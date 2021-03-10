Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 10, 2021 3:20 PM ET

We're with our final fireside chat meeting with Bank of America Corporation. Really doesn't need much introduction, but I do like to share some of the important statistics about the Company, has 2.8 trillion in assets. The Company is in 37 states throughout the United States, has over 210,000 employees, about 4,200 branches. As a market cap, most importantly of $319 billion stock trades at about 1.3 times book value as a dividend yield of almost 2% just shy of it. Its common equity Tier 1 ratio is 11.9% and the Company has announced a buyback of about $2.9 billion in the first quarter.

So with that, I'd like to introduce Aron Levine, who's the President of Preferred and Consumer Banking and Investments for Bank of America. Aron took over this position in the last number of years. But more importantly, he's been with the bank since 1993. And we were chatting a little bit beforehand, and he came up through the fleet organization as his legacy.

But Aron, thank you so much for joining us.

Thanks so much. This is great to be with you and your guests. Thanks a lot.

Appreciate it. Maybe we could start off if you would, with a more a broader question from 32nd flyover, if you will, for investors. That describes these businesses that you're responsible for and how important they are to Bank of America?

Yes, absolutely. So, we know very quickly again, overall consumer small business serves 66 million U.S. customers. And we do that, as you said before the 300, financial centers, 17,000 ATMs. And then when you think about preferred, that's one of our eight lines of business at Bank of America. So within consumer, we have retail, and preferred and small businesses, our main lines of business.

Preferred really serves 25 million of those 66 million customers with banking, lending and investment solutions; and we do that really in two main ways. One is our leading digital capabilities. And I'm sure we'll talk a lot about that also important. Remember, we have over 20,000 client professionals that sit within our financial centers, financial solution advisors, small business experts, lending experts, that really helped provide that that human touch.

We are 1.4 trillion in assets. For just the preferred business and consumer business, you're talking about an 880 billion in deposits, over 300 billion in loans, and over 300 billion now, in investments, we have a dominant share of deposits. We are one, two or three and 25 of the top 30 markets.

And we hold the number one share and 14 of those 30 markets, which I think is twice as much as I think the next, so very strong player, obviously critical our digital capabilities, but huge footprint around the country. And a very important part of the every as you can imagine what those assets represent by 40% of the revenue and of the Company.

Yes, no, we're very, very helpful on speaking of the business at hand, maybe if we could talk about some macro or client activity in what you're seeing these days. And we could start with maybe a quick update of client activity trends, particularly in the payments activity area, you guys have a real pulse on what's going on in the U.S. economy with that activity data. And then also, what are you seeing across the deposit area loans and investments within this bank, American consumer base?

Yes, great. I think payments is a great place to start and the good news is also really encouraging signs. So, first and foremost, year-to-date, we've seen 4.5% growth in total payments. And then both specific debit and cards, I think a lot of people are most specifically interested in, we're up 10%, year-to-date. But remember, that includes a pretty rough February with storms, certainly around the Midwest, and Texas.

So when you zero in now, and just March, we're starting to see real pickup we have 8% growth across debit and cards. And most importantly, for us, we're seeing car credit flip to the positive in terms of year-over-year growth for the first time. So, debit has been strong, but we're now seeing credit. And again, we're seeing a bounce back in Texas and some of those states. So, geographically we're seeing seen pickup that's coming with, obviously, the vaccinations and now the re-openings.

Certainly, this is all pre stimulus, which I think is working its way through the, I think important this way to the house just now. So, that's coming. So, we're also seeing the travel restaurants, all those categories that have certainly been suffering or are starting to pick-off. So, on the payment side, really positive signs here early in March, picking up from where we were the rest of your question.

For us, I mean, deposits have been quite a story. I mean, think about this. I never thought I'd say this, but we grew 166 billion in one year 23%. Again, bring us to that 885 billion in deposits in the summer business. So, that was just trying to growth, showing our share and our clients reaction to our brand and what we offer them. But also on the investment side, not as obvious, we grew 66 billion or 27% and of that 26 billion was a net client flows. So, not market driven, and that's a record for us to drive 26 billion in net flows.

Let's just again 6 billion in net flows and that's just again out of our consumer investment business that's not including Merrill Edge or the private bank. So we hit a milestone, as I think, Gerard 300 billion in our consumer investments, which was a big milestone, remember, we started at about 50 billion 10 years ago, we also crossed 3 million accounts. So it was an exciting year for us on that front.

And then finally loans, yes, as expected more flats a little bit down last year, obviously, a lot of headwinds. And we're starting to see that pick up again, certainly on the card side, as well as auto loans and home equity. So a good momentum that we're in now bouncing back here at the start of the year and head into the next chapter here hopefully, between vaccinations and stimulus.

No, no, very helpful. It's staggering to me, when you mentioned the $166 billion deposit growth in 2020. That represents about the 11 to 12 largest bank in the country. It's just amazing numbers that.

Aron Levine

Yes, I think it points to just that the share of the market. That's, I think the larger banks are included some and others that are gaining, through that combination of digital capability and that human touch I talked about.

Yes, no, very true. You just about touched upon the stimulus bill that the President is going to sign in any hour any data as we all know. Can you help us think through the different impacts of this customer liquidity? We see the savings rate around the country is about double what it normally has been in the last 10 years at around 13% to 14%. So how you guys think about this consumer customer liquidity?

Aron Levine

Yes, there's actually some research put out today, so it was nice to coincide with us. But if you look at the first thing was the $600, the research that we've seen is 73% use that money to either save the money entirely, where they use it to pay down debt for they invested it, right. So that's 73% use on the side money for that purpose. And when we did additional research on kind of the new stimulus, I think the expectation is widely the same at higher income brackets.

Again, I think we're showing 70%, 75% or higher or close to 80%, as you go up to that upper level, that will use the money either for savings or for debt repayments or invest. And I think then at the either at the lower income levels, our research is showing even there you might see 40% or 50% of it go into those three categories. So, we'll get some spend.

And again, that's subject to change, but clearly, the sentiment is that a lot of this money has sat in, again, attributing to some of that deposit growth I talked about, but also in people just being really in great shape, across the spectrum around paying down debt, and in probably having a little more savings than they normally have had.

So that's what we've seen. I think, clearly, you're seeing increase in investments and increase in trading activity. So, I would think that will also happen here with the next demo soon with some of the younger demographics or the research shows, they're talking about potentially investing in. So hopefully, we can educate them to do it wisely and make sure that money lasts, and so that's important for us.

Very good. When we kind of take a step back for a moment, and we know and this is an overused word unprecedented, but truly was in our lifetimes what we went through in 2020. So putting the pandemic itself aside for a moment, what were the surprises that you store with Bank of America, managing through what you had to go through last year and what are some of the lessons that you learn that will be, you know, still used as we go forward?

Aron Levine

Well, I certainly would say I don't think I we expected 166 billion in deposits. And that was the one I predicted. And we would love to take full credit for it. But again, how people use stimulus is certainly was an interesting development. And that idea that a lot of it went to see savings and investing was interesting and learning as we go. I think for us, one of the most interesting was just the level of engagement.

So while obviously, our financial centers will probably get this and we took a lot of safety precautions, and did everything to make sure associates safety, client safety was first. And so traffic came down on Sundays how to be temporary close, but our engagement went through the roof and just give you a sense, we had over 3.5 million appointments that were kept.

So not just made but bank by appointment, meaning our technology where people can make an appointment online and come in and see us 3.5 million, to get 20 million outbound calls and 20 million outbound e-mails, and the receptivity to that was really high.

Ordinarily, you said, people aren't interested in kind of having that kind of outbound outreach, but currently in 2020, because that outreach was all about checking our clients making sure they have what they need. It was really positive receptivity to it, which was a pleasant surprise.

And I guess third, I'd say journalists is certainly the digital acceleration of digital probably, at this points been talked about a lot. It's just very true. I mean all the work we've done. And all the investment we've made in digital, certainly paid off in quite a lot. But just the amount of activity around things like Erica, I think we have for 7 million first time users in Erica almost doubling now.

And again, across generations, there was across generations, that were sort of how to adopt technology like we're doing here. And that sort of translate into how they were working with their financials. Those are probably the three key lessons that we learned.

And obviously, a lot of lessons for us as operations of flexibility and ability to adapt quickly, to very challenging environment, certainly in the financial center channel, very proud of what the team accomplished, not only in keeping the center's open, but also helping those that are more high risks, be home and be safe, and retrained and other roles. So, probably a lot I could talk to there, but I'll in there.

It's interesting, Aaron. We, as investors have seen the increase in digitalization and the trends and in Bank of America puts out great data, every quarter about you increase usage, about deposit gathering and interactions with your customers. But what's really impressive for Bank of America and some of your peers, is being the loan growth or the asset growth through the digital channel, which really, in my eyes really picked up in 2020. And it's a testament to what you were just describing at your organization. And that's something that obviously is likely to continue for you folks in your fears?

Aron Levine

No question about it really, across the board, whether it's talking about credit cards, or mortgages, auto loans are in all the lending categories. You're just seeing really big adoption in digital in general around how people open accounts the whole through. It's been a huge part of, again, where we've invested in and our clients are really responding to it more and more.

Very good done. You touched on already a few times. So maybe we'll go into it about we all focus on the financial impact, of course, on the bank due to the pandemic. But there's also the human side of it. In any case, can you talk a little further about what Bank of America did, obviously for its employees, its customers? And how that may not show up in a return on assets number right away, what it might mean for the longer term for the culture of the organization and then the future growth?

Aron Levine

Yes, and I also appreciate the question very much. It's actually a real point of pride for myself I think for the whole company. So, I'll give you a couple of client ones. And I do want to add a couple associate ones, because the particularly important, but in 2020, we originated over 340,000 PPP loans. So, I think that puts us certainly right there at the top, I think over 23 billion in loan balances.

Just think about the staggering number that is due in a probably a five year period, or 10-year period, let alone seven month period, or whatever we do. We process over 2 million payment deferrals for clients, making sure we help them in at the most time of need. And again, a lot of that now was flowing through, and we're seeing that the benefits of giving the clients the extra time.

But on the employee side, I think it was really important culturally, we were really early one to make sure we were started requiring mask and putting in installing all of the plexiglass and all the protections and stickers and all the things in our centers, currently as just my business alone, we had 8000 associates that tight raise their hand as being more high risk.

And we got them out of the centers, and really put them to really productive uses in other parts of the Company where they build new skills. And certainly, I talked about all those PPP loans. So, we had a lot of our financial center associates retrained very quickly and work from home and support that endeavor and others like it.

I think around the Company, we ended up around 20,000 change employees that we were able to help sort of, again, reposition and keep safe. And you think about now the culture of the Company, all of that shares skill set, and all those new skills have been developed, and we bring them back to maybe original jobs or some will stay in the jobs, they went to give us a lot of efficiencies, and a lot of ways for us to work better.

There's a whole list of things that we did around childcare, around compensation and benefits that, Brian and Sherry Brown in our Head of HR, did a remarkable job on that really just took care of our clients. And so it's been remarkable to see and I think we're seeing the benefits of that in very low attrition rates, and just overall high morale and associates SAT scores at the highest levels we've ever had them.

So, again, all in all, very proud of where we held it for our clients perspective and our associates perspective. And I'll tell you translates because our client satisfaction scores that we had hit all time highs pre pandemic, and we kept them and we're talking about 92% of the time we're getting a 9 or a 10 when someone rates us leaving a financial center and to maintain that to the to the crisis was something we're very proud about.

We're starting to see so much in our the financial services world yet, but there seems to be potentially, even though I know there's a number of people unemployed, shortage of skilled labor. So, if you can keep your employees very satisfied and engaged, as you guys have done, as you just explained, that again, may not show up next quarter, but over the long-term, that that's a real positive for the continued growth of the organization?

Aron Levine

Yes, no question about it. We put a lot of investment over the years and what we call our academy, in terms of development, training, on-boarding, and how our associates can really build a career path in multiple ways. And I think that's a topic we've talked about in the past. It's really important to us and one that I think is now certainly paid our dividends to have that kind of infrastructure to allow us to take advantage of it when we needed it most.

Great. And moving on to growth, when you think about, whether it's a loan or even a deposit, credit card, etcetera. Can you share with us how much you have in the consumer space? Is the growth attributed to customers taking on more products, maybe it was just checking account customer, and now they have a credit card versus actually acquiring new customers. Can you balance that out?

Aron Levine

Yes, sure. Look, I think we've been clear that we've been very focused on those very significant customer base of ours because remember, we have a lot of clients that may be checking account client, but they don't they don't have investments with us or they don't have a mortgage or credit card. And probably a great example of that is, I talked about all that significant growth on the investment side.

70% of all new Merrill Edge consumer investment clients are an existing Bank of America client, no still leaves 30% to acquire and bring a new and, of course, we bring in Merrill Edge clients, and then help them to get to a DDA, a checking account or some other offering.

And I think the key to how we grow is, again, as we've said, for many years, we've used this high tech and high touch joint approach, where we provide real convenience and capability on being able to open accounts, and, do research and engage with us through our digital channels. But then we have all these client professionals that are in our financial centers, where someone who is really trying to understand their longer term financial needs.

And we really think about their life priorities, saving for retirement, for sending their kids education or trying to buy a home. And that level of advice and guidance drives additional deepening, and then we wrap all that with Zelle in my opinion, a unique industry leading program preferred rewards, where we reward our clients not for a single offering, but really across the spectrum.

So as they grow with us, they get benefits across banking, lending and investing. And so that that model of having the technology having the people advice and guidance, and then having a really unique reward program, that sort of benefits those who do the most with us, and even with us, I think is what's driving a lot of the growth that I talked about.

You just 70% I think you said, the Merrill Edge, your new customers come from existing Bank of America customers and other products. Maybe can you share with us how does Merrill Edge work within consumer banking? How does it integrate? And how does it work with the more full service financial advisor lead business inside GWIM?

Aron Levine

Yes, it's great. It's actually a really important part of our business model. And so we really have had our consumer investments arms launch since 2010. I think what's important to understand about our model is, and if people think of Merrill Edge as a self directed platform, and it is, but that's one part of our offering. Back in 2017, we launched Merrill guided investing, which was a managed portfolios. Some people refer to it as robo in the industry.

For us, it was always a CIO driven, and our Chief Investment Officer driven offering where we can deliver low cost and digitally, to our clients. And so that Merrill guided, since we launched in '17 has become a very important offering. And then in 2019, we expanded it to really take advantage of, again, the 3000 financial solution advisors that we have in our centers. So they can, it's a hybrid model where clients can leverage the technology but also work directly with one of our advisors.

And so consumer investments then for consultants meet the needs of clients who want to truly just invest on their own and 98% of those who use our self directed platform are really long-term investors. Mutual Funds, ETFs in about 2%, 3% that are more active trading, and certainly while we deliver good capabilities there for us, it's been about driving the broader bank brokerage integration, delivering the full suite of research and client experience.

Merrill guided and guided with advice has been a big driver of our business in the last couple of years and that leads very nicely into for those clients who have needs beyond that. They want a broader set of solutions. They want a more dedicated bespoke relationship then we can refer them very warmly and very quickly to a Merrill Lynch Wealth Management FA or a private banker.

And so again, it becomes very much driven by client needs and therefore, when a client walks into a financial center, we don't have a predisposition as to where they should be served, we have the right conversation, we meet with them, we talk about their goals, and then we either can deliver that through our Merrill guided or self directed platforms, or we can refer them as we do thousands and thousands of times a year to tomorrow or to the private bank.

And conversely, more and more of their clients, our advice, clients are looking for an expansion into a self directed platform, maybe for their child named sales. And so there's a great two way relationship where we can not only defend assets, but also gain more of them, as clients bring all of this sort of different wealth, platforms together.

Think we're one of the few that can operate each and every time, right, where we have self directed, we have guided the guided with advice, we have full service and that continuum is very unique in the industry. And I think, again, it's what's helped us drive that growth, as I said, from 50 billion in assets to now 320 billion in Merrill Lynch assets over the course of the last 8 or 9 years.

That continuum reference, is that the advantage you have, because we hear a lot about the Charles Schwab and the zero trading accounts where you don't get charged anything for trading is the continue offering the way you can come back that kind of competition?

Aron Levine

Yes and we've had zero dollar trade for a long time ourselves. I was actually early on one of the things we did as we started kind of getting Merrill Lynch off the ground. But I think for us, again, it's this idea that it's part of a broader preferred relationship, where our clients who need banking, lending and investments, and so the fact is we have 4,300 financial centers and 17,000 ATMs.

We have, there is amazing digital capabilities for clients who want to leverage though and Erica and all the things alerts and fraud and all the things that help them with their normal banking. And we fully integrate that now with a full investment continuum, to your point where yes, if we can deliver whether they want to just trade for zero whether they want to manage solution, or they want advice.

And then of course, as clients need change, having a world-class Wealth Management Division, where our FAs are the best in the business. We can bring those clients to them and say, now is the time where they might want a broader solution. So I think the combination of having such strength on the banking side, the lending side, and the investing side, as well as the continuum within investing, all of that gives us a very strong platform to compete with against really everyone.

Very good point. Coming back to the 300 billion that you're referenced the growth from 50 billion. Can you share with us, what's rode that growth within the preferred banking client base?

Aron Levine

Yes, I think for us back early on in 2011 and '12, if I can go back to that. We did identify that a self directed platform as its own sort of standalone concept probably wasn't going to win the day against some of the players you talked about. And then you would be competing simply on the price of the trade or on the sort of bells and whistles of the trading platform. We've always viewed it as how as a part of a broader relationship.

And to that end, we developed this financial solution advisor, a base salary and bonus type advisors sitting in a financial center fully integrated in the ecosystem, if you would have that consumer relationship. And then we made sure that of course, that continuum was starting to be put in place, so that, as clients came in, we could warmly refer and work very closely with our wealth management partners.

And so, that model would have never back in 2011, we had maybe 100, 150 financial inclusion advisors, now we have close to 3,000. So that's been a huge driver of our growth, as well as at the same time, we've really invested significantly in building out the platform. And I'm very proud, I think this year alone, we've already won like 30 to 35 industry awards for digital platform, and not just every year, it's gone up in terms of the recognition.

And, again, focusing on a couple things, one, investor education, we really are trying to make sure that we provide great research, great education so that our clients are becoming more informed, educated investors. We don't anyway, encourage, quote-unquote, the trading side will provide for it for what we encourage is informed educated, investing over the long-term.

And I think it's been our commitment to the research side, innovation around some of those concepts, and our commitment to client service, and making sure that we have dedicated service along the way as well as that continuum and then the bank brokerage integration. I think it's all of those pieces that have worked together, that has driven that kind of growth. And that's why you've seen it be very consistent, that kind of double digit growth every year since 2011.

Gerard Cassidy

Aron Levine

Yes, absolutely. And again, the financial side channels are actually one of my responsibilities I took on four or five years ago. And, and but you're right, look, the reality is it's a it's a critical channel, and that what we see is the most engaged clients. So, once you deepen the most, the most, retention, the most growth are clients who generally use both, right? They, they want to use digital because there's so much a convenience and security and value out of our digital channels.

But when it comes to really thinking about someone's priorities, and life, goals and life events, I want to save for my child's education, but also thinking about selling my home or I also have so many competing priorities, having someone to talk to is really important, and I think a challenge for people. And so the fact that we have really, financial center now is built around advice and guidance, and not transactions.

So, we are actively and aggressively trying to work with clients to say, if you want a deposit, check, take a picture of it. And you saw that leaps and bounds grow. Not only in the last few years, but especially the last 12-months, but if you want to, or you can use an ATM, since it's part of your track or any of a lot of different movement of money or kind of transactional, the financial center is you can make an appointment.

And as I said, three and a half million appointments 2020, and that's during COVID, right to come in, sit down and talk to one of our specialists, whether it's about a small business about a home loan, or about just overall financial planning. And so that high touch model that again, delivers not only advice to guys, but also service people just have things that they need to talk to us about. It's been critically important, but it's allowed us to become very tactical and smart and optimize markets and really look at every financial center and how it works as a network.

So, maybe how many do we need any given market versus what we might have had and we can constantly and are constantly evaluating to say, within a market, here's the right types of centers, the right numbers of centers, the right staffing, so we can get very efficient. I think that comes through. And some, like our power ratio with the number of deposits per branch is significantly higher than a lot of our peers, we've really reduced our footprint quite a bit in 10 years, still have 4,300.

But it's down significantly from where we were 10 years ago. But the deposits, as we talked about, continues to grow. So our efficiency and that's where technology benefits us so much, and will continue to benefit. So, we can continue to evaluate our center footprint in the context of changing client behavior and increasing technology, but it's critical to the long-term relationship we have with our clients.

Very much, it's a critical part of the Bank of America story, and you guys are at the forefront on this. And it shows up in your profitability, and pre-pandemic, if I recall correctly back in 2019, the return on equity for the consumer business here at Bank of America and ROE is over 30%, if I recall correctly. So very important to the overall part of Bank of America, and Aaron, really want to thank you great job and really informing us in more detail on one of the real drivers of the Bank of America story.

So thank you so much.

Aron Levine

It's my pleasure. Thanks so much for having me. Appreciate.

Okay. We'll be in tough. Thank you. Have a good day.