U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference March 10, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Terry Dolan - Vice Chair and CFO

Jeff von Gillern - Vice Chair, Technology and Operations Services

Conference Call Participants

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Gerard Cassidy

Welcome to our 25th Annual Financial Institutions Conference. This fireside chart is with U.S. Bancorp. As many of you know, U.S. Bancorp is the fifth largest bank in the United states, has about $554 billion in assets, operates in 26 states, has about 68,000 employees, and close to 2,375 branches. The market cap is an impressive $79 billion, and the stock trades at about 1.6 times book value, and the dividend yield of close to 3.3%, and their CET1 ratio is 9.7%. And then lastly, they have been able to -- or announced I should say, $2.7 billion buyback for 2021.

Joining us today from U.S. Bancorp is Terry Dolan, Vice Chair and CFO. Terry has been in this position since 2016, and he has been with the Company, as many of you know, since the late 1990s. We also are very fortunate today to have Jeff von Gillern, I apologize, Jeff. Vice Chair of Technology and Operations Services, and he has been with U.S. Bancorp since 2001.

They have a presentation. Jeff will start it off with the presentation. First, I want to just thank both, Jeff you and Terry for joining us today. And we really appreciate it. And Jeff, take it away.

Jeff von Gillern

Gerard, thank you. And good afternoon, everyone. I appreciate the chance to present here today.

Let me take you to slide 2 and just remind you that we may make some forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainty, and I'll refer you to our Safe Harbor statements for further information.

On slide 3, and Gerard covered some of this, but with $554 billion in assets and a market cap of $79 billion, we operate businesses that are regional, national and international in scope. And in the red, on the left is where you'll see our physical retail branches as well as ATMs. And we’re in over half the states in the United States. Our corporate and commercial, as well as our wealth management, institutional services businesses are national businesses. And we’re certainly -- we serve customers across the country. And then finally, internationally, we have three business lines, merchant processing, corporate trust, as well as fund services.

On slide 4, we think we're well positioned in terms of our size. While we are large in size, we're not a complex organization. And therefore, we don't have some of the additional capital requirements and liquidity requirements that some of the G-SIBs have. On the other hand, we have the scale to compete effectively against both, larger and smaller peers. We spend about $2.5 billion a year on technology and innovation, which we'll talk about in a little bit.

On slide 5, we really have four simple businesses. As you look at the left side of the slide here, Consumer & Business Banking along with Corporate & Commercial Banking, they really make up half the Company. On the right side, you'll see our fee-based businesses such as Payments along with Wealth Management & Investment Services. And it's this balanced approach of spread and fee-based businesses that really helps support consistent results through the cycle.

Then you'll see on slide 6, we believe we've consistently been rewarded a higher relative valuation by the market. It's driven by a history of delivering above average returns on average common equity through the cycle. This slide illustrates that consistency of industry-leading returns on both the 5, 10 and 15-year period.

Let me take you to slide 7, importantly, these industry-leading returns have been driven by both, industry-leading PP&R performance and our credit quality performance. And we don't focus exclusively on either growth or risk. We focus on a balanced approach to growth and risk which leads to superior returns through the cycle.

Moving you to slide 8, our best-in-class financial results over time have been supported by our differentiated business mix, our through the cycle underwriting discipline, and a strong and nimble culture. And those things aren't going to change. However, we haven't been standing still, and we recognize that as technology and consumer behavior evolves, we have to continue to evolve as well. Consumer preferences, digital and business payments are moving from paper to check -- are moving from paper check to digital fairly rapidly. And we're investing in people and technology with the goal of really improving growth and efficiency.

So, let's move to slide 9 and talk a little bit further about technology. In the current environment, a variety of factors have accelerated modernization at U.S. Bank. Our investments over the years have helped us position to meet the demands of today's world. And as the pandemic ensued, we saw tremendous shift towards digital banking. With our technology, we were really ready to deal with it. And just to give you some examples with this shift, we were able to capitalize on this opportunity. 77% of our customers are now digitally active and 78% of our transactions are digital. And we believe the digital trends are here to stay.

We move you to slide 10. As we think about technology today, we're going to spend $2.5 billion. And those investments are going to shift towards 60% offense and 40% defense capabilities. Our current capabilities allow us to have a best-in-class approximately. We have strong do-it-yourself, do-it-together DIY, DIT services, and we’re also migrating more of our enterprise applications to the cloud. We also make sure all our acquisitions are brought to our tech platform in a standardized way for simplicity and easier upgrades in the future. That drives efficiency. As we look forward, we'll continue to have a tech strategy focused on continued modernization across a variety of areas.

Just to give you some examples, we anticipate this strategy will allow us to continue to make efficiencies across the organization. More specifically, 20% lower incremental costs for new digital feature function. 60% of our digital consumer touch points will be serviced by the cloud and will reduce backend mainframe usage by 20%.

Let me take you to slide 11. And let's talk about our biggest change in driver of monetization. And it’s going to be the new tech stack. We're going through -- we're going really from a monolithic core system to a unified data platform. And basically, this is going to allow us to simplify our systems in a very reliable infrastructure. This new tech has many positive impacts across all business lines to allow us to be more flexible and agile. So, upgrades and new systems can be implemented literally in a matter of weeks versus traditionally months on end.

As you'll see here, we're looking to reduce costs too, not just the technology, but across our business lines. So, within consumer and business banking, we're focused on improving our branch and call center systems while also simplifying our customer touch points. Examples, in corporate and commercial banking, you're going to see an acceleration of capital markets capabilities, while in wealth management we’ll be able to implement acquisition strategies much faster. In the payments business, we're looking at reducing costs further, but also looking to use technology to enhance our payments ecosystem. So, in summary, we're creating a fully modernized, scalable technology platform, greater reliability, and lower run costs.

Let me take you to slide 12. And let's talk about our payments ecosystem a little bit. We're going to use technology to help connect banking and payment services. And this is really exciting for U.S. Bank because we leverage our bank capabilities and our payment capabilities to meet the growing demand of businesses. Technology’s allowed us to create ecosystem. And we're starting to see investments bear fruit in this digital evolution. Let me just give you an example. We've focused our investment into the tech-led area, which is now our fastest growing segment within the merchant services area. If you can see on the bottom of the chart here, we've seen over 100% growth in new tech-led partnerships in the past couple of years.

Let me move you to slide 13. And we wanted to highlight talech as a use case within our payments. And as part of our tech-led focus. Talech was a recent acquisition that allows us to be a bigger player in consumer payments. That's a market of over $18 trillion. And not only did we get capabilities with talech, we also got a tremendous talech force that came and joined our team as well. Talech currently focuses on helping small businesses, such as restaurants, retail and services, manage their payments and businesses better. And part of our technology strategy, we're going to create an integrated dashboard to help these businesses manage both payments and banking activities in one place. And as we continue to invest in tech-led, we anticipate growth in digitally acquired customers and in digital products usage by our current banking customers.

And as you can see, we're excited about our technology modernization strategy, not only within payments, but across the whole organization. And our investments in people and technology will continue to help improve both, growth and efficiency at U.S. Bank.

With that, let me turn it over to Terry, to talk about how the quarter is shaping up. Terry?

Terry Dolan

Yes. Thanks, Jeff.

And what I want to do is just give a little bit of guidance with respect to the first quarter. So, our outlook for the first quarter is very consistent with what we talked about during the January earnings, but maybe just a couple of clarifications. Currently, we expect net interest income to be down about 3% to 4% compared to the fourth quarter. About a third of that is related to just fewer days than the fourth quarter, and the rest of it is really going to be driven by a little bit of softness with respect to loan growth relative to what we had expected. We're also seeing a little bit more pressure with respect to net interest margin than we had anticipated. And those two factors are really about 50-50 in terms of the remaining portion. So, think about it in terms of a third, a third, a third.

Compared to the guidance that we gave in January, premium amortization expense is a little bit higher than what we had anticipated. And then, loan fees associated with the PPP program were delayed. So, that's really kind of a timing between first and second quarter. And that delay is because of the fact that the window for submission of forgiveness of loans was closed by the SBA for about a month.

And then, when we think about the first quarter and then moving into the second quarter. We really think that first quarter is kind of an inflection point for both net interest income as well as net interest margin, given the steepening yield curve, as well as kind of our expectations around loan growth. In our previous outlook, we talked about loan balances going into the second quarter. We do continue to expect the second quarter is going to -- we're going to start to see growth in terms of loan balances. More of that growth, I think, will come in terms of commercial, C&I, and consumer may continue to be somewhat flat, because of the stimulus programs currently out there.

So, it kind of -- in summary, we think that the first quarter is inflection point; second quarter starts to get better.

With respect to our outlook regarding fees, generally unchanged. Total payments revenue is going to be very consistent with what we had communicated at the end January, probably with a little bit of a shift in mix. We are seeing strength in merchant acquiring. So, it's a little bit stronger than what we had anticipated in January. But, credit and debit card revenue is going to be a little bit softer than what we had expected. And that is principally because of the timing of the stimulus program and the impact that it has on pre card processing revenue. So, that is really more of a shift in timing from first quarter to second and third quarter that has depended upon the timing of the stimulus program. So, generally, very much in line.

And then, finally, I’d just like to remind people that when we evaluate the allowance for credit losses, we do that at the end of the quarter. However, I would say that the credit trends that we are seeing have been very-favorable. The economic outlook is currently trending better. And all of those things will be incorporated into our reserve estimates for the first quarter.

So, with that, Gerard, why don’t I turn it back to you?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gerard Cassidy

Thank you, Terry, for the update. And thank you, Jeff. Maybe starting off with some questions for Jeff. Jeff, we know that technology is critical for banks, and banks have been investing in for quite some time. But, if you had a whiteboard and you were asked to set up the technology for a cutting edge bank, how does that differ, if at all, from a current banking system, not just U.S. Bancorp, legacy IT systems, brick and mortar? How do those two paths kind of converge?

Jeff von Gillern

Yes. Gerard, what I'd say is the end state would be -- we would build to the end state of what I described on our modernization trip. The reality is we do have legacy that we're migrating from. And so, I use an analogy, we're flying the airplane while we're changing the engines, and we don't want the passengers to have a bad experience, in our case, the customers. So, that's the challenge. If you're building it new and from scratch, you wouldn't have that legacy transition challenge to make sure that you're balancing risk and security and pace of change. But it would very much be the target end state that I described that we're migrating towards.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good. You mentioned in one of your slides, you showed the overlap between banking and payments, and that seems to us to be one of the advantages U.S. Bank -- U.S. Bancorp has in its payments business because of the banking overlap. Can you give us some color on just how you see that enhancing, winning new customers, whether it's in the merchant, acquiring a business or other businesses with payments and having that banking overlap?

Jeff von Gillern

I think, I mentioned it in the presentation, it's actually something we're really excited about because we have all the parts, we have all the pieces, we have what's necessary, and we're knitting that together right now. The key is going to be a seamless, frictionless, simple-to-use customer experience. And that's what we're really, really focused on. And I talked about talech helping knit some of that together for us and bringing in some new capabilities. But, that is going to be in our sweet spot, and that's why we're excited about it.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good. Many investors always ask a question to myself, and obviously Terry gets it as well about these financial disruptors, the fintech companies coming in and disrupting the business for banks. And it appears to us that the banks are holding their own. Do you have a view on the advantages or disadvantages that fintechs may have? And what you're seeing from your vantage point as -- from a technological standpoint?

Jeff von Gillern

Yes, Gerard. I've got a couple of point of views relative to that. First, I'll just start with competition is healthy for all of us. And I got to tell you that some of these fintechs are really good at what they do. They are customer-centric, they create simplicity for the user experience, and that's healthy competition. I would also say that we have very successfully partnered with several fintechs in how we deliver our service [Technical Difficulty] and at the end of the day, we own that customer relationship. But, it's brought a better experience to our customer in a lot faster way than we would have been able to do it on our own. And then, I'd say, the third point of view would be, we do need to be paying attention, our customers' information, security of that information. That's probably one of the key things that I focus on with some of these fintechs just to make sure that our customers understand where their information is and how it's protected. And I think that's an important thing for us to keep eye on as well.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good. Obviously, one of the greatest risks the banking industry confronts is obviously in cybersecurity. If we just put that off to the side for a moment, Jeff, can you share with us what would the other -- or what are the greatest technology risks that a company confronts aside from the cyber risk?

Jeff von Gillern

We constantly challenge ourselves to go fast, right? And that's a key, innovate to go fast and to have a culture to learn and fail fast and fix, correct, learn and so forth. And that's a balancing act, like we talked about before, balancing growth and risk together. So, that's one. And that's important that we're moving fast, but we're doing it in a responsible way.

The second thing that I put in the category of either a threat or a focus area is just the war on talent. People are what make a lot of this happen. And in [Technical Difficulty] area, we're actually doing things with less people over time, and some of those people are at a higher pay grade than we are hiring because of the shift in the technology mix is changing. But, talent acquisition, not just acquisition, but motivating, retaining and keeping them as part of the culture is something that I focus on quite a bit. And then, you already covered cybersecurity. That's obviously our number one focus.

Gerard Cassidy

Yes. No doubt. There's been, again, a lot of talk amongst investors of what companies are keeping up with their technology in terms of spending and do they have a cutting-edge technology. Aside from the actual dollar amount, and obviously, it's not fair to compare, you mentioned $2.5 billion that it looks like U.S. Bancorp will likely spend versus $10 billion that Bank of America may spend. That's kind of apples to oranges. So, we take it, like many people as relative to assets or revenues as a way of looking at how much banks are spending on technology. Do you have any observations on what you would share with us on what are good metrics that outsiders -- we don't have access to the inside information, that outsiders can use to measure if a company is really keeping up with the technology spending, they need to keep up with?

Jeff von Gillern

One of the metrics that's important I think is your run cost versus change cost for the bank, right? You want to be efficient. And so, as you look at the $2.5 billion, making sure that you're efficient in those terms and there's benchmarks out there for those kind of things as well. But, I think what's important for us is there's a fundamental level of investment that I call responsible investment that's necessary for capacity, for controls, for security. And you can't cut corners on that, even cutting corners in the current year, because you're going to have implications of that legacy technology. It's very easy to defer a legacy technology upgrade for a revenue-enhancing thing. But, you've got to protect the things that are core to keeping the business stable and reliable, protect that and know that it's important to do.

And then, we're very deliberate. And we've got a very deliberate process of how we allocate capital outside of those regulatory or those foundational things, and foundational being information security, regulatory requirements, the resiliency of the architecture and so forth. And we're very deliberate. And we're not going to invest in probably as many areas as the larger banks are, but where we invest, we're going to be deliberate and we're going to deliver.

Gerard Cassidy

Very true. And obviously, you don't have the asset size of some of the larger banks. So, there's no need to spend obviously as much as those larger banks. Maybe pivoting over to you, Terry. Obviously, last year was an incredible year. It's an overused word, but it was unprecedented in our lifetimes, of course. Aside from the obvious pandemic and COVID, what were some of the surprises that you saw for U.S. Bancorp? And what did you take away from that for the future?

Terry Dolan

Thanks, Gerard. I think, there is a number of different things. First of all, I would just kind of point to the agility and the resiliency of our employee base. I was really amazed at how quickly they were able to change and adapt from a in the office sort of environment to a work-from-home environment. Second thing that I would just say is really around our technology from a number of different perspectives. One is the ability for us to be able to shift to that work-from-home environment to be able to support that from a technology perspective. I think Jeff and his team did a great job, and many of the investments that we had made kind of set us up for success for that.

And technology also ended up playing an important role with respect to our ability to service clients and customers during that timeframe and to do it very effectively as their behaviors were changing. And I think a lot of the investment that we made on the digital side of the equation over the last several years really set us up for success associated with that. And then, maybe the last thing that I would say, just especially in the early stages of it is the government response, how quickly they were able to support the capital markets and to be able to kind of take a number of different things off of the shelf, so to speak, out of the playbook, to put it into play to enable to support the economy during a very difficult time.

I think that those are all things that went very well and I think that were surprising to many of us as we kind of went through it.

Gerard Cassidy

No, no, I couldn't agree with you more on the government, not only the Federal Reserve, but the U.S. government's ability to react so quickly. I can't remember a time when a stimulus plan was put in place and Americans had cash in their pockets within three weeks of the President signing the bill last spring. So, I totally agree with you, it was truly remarkable, to say the least.

You showed on the slides about your profitability through the cycle. It's one of the hallmarks of U.S. Bancorp as having industry-leading profitability as measured by return on equity, return on tangible common equity. Can you share with us, Terry, what's the optimal -- all the cylinders firing together, what's the optimal level of return on equity? And then, tying to that, what kind of macro environment do we need to see, so that you get to that optimal level?

Terry Dolan

Yes. Well, in our Investor Day, we had laid out a number of different profitability goals. In terms of return on tangible common equity, that goal is 17.5% to 20%. And quite honestly, we have not moved away from that objective on a long-term basis. Now, in the fourth quarter, I think, our return on tangible common equity was about 15.6%. And so, while it was lower, it's kind of on the track back, so to speak, to be able to do that. And in all respects, we feel like we can operate within that range in more of -- a more normalized sort of environment.

Now, okay, which kind of gets to your second question, I do think that there has to be some more normalization. I think, we can operate that at that level if GDP was quite of in that 2% sort of range, plus or minus a little bit because that gives you the opportunity to be able to grow. I think, what we need to be able to see from here is consumer spend continuing to kind of get back to normal and to strengthen, which it has been doing very nicely. So, I think that that is starting to come back. And then, I would just say kind of a stable credit environment where you're not, either releasing or building reserves because of credit concerns. And again, I think that based upon what we are seeing right now, we're moving in that direction, which is all good.

So, I think we're pretty confident that we can operate in that level of profitability on a long-term basis.

Gerard Cassidy

Yes. No. It's very good to hear. And I know investors today, one of their themes of why they want to buy bank stocks is this improvement in credit and potential for loan loss reserve releases, maybe even negative loan loss provisions. With that in mind, is there a scenario Terry that we look back to the CECL day one reserves for you and the industry? Obviously, we're well above those levels. Is there a day that we could ever get back to those levels? Not this year, of course, but at some point in relatively intermediate future?

Terry Dolan

To pre-COVID sort of reserve levels?

Gerard Cassidy

Yes. But including -- correct, but the CECL day one, o the January 1, 2020 reserves. Correct.

Terry Dolan

Yes. No, absolutely. I think that if you end up looking at the economic outlook right now, it continues to get better, improve both from a GDP perspective as well as unemployment. I think there are still a number of uncertainties that are out there related to things like commercial real estate and some industry sectors as well as maybe some of the small business that is still struggling out there. But, I do think that if we start to look into the second half of 2021 and into 2022, I do think that the GDP growth is going to be pretty robust. You have a fair amount of stimulus that's going to focus around infrastructure, putting money into people's pockets, possibly also creating a little bit of inflation. And so, I think all those things get you to a point where we're back to kind of pre-COVID levels. I think part of it is just what is the timing of it? I'm not sure that it's there by the end of the year, but certainly, when we get into 2022, I think that there's the opportunity to do that.

Gerard Cassidy

No, very insightful. I appreciate that. We're running out of time here, unfortunately. But, you touched on something about economic growth, maybe some inflation. The yield curve in your opening remarks, you did talk about the steepening of the curve. If we were to see the curve steepen further, and I'm not asking for a crystal ball on rates, but if we were to get to a 2% 10-year of the forward curve right now is calling for Fed fund rate increases in 2023. Maybe that gets pulled forward into 2022. So, you just share with us what you would see or expect to see if yield curves steepen further? And if we did see maybe short-term rates come up earlier than expected sometime in 2022, what that might -- what the impact might be for U.S. Bancorp?

Terry Dolan

Yes. Great question, Gerard. And let me give you a little bit of context. So, we've talked about the fact that our balance sheet and the benefit we get in terms of rising interest rates is about half of it is on the short end of the curve, and about half of it is on the long end of the curve. And if you end up looking at our disclosures around asset sensitivity, we are fairly asset-sensitive right now, certainly much more asset-sensitive than we were, let's say, a year ago, pre-COVID. And I think at the end of the year, to a 50 basis-point shock, it was about 4.5% benefit in terms of year one. Well, we've seen that on the long end, and so if you think about maybe half of that, and then to the extent that the short end starts to move up or we see those continuing to move up, you can see some pretty nice opportunity in terms of net interest income going forward. But, I would kind of point to some of the disclosures that we've made. And people can do a little bit of a math and kind of get there.

Gerard Cassidy

Yes. No, we've noticed that a number of banks have big -- have had an increase in net asset sensitivity that you just described. And just maybe wrapping it up, we got one last minute here, Terry. Just capital management, you guys have always been very good at it, any color or thoughts? I know the buyback is reinstated because the Fed has allowed you. But, any thoughts on that as you look out into the future?

Terry Dolan

Yes. Again, maybe for context, our target is about 8.5% CET1, and we have operated somewhere between 8.5% and 9%. And as you said in the opening remarks, we're at about 9.7% right now. So, from a capital management standpoint, we do think that there's -- we have the capacity and we think we have the ability to be able to start bringing that capital ratio down. I think, the economic outlook would suggest that now would be an appropriate time. The way that I would prioritize it is, we certainly love to be able to put that capital to use by focusing on customer demand for loans. That would be my first priority. But, we'll continue to look at dividend opportunities to be able to expand that in the future. And then, the buyback program, as you said, we authorized a $3 billion buyback over a period of time. There is a little bit of restriction from the Fed standpoint at this particular point in time in terms of how much capital distribution you can do. But, we do think we have the capacity and the ability to be able to bring those ratios back down to what is more normal for us, which is kind of between that 8.5% and 9%.

Gerard Cassidy

Very good, very thorough answer, very good answer. And I want to thank you and Jeff for joining us this year. I really appreciate you guys being part of our conference. And it really has enhanced the quality of the conference. So, thank you very much.

Terry Dolan

Thank you for the opportunity. We appreciate it.

Jeff von Gillern

Thank you.

Gerard Cassidy

Okay. Take care. Bye.

Terry Dolan

Bye, bye.