The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is a $6.0bln market cap industrial company headquartered in North Canton, Ohio. It is one of 6 global manufacturers of bearings. The company maintains 73 manufacturing plants located in the United States and 41 other countries. Timken is the global leading authority in tapered roller bearings, but it also manufactures spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, ball bearings, as well as bearing housing units.

Over the past 12 years, management has expanded the business into power transmission products through organic and inorganic investments. Timken’s power transmission product portfolio includes linear motion products, gear drives, lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings, and aerospace drive systems. Power transmission products are higher margin than bearing products and are a natural extension of Timken’s core bearing business.

Timken was founded in 1899, by Henry Timken and his two sons H.H. and William. Henry Timken was a wagon maker. He realized that heavy freight wagons had a difficult time making sharp turns. To solve this problem, he used a tapered roller bearing design that could handle both radial (weight) and thrust (cornering) loads. This application led to smoother wagon rides as well as reduced repair and replacement. In some cases, the wagons required less mules to pull them. Less accidents also meant less chance of losing loads transported via freight wagons. Mr. Timken saw that tapered roller bearings had transferable applications and started the business with his two sons. The company listed on the NYSE in 1922.

Timken’s products are sold through 2 segments – mobile industries and process industries. The mobile industries segment serves markets such as autos, off-highway vehicles, aerospace, and the heavy truck market. The process industries segment serves the general industrial market in addition to the marine, renewable energy, and industrial distribution markets. The company’s revenues are derived about equally from the two segments. However, 70% of Timken’s segment EBIT comes from process industries. Operating margins in the process industry segment are more than double those of mobile industries at 20.2%.

Thesis

Timken’s stock is ~8% off its recent high even though the company put up a strong quarter. Investors were disappointed by the 2021 cash flow guidance because management is expecting free cash flow to be lower in 2021 than in 2020. The report not change anything as it relates to Timken's future prospects.

The Timken of today is a very different company from the Timken of previous cycles. Since the financial crisis Timken has reduced its automotive exposure, focusing only in specialized areas with high returns on capital. The company also divested its steel business in 2014 and de-risked its pension. These three actions have reduced the risk and cyclicality of the business. Timken is well positioned going forward to execution on its strategy.

Over the past 7 years (which includes 2 industrial downcycles in 2015/2016 and 2020) TKR has traded at an average forward P/E of 14.5x. Since we are at the start of a cyclical recovery, the stock is trading at a premium to its historical average at 16x 2021 EPS estimates. If you assume that 2023 is the midpoint in the cycle, then TKR is trading at 13.1x earnings (0.40 standard deviations below its average).

Timken's operational changes and the growth opportunities in renewable energy and power transmission warrant a better multiple than its historical average. TKR should re-rating to a mid-cycle multiple of 18x EPS. This equates to a $108 stock, representing a total return of 38.9%.

Industry Overview

Timken competes in two main product areas– engineered bearings and power transmission products. Power transmission (PT) products have become a significant part of Timken's business. The mix of sales between bearings and PT products has gone from 12%/88% in 2014 to 34%/66% in 2020. Most of the change in mix has come from M&A.

Bearings

The global bearings market $80bln to $120bln in size. Tapered roller bearings (TRB) are a $10-$15bln market. Asia is the fastest growing geography and is expected to be for the foreseeable future. This is because of the growing middle class in China and India. As the middle class in these societies grow their economies become more industrialized and require more bearings.

The industry can be characterized as mature. There are pockets of growth in industrial applications like off-highway vehicles, vehicle electrification, rail, and renewable energy. The market is short cycle. Sales in the industry follow growth in industrial production. There is a higher degree of product differentiation in the industry than one may believe. Reliability is the key to competing in the industry. Bearing failures are costly because result in significant shut down times.

There are 6 bearing companies with global manufacturing capabilities. There is the Timken Company, RBC Bearings Inc (U.S.), SKF (Sweden), Schaeffler AG (Germany), NSK LTD (Japan), and NTN Corp (Japan). There are a few other small players such as Rothe Erde, Wafangdian Bearing Group, Minebea Mitsumi and C&U.

The Japanese players devote their manufacturing capacity to the automobile sector. They operate at very low levels of profitability. For example, NSK LTD has an automobile segment which did ~¥320B of sales from April of 2020 through December of 2020. Automobile bearings were ~¥165B. This segment overall lost money over this time. If you look at the prior year period pre-covid NSK’s automobile segment only generated ¥10B of operating income from ¥407.2B of sales or 2.4% operating margins.

Automakers have significant negotiating power in the bearing market as there are a small number of OEMs making up most of the market. The concentrated demand gives the auto companies negotiating power.

RBC Bearings, SKF and Schaeffler AG are all formidable global competitors. SKF has lower auto industry exposure than Schaeffler. SKF in FY20 had 27% of its sales and 11% of its operating profit come from the automotive sector. The company achieved 12.3% operating margins. Schaeffler pre-pandemic had 75.5% of its sales from the automotive industry and 68% of its operating income. Overall margin levels at Schaeffler were 8% in 2019. RBC Bearings focuses largely on aerospace as the company derives 65% of its net sales from the aerospace market. The aerospace market has challenges right now. Margins are very high in the mid-20s (EBITDA).

Since 2008 Timken’s management has shifted the company’s exposure away from the automobile industry. Timken only plays in very specific highly profitable segments of the industry.

Power Transmission

The global power transmission and motion control industry is estimated to have been ~$208bln in 2020. This industry is fragmented with over a 1,000 small manufacturers and few players of scale. The industry is driven by macro-economic growth, but there are secular trends evolving from concerns for industrial safety and rising demand for factories automation. (Altra Industrial Motion 10-K) The fastest growing region is APAC. This area of the world has turned into a manufacturing hub. Some of the bigger players in the industry include Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), Cangro Industries, Forbes Engineering Sales, Poklar Power motion, Rexnord Corporation (RXN), and Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC).

In contrast to the bearings industry there are a diversified number of buyers for power transmission products from OEMs to end users and systems integrators. The major end markets include manufacturing, factory automation, aerospace & defense, food and beverage, metals and mining, energy, medical, and robotics. Similar to engineered bearings, quality and reliability are important to customers as the cost of product failure is high.

The fragmented nature of the industry, focus on product quality and reliability, and a diversified group of buyers present an opportunity to earn high margins within the industry. This is demonstrated by 11.9%, 14.9%, and 16.4% power transmission operating margins that Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit, and Rexnord operate at, respectively. The management team at Timken intends to further expand into the power transmission market given the sector's attractive characteristics and high margins.

Management

Current management has been in place since 2014. The three main executives are Richard Kyle (CEO), Chris Coughlin (EVP and Group President), and Phil Francassa (CFO). The stock has not been an all-star performer since this executive team took over. This is attributable to bad timing. Right as this team took over U.S. industrial production growth rates rolled over and China industrial production took a significant step down. The shifting macro data made cyclical industrial companies an out of favor sector for several years.

There has been no lack of earnings and EBITDA growth. Between 2014 and 2020 earnings grew at an 8.2% CAGR. From the cyclical low of $1.97 to the peak in 2019 of $4.60 EPS grew at a 32.7% CAGR.

Execution under this team has been good. Each manager has made contributions to improving the quality of Timken. Mr. Kyle has been with Timken since 2006 and is credited with repositioning the mobile industries segment away from auto OEMs. Chris Coughlin started his career at Timken in 1984 as a metallurgist and previously was the president of the process industries segment. He has been in charge of repositioning the company’s manufacturing footprint and building out the distribution network. Phil Francassa has overseen $1.6bln of M&A activity for the company which has shaped Timken significantly over the past 10 years. He has been with the company since 2005.

Timken's M&A track record is strong. Deals have tracked ahead of plan and been accretive to margins and EPS. The largest recent acquisition the company executed was Rollon for $530mm in 2018. This acquisition expanded the company’s product portfolio in power transmission. They paid about 13x EBITDA for the business. A year after, management noted that the acquisition performed ahead of plan levels and was accretive to both margins and EPS. In recent years, most M&A deals have been tuck-in type deals in the power transmission space given the highly fragmented nature of the industry.

Business Overview

Timken serves a diverse number of end markets. As of 2020 The company’s largest revenue exposures were to general industrial/other (28%) renewable energy (12%), rail (7%), agriculture/turf (7%) and aerospace (7%). Coming off a 6-quarter decline in organic growth starting in 2019, management is optimistic FY2021 is the start of a solid 4 to 8 quarter recovery in industrial markets. 48% of Timken’s sales are in North America while 23% are in the APAC region. EMEA makes up 24% while Latin America accounts for just 5% of sales.

U.S. industrial production YoY growth bottomed out back in April of 2020. The data has been trending upward towards positive territory 10 months. It is not unrealistic to expect positive YoY growth in IP within the next couple of months. China’s industrial economy has been back on track. Industrial production YoY has been in the positive 7% range the past 6 months. Management on the fourth quarter conference call noted that China has been an area of strength.

We expect similar growth rates in 2021 at process industries (PI) and mobile industries (MI). Management has guided to organic growth of 9% for the company at the midpoint. Growth in the mobile industries segment is expected to be broad based across end markets with HSD growth in automotive, heavy truck, and off-highway markets, MSD in rail, and MSD declines in aerospace. Mobile industries should grow above GDP over the cycle. The above GDP growth rate will comes from opportunities in the off-highway and electric vehicle markets. Mobile industries is not going to be the driver of growth for the company over the medium and long-term.

Mobile Industries Market/Sector Mix

Timken’s process industries segment growth in FY 2021 should be similar to mobile industries. HSD growth is expected to come from industrial distribution, industrial service, marine, and renewable energy. heavy/general industrial end markets growth should be flat to up LSD.

Process Industries Market/Sector Mix

Management has significant capital to the process industries segment because of the opportunity to earn high returns on capital. The segment does only $100mm more in revenues than the mobile industries, but it does 24.9% EBITDA margins versus 14.4% EBITDA margins in mobile industries. The process industries segment contains more power transmission products. These products are higher margin. PI also derives 45% of revenues from industrial distribution. Timken distributes to 5 main distributors – GPC, Implied Industrial Technologies, Kaman, and BDI. Revenue derived from these distributors is also high margin.

While these characteristics alone are an opportunity for value creation, Timken’s exposure to the renewable energy market is the most under-appreciated aspect of the business. Timken fell into serving the renewable energy sector by accident back in 2014. At the time, European competitors' wind turbine components started failing. Wind turbines component failures are costly for operators. Repairs are slow and tedious because they require a crane to get up to each turbine. The product failures resulted in global turbine manufacturers reaching out to Timken looking for solutions. Timken’s expertise in tapered roller bearings allowed them to excel a supplier for windmills. The company has built customer relationships with the major windmill manufacturers (think Siemens, Vestas, GE, Enercon).

This is an example of how important reliability is to Timken's customers. The components that Timken is designing for its wind customers are highly engineered. The sales cycle is longer than other areas of Timken’s business. 2 to 3 years generally. Capacity is also constrained. Competitors cannot just shut off dedicated manufacturing lines they have for automobile manufacturers and start to build bearings and power transmission products for turbine manufacturers.

Here is a diagram of the components that go into a wind turbine that Timken provides components for:

Timken has a 5 to 10 year runway for growth in renewables. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has forecasted that new installations reached 73GW in 2020 (a new record) and that number will increase to 84GW in 2021. Most of the future growth is expected to be in China. Offshore wind is expected to gain significant traction starting in 2023 and will drive growth going forward. Offshore wind installations are expected to exceed 10GW in 2024 and 17GW in 2025. Offshore wind turbines require increased engineering complexity.

The shift to offshore wind is an opportunity for Timken to take market share and strengthen their relationships with renewable energy equipment manufacturers. Timken is working today with windmill manufacturers designing their offshore turbines to meet future demand. While we may be 5 years away from a maintenance/replacement market, the fact that Timken is building an installed based today should not be overlooked.

Timken’s renewable energy business as of the end of 2020 was a ~$425mm business with 75% of revenues from wind and 25% of revenues from solar. The business grew 50% last year and is expected to grow another 15% this year. This business likely grows organically in the high single digit/low double-digit range for the next 5 to 10 years.

Growth in renewables will increase from capacity expansion. Timken announced a $75mm investment to expand renewable capacity largely to meet demand coming out of China. The trend towards larger turbines and the shift to offshore wind benefits Timken. Larger and offshore turbines require a higher degree of engineering in the mainshaft of the windmill where Timken has strong design capabilities.

There is white space within the mainshaft of the turbine. Timken only has 10% to 15% share in the main shaft.

Just to put things in perspective, the renewables business alone is likely to do ~$490mm in revenue and $93mm in EBITDA in 2021. According to investor relations, EBITDA margins in the renewable business is similar to the margins of the company overall at 19%. Manufactures providing components of wind Turbines such as TPI Composites (TPIC) trade at 15x EBITDA and do margins not even half of Timken’s. On its own the renewable energy business inside of Timken is worth $2 to $2.5bln as a separate entity. This is not to imply that the company would ever spin this business out, there would likely be too many dis-synergies. But it does illustrate that a business that represents 13% of the business’s EBITDA is worth between 25% and 35% of the company’s total value.

Growth & Capital Allocation

Timken’s management has detailed its long-term financial goals. The company should grow at a rate above GDP over the cycle. This is driven by share gains and price increases over time.

Growth investments from plant expansions in Asia and shifting the company’s manufacturing footprint should increase free cash flow. Management targets capex at 3.5% to 4% of sales with about 1% of sales being made up of maintenance capex.

After internal investment, Timken prioritizes returning capital to shareholders. Management targets a 20% to 35% payout ratio over the cycle, which has been a sustainable policy. The company has paid a quarterly dividend for 394 consecutive quarters. Management is willing to return capital in the form of share buybacks. The board just authorized a 10mm share buyback program. The company has decreased its shares outstanding at a 2.9% CAGR since 2013. Management is adamant about offsetting any dilution from stock-based compensation with share repurchases.

Timken’s management in 2014 and 2015 took actions which have improved the quality and credit profile of the company. The first move was in 2014 when the company spun-off its low margin, volatile steel business. Separating out the steel business reduced the volatility of Timken’s financial results. During 2014 and 2015 management also took actions to de-risking the balance sheet by reducing the company’s gross pension liability. Timken's U.S. and international benefit obligations in 2013 totaled over $3.1bln, today that number stands at just over $1bln. The plan is still underfunded by ~$175mm, but the lower gross liability reduces the need for voluntary contributions from the company and leaves more cash available for shareholders.

The reduced cyclicality of the business and stronger financial position has set up Timken create a strong portfolio in power transmission. These products made up about $1.2bln of the $3.5bln in revenue the company did in 2020. Timken sits in a conservative financial position with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 1.9x as of 12/31/2020.

In February 2021, two major players in the power transmission market Regal Beloit and Rexnord Corp. announced a deal to combine their power transmission businesses into one entity. The deal will keep the companies on the M&A sidelines for the remainder of 2021 and potentially into 1H 2022 as they work to close the deal and integrate operations. Growing the power transmission products business should be accretive to margins and driven Timken to achieve (if not exceed) its 20% EBITDA margin target.

Model & Valuation

High quality industrials with a secular growth story attached to them typically fetch anywhere between 18x and 22x their mid-cycle EPS. In the early cycle these companies tend to trade in the 23x to 25x range. I would put companies like Honeywell (HON) and Rockwell Automation (ROK) in this category. While Timken is smaller and is not as diversified, it still has a great balance sheet, solid management, and a short cycle nature to the business. These are favorable characteristics given where we are in the cycle. Currently, the market is paying a premium for short cycle industrial companies. Parker-Hannifin, a short cycle industrial, trades at 21x-22x its 2021 EPS.

Honeywell gets a halo multiple given its amazing reputation and secular growth story surrounding Industrial IOT and automation. More pure play power transmission companies such as Regal Beloit and Altra Industrial Motion trade at 20x their 2021 EPS estimates. Timken’s secular growth story in renewable energy and its growth opportunity within the power transmission market warrant a higher multiple than the 16x 2021 EPS it trades at today.

This stock could easily re-rate to a 20x PE multiple. On 2021 EPS you get a $98.39 stock for a total return of 25.2% in 12 months. Your downside is maybe 13.5x $4.92 in EPS, which gets you a $66.50 stock or 15% downside from here in a year including dividends. On my 2023 EPS estimates of $6.00, a mid cycle multiple of 18x is warranted, which gets you a $108 or 38.9% total return in 24 months (18.6% annualized). This valuation represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.7x my 2021 EBITDA estimate of $750mm.

Note that our estimates for EPS are below the street estimates of $5.01, $5.67, and $6.32 for 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. Most of the variance seems to be coming from interest expense and tax rate. Our EBITDA estimates are largely in line with the street at $749mm, $816mm, and $866mm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Final Thoughts

Timken’s management team has put the company in a great position to benefit from future opportunities in power transmission and renewable energy. Power transmission companies fetch higher multiples than where Timken trades today and TKR does trade anywhere close to the valuation renewable energy companies trade at.