North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) or NACG, had yet another blowout quarter. The company crushed both earnings and revenue and delivered on almost all of its financial targets for 2020. The company continues to move towards diversification with regards to earning revenue outside of the oil sands with a lofty 50-50 split by year-end 2020. Well-known and respected CEO Martin Ferron has retired from his position effective January 1st, 2021, and leaves a big hole. But I believe he has done enough to set the company up for success for years to come.

What's Driving The Company?

Well, the most recent explosion in the share price can be attributed to Q4 earnings. The stock moved over 11% on February 18th after the company reported a non-adjusted EPS of $0.36, which was a beat by $0.15, and revenue of $136.77 million which was a beat by $35.54 million.

Looking below we can get a grasp of just how good of a year the company had. There is only one spot where they fell below the target, and that was share purchases. This would have been nice with regards to generating direct shareholder value, but I would argue crushing their targets the way they did for the full year built up enough value. At the end of the day, it came down to stronger than expected demand for equipment. It would have been nice to see free cash flow be higher, but the company stated that working capital timing impacted the position within the target range.

One of the big shifts the company is making is where the bulk of its revenues come from. In the past, they have been very, very heavy oil sands. To the tune of 90%+. In 2018, 6% of adjusted EBIT came from outside the oil sands. As they stood at years end, it was 35%. The goal for year-end 2022 is an even 50-50 split. This would be quite impressive if they can achieve this given their rich oil sands history. As I mentioned in a previous article, the company was awarded a two-year major earthworks construction contract at a gold mining project in Northern Ontario valued at over $250 million. Mobilization has since commenced and the project is underway. Peak volumes are expected to be seen in Q3 of this year, and the project will be complete in the fall of 2022.

Any time you're talking heavy equipment, you know the debt is going to be a part of the puzzle. Especially when that equipment was so heavily tied to oil & gas in the past. One thing NACG has done extremely well is lowering the cost of that debt. When we first saw the industry crash in 2014, the annual cost was at 10%. Today, we are under 4% which makes the world of a difference. We can see that the equipment financing takes up about 31% of the debt profile, which is substantial, but necessary in this business. The current structure allows for flexibility and time to determine which path is best going forward. No financing decision has to be made until 2023.

Looking at the bid pipeline, there is about ~$3 billion worth of specific scopes of work. Several projects were delayed in 2020 due to cash restraints and COVID-19. But confidence is slowly coming back and some of these projects are getting the go-ahead. With regards to some of the big oil projects that get delayed, we will get a better idea of where NACG sits on those in the next couple of updates as they usually don't get tendered until early March through late April. Obviously, there is no guarantee that NACG lands any of this work, but given the merger with Nuna, they are in a better spot to diversify and that is where some of the bigger projects are going to come from in the short term with oil still questionable long term.

How's The Dividend?

Stable. I do not expect much of an increase. I think we will see $0.16 per year for at least all of 2021 unless some big news comes out. It was not a topic on the recent earnings call at all.

There is no question that with a 9% payout ratio, that they could increase it. But I do not think it is on the table at the moment given the environment. The company did not have to decrease it last year, so there really isn't anything to "make up for" per se. They did double the payout in 2019, and we very well could see an increase in 2022 if the economy in Alberta turns around and they can successfully reach 50-50 diversification. But for right now, it is stable and secure which is what you want in a dividend. The yield isn't fantastic at just over 1%, but it is better than nothing!

New Leadership?

This was Martin Ferron's last official earnings call. Martin took over as the President of NACG in June of 2012. The stock was worth under $3 at the time. Martin did not waste any time implementing cost-cutting measures across the company. He knew that if the company was going to have success, it needed to be refined. NACG quickly sold both its pipeline and its piling division. 18 months later, they have cleared over $278 million in debt. Fast forward and the company has a relatively clean balance sheet and the company constantly hits and exceeds expectations.

Martin Ferron has literally turned the business around. We've had some tough times in Alberta the last few years… we went through a few years where oil had just dropped… it's still kind of tight for a number of companies. But Martin came in and literally turned the company around. - Darren Krill

As of January 1st, 2021, Joe Lambert has stepped into the role. Joe Lambert joined NACG in 2008 as General Manager of Mining after an extensive career in the mining industry. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in June of 2013. In October of 2017, Joe became President while retaining his Chief Operating Officer role. It should give investors confidence that he has seen the way Martin managed the balance sheet and that should continue. All eyes will be on Joe to see if he can fill the big hole that Martin leaves at the top.

What Does The Price Say?

When I wrote about NACG back in early December, I mentioned that the stock was due for a correction, and we got just that. I am telling a similar story now. Those who set stops and bought the dips are laughing right now. Easy money! Looking below we can see just the waves the stock traded-in. The latest jump in mid-February was boosted by solid earnings as mentioned earlier, but what is next for the stock? I think further consolidation or another ~20% pull. Running 45% in 13 days is great, but not sustainable.

Like I said in December, I am not a bear on NACG, I am just being realistic. It could easily pick up and run another 20%, but I'll play the odds. So where do I think it lands on the next dip? Well, let us look at some trends/support. If you have read my work before you will know I do not love trend lines. That said, I am going to use one below. We can see a fairly consistent line outside of one blip which is circled. I do think the 200-day moving average could come into play again on the next bounce and it is likely to flow along this line for a bit as well. The Mid to high $10 range is where I would be looking to buy again.

You may be thinking, "But what about a potential bull flag!". You would be right. We got a really nice "pole" there thanks to earnings, and now we could be forming a flag that could blast off. The two lines of support I want to look at are the same two I used in December as targets. Both of which we hit. But, we crashed below both now. I do think these are both going to be key levels to watch over the next couple of months. If we do get a bull flag, we need to smash through $13.23 to use it as support, which is very possible.

If you did buy the dips and have a decent chunk, I would put your stop loss at $11.42 and looking to buy back on the next dip. Or at least sell 50% depending on your personal risk assessment. That will be up to you to decide, but the name of the game is to buy low, sell high. So, sell while were high and buy them back lower. No one ever went broke taking profits!

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about where NACG is going. Martin Ferron set this ship up in the right direction over the last few years and it is now up to Joe Lambert to keep it on the rails. As the company moves towards 50-50 diversification, it will continue to outperform its peers and the market. There is going to be a lot of action on new projects over the next few years as COVID-19 killed CAPEX across multiple industries, but especially the oil sands. While there might be a short-term pull-back here yet again, I am still bullish on NACG in the long run. Stay safe out there!