our last update on it. On Nov. 2, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target from $40 to $22 saying "investor concerns around sepofarsen's safety profile in LCA10 have contributed to weakness, but are now more than reflected in the stock's current valuation and that pivotal data for sepofarsen, and at least two additional pipeline readouts, are expected in the next 12 to 15 months." They maintained their Overweight rating on the shares. To close out 2020, JMP Securities reiterated their Buy rating on PRQR with a $20 price target. On Feb. 26, H.C. Wainwright took the same action. Chardan Capital maintained their Buy rating on the stock the same day. Both followed fourth quarter results the day before.

The company ended FY2020 with cash and cash equivalents of just over €75 million. ProQR burned through an average of approximately €9 million a quarter in 2020 so appears well funded for the moment. Management on the press release that accompanied fourth quarter results said ProQR had a cash runway into 2023

Verdict

The company has several "shots on goals" in development and several trial readouts due out in 2021. It has strong but somewhat sparse support in the analyst community and has funding in place to get through numerous trial milestones. Leadership would be served to attend some of the myriad healthcare conferences in the States so U.S. investors would become more aware of this "off the radar" ocular developmental concern in my opinion. The last investor presentation I can find on it is from early 2019, although it has a more up to date corporate presentation available on its website. Until then, I will "pound the table" for PRQR, as the shares seem significantly undervalued based on the potential value of its advancing pipeline.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum