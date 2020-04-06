Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. These CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here's the Feb. 26 list of 66 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection per updated data from YCharts sampled March 8.

The Ides of March 2020 plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of eight of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40-year plus boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors back in May.

In June, however, after ADM and NFG prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "ideal" candidates as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight. In October eight again lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. In January 2021, six made the grade, and in February it was six again.

This March list showed just four with annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Altria Group Inc (MO), Franklin Resources (BEN), Old Republic International Corp (ORI), and Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS). Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of all 66 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years. The longest is 66.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 12.89% To 41.92% Net Gains For Ten Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To March 2022

One of 10 top yield 40Yr+Dividend-boosted stocks were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (It is tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these March dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 10% accurate this month.

The following projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices from less than two analysts were not applied. Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 8, 2022, were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc was projected to net $419.24 based on target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) was projected to net $204.55 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) was projected to net $172.90, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 41% under the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) was projected to net $166.325, based on the median of target estimates from thirty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $162.46, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% under the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp (VFC) was projected to net $150.20, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% greater than the market as a whole.

Clorox Co (CLX) was projected to net $136.31, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) was projected to net $132.69, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% under the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) was projected to net $130.17, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp (BKH) was projected to net $128.86 based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 66% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.04% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Six Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To Average 9.26% Losses To March 8, 2022

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2022 were:

Sysco Corp (SYY) projected a loss of $54.10 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) projected a loss of $74.68 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) projected a loss of $74.68 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) projected a loss of $99.07 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from two analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% greater than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) projected a loss of $115.63 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp (NUE) projected a loss of $119.24 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from ten analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 9.26% on $3K invested as $1K in each of these three 40Yr+Dividend-Boosted stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per March Target Gains

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per March Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc [1], and Universal Corp (UVV) [2].

Three utilities representatives placed third, ninth, and tenth, Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) [3], Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) [9], and Black Hills Corp 10.

Thereafter two financial services representatives placed fifth and sixth: Franklin Resources Inc [5], and Old Republic International [6].

Then, one real estate sector representative placed seventh, Federal Realty Investment Trust [8], and a healthcare representative occupied ninth place, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) [9].

Finally, one energy representative found its way into 10th place, National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) to complete the 40Yr+ Dividend Hiking Stocks top 10 by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 10.37%-39.65% Upsides, While (32) Thirteen Lowly Down-siders Sank -0.63% to -13.36% To March 2022, Per Broker Estimates

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 7.62% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs To March 2022

Ten top 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 3/8/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (31) Delivering 4.7% Vs. (32 ) 4.37% Net Gains by All Ten Come March 2022

$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 40Yr+Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 7.62% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced selection, Black Hills Corp was projected to deliver the best net gain of 12.89%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of March 8 were: Old Republic International, Franklin Resources Inc, Altria Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, and National Fuel Gas Co, with prices ranging from $21.30 to $49.70.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40Yr+ dividend dogs as of February 16 were: Northwest Natural Holding Co, Universal Corp, Black Hills Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc; and Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $53.74 to $109.20.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Above is the list of the 66 Reliable 40+Year stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years, the longest is 66.

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: For February six made the grade of dividend from $1K invested exceeding share price.

This March list showed just four with annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Altria Group Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Old Republic International Corp, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

