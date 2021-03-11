American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Citi Global Property CEO Conference March 11, 2021 10:30 AM ET

Tom Bartlett - President, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Bilerman - Citi Research

Mike Rollins - Citi Research

Michael Bilerman

Welcome to the Citi's 2021 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Michael Bilerman here with Mike Rollins from Citi Research. We are extraordinarily pleased to have with us American Tower CEO, Tom Bartlett.

For those joining us here today, to ask management any questions, simply type them into the question box on the screen and they are going to come directly to Mike and myself and we'll do our best to weave those into the conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Bilerman

Tom, I’m going to turn it over to you to introduce American Tower and if you could, answer the following question in your opening comments.

Tom Bartlett

Okay.

Michael Bilerman

Coming out of the pandemic, if an investor were to choose only one real-estate stock to own, what are the three reasons why they should invest in American Tower?

A - Tom Bartlett



Okay, thanks Mike and thanks by the way both Mike’s for having us here today. It is a great conference and so we’re just excited and thank you for having us and hosting us.

You know we are coming into a – off of obviously a very strange year and moving into a very New Year and I think that there are so many opportunities for a business like ourselves on a global basis that are in front of us. And I think to the extent that you know we were – there was only one stock to pick, for us it comes down to kind of three items and I’ll peal those back a bit, but it comes down to growth, it comes down to predictability and it comes down to our global platform.

And so from a growth perspective, I think the model, the Tower model individually speaks for itself; exclusive pieces of real-estate; you know multi-tenant, multi-service, really a green type of service and one that we’ve been able to demonstrate significant success from a growth perspective over the last you know 10, 15 years. It’s been all about double digit growth, profitable growth, most of our revenue falls down to our cash flow. We have 80%, 90% of our topline dollar that’s generated falls down to the margins and so there is a very good growth from just a – from a pure cash flow perspective, from a profitability perspective.

And as I said, we’ve been able to demonstrate that we can generate double digit growth. I mean what kind of a model that is supported by long term contracts with escalators that has the demand growth driver being broadband wireless. I mean it’s a pretty unique sport to be, and on top of that a double digit growth in our dividend. So for us, we are all about growth and we’ll talk about that from a – I’m sure from a strategic standpoint in terms of how we continually are trying to extend if you will at that cycle.

The other side of it is predictability. Our customers are largely investment grade, again long term contracts. The way that we’ve constructed particularly our U.S. business is that there is a significant amount of visibility into what that growth is going to look like. In fact two-thirds of our growth going forward over the next five to seven years is already contractually guaranteed today. So that’s a nice base of business then to be able to grow and look for other areas to grow.

We have $59 billion of contractually committed revenue today, right, and so I think that an investor would like the comfort knowing that the guidance that’s being put out by the company is in fact very predictable and we’ll – again, looking over the last 10 years, I think we’ve been able to demonstrate that level of predictability.

The one item though that I think is very unique to us is the Diversified Global Platform that we are in fact building. We are in over 20 different markets. With Telxius, this larger transaction that we’re closing this year, we’ll have well over 200,000 sites with a visibility in terms of building 40,000 to 50,000 sites, that’s building 40,000 to 50000 sites, double digit kind of returns out of the gate for that over the next four to five years. And what we're now creating in our beachhead positions in these large critical markets around the world.

Telxius give us significant presence in markets like Germany and Spain, and so while we are a very local business providing local service to the M&Os in those given markets – for example, in the United States to the Verizon's and the AT&Ts. What I think we are building now with this global platform is that single point of contact to offer value to hyper scalars, global data center companies, global enterprise accounts, who are going to be looking for that type of global capability, particularly as we start to see the cloud even further moving out into the edge.

So that's one area that I think guys that we haven't yet seen the value that can be created from it, but we do think that you know over the next three to five years we're going to start to see value being created from the mere footprint that we’ve created. So again, it's growth, it's predictability and I think it's the global platform that we've been able to create. So hopefully that gives you a little bit of color on why somebody should invest in American Tower.

Michael Bilerman

Tom, thanks for that. You know may be drilling into one of the things you mentioned, you talk about building a beachhead in different markets and I remember back years ago to when American Tower had an Analyst meeting and the company was describing the aspirations to be – and you can, was it top two or the top three provider in each market that you're operating within. And so I'm curious if that’s still – whatever that brought, you know a view wise, if you can remind us of that and is that still the aspiration as you're expanding globally to be one of the top providers in every market that you're serving.

Tom Bartlett

It is Michael. As a matter of fact, it was the top one or two providers in each one of the markets that we're providing or serving, and so we want to be in those major democracies, develop market, developing democratic countries around the globe and we want to be that number one or number two provider in those markets.

And you know if you look at kind of the growth aspects of our business, you know we've been fairly aggressive from an M&A perspective; we've been fairly aggressive from a build-to-suit perspective. But even with the kind of density that we have in the markets, we probably only own a third of the inventory in our collective markets.

Now you have companies like SPA and Crown in the United States and so that obviously feeds into owning that one-third, but we do think that there is still a sizeable amount of densification that can go on within the markets that we’re serving. And we've got the relationships with the MNOs in those particular markets, we know the markets, we got management in place, systems, you know we’ve got all of the infrastructure and so that gives us a great opportunity to scale.

And so clearly we look for those opportunities, and now they always don't present themselves, right. I mean there's more capital coming after some of those particular assets and so you know we look at them very carefully, but we're hopeful given the value proposition that we have with our customers, that that puts us in a little bit of a catbird seat in terms of them handing over the keys to the network.

If you look at Telefonica, you know we have a significant relationship with them in Latin America and so it was – and we have a very solid relationship with their key leadership in Madrid and so it was kind of easy conversations. Now you start to step up and pay for the sites. But clearly when you're talking with the CTO of these entities to the extent that you're providing a high value service for them, they're going to be much more inclined to want to hand over those keys to us than to somebody that doesn't have that same kind of credibility.

So that is still our mantra. We still very much want to get deeper and deeper into the markets that we and are very logical and methodical in a disciplined way, but I do think that M&A will continue to be part of our growth story going forward for many, many years.

Mike Rollins

And American Tower has been very focused for many, many years on return on capital. And we're getting the question from investors, how the recent acquisition prices in yields that have been in the mid-single digits if you sort of take the multiple and flip it upside down into a yield, how those mid-single digit percentages compare with the return on capital objectives for American Tower over time, and I believe and again you can remind our audience, the return on capital what stays, around 10%?

Tom Bartlett

Yeah, it's around that right, right around that – it’s kind of the 10% to 11%. Yeah, I know and so by the way, I'm compensated based upon two things really, AFFO per share growth and return on invested capital. So I spend an awful lot of time looking at the returns that are being generated within our business.

So the opportunities that we would have for example in a market like Europe, also need to take a look at the context of what are over, underlying cost of capital is and so you know given the opportunities there, first of all we hope to exceed, you know clearly what even some of those projections have been from a growth perspective, but our overall cost of capital is actually quite low in a region like that.

And so we have not changed the approach at all Michael, in terms of how we look at ROIC and investing in markets. Everything is done on a risk adjusted basis, until we continually look at Africa for example, largely you know mid-teen, higher teen kind of required rates of return.

You know two at Germany which is probably one of the lower cost of capital that we've got in our portfolio to the United States, to Latin America which is still double digit in those areas and so that still is the underlying premise for it, for how we look at creating value and from an allocation perspective I continually look at, okay, where can we create the most NTV? And you look at the deal that we just did in the United States, you know we closed on a couple of thousand sites in a particular transaction, why is that important? Geographically where does it sit? What's the quality of the asset?

The position that we have in Europe with the Telxius assets you know gives us a really good position, leadership positions really in both markets largely, particularly in Spain now with Telefónica’s being in the incumbent. Germany, we still have obviously DT as being kind of the big kahuna in in the market place. But given the portfolio that we have there, it really provides us now the capability of supporting new entrance that we expect coming into the market, as well as 5G going into the market.

So all of those things get dropped into that 10 year DCF in terms of looking at okay, what do we think the underlying growth rates here are going to be in the market and why do we think they are going to be kind of outsized going forward.

So there’s been no change at all in terms of looking at the return on invested capital. As I said, one of the areas that I don’t think that we’ve really basked in at all in terms of our projects, is the value of that global footprint. And what kind of reach and what kind of value might that bring to an Amazon or to a Google who are trying to extend their own reach into areas outside in a big way, the United States.

Mike Rollins

How do you think – I think you are about 70/30 right now in terms of split, U.S. versus – I guess, would you envision a time where ex-U.S. is greater than the U.S.

Tom Bartlett

I don’t think so Mike, just simply because the U.S. is so big you know, and we're continually looking at ways to extend our existing platform, to our existing and new customers. So it would be hard to imagine the international business. We definitely would want to get deeper into some markets outside of the United States, but it's hard to envision that the makeup of what's outside the United States versus what’s in would be significantly different than what it is today.

Michael Bilerman

Right, so the U.S. will continue to grow as you make international acquisition. So the mix is going to be similar?

Tom Bartlett

Right. I mean if I take a look at the 20 plus markets that we're in, you know there's probably – our customers are probably investing $50 billion to $60 billion into their networks. You know over half of that is still within the United States, and so just assuming that kind of investment activity and that brings the largest correlation with what our underlying growth rates are going to look like. And so as a result of that kind of mix, you know we would expect that the U.S./offshore kind of mix would look very much the same going forward.

Michael Bilerman

And then you commented that your compensation is tied to ROIC and AFFO grow. As part of that, the cost of capital and how you source the capital are important drivers in supporting obviously the per share growth. How do you think about your sources and cost of capital and are there elements structurally that you can exploit either in your foreign operations or the U.S. operations to lower that cost of capital to drive per share growth even higher and make you a lot more money than you already have.

Tom Bartlett

Yeah, I mean there are couple of things I think Mike that kind of feed into that. You know one would happen just to be kind of how we're thinking about globalizing our business. You know today, the way we've grown, we are still largely a big international business. We are a really good international business, have great presence, a great leadership team, but I do think even from a margin perspective there are ways to further standardize things within our business, how we engineer, how we look at our nork [ph] support, our underlying processes in terms of how we actually handle contracts.

And so we are looking and are in the middle of moving a lot of that transactional based support to large kind of global business service locations, and so I'm hopeful that we can actually drive up our overall operating leverage if you will or margin performance within the business over time as an entity.

Then there are certain things within the business. If you look at power and fuel, how we've entered into fixed contracts on a power and fuel basis, but we continually drive down the underlying costs of power and fuel. We've taken the diesel component out of our power and fuel down by a half and we're looking to take that down by another half as we are bring in solar and lithium ion and those types of things. So that clearly is an element again of increasing the overall kind of value that we have within the firm.

And then there are a number of initiatives Mike that we're looking at to be able to extend the existing platform that we have, utilizing the same model of multi-tenant, multi-service, long term contracts with solid incumbents, where in the areas of edge, in the areas of in building, in the areas of even power as a service.

You know I look at the types of things that we're looking at in Africa with regards to power and what we potentially could have done in Texas, to be able to support that area. We are able to bring in power, to store power in ways that we can really help light-up villages to the extent that they are suffering from a power perspective. So it kind of fades into the ESG. It’s the last edition of value category that I think we can bring to the market.

And then the further is just being able to enjoy and identify further into the markets and be able to be better positioned, to be able to support our customers if they are rolling out new technology and so that’s why the Germany and Spain acquisitions I think were so important.

So we're hopeful that there are a lot of elements to this platform extension model that we’re trying to build, that while they're not you know creating billions of dollars in value today, you know within a three year period that they can really add into the total addressable market that we are participating in.

Michael Bilerman

And then anything just on your capital sources directly? You know obviously, you can obviously slit the stock and unsecured debt, but anything we could take advantage of to drive that cost of capital down further? I mean there is lot of interest in infrastructure assets and how we are specifically and so are you able to get the benefits of all the operating levers that you talked about, but do it on a more capital like perspective and really increase that AFFO and then increase that dividend even further.

Tom Bartlett

Right, well you know we are looking at private capital, even as part of the Telxius transaction and who knows where that’s going to ultimately land and we’ll obviously roll that out when we have all of the pieces in line. But there's an incredible amount of interest in terms of pension funds, infrastructure funds being aligned with a strategic company like ourselves and we are not looking at premiums in terms of what the underlying cost component is. I mean they are very much interested in terms of putting their own capital to work and doing with a company like ourselves, who have great credibility in terms of being able to execute.

And so I'm hopeful that that could also be a kind of a third or a fourth leg to the capital stool that could help us continually grow in a market like Europe for example, going forward. And so as opposed to competing against some of this capital, in terms of being able to secure some of these underlying portfolios, joining with them and utilizing their capabilities in a very passive way to be able to kind of extend our reach and depth into the markets that we're looking to land.

Mike Rollins

So Tom, switching gears a little bit to the leasing environment in the U.S., you and your team put up multi-year leasing guidance on the earnings call. I’m just curious you know, if you could just further unpack, are there certain things that you feel like gives you the visibility for this growth that might be under appreciated by the market and within this question we got a question from our audience. And they are curious about, you know what you think the big three carriers may say this week at their Analyst meetings? And are there certain things that investors should be paying attention to in those meetings that might give some more insight on how it affects your business?

Tom Bartlett

Okay Mike, well you got a lot of things going on there. But let me kind of give you some visibility in terms of how we think about the next several years. We have a big churn event that’s right in front of us, right. It’s going to start in the fourth quarter and kick into 2022.

And so as a result of that we were asked candidly on an earnings call and I think you may have as well, about giving you know longer term guidance and showing people how the next five, six years is really going to unfold. And we're able to do that largely because much of our revenue growth is contractually committed to today. And so if you talk a look at the gross new business, the new business from colos and amendments, as well as the escalators, you know two-thirds of that is actually in the books today.

And so it gives me great comfort in terms of being able to talk to a longer term view of what that what that looks like. And so we unpack that in terms of looking at okay, what that looks like over the next two years, versus then what does it look like the following four or five years, right. And so from a gross perspective, in ‘21 and ’22, you know we rolled out that we would expect our gross new business to be 15% to 20% higher than it was in 2020 and that reflects all of the three carriers, [inaudible] traditionally hasn’t kicked in yet for ’21 being quite aggressive and we’re seeing that already out of the gate.

Okay, we're seeing higher application volumes and everything that supports kind of the underlying guide that we put out there. And I think all three would probably say that they're going to be as aggressive as they possibly can to be able to meet their underlying network need to roll out 5G. They all have 5G spectrum that they're rolling out, they just paid some pretty significant price points for it. So they're going to be – they're not going to let that sit on the sideline, and so they're going to really be aggressive I think as they can in terms of rolling out that, which supports our underlying thesis, who are kind of the application levels that we're already seeing out of the gate.

So we see from a – over the next five, seven years from a growth perspective, really solid trends going forward. We are still in the early innings with 5G, and so we haven’t even really seen I think what the ultimate opportunity is going to in the 5G world, that new spectrum coming in and then we also had dish coming into to the market in the fourth quarter, which will largely be a kind of a 2022 kind of starting event for us.

But we do have this annoying churn event that we wanted to even further provide more transparency in terms when it’s going to hit, you know starting the fourth quarter, $15 million, $17 million per month and what the impact is going to be in ’22. But we also wanted to show them what it looks like coming out the other side. And so without the sprint churn in the next two years, we would be still in that kind of that 5%-ish range, maybe a little bit higher, but the sprint churn brings it down into that average 2% range for the next couple of years.

And then going forward, we would be back into the north of 5% kind of growth rate, without the churn, because there’s still some legacy churn that’s going to kick in in ‘23 and ’24, but without that we would be in the 6%, which kind of puts us in the hunt of what we’ve always talked about, being in that 6% to 8% kind of growth range in the United States.

Now we're a much bigger business than we were when we rolled out of that 6% to 8% several years ago, and that probably has the impact of 100 bips if you will on the growth rate. But we are very constructive and really positive in terms of what we see over the next several years from a growth perspective. We got to get through this sprint churn, but as I said, on a gross perspective, you know we expect to see higher levels of new business. You know as we saw 3G go to 4G and now we expect 4G go to 5G the carriers do step up in terms of spending incremental capital on their networks and so that is something that we would expect going forward.

As I mentioned, we see that we're contractually locked in on two-thirds, and so the question is okay what is that other third right? And that would go into the likes of okay, you know what might Dish do? How do we see Dish building out their network? What are the other 1,900 customers that we have in the United States? We have about 2,000 customers in the United States. What are they going to be doing from a growth perspective, what kind of opportunities do we see at the edge?

We have probably a dozen sites with a couple of shelters each, with a 100 to 300 kilowatts of power, you know 20 cabinets, $2,000 a piece and so it could be very interesting I think what that opportunity might look like going forward. We got MOUs in place with a number of different players to explore different go to market strategies, but we are still at early innings with the kind of cloud based edge computing.

So you know what might that look like going three to five years. So we think that there is a good foundation of growth over the next several years and we’re cautiously optimistic that we're going to see some outsized growth, because we're going to be surprised by what 5G might be bringing to our customers customers and what our customers are going to have to do to ensure that they're able to monetize that opportunity.

What might Dish do out two to three years from now. What might that look like? And then putting all of this spectrum to use, in terms of if it just brought speed to individuals like us who have multiple devices, you know what kind of additional network demand is that going to be putting on their underlying networks and how are they carriers going to have to invest in it to meet that demand.

So I think there's a really good backdrop here really going forward Mike in terms of what this looks like going forward. We’ve got to get through this churn issue I know with sprint, which we well. But in terms of a growth perspective, we're really I think going to be energized by what we're going to see over the next several years.

Mike Rollins

So, what – if we take all this guidance together, you've got this multi-year, mid-single digit growth objectives in the U.S. business. You discussed previously that international overtime can be 200 basis points higher on an organic growth basis; you’ve got build-to-suits internationally that you've already guided to.

Are all of those things and the operating leverage of the business enough to get you to that double digit AFFO per share growth target on average over these next number of years or do you need a kicker, something on the financing side, something in terms of the adjacencies like the far edge data center concept playing out. What does it take to go from the organic growth to the double digit AFFO per share target for the company over time?

Tom Bartlett

Well, I think they are all contributors, right. It’s being good stewards of the capital that we got in the business. We look at its AFFO per share and the way we've always looked at allocating capital is to the extent that we can't find any opportunities from an M&A perspective, we turned that into buying back shares. And so that clearly is part of the model.

But I think our history kind of speaks for us – speaks for itself Mike in terms of what we've been able to do. We’ve had all of those same elements, all of those same pieces of the puzzle that allowed us to drive double digit AFFO per share in the past. I think going forward, given the kind of the global footprint that we have and the long term nature of the contracts that we have, it probably adds even more of an opportunity to be able to drive that kind of performance.

You know EBITDA would be the biggest generator of that AFFO per share growth, right, and so operating leverage is going to be a critical component. So our ability to look at new initiatives, platform extensions that are able to drive that kind of $0.80 of every incremental dollar coming down to the margin is going to be important for us; our ability to continue to scale our business. You know we've been largely – we've driven largely by M&A and so you know we now have the ability to integrate all of those assets and globalize our businesses such that we can improve the already very high margin performance that we do have.

I do think that you know maintenance CapEx and interest savings and cash taxes, they'll be part of the puzzle as well, but I'm confident that we're going to be able to drive that kind of performance, you know over an extended period of time.

Michael Bilerman

Tom, we’ve been asking every company what each company's top three priorities are to improve your overall ESG score over the next year. You mentioned some of the sustainability initiatives in a prior comment, but if there are three key things that you are focused on, what would they be?

Tom Bartlett

Well power is clearly one of them, you know Michael in terms of our being able to improve the footprint that we’re in and I think that we’ve made some significant investments in lithium ion, in solar, and so for us it's taking them out of the regions where you needed to have that kind of success in the India's and the Africa’s, and finding applications even here within the United States, and really being able to improve our overall kind of carbon footprint. So that's one element where I think we've been able to demonstrate some significant success and we will going forward.

The second element I think would be around connecting the unconnected. We are very much part of a couple of large groups within the World Economic Forum, even within the BRT when we start to take a look at the infrastructure bill, and so you know half of the world still doesn't have a broadband connection. And so we’ve made some major investments into what we call digital villages.

We've spoken to this a bit in the past, where we can bring a broadband connection into a village or a community and then all of a sudden there's commerce, there e-help, there is e-commerce, there is a number of educational capabilities that are within that village, because we brought a broadband connection into that. And we probably have 200 to 300 of these villages that we've invested in, in a couple of critical markets. We needed to take that up to 2,000 to 3,000, and so we now have plans in place to really be able to makes some heavy strides.

We are looking for some investors that would be willing to partner with us to be able to do that, but it's actually – if you even go on the website, its core to the west initiative for connecting the unconnected. And so I would hope that over the next several years, we’ll be able to make some major progress in that.

And then its DDNI [ph]. You know its things that we are doing within the business and what we're doing outside of the business to really enable us to be a beacon if you will in the communities that we are serving and there's just a lot of blocking and tackling that needs to go, so that it’s toned within the business.

You know when George Floyd was murdered just about a year ago, I did a lot of my own self-reflection, in terms of kind of where am I on this journey and then needed to understand where are we as a business. And so I set up listening sessions, so I got 10 to 12 employees together with me and we just talked and there were very few calls where tears were not shed, but that led then me with the kind of more of lenses that I was looking through to really better assess where we are. And we’ve brought third parties in to take a look at where we are from a pure data perspective, but it's what are we doing internally and how we are thinking about that journey over time and so I'm working with a lot of under – CEOs and businesses to really be able to share experiences, and kind of share where we are.

But it's more than just that. It's what are we doing outside the business, and what are we doing from a legislative perspective? How we are weighing in with police reform? You know how are we dealing with some of these big broad issues that we need to be accountable to really again improve where we are on this overall journey and it’s not just in the United States.

Michael Bilerman

Right.

Tom Bartlett

You know its global. When I talk about this, I talked about this the other day with one of our employees from Kenya. She got on and we started talking about race, and she says you know the first time I ever heard the word race or really even thought about it, was when I got off the airport at Logan. That's when it all of a sudden became very obvious to me what happens from a pure racial perspective, and so they have different types of inequality whether it's gender, whether it's class, whether income, whatever it is, but it's a very different formula, it’s a very different journey for people that are living in India versus St. Paulo, versus JoBurg and so our DDNI [ph] progress is not just within the United States. It needs to be very, very global and that's part of that overall globalization effort to talk to in the business, so…

Michael Bilerman

Yeah, not easy.

Tom Bartlett

A long answer to this story, but those are kind of three broad areas that I am very focused on.

Michael Bilerman

I appreciate that. So we have four rapid fires, we are ending the sessions. So Tom when we are sitting physically together in Florida a year from today, what will be the one thing that will have surprised people the most about your business over the prior 12 months?

Tom Bartlett

Well surprise is, we don't have a lot of surprises in our business, kind of given the predictability of it. But given I guess you know some of your questions before, and how I hopefully will see kind of seed then being deployed, it could be overall or just organic growth.

You know while we have visibility in terms of what we think 5G is going to mean to us, I think we're not looking through all of the lenses in terms of being really able to understand. Now, whether that's 12 months or 24 months Michael, I'm not sure. My sense is that that could be one of that real interesting things that we see over the next 12 months or so.

Michael Bilerman

Right. What do you think your corporate travel budget will be in 2022 as a rough percentage of what you spent in 2019?

Tom Bartlett

Well you know, given the fact that we've been cooped up for a year, and given the fact that I'm just new into this role for a year, I could find it could actually be over and above by 2019. We are bringing in a new leader in Asia. We just picked up all these properties, we’ll have closed then in Europe and so I could actually see my travel budget being higher than it was in 2019. So maybe a 125%.

Michael Bilerman

Perfect! The lodging guys will like that. This one should be easy, same store NOI growth for the Tower sector overall in 2022?

Tom Bartlett

Yeah you know I think it comes down to again kind of what we were just talking about, what might surprise us. You know I think in the United States we've probably been in that same store kind of 6% to 8% range internationally, you know thinking about it on an FX basis. It’ll probably be low double digits. I’m hopeful that it's picked up from there given the kind of levels of activity that we're going to be seeing over the next 24 months as even a new spectrum comes into the marketplace and as we have a new entrant into the market place, I would expect that again new business, to be generating you know even higher growth of same store type of activity.

Michael Bilerman

Yes, and last one, 10 year treasury a year from today; its 155 right now.

Tom Bartlett

You guys are in a much better position to predict that one. I think it's 12 of that. I think it’s going to be higher. You know, I think it's probably most are predicting kind of in that 180, 190 range I guess. So my sense is that, that's probably as best a guess as any. Whether it hits two, I don’t know, but I would say it could be you know 20 to 30 bips higher than where it is today.

Michael Bilerman

Great! Thank you. Thank you so much.

Mike Rollins

Tom, great to see you.

Tom Bartlett



Yeah Michael, it’s great to see you. Thanks again, thanks for hosting us and stay safe.

Michael Bilerman

You too.

Mike Rollins

Yeah, you too take care.