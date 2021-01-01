Introduction

I am always looking for new dividend growth stocks that will fit my portfolio. I search for new investments that can fit my strategy. I have some room in my portfolio for more stocks in the consumer staples sector. The Covid crisis had different effects on different sectors in my portfolio, and my portfolio does need some rebalancing. Since I don't sell stocks to rebalance, I buy stocks in other sectors I lack exposure to.

In the consumer staples sector I have decent exposure to tobacco companies, but very limited exposure to the alcohol industry. Therefore, I decided to take another look at Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Two years ago, I find it to be attractive, and now I will take another look at the company.

In this article, I will analyze Constellation Brands using my methodology as described in the graph below. I will analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation growth opportunities, and risks. I will try to determine if I believe Accenture is a good business, but more importantly, whether it's a good investment opportunity.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Constellation Brands produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits. It provides beer, wine, and spirits. It also engages in the cannabis industry. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies.

Fundamentals

The company has been growing sales through acquisitions, but importantly organically. The demand for its products is rising, and the company is increasing production to meet the expectations. At the same time, the company is buying brands that can supplement its portfolio, as it bought for example the Kentucky-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Company to supplement its growth.

The EPS is growing faster. EPS growth is fueled by sales growth, share buybacks, and most importantly the margin improvements. The company has improved its operating margins in its beer segment by 30%, and it is working on improving the profitability in its wine business as well. According to the analysts, the company is expected to grow its earnings by 6% next year and by over 15% the year after.

The company is a new dividend payer. Its current dividend growth streak is only 4 years old, and that is a disadvantage. However, in the latest investor presentation, the company emphasized its focus on returning capital to shareholders. The current entry yield is 1.32%, and it seems extremely safe with a payout ratio below 30%. During the Covid crisis, the company didn't raise the dividend, and investors should expect a dividend raise next month when the company announces its FY 2021 results.

The company also returns cash to shareholders in the form of buybacks. During Covid, the number of shares rose a little bit, yet it is still a lower number compared to five years ago. Buybacks allow the company to increase earnings per share and take advantage of the lower valuation of the stock. Also, not being diluted is always a plus.

Valuation

The company like so many other companies was extremely cheap during the Covid crisis just less than a year ago. The company traded for a future P/E ratio of less than 10. Right now the future P/E is almost 22, and it leaves investors with very little margin of safety. The company's growth rate of 6% next year, and 15% the year later implies a 10% annual growth rate in the short to medium term. The current valuation is a bit high for that growth rate, and investors should expect perfect execution to justify it.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar image. Investors in the company were used to faster growth in the last decade, but as growth is still present it has slowed down. The valuation on the other hand is still stretched as the company's average P/E is 16.55. It is hard to justify the current valuation as the growth rate is slower, and even if the company deserves a premium the current premium seems too high.

Constellation Brands is a good company. It manages to grow its top line using organic growth and strategic acquisition, and by improving its efficiency and profitability, it improves the bottom line in an even more impressive manner. The company is paying a safe dividend and engages in buybacks. The valuation though is somewhat stretched, and the share is priced for double digits growth rate in the long-term.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is the improving balance sheet. In the last three years, the net long-term debt has declined over 10%. Together with the increase in earnings, the net debt to EBITDA has decreased from over 5.2 to less than 3 in the past decade. The company uses acquisition as a means for growth, and therefore, the flexible balance sheet will allow the company to keep taking advantage of M&A opportunities.

Data by YCharts

The company has a very diversified of alcohol. It sells wines, beers, and spirits. Not only it has different products, but it also has different price ranges for its products. The company is segmenting the population and delivers specific products to different demographics. Moreover, the company is also diversified globally and sells its products internationally thus lowering its reliance on a single market.

Besides, the company owns 38% of Canopy Growth (CGC), and this is the company's gateway to the growing cannabis world. As more states and countries legalize cannabis both for recreational purposes and medical purposes this is a growing market, that right now is focused on the United States, Canada, and Germany. This is a fast-growing market, and Constellation sees it as a major growth prospect.

Risks

The first risk is not a risk that is relevant to all investors, how dividend growth investors should take into account. The company has a very short dividend streak of fewer than five years. While the company is devoted to returning cash to shareholders, the low streak implies that in case of weakness or a need to raise capital for a large acquisition, for example, it may reduce the payment.

The second risk is the little margin of safety. The company's valuation is based on the perfect execution of its alcohol business, or the massive growth of its cannabis business. Neither of them is guaranteed, and therefore, with future P/E around 22, there is a small margin of safety. The margin of safety is crucial in case the company doesn't perform just as well, or if there is market volatility.

The third risk is the company's reliance on government regulation. The cannabis and alcohol businesses are both tightly regulated around the world. Regulation changes can allow faster growth, but they might also limit growth. The expansion of cannabis relies heavily on the legalization of the plant, and changes in sales practices of alcohol can slow sales growth.

Conclusions

Constellation Brands is a great company. It has a diversified portfolio that can suit every price range. Besides, it sells its products worldwide. Therefore, the company is growing top and bottom line, which supports dividend growth and share repurchases. While the company has room to grow through its cannabis business, the growth of this business relies on government regulations.

The current valuation of Constellation Brands is challenging as it requires fast growth of the cannabis business and great execution of the alcohol business. While both are plausible, at the moment it leaves little margin of safety. In my opinion, investors should consider a small position and adding gradually, as the current valuation is challenging.