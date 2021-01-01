Value investors may be discouraged by the overall frothy market indices, with the Dow Index reaching near all-time highs. However, I’m a firm believer that it’s a market for stocks, rather than the stock market. This means that there’s almost always something on sale, and this includes high quality companies too.

Such I find to be the case with Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO). In this article, I show why Atmos is a value buy for income and growth investors alike, so let’s get started.

Why Atmos Is A Buy

Atmos Energy is America’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor. It’s headquartered in Dallas, and serves more than 3 million customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states. It manages a proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipelines in Texas. Atmos is member of the S&P 500 (SPY) and in FY’20, generated $2.8B in total revenue.

Starting with the technical indicators, Atmos is currently trading safely below the $101 mark that it achieved back in December of last year. While there could be a number of different reasons for the recent weakness, I would venture to guess that at least some of this can be attributed to rising interest rates, which have bounced off of historical lows over this timeframe.

As such, I see the market as making a knee-jerk reaction on perceived “slow-growing” companies such as Atmos, and these times offer value investors an opportunity to pick up quality names at discounted prices. As seen below, Atmos has seen solid support at around the $87-level since selling off in the middle of December.

Meanwhile, at the current price of $89.34, Atmos has a 2.8% forward dividend yield, representing the highest it has yielded over the trailing 5-year period. While a 2.8% yield may not seem impressive, it is nearly double the 1.5% yield of the S&P 500. Plus, the dividend comes with a very safe payout ratio of just 49.5%, an 8.2% 5-year CAGR, and a 36 years of consecutive dividend growth.

(Note: the following chart shows a 2.7% yield based on trailing 12 months’ dividends)

Turning to the recent results, Atmos is executing well, with Q1’21 (ended December 2020) distribution operating income rising by 16% YoY, to $209.6M. This was driven by a combination of both rate increases and customer growth in most of its jurisdictions. I’m also encouraged by the 23% increase in pipeline and storage operating income, to $89.3M, driven by an increase in GRIP (gas reliability infrastructure program) rates and an $8M decrease in operating and maintenance expenses.

Looking forward, I don’t see Atmos sitting on the sidelines, as political winds shift in favor of renewable energy. This is supported by the RNG (renewable natural gas) operations that Atmos currently has in place, and a new project in Colorado. For reference, RNG refers to Biogas, which is a byproduct of manure from dairy farms that would otherwise flow into the atmosphere. This was noted by management during the recent conference call:

“We are working to increase the amount of RNG that we have on our system to help customers reduce their carbon emissions. Annually, we move nearly 5.5 BCF of RNG across our system, which represents approximately 2% of our distribution sales volumes. We are currently assessing over 20 RNG opportunities adjacent to our system in several states for additional supplies. During the first quarter, we initiated a project in Colorado with a dairy to connect RNG from their facility to our system. Although, it’s too soon to commit to how much RNG we can ultimately transport across our system, please know we will be working with regulators and all stakeholders to help develop the framework for commercially viable RNG solutions to support our customers and improve the environment.”

Meanwhile, I see Atmos as having a strong balance sheet, with an equity capitalization ratio of 58.5%, sitting well above the 50% mark that I prefer to see for a utility company. This represents a decrease from 60% at September, 2020 due to a $600M debt issuance at a 1.5% interest rate. I see this as being a very low rate, and this is a strong sign of confidence in the company from the bond community.

Turning to valuation, I find Atmos to be attractive at the current price of $89.34, with a forward P/E of 17.7. As seen below, analysts are projecting steady 7% annual EPS growth for Atmos, bringing the 2023 forward P/E ratio to just 15.5. As such, I find the share price to be appealing, given this steady growth, and the durable nature of the utility model.

Analysts also see Atmos as being undervalued at present, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $103.18. The analyst firm, Mizuho, recently upgraded Atmos to Buy from Neutral, with a $99 price target, as it “foresees a low probability that the utility will suffer a big earnings impact from $2.5B in gas costs incurred during last month's Texas freeze.”

Risks to Consider

It's worth noting that natural gas prices fluctuate, and higher prices result in higher costs for Atmos, which it can’t readily pass onto consumers. This can result in operating income being challenged on a short-term basis. In addition, Atmos is subject to warm weather risk, as this would result in lower natural gas usage by consumers. These are risks worth considering.

Investor Takeaway

Atmos Energy continues to produce steady results, given the durable nature of its utility business model. Looking forward, it’s positioning itself for the future, with existing and new RNG projects underway. This could help Atmos stay ahead of the political winds, all while helping it to reduce input costs.

Plus, Atmos has a reliable history of paying increasing dividends, and I see that continuing for the foreseeable future. The dividend yield is also sitting at a 5-year high. As such, I see the recent weakness in share price as being a good buying opportunity for this reliable grower. Atmos is a solid Buy for long-term wealth creation.