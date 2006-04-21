This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

PFM strategy and performance

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) has been tracking the NASDAQ US Broad Dividend Achievers Index since 09/15/2005. Its SEC yield is 1.94% as of writing and the total expense ratio is 0.4%.

As described on Nasdaq website, the index “is comprised of US accepted securities with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments”. The index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. It employs a modified market capitalization weighted methodology, so that the maximum weight of any security does not exceed 4% on rebalancing dates.

Since inception (09/15/2005), PFM has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return and risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility PFM 7.71% -53.21% 0.53 13.46% SPY 9.85% -55.19% 0.62 14.93%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in PFM and SPY since PFM inception, reinvesting dividends.

PFM was on par with SPY from 2005 to 2012, then underperformed the benchmark in the last nine years.

Comparing PFM with a reference strategy

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, Altman Z-score.

The next table compares PFM since inception with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. The subset is rebalanced quarterly.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility PFM 7.71% -53.21% 0.53 13.46% Dividend & quality subset 12.72% -41.24% 0.79 15.23%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

PFM underperforms this dividend quality strategy by 5% annualized. However, ETF return is real and this subset is hypothetical.

Scanning PFM with quality metrics

PFM has 283 holdings and the 113 largest ones weigh 90% of the portfolio. Among them, 20 are risky regarding my metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score. Risky stocks weigh less than 15% of the portfolio, which is acceptable. The position-weighted average ROA of the top 113 holdings (90% of the portfolio) is above the S&P 500 value: 8.07% vs. 5.2%. The position-weighted average Piotroski F-score is also better than the broad index: 5.8 vs. 5.3.

These metrics point to a good portfolio quality.

PFM vs. VIG

The main competitor of PFM as a dividend growth ETF is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). VIG was launched on 04/21/2006. Portfolio123 provides its underlying index data series from 1/2/1999, used in the table below.

Since PFM inception Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility PFM 7.71% -53.21% 0.53 13.46% VIG 9.33% -46.81% 0.66 12.97%

PFM lags VIG by about 1.6% in annualized return since inception, shows a significantly higher risk in drawdown and volatility, and also has a higher fee (0.4% vs. 0.06%). In the last 12 months, VIG beats PFM by about 4%.

Conclusion

PFM tracks a dividend-growth index with a market capitalization weighting and a maximum weight constraint to limit the risk related to individual stocks. Its portfolio quality measured in return on assets and Piotroski F-score is significantly above the benchmark. However, its track record is rather disappointing in return and risk metrics compared to VIG (review here), RDVY (review), DGRW (review) and DGRO, some of its main competitors in the dividend growth ETF arena. Moreover, VIG is cheaper in expense ratio.

For transparency, my equity investments are split between a passive ETF allocation and my actively managed portfolio (24 stocks), whose positions and trades are disclosed in Quantitative Risk & Value.